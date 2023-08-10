Food

STARTERS

Crab Pretzel

$19.00

Wings (12)

$20.00

Wings (6)

$12.00

Crab Balls(6)

$18.00

Soft Crab Nuggets

$16.00

Crab Deviled Eggs(4)

$14.00

Fish Bites

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks(6)

$13.00

with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

SALADS

Caesar

$8.00

romaine, croutons, & parmesan

Caprese

$11.00

sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, & balsamic reduction

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Crab Dip Pizza

$24.00

ENTREES

Single Sides

Out of stock

Seafood Quesadilla

$19.00

shrimp, crab, old bay, & cheddar cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

shaved steak, sauteed peppers & onions, cheddar cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheddar & mozzarella

Blackened Fish Tacos

$17.00

coleslaw, pico de gallo, lettuce, lime cilantro crema

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand breaded & flash fried

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

toasted brioche, lettuce, tomato

Soft Crab Sandwich

$22.00

toasted brioche, lettuce, tomato

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

toasted brioche, lettuce, tomato

Pizza Burger

$18.00

Toasted brioche, marinara, mozzarella, & pepperoni

Burger

$15.00

DESSERTS

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Orange Sherbet

$3.00

Chocolate PB Sundae

$12.00

Sugar Cookie Sundae

$10.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

SPECIALS

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Flatbread

$16.00Out of stock

Beer

Canned Beer

Budlight

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Budweiser 10oz

$3.00

Landshark

$5.00

Bush Light

$3.00

Twisted Tea Half and Half

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.75

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Natural Light

$3.00

Bluemoon

$5.00

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$3.75

Truly Pineapple

$3.75

Narragansett Lager

$6.50

Seltzers/ Ciders

Austin Eastciders Blackberry

$6.50

Austin Eastciders Blood Orange

$6.50

Wine

Red Wine

Woodbridge Cabernet

$7.00

White Wine

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$7.00

Rose

The Original House Wine Rose

$8.00

Corkage Fee

CORKAGE

$10.00

Thursday Wine

1st Collina San Ponzio 2022

$10.00

2nd Rose

$11.00

3rd Camp de Borja

$9.00

4th Pinot Noir

$12.00

N/A Drinks

Juices

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

SODAS

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet coke

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Club soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Iced tea

$2.00Out of stock

Virgin Frozen

Virgin strawberry Daq

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Orange crush

$8.00

Virgin Grapefruit crush

$8.00

SWAG

TSHIRTS

small -xl

$25.00

2xlg-3xlg

$28.00

Koozies

Koozies

$5.00