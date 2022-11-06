The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar imageView gallery

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar

979 Reviews

$$

14636 Solomons Island Rd S

Solomons, MD 20688

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Cake (1)
Crab Cake Sandwich
Cream of Crab

Add Ons

+Angry Crab Cake

$29.00

+avocado

$2.50

+Chicken Breast

$7.00

+Cluster Snow Crab Legs

$17.00

+Crab Bread

$3.00

+Crab Cake

$29.00

+Crab Imperial

$29.00

+Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.00

+Fried Oysters

$12.00

+Garlic Bread

$3.00

+Loaded

$2.00

+Scallops

$14.00

+Shrimp

$10.00

+Toasted Baguette

$3.00

Appetizers

Boom Boom Shrimp

$15.00

Bourbon Scallops

$19.00

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Crab Dip

$19.00

Crab Tower

$27.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Haddock Bites

$15.00

Hushpuppies

$8.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00

Wings

$15.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Lava Cake

$11.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Smith Island Cake

$9.00

Entrees

Angry Crab Cake (1)

$36.00

Angry Crab Cake(2)

$58.00

Angry Seafood Platter

$52.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$27.00

Chicken Breast

$20.00

Crab Cake (1)

$36.00

Crab Cake (2)

$58.00

Crab Imperial

$44.00

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Fried Oysters

$28.00

Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Haddock

$28.00

Pork Shanks

$26.00

Porterhouse

$46.00

Sea Scallops

$34.00

Seafood Chowder

$25.00

Seafood Norfolk

$45.00

Seafood Platter

$52.00

Signature Pasta

$29.00

Stuffed Haddock

$48.00

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Noodles

$8.00

Kid's Snow Legs

$17.00

Raw/Steamed

1 LB Steamed Shrimp

$28.00

1/2 LB Steamed Shrimp

$15.00

Broken Legs

$26.00

Oysters

$12.00

Snow Crab Legs

$34.00

Sandwiches

Angry Crab Cake Sandwich

$32.00

Boom-Boom Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Chesapeake Wrap

$20.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Colossal Burger

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$32.00

Haddock Tacos

$16.00

Portobello Mushroom

$15.00

Pound Of Stuffed Ham

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Stuffed Ham

$22.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$25.00

Uncooked Angry

$24.00

Uncooked Original

$24.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Crab Chips

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet and Sour cucumber salad

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Cream of Crab

$9.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Half and Half Soup

$9.00

Maryland Vegetable Crab

$9.00

Spinach Salad

$15.00

N/A Drinks

Bottle Water

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$4.00

Kids Drink

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.25

Pepsi

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Red Bull

$4.75

Root Beer

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Pina Colada

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14636 Solomons Island Rd S, Solomons, MD 20688

Directions

Gallery
The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar image

