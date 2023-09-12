Dinner

Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$2.25

Wonton Soup

$2.25

Hot & Sour (spicy)

$2.25

Dragon Soup

$7.75

Serves 2. Minced chicken, shrimp, snow peas, & egg whites

House Special Wonton Soup

$7.75

Serves 2 Minced chicken, shrimp, snow peas, carrots, & wontons.

Chicken Corn Soup

$7.75

Serves 2. Chicken, corn, & eggs

Vegetable & Tofu Soup

$7.75

Serves 2. Tofu, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, & green onions

Appetizer

Egg Roll (1)

$2.25

Veggie Spring Roll (2)

$2.25

Fried Wonton (6)

$5.25

pork

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$7.95

Crab Rangoon (6)

$6.45

cream cheese

Dumpling (6)

$7.95

pan fried or steamed

Fried Shrimp (6)

$6.75

Hulla Beef (6)

$8.25

beef skewers

Bar-B-Q Spare Ribs (4)

$9.25

Tidbit Plate (serves 2)

$12.25

Fried Shrimp(2), Hulla Beef(2), Crab Ragoon(2), Spare Ribs(2), Egg Roll (1)

Fried Rice

#17 Vegetable Fried Rice(D)

$8.95

Peas, carrots, broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, snow peas, & eggs

#18 Chicken Fried Rice(D)

$8.95

Peas, carrots, & eggs

#19 Pork Fried Rice(D)

$8.95

Peas, carrots, & eggs

#20 Beef Fried Rice(D)

$8.95

Peas, carrots, & eggs

#21 Shrimp Fried Rice(D)

$9.95

Peas, carrots, & eggs

#22 Comb0/House Special Fried Rice (D)

$9.95

Chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, eggs, peas, & carrots

Egg Fried Rice (D)

$8.95

Crispy Chow Mein (Does not contain noodles) (D)

#23 Chicken Chow Mein (D)

$8.95

Cabbage, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fried crunchy strips, steamed or fried rice

#24 Pork Chow Mein (D)

$8.95

Cabbage, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fried crunchy strips, steamed or fried rice

#25 Beef Chow Mein (D)

$8.95

Cabbage, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fried crunchy strips, steamed or fried rice

#26 Shrimp Chow Mein (D)

$9.95

Cabbage, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fried crunchy strips, steamed or fried rice

#27 Combo/House Special Chow Mein (D)

$9.95

Cabbage, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fried crunchy strips, steamed or fried rice

Lo Mein (D)

#28 Vegetable Lo Mein

$9.75

soft noodles

#29 Chicken Lo Mein

$9.75

soft noodles

#30 Pork Lo Mein

$9.75

soft noodles

#31 Beef Lo Mein

$9.75

soft noodles

#32 Shrimp Lo Mein

$10.75

soft noodles

#33 Combination Lo Mein

$10.75

soft noodles

Vegetable & Tofu (D)

#34 Vegetable with Garlic Sauce (spicy)

$9.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#35 Buddhist Delight

$9.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#36 Sauteed Snow Peas & Water Chestnuts

$9.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#37 Moo Shu Vegetable

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#38 Ma-Po Tofu with Pork (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#39 Tofu with Mixed Vegetables (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#40 Sesame Tofu

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

Pork (D)

#41 Moo Shu Pork

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#42 Sweet & Sour Pork

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#43 Double Sauteed Sliced Pork (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#44 Mongolian Pork

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#45 Kung Pao Pork (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#46 Pork with Garlic Sauce (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#47 Hunan Pork (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

Chicken & Duck (D)

#48 Moo Shu Chicken

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#49 Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#50 Chicken with Broccoli

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#51 Chicken with Snow Peas

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#52 Almond Chicken

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#53 Cashew Chicken

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#54 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#55 Lemon Chicken

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#56 Chicken with Mixed Vegetable

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#57 Golden Crispy Chicken

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#58 Empress Chicken (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#59 Chicken with Garlic Sauce (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#60 Kung Pao Chicken (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#61 Hunan Chicken (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#62 House Special Braised Chicken (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#63 Ta-Chin Chicken (spicy)

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice

#64 Golden Crispy Duck (spicy)

$18.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#65 Pineapple Duck

$18.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#66 Duck with Snow Peas, Bamboo Shoots & Mushrooms

$18.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#109 Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Dark meat Chicken lightly battered & fried. Sweet Sesame Sauce.

#104 General's Chicken (spicy)

$12.95

Dark meat chicken, lightly battered & fried. Tossed in a scorched red pepper sauce. A hint of sweetness.

Steamed Platters (D)

#128 Steamed Tofu with Mixed Vegetables

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce

#129 Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$9.75

Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce

#130 Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$10.75

Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce

#131 Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce

#132 Steamed Scallop with Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce

#133 Steamed Seafood with Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce

Beef & Lamb (D)

#68 Moo Shu Beef

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#69 Beef with Snow Peas

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#70 Beef with Broccoli

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#71 Pepper Steak

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#72 Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#73 Mongolian Beef

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#74 Beef with Mushrooms, Snow Peas, & Bamboo Shoots

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#75 Beef with Cashews

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#76 Kung Pao Beef (spicy)

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#77 Beef with Garlic Sauce (spicy)

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#78 Szechuan Beef (spicy)

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#79 Hunan Beef (spicy)

$11.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#80 Mongolian Lamb

$14.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

#81 Hunan Lamb (spicy)

$14.25

Served with steamed or fried rice

Seafood (D)

#82 Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#83 Moo Shu Shrimp

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#84 Shrimp with Cashews

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#85 Shrimp with Snow Peas

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#86 Shrimp with Broccoli

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#87 Shrimp with Lobster sauce

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#88 Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#90 Scallop with Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#91 Shrimp with Garlic Sauce (spicy)

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#92 Shrimp with Chili Sauce (spicy)

$12.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#93 Kung Pao Shrimp (spicy)

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#94 Amazing Shrimp (spicy)

$12.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#95 Shrimp & Scallops with Garlic Sauce (spicy)

$12.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#96 Hunan Shrimp (spicy)

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

Egg Foo Young (D)

#134 Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#134 Chicken Egg Foo Young

$11.95

Served with steamed or fried rice

#134 Beef Egg Foo Young

$11.95

#134 Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$12.95

#134 Combo Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Family Dinner (D)

Family Dinner For 2

$25.90

1 Almond Chicken, Choose Sweet & Sour Chicken, Shrimp OR Pork. 2 soups, 2 rice, 2 egg roll, 2 crab ragoon

Family Dinner For 3

$38.35

1 Almond Chicken, 1 Mongolian Beef, Choose Sweet & Sour Chicken, Shrimp OR Pork. 3 soups, 3 rice, 3 egg roll, 3 crab ragoon

Family Dinner For 4

$51.80

1 Almond Chicken, 1 Mongolian Beef, 1 Hunan Pork, Choose Sweet & Sour Chicken, Shrimp OR Pork. 4 soups, 4 rice, 4 egg roll, 4 crab ragoon

Family Dinner For 5

$64.75

1 Almond Chicken,1 Mongolian Beef, 1 Hunan Pork, 1 Triple Delight, Choose Sweet & Sour Chicken, Shrimp OR Pork. 5 soups, 5 rice, 5 egg roll, 5 crab ragoon

Family Dinner For 6

$77.70

1 Almond Chicken, 1 Mongolian Beef, 1 Hunan Pork, 1 Triple Delight, 1 Hunan Lamb, Choose Sweet & Sour Chicken, Shrimp OR Pork. 6 soups, 6 rice, 6 egg roll, 6 crab ragoon

Chef's Special (D)

#97 Amazing Chicken (spicy)

$12.95

White chicken, cabbage, snow peas, mushrooms, baby corn, carrots, bamboo shoots. A blend of sauces that are sweet, sour & spicy.

#98 Princess Shrimp and Chicken (spicy)

$12.95

Dark meat chicken lightly battered and fried w. shrimp, bell peppers, mushrooms in a spicy brown Sauce. Topped w. peanuts.

#99 Pork A La Mandarin

$12.95

Sliced pork lightly battered & fried. Sweet & Spicy Brown Sauce.

#100 Triple Delight with Garlic Sauce (spicy)

$12.95

Chicken, shrimp, scallops, carrots, celery, water chestnuts. Spicy, Sweet & Sour Sauce.

#101 Shrimp and Pork, Hunan Style

$12.95

Shrimp w. Chili Sauce on one side, Pork w. Bamboo Shoots & Mushrooms in Brown Sauce on the other.

#102 Happy Family

$12.95

Chicken, Shrimp, Scallop, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts. White Sauce.

#103 Hunan Flower Steak

$14.75

Sliced Beef, lightly battered & fried. House special spicy sauce. A hint of sweetness.

#104 General's Chicken (spicy)

$12.95

Dark meat chicken, lightly battered & fried. Tossed in a scorched red pepper sauce. A hint of sweetness.

#105 Triple Delight

$12.95

Chicken, beef, shrimp, broccoli, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, & water chestnuts. Brown Sauce.

#106 Double Happiness

$12.95

Chicken, shrimp, snow peas, mushrooms, baby corn, & carrots. White Sauce.

#107 Tangerine Chicken (spicy)

$12.95

Dark meat Chicken lightly battered & fried. Sweet & spicy sauce. A hint of tangerine flavor.

#108 Sizzling Chicken Pot

$12.95

White chicken, mushrooms, snow peas, bamboo shoots & carrots simmered in a flavorful brown sauce. Cooked & served in a sizzling clay pot.

#109 Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Dark meat Chicken lightly battered & fried. Sweet Sesame Sauce.

#110 Crispy Shrimp (spicy)

$14.75

Shrimp battered & fried. Tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce w. chopped onions.

#111 Seafood Combination

$14.75

Shrimp, crab sticks, scallops, peas, & mushrooms cooked in a tasty sweet tomato sauce. Served in a sizzling hot plate.

#112 Tangerine Beef (spicy)

$14.75

Sliced beef lightly battered & fried. Sweet & spicy sauce. A hint of tangerine flavor.

#114 Sizzling Steak Pot

$12.95

Sliced beef, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, & carrots simmered in a flavorful brown sauce. Cooked & served in a sizzling clay pot.

#116 Ma-La Style Lamb (spicy)

$14.75

Sliced lamb, snow peas, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, & carrots. Spicy Szechuan pepper corn sauce.

#117 Lamb in Two Flavors (spicy)

$14.75

Mongolian Lamb & Ma-La Lamb in one dish. (#80, #116)

#118 Lover's Nest (spicy)

$14.75

Chicken, beef, snow peas, carrots, & bamboo shoots in Spicy Garlic sauce (sweet, spicy & sour). Served in an edible bowl.

#120 Ma-La Seafood (spicy)

$14.75

Shrimp, scallops, snow peas, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, & carrots. Spicy Szechuan pepper corn sauce.

#121 Panda Sizzling Delicacy

$14.75

Shrimp, beef, scallops, peas, carrots, onions, & mushrooms. Brown sauce. Served in a sizzling hot plate.

#122 Neptune's Basket

$15.75

Shrimp, scallops, crab sticks, snow peas, carrots & mushrooms. Brown sauce. Served in an edible bowl.

#123 Double Delight (spicy)

$12.95

Beef, chicken, snow peas, mushrooms, Napa, carrots & baby corn. Sweet, spicy & sour.

#124 Double Sesame Delight

$12.95

Chicken, shrimp, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, & baby corn cooked in a sweet tomato sauce. Topped w. sesame seeds.

#125 Dragon & Phoenix (spicy)

$14.75

General’s Chicken & Crispy Shrimp in one dish. (#104, #110)

#126 Pineapple Shrimp

$14.75

Shrimp battered & fried. Tossed w. pineapples in a sweet, tangy pineapple sauce.

#127 Peanut Butter Chicken

$12.95

Dark meat chicken lightly battered & fried. Tossed in peanut butter sauce. A hint of sweetness.

Extra Sides

Rice

$2.25

Sauces

$1.00

Crispy Noodles

$0.50

Plain Lo Mein

$5.00

Sweet and Sour 2 oz

$0.25

Sweet and Sour 4 oz

$0.50

Sweet and Sour 8 oz

$1.00

Sweet and Sour 12 oz

$2.00

Brown Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Diet Coke

$2.45

Root Beer

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

Lemonade

$2.45

Mr. Pibb

$2.45

Coke

$2.45

Coffee

$2.45

Iced Tea

$2.45

Hot Tea

$1.65

Canned Drinks

Sunkist Can

$1.25

Mt. Dew Can

$1.25

Cherry Coke Can

$1.25

A & W Can

$1.25

Coke Can

$1.25

Sprite Can

$1.25

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.25

Diet Coke Can

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper