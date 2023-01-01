  • Home
  • /
  • Solomons
  • /
  • No Thyme to Cook - 14624 Solomons Island Rd. S.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

No Thyme to Cook 14624 Solomons Island Rd. S.

review star

No reviews yet

14624 Solomons Island Rd. S.

Solomons, MD 20688

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Beer

Abita-Purple Haze

$8.00

Bold Rock Cider

$9.00

Bold Rock Pomegrante

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$8.00

Fat Tire

$9.00

Guinness

$9.00

Modelo

$7.00

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$9.00

Troegs Troegenator

$9.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Celebration

$8.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Classic Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Cucumber Sake-Tini

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Irish Maid

$11.00

It Gets better With Thyme

$12.00

Kings Coronation

$12.00

Luck of the Irish

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Cucumber

$12.00

Margarita Watermelon/Jalapeno

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Sangria -White

$7.00

Sangria-Red

$7.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Smoky Old Fashioned

$13.00

Spainish Gin & Tonic

$9.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

V.I.P

$12.00

Waterloo Sunset

$14.00

White Russian

$9.00

Wild Garden

$12.00

Liquor

Titos

$2.50

Hanson Orange

$2.50

Hanson Lemon

$2.50

Hanson Cucumber

$2.50

Barr Hill

$3.00

DBL Titos

$5.00

DBL Hanson Orange

$5.00

DBL Hanson Lemon

$5.00

DBL Hanson Cucumber

$5.00

DBL Barr Hill

$6.00

Aviation

$2.50

Blue Coat

$2.50

Barr Hill

$3.00

Bar Hill Tom Cat

$6.00

Hendricks

$3.00

Tanqueray

$2.50

Hendricks Flora

$3.00

DBL Aviation

$5.00

DBL Blue Coat

$5.00

DBL Barr Hill

$6.00

DBL Bar Hill Tom Cat

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$6.00

DBL Tanqueray

$5.00

Blue Chair

$2.50

Blue Chair-Coconut

$2.50

Bacardi

$2.50

Bambu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$2.50

Don Q

$2.50

Meyers

$2.50

Lyon Coconut

$3.00

Lyon Dark

$3.50

Lyon Cherry

$3.00

Lyon Orange

$3.00

Lyon White

$3.00

DBL Blue Chair

$5.00

DBL Blue Chair-Coconut

$5.00

DBL Bacardi

$5.00

DBL Bambu

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$5.00

DBL Don Q

$5.00

DBL Meyers

$5.00

Famila Camarena

$2.50

400 Conejos Mezcal

$3.50

DBL Famila Camarena

$5.00

DBL 400 Conejos Mezcal

$7.00

DoughBall

$6.00

Shankys Irish

$5.00

Proper 12-Apple

$2.50

Jameson-Irish

$2.50

Jack Daniels

$2.50

Redwood Empire

$5.00

Bushmills 10 Year

$10.00

Bushmills 12 Year

$12.00

Crown Royal

$3.00

Crown Royal-Apple

$3.00

Glendalough-Irish

$9.00

Slane-Irish

$3.00

DBL DoughBall

$12.00

DBL Shankys Irish

$10.00

DBL Proper 12-Apple

$5.00

DBL Jameson-Irish

$5.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$5.00

DBL Redwood Empire

$10.00

DBL Bushmills 10 Year

$20.00

DBL Bushmills 12 Year

$24.00

DBL Crown Royal

$6.00

DBL Crown Royal-Apple

$6.00

DBL Glendalough-Irish

$18.00

DBL Slane-Irish

$6.00

Bulliet

$2.50

Jefferson's

$6.00

Jefferson's -Ocean

$8.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$8.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor

$6.00

Elijah Craig 1789

$7.00

Evan Williams

$2.50

Evan Williams 1783

$4.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Old Forester-Rye

$9.00

Old Forester-86 Proof

$8.00

Old Forester-Grand Dad

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Derby

$10.00

Angels Envy

$8.00

Rabbit Hill

$9.00

Woodinville

$5.00

Blanton

$10.00

Heavens Door

$9.00

Old Forester-1920

$9.00

Rabbit Hole

$9.00

Kentucky Walker

$9.00

Rockville Creme

$5.00

Amador-Rye Port

$7.00

Amador-Rye Chard

$7.00

Amador-Rye Cab

$7.00

Glenfiddich-15 year

$9.00

DBL Bulliet

$5.00

DBL Jefferson's

$12.00

DBL Jefferson's -Ocean

$16.00

DBL Jefferson's Reserve

$16.00

DBL Colonel E.H. Taylor

$12.00

DBL Elijah Craig 1789

$14.00

DBL Evan Williams

$5.00

DBL Evan Williams 1783

$8.00

DBL Four Roses

$18.00

DBL Old Forester

$12.00

DBL Old Forester-Rye

$18.00

DBL Old Forester-86 Proof

$16.00

DBL Old Forester-Grand Dad

$18.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

DBL Woodford Derby

$18.00

DBL Angels Envy

$16.00

DBL Rabbit Hill

$18.00

DBL Woodinville

$10.00

DBL Blanton

$20.00

DBL Heavens Door

$18.00

DBL Old Forester-1920

$18.00

DBL Rabbit Hole

$18.00

DBL Kentucky Walker

$18.00

DBL Rockville Creme

$10.00

DBL Amador-Rye Port

$14.00

DBL Amador-Rye Chard

$14.00

DBL Amador-Rye Cab

$14.00

DBL Glenfiddich-15 year

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$3.00

Aperol

$2.50

Campari

$2.50

Bailey's Irish Creme

$3.00

Cointreau

$2.50

Dr MCGillicuddy's

$2.00

Frangelico

$3.00

Godiva Chocolate

$3.00

Grand Marnier

$2.50

Kahlua

$2.50

Lemoncello

$4.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

DBL Aperol

$5.00

DBL Campari

$5.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Creme

$6.00

DBL Cointreau

$5.00

DBL Frangelico

$6.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$5.00

DBL Kahlua

$5.00

DBL Lemoncello

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Mr Howard

$9.00

Grden Ginger Highball

$9.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

K-Cup

$2.50

Pour Over

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Coco

$5.00

Wine

GL Charles & Charles Bolt Red

$12.00

GL-Chevalier Grand Robert Cab Cab Franc

$10.00

GL-Decoy Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL-G3 Merlot

$10.00

GL-Haut De Buisson CDR

$9.00

GL-La Spinetta Sangio

$11.00

GL-Lakewood Long Stem Red

$5.00

GL-Scarpetta Barbera

$11.00

GL-Terra D' Oro

$11.00

GL-The Stag Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GL-Warres LBV Port

$12.00

BTL Anakota KV Cab

$84.00

BTL Casa Silva Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Charles & Charles Bolt Red

$19.00

BTL Chevalier Grand Robert Cab Cab Franc

$21.00

BTL Decoy Pinot Noir

$23.00

BTL Duckhorn Howell Mt Cab Sauv

$120.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$63.00

BTL G3 Merlot

$21.00

BTL Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Haut De Buisson CDR

$20.00

BTL Lakewood Long Stem Red

$15.00

BTL Maggy Hawk Pinot Noir

$63.00

BTL Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

$31.00

BTL Pedroncelli Block 7 Cab

$41.00

BTL Scarpetta Barbera

$23.00

BTL Shatter Grenache

$22.00

BTL Terra D' Oro Zinfandel

$17.00

BTL The Stag Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00

BTL Warres LBV Port

$30.00

GL-Bieler Pere et Fils Rose

$11.00

GL-Charles & Charles Rose

$9.00

GL-Marques de Caceres Cava

$9.00

GL-Revelation Rose

$12.00

GL-Rio Madre Rose

$5.00

GL-Rivarose Brut Rose

$10.00

GL-St. Hilaire Brut

$10.00

GL-St. Hilaire Rose

$10.00

BTL Alta Vista Brut Rose

$15.00

BTL Bieler Pere et Fils Rose

$23.00

BTL Charles & Charles Rose

$40.00

BTL Gran Moraine Brut Rose

$66.00

BTL Marques de Caceres Cava

$19.00

BTL Piper Heidsieck

$42.00

BTL Revelation Rose

$22.00

BTL Rio Madre Rose

$9.00

BTL Rivarose Brut Rose

$16.00

BTL St. Hilaire Brut

$19.00

BTL St. Hilaire Rose

$19.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut

$80.00

GL-13 Celsius Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL-Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL-G3 Chardonnay

$10.00

GL-Harken Chardonnay

$8.00

GL-Lakewood Riesling

$8.00

GL-Mason Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL-Primo Amore Moscato

$8.00

Ozeki Sake

$5.00

BTL 13 Celsius Pinot Grigio

$19.00

BTL Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00

BTL G3 Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL Harken Chardonnay

$19.00

BTL Hartford 4 Hearts Chard

$41.00

BTL Lakewood Riesling

$17.00

BTL Mason Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00

BTL Primo Amore Moscato

$19.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$40.00

Food

Baguette Bread

$3.00

Brie

$4.00

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Charcuterie Board Premium

$26.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Manchego

$5.00

Speed Screen

Beer

Fat Tire

$9.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Bud

$5.00

Coors

$6.00

Troegs Perp IPA

$9.00

Modelo

$7.00

Mango Cart

$9.00

Bold Rock Cider

$9.00

Wine

PA Moscato Gl

$8.00

13 Cel PG Gl

$9.00

Decoy SB Gl

$11.00

G3 Chard Gl

$10.00

Char & Char Rose Gl

$9.00

Decoy PN Gl

$11.00

G3 Merlot Gl

$10.00

The Stag Cab Gl

$11.00

St Hil Rose Gl

$10.00

Marques Cava Gl

$10.00

Cocktails

Cosmo

$11.00

It Get Better

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa Cran

$10.00

Mimosa OJ

$10.00

Old Fash

$12.00

Spain G&T

$11.00

Wild Garden

$12.00

Merch

NTTC Logo

NTTC Aprons

$39.99

NTTC Dish Towel

$16.00

NTTC Wine Tumbler

$19.99

Engraved Chart Board

$39.00

Books

One Pot Supreme

$19.99

How To Cook For Beginners

$14.99

Guest Host/Chef

John Shields Cookbook

$26.95

Fast Fest

Red

BTL Charles & Charles Bolt

$15.00

BTL Cotes Du Femme Cab

$26.00

BTL Decoy Pinot Noir

$21.00

BTL Duckhorn Cab

$70.00

BTL Mullan Road

$85.00

BTL Rebellious Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL Rebellious Red

$20.00

BTL Sangre de Toro Temp

$17.00

BTL Sangre de Toro Red

$17.00

BTL Stags Leap Petite Sirah

$45.00

BTL The Stag Cab

$26.00

BTL The Stag Red

$26.00

GL Charles & Charles Bolt

$9.00

GL Cotes Du Femme Cab

$11.00

GL Decoy Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Rebellious Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Rebellious Red

$12.00

GL Sangre de Toro Red

$10.00

GL Sangre de Toro Temp

$10.00

GL The Stag Cab

$11.00

GL The Stag Red

$11.00

Sparkling/Rose

BTL Alta Vista Brut Rose

$17.00

BTL Charles & Charles Rose

$15.00

BTL Cotes Du Femme

$26.00

BTL Santa Marg Rose

$20.00

BTL Vina Esmeralda

$20.00

Cotes Du Femme Rose

$11.00

GL Alta Vista Brut Rose

$9.00

GL Charles & Charles Rose

$9.00

GL Santa Marg Rose

$12.00

GL Vina Esmeralda

$12.00

White

BTL Duckhorn Sauv Blanc

$29.00

BTL Folie Chard

$20.00

BTL Sassoregale Vermentino

$20.00

BTL Stags Leap Chard

$33.00

BTL The Stag Chard

$20.00

BTL Toresella Pinot Grigio

$17.00

BTL Two Tails Sauv Blanc

$13.00

BTL Vina Esmeralda White

$20.00

GL Vina Esmeralda

$20.00

GL Folie Chard

$12.00

GL Sassoregale Verm

$12.00

GL Toresella Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL The Stag Chard

$12.00

GL Two Tails Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Spirits

Barr Hill Gin

$40.00

Barr Hill Vodka

$65.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14624 Solomons Island Rd. S., Solomons, MD 20688

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar
orange star3.8 • 979
14636 Solomons Island Rd S Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
Island Hideaway - 14556 Solomons Island Rd S
orange starNo Reviews
14556 Solomons Island Rd S Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) - 14575 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,589
14575 Solomons Island Rd Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
NICOLLETTIS FOOD TRUCK - Pax River Navy Base online ordering only.
orange starNo Reviews
22741 three notch road california, MD 20619
View restaurantnext
Nicollettis Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
22741 Three Notch Road California, MD 20619
View restaurantnext
Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
orange star3.8 • 154
22775 Three notch rd. Unit A California, MD 20619
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Solomons

The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) - 14575 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,589
14575 Solomons Island Rd Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Solomons
California
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Lusby
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Leonardtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Michaels
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston