Pizza
Sandwiches
Burgers

Panzones Pizza Surf City

231 Reviews

$$

2117 Long Beach Blvd

Surf City, NJ 08008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lg Pizza
5 Tenders
Cheese Steak

LG Pizza 16"

Lg Pizza

Lg Pizza

$20.00

The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!

Sicilian

Sicilian

$24.00

Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ The Classic with Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your favorite toppings!

Lg Anniversary Pizza

Lg Anniversary Pizza

$26.00

"A House Favorite" Fresh Garlic, Dollops of Ricotta, Splashed Sauce, Romano Cheese & Fresh Basil

Lg Broccolo Pizza

Lg Broccolo Pizza

$26.00

Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Broccoli

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Spicy Buffalo Sauce & Breaded Chicken

Lg Country Pizza

Lg Country Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers & Onions

Lg Garden Pizza

Lg Garden Pizza

$26.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Black Olives

Lg Garlic White Pizza

Lg Garlic White Pizza

$22.00

Mozzarella Cheese & Fresh Garlic

Lg Margherita Pizza

Lg Margherita Pizza

$26.00

Sundried tomatoes, Splashed Sauce, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese

Lg Meat Lover Pizza

Lg Meat Lover Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage & Meatballs

Lg Sweet Heat Pizza

Lg Sweet Heat Pizza

$26.00

(NEW) White Pizza with Cup N Char Pepperoni, Sweety Drop Peppers & Drizzled Hot Honey & Romano

Lg Chicken Parm Pizza

$26.00

Breaded Chicken, Splashes of sauce, romano cheese

Lg Chicken Vodka Pizza

Lg Chicken Vodka Pizza

$26.00

Homemade Vodka Sauce, Breaded Chicken and Romano

Lg Mexican Pizza

Lg Mexican Pizza

$26.00

Tomatoes, Lettuce, Black Olives, Hot Peppers, Nacho Chips

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.00

Sm Pizza 12"

Breaded chicken, splashes of sauce & romano
Sm Pizza

Sm Pizza

$18.00

The Classic ~ Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!

Sm Anniversary Pizza

Sm Anniversary Pizza

$25.00

12" White Pie Fresh garlic, dallops of ricotta cheese, splashes of sauce, fresh basil, romano cheese

Sm Broccolo Pizza

Sm Broccolo Pizza

$25.00

Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Broccoli, served without sauce

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Spicy Buffalo Sauce and Breaded Chicken

Sm Country Pizza

Sm Country Pizza

$25.00

a 1980 ORIGINAL~ Pepperoni, Meatballs, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions

Sm Garden Pizza

Sm Garden Pizza

$25.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Broccoli & Black Olives

Sm Garlic White Pizza

Sm Garlic White Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella Cheese & Fresh Garlic, served without sauce

Sm Margherita Pizza

Sm Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Sundried Tomatoes, Splashed Sauce, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage & Meatballs

Sm Sweet Heat Pizza

Sm Sweet Heat Pizza

$25.00

(NEW) White Pizza with Cup N Char Pepperoni, Sweet Drop Peppers, drizzled Hot Honey & Romano

Sm Chicken Parm Pizza

$25.00

Breaded Chicken, Splashes of sauce, romano cheese

Sm Chicken Vodka Pizza

Sm Chicken Vodka Pizza

$25.00

Homemade Vodka Sauce, Breaded Chicken and Romano

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice

$3.75

Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!

Gourmet Slice

Gourmet Slice

$5.25

Choose your favorite ~ Made to Order! Or create your own from our list of toppings!

Panzoni

Panzoni

Panzoni

$14.00

Cheese & Sauce folded in dough and baked ~ Customize by adding your favorite toppings!

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00+

Tomato, Black Olive, Chic Peas, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers and Sliced Onions served over a bed of greens with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Hand Chopped Romaine, Grated Romano Cheese, topped with Croutons and a sliced hardboiled egg. Creamy Caesar Dressing served on the side.

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$18.00

Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served over a bed of greens with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper strips, sliced Red Onion, Grated Romano Cheese, Topped with a Balsamic Glaze. Served over a bed of Greens with a side of house made Italian Herb Dressing

Soup

New England Chowder

New England Chowder

$6.00+

Homemade Award Winning Recipe!

Italian Spicy Chili

Italian Spicy Chili

$6.00+

*Popular off-season favorite! Our homemade special recipe ~ Spicy Italian Sausage Chili

Bread Bowl

$4.00Out of stock

Wings & Tenders

Breaded Chicken Tenders served plain or tossed with BBQ or Buffalo. Dressing choices served on the side.
6 Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$16.50

Breaded Chicken Wings served plain or tossed with BBQ or Buffalo. Dressing choices served on the side.

5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$13.75

Breaded Chicken Tenders served plain or tossed with sauce. Choice of dipping sauces and/or dressing served on the side.

BONELESS Wings- Garlic Parmesan

$15.00

BONELESS Wings- Buffalo & Blue

$15.00

BONELESS Wings- BBQ & Hot Honey

$15.00

BONELESS Wings- PLAIN

$15.00

Sandwiches

LBI Caprese Sandwich

LBI Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

(NEW) Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Roasted Reds, Greens, Romano and Balsamic on Toasted French Bread

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$13.00

Made with Boar's Head Meats- Provolone, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & spices

Turkey Hoagie

Turkey Hoagie

$13.00

Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Spices

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing & Romano in a Garlic Herb Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Tossed with Spicy Buffalo Sauce with Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato in a Garlic Herb Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing in a Garlic Herb Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Parmigiana

Buffalo Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Melted Provolone

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Breaded Chicken, Sauce & Melted Provolone

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Breaded Eggplant, Sauce & Melted Provolone

Meatball Parmigiana

Meatball Parmigiana

$13.00

Meatballs, Sauce & Melted Provolone

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$13.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Mayo on grilled Texas Toast

LBI Chicken Sandwich

LBI Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and roasted red pepper mayo served on a round roll

LBI Burger

LBI Burger

$10.00

Beef Burger topped with melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun

Steak Sandwich

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$12.00

Chopped Steak with Melted American. Customize and add your favorite ingredients!

Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Chopped Chicken Steak with Melted American. Customize and add your favorite ingredients!

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.00

Chopped Chicken Steak with Melted Provolone and drizzled spicy buffalo sauce

Super Steak

Super Steak

$15.00

Provolone, Sauteed Green Peppers, Fried Onions & Mushrooms

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Steak Cut Crispy Fries

Onion Rings

$6.00

Thick Cut Beer Battered Onion Rings

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fries with melted provolone cheese

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$7.00

Steak Cut Crispy Fries tossed with Old Bay Seasoning

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

Six salted Bavarian Pretzel Sticks baked in the oven and served with warm beer cheese dipping sauce

Garlic Knots (3)

$3.00
Garlic Knots (6)

Garlic Knots (6)

$6.00

A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked and topped with our homemade garlic sauce & romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.

Garlic Knots (12)

Garlic Knots (12)

$12.00

A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked and topped with our homemade garlic sauce & romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.

Garlic Knots (24)

Garlic Knots (24)

$24.00

A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked and topped with our homemade garlic sauce & romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.

Side Meatballs (2)

Side Meatballs (2)

$5.00

Two meatballs with sauce and romano cheese

CHIPS

CHIPS

$2.15

Block & Barrel kettle cooked chips come in variety of flavors including Regular, Jalapeno, Mesquite BBQ & Sweet Maui Onion

Pickle Spear

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Hans Jurgen Kosher Dill Pickle Spear

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$12.00

Crispy fried strips of funnel cake tossed with powdered sugar and drizzled with nutella

Mini Cannoli (2)

Mini Cannoli (2)

$6.00

Two mini cannoli's hand prepared with chocolate chip cannoli cream dusted with powdered sugar

Extras

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$1.50
Side Anchovies

Side Anchovies

$3.00
Side BBQ

Side BBQ

$1.00
Side Buffalo

Side Buffalo

$1.00
Side Hot Peppers

Side Hot Peppers

$1.00
Hoagie Roll

Hoagie Roll

$1.00
Side Beer Cheese

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Extra Dressing

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00
Side Blue Cheese

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$1.00
Side Honey Mustard

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00
Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$1.00
Side Oil& Vinegar

Side Oil& Vinegar

$1.00
Side Italian Herb

Side Italian Herb

$1.00
Hot Honey Cup

Hot Honey Cup

$2.00

Make-At-Home Pizza

Dough (Large)

Dough (Large)

$6.00

Create your own pizza at home with our Special Recipe Dough!

Cauliflower Par Baked Dough (12")

Cauliflower Par Baked Dough (12")

$6.00

Make your own pizza at home with this Frozen Par-Baked 12" Cauliflower Dough (Gluten Free). Must be cooked. Does not include sauce, cheese or a pan to bake on.

Pizza Kit (Make-your-own)

Pizza Kit (Make-your-own)

$14.00

Make your own pizza at home with our pizza kit including one large dough, portioned sauce & cheese. Pan not included.

Pizza Cheese

Pizza Cheese

Our hand shredded blend of cheese is sold separately so you can make your own pizza at home!

Pizza Sauce

Pizza Sauce

Our homemade pizza sauce is sold separately so you can make your own pizza at home!

Pepperoni Topping

$4.00

Take & Bake Par Cooked Classic

$18.00

Take & Bake Par Cooked Pepperoni

$21.00

Take & Bake Par Cooked Sweet Heat

$25.00

Take & Bake Par Cooked Margherita

$25.00

KIDS

3 Tenders & FF

3 Tenders & FF

$13.00
Grilled Cheese & FF

Grilled Cheese & FF

$13.00

Bottle

2 Liter

2 Liter

$4.00
Water

Water

$3.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00
Schweppes 20oz

Schweppes 20oz

$3.00
Bubbly Can

Bubbly Can

$3.00
Brisk 20oz

Brisk 20oz

$3.00
Pepsi 20oz

Pepsi 20oz

$3.00
Diet Pepsi 20oz

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.00
Rootbeer 20oz

Rootbeer 20oz

$3.00
Lipton Tea 20oz

Lipton Tea 20oz

$3.00
Sierra Mist 20oz

Sierra Mist 20oz

$3.00
Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf

$4.00
BANG Energy

BANG Energy

$4.50
Pepsi NITRO

Pepsi NITRO

$3.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00
Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.50Out of stock
Natalie's Lemonade

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Water

Cup of Water

Cup of Ice

Cup

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Proudly serving LBI's Favorite Pizza for 42 years! Family Owned & Operated!

Location

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City, NJ 08008

Directions

Gallery
Panzone's Pizza image
Panzone's Pizza image
Panzone's Pizza image
Panzone's Pizza image

