Pamendis Italian 4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220

Appetizers

Artichoke Spinach Dip

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$8.99

Hot homemade creamy dip served with tortilla chips

Bread

$2.50+

Combo Platter

$10.99

Cheese Sticks, Fried Mushrooms, Ravioli, and Spinach Pie served with ranch and marinara

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Lightly breaded with a homemade batter and fried to order

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Breaded stuff ravioli served with a side of marinara

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Breaded whole mushrooms served with a side of ranch

Meatball Sliders

$8.50

Meatballs coated in meatsauce, smothered in mozzarella cheese then baked and served open faced

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara

Potato Skins With Bacon

Potato Skins With Bacon

$9.00

Potato skins topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and bacon, served with sour cream

Side Alfredo

$4.00

Spanakopita

$9.00

Spinach and feta cheese wrapped in filo dough

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Grilled Seafood Salad

$14.00

Gyro Salad

$13.00

Salmon Garden Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Garden Salad

$12.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Salmon Ceasar

$17.00

Shrimp Ceasar

$18.00

Subs & Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan sub

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Sausage Sub

$12.00

Italian Steak Sub

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Pamendis Burger

$10.50

Pastas

Angel Hair

Fettuccini

Linguini

Penne

Spaghetti

Gluten Free

$2.00

Italian Classics

Baked Spaghetti

$14.00

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Chicken Picatta

$16.00

Classic Parmesan

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Homemade Lasagna

$15.00

Manicotti

$13.00

Spinach Ravioli

$14.00

Salmon Picatta

$18.00

Veal Picatta

$19.00

Italian Specialties

Baked Pamendis

$18.00

Blackened Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Bourbon Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Carbonara

$18.00

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Tortellini Gabrielle

$15.00

Tour Of Italy

$20.00

Veal Marsala

$19.00

Sicy Chx Pasta

$16.00

Seafood Specialties

Bourbon Salmon & Shrimp

$23.00

Salmon Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp Marinara

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Salmon Picatta

$18.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Our delicious creamy Alfredo with fresh shrimp.

Greek Specialties

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$12.00

Greek Combo Platter

$16.00

Gyro Platter

$15.00

Gyro Wrap

$13.00

Sides

(5) Shrimp

$7.00

(10) Shrimp

$11.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pita Extra

$2.00

S Blackened Chicken

$5.00

S Broccoli

$4.00

S Grilled Chicken

$5.00

S Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

S Meatballs

$5.00

S Salmon

$7.00

S Sausage

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Beverage

$2.00

K Cheese Pizza

$6.50

K Chicken Grilled

$6.50

K Chicken Strips

$6.50

K Fettucini

$7.00

K Lasagna

$7.00

K Manicotti

$6.00

K Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid Side Chx

$3.00

Kid MB

$1.25

Desserts

Apple Pie

$5.99

Baklava

$6.00

Banana Foster Chz Cake

$7.00

Cannoli

$4.75

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Choc Cannoli

$5.25

Choc Cheese Cake

$7.00

German Choc Cake

$7.00

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

NY Cheese Cake

$8.00

PB Pie

$7.00

Reeses Cake

$7.00

Tiramasu

$7.00

Triple Choc Cake

$8.00

WHOLE CAKES

$59.99

RedVelvet

$7.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime

$7.00

Oreo Brownie

$6.00

FULL PAN MEALS

Pan Baked Pamendis

$110.00

Pan Chicken Blackened

$125.00

Pan Chicken Carbonara

$130.00

Pan Chicken Fett Alfredo

$125.00

Pan Chicken Marsala

$100.00

Pan Chicken Parm / Spaghetti

$100.00

Pan Chicken Piccata

$100.00

Pan Eggplant Parm / Spaghetti

$100.00

Pan Lasagna

$90.00

Pan Manicotti

$90.00

Pan Pamendis Bread

$30.00

Pan Ravioli Marinara

$90.00

Pan Ravioli Meat Sauce

$90.00

Pan Salad Caeser

$35.00

Pan Salad Garden

$30.00

Pan Salad Greek

$40.00

Pan Shrimp Fett Alfredo

$145.00

Pan Spaghetti Baked

$100.00

Pan Spaghetti Marinara

$80.00

Pan Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$80.00

Pan Tortellini Gabriel

$100.00

HALF PAN MEALS

1/2Pan Baked Pamendis

$60.00

1/2Pan Chicken Alfredo

$65.00

1/2Pan Chicken Blackened

$65.00

1/2Pan Chicken Carbonara

$65.00

1/2Pan Chicken Marsala

$55.00

1/2 Pan ChxParmesan

$60.00

1/2Pan Chicken Picatta

$55.00

1/2Pan Eggplant Parmesan

$55.00

1/2Pan Fettuccini

$55.00

1/2Pan Lasagna

$50.00

1/2Pan Manicotti

$45.00

1/2Pan Manicotti

$50.00

1/2Pan Pamendis Bread half

$15.00

1/2Pan Ravioli Cheese / Marinara

$50.00

1/2Pan Salad Caeser

$20.00

1/2Pan Salad Chicken Caeser

$40.00

1/2Pan Salad Chicken Greek

$45.00

1/2Pan Salad Garden

$15.00

1/2Pan Salad Greek

$25.00

1/2Pan Shrimp Fettucini

$75.00

1/2Pan Spaghetti Baked

$55.00

1/2Pan Tortellini Chicken Blackened

$65.00

1/2Pan Tortellini Gabriel

$55.00

1/2Pan Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$55.00

1/2Pan Spaghetti Marinara

$55.00

Loaf Bread

$6.00

8 MB

$10.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water Glass

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

HeiniZero

$4.00

Heineken

$5.50

Moretti

$5.50

Peroni

$5.50

Stella

$4.00

Sweetwater IPA

$5.50

Sweetwater 420

$5.50

Corona

$5.00

Wine bottle

House carafe

$24.00

House bottles

Red Wine Bottles

Sparkling Wine Bottles

White Wine Bottles

Specials

Adult Chx Strips

$13.00

Chopped Sirloin Dinner

$17.00

Adult Chx Strips (Copy)

$13.00

Chopped sirloin

Chopped Sirloin

$18.00

Adult Chx Strip

Adult Chx Strip

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220, Loganville, GA 30052

