Bars & Lounges

Buckets Bar and Grill

253 Reviews

$

12020 Rousby Hall Rd

Lusby, MD 20657

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00+

Feta Dip

$12.00

Loaded Pierogies

$10.00

Onion Rings App

$8.00

Oysters

$9.00+

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Quesadilla

$7.00+

Poutine

$15.00

Soup

Cream of Crab

$10.00

Burgers

Bucket Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

Grilled Chz Burger

$15.00

Hangover Burger

$15.00

Mains

Crab Cake Platter

$42.00

Rock Fish Platter

$22.00

Short Rib Pierogies

$24.00

Meatloaf

$18.00

Grilled Ribeye

$28.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza Small

$12.00

Cheese Pizza Large

$14.00

Buffalo Chx Sm

$16.00

Buffalo Chx Lg

$18.00

Greek Sm

$16.00

Greek Lg

$18.00

Hawaiian Sm

$16.00

Hawaiian Lg

$18.00

Meat--Small

$16.00

Meat--Large

$18.00

Supreme Small

$16.00

Supreme Large

$18.00

Veggie--Small

$16.00

Veggie--Large

$18.00

Terminitor Large Only

$25.00

White--Small

$16.00

White--Large

$18.00

Terminator Small

$20.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Sand

$13.00

BLT Hoagie

$15.00

Crab Cake Sanwich

$30.00

Cuban

$14.00

Italian Cold Cut

$15.00

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Avocado

$14.00

Grilled Reuben

$15.00

Pastrami On Rye

$15.00

Chicago Beef

$15.00

Fried Chx Sandwich

$14.00

Filet O Fish

$14.00

Muffaletta

$15.00

Harvest Wrap

$15.00

Bbq Melt

$12.00

Breakfast Ciabatta

$12.00

Sides

Bourbon Baked Beans

$5.00

Brussel Sprout Side

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Green Beans

$5.00

House Chips

$4.00

Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings Side

$5.00

Pierogies Side

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sm. Fry Side

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fry Side

$5.00

Wings

Boneless

$12.00

10 Wings

$14.00

20 Wings

$27.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Maple Ice Cream

$3.00

Lemon BAR

$4.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$6.00

Choclate Fudge

$6.00Out of stock

Late Night

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Cold Cut Sub

$14.00

Pizza Slice

$3.00

NFL

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Pig Skins

$12.00

Tailgater

$10.00

3rd & Footlong

$20.00

Commander & Beef

$20.00

MVP Package

$44.00

Fried Oysters (6)

$6.00

Fried Oysters 12

$12.00

Steamed 6

$6.00

Steamed 12

$12.00

Grilled (6)

$12.00

Grilled 12

$24.00

Raw 6

$6.00

Raw 12

$12.00

Chicago Dogs

$6.00

Buffalo Dip

$10.00

Bratty Dog

$3.00

Cornhole

Corn Dog

$7.00

Deli

Italian Sub

$12.00

Turkey Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Pickles

$5.00

Bbq Sauce

$8.00

Blue Chz

$6.00

Appetizer

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Pierogies

$6.00Out of stock

Potato Skins

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Fried PBJ

$8.00

Breakfast Plates

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Exelon Your Way

$10.00

Rusty Knob

$12.00

Sausage Gravy w Tots

$8.00

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Creamed Chipped Beef

$10.00

Sausage Gravy Platter

$12.00

Pancake Platter

$9.00

Chesapeake Breakfast Platter

$28.00

Brunch SIdes

Bacon

$4.00

Egg

$2.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Scrapple

$4.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Dessert

Apple Spring Rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.00

Omelet

Cheese Steak Omelet

$14.00

Chipped Beef Omelet

$14.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Pizza

Small Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Large Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

Cheese Pizza Small

$12.00

Cheese Pizza Large

$14.00

Sandwiches

Hangover Burger

$14.00

Buckets Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

BLTE

$10.00

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Bucket Burger

$14.00

Hell Fire Burger

$13.00

Beer Cheese Burger

$13.00

Wings

20 Wings

$27.00

5 Wings

$9.00

Boneless Bites

$12.00

Hog Wing

$10.00
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

12020 Rousby Hall Rd, Lusby, MD 20657

Buckets Bar and Grill image

