Main picView gallery

Paparruchos 3055 Sage Rd, Houston

review star

No reviews yet

3055 Sage Rd, Houston

Houston, TX 77056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TACOS

BAJA STYLE FISH

$13.99

BAJA STYLE MIXED

$15.99

BAJA STYLE SHRIMP

$14.99

TACOS AL CARBÓN

$13.99

TACOS AL PASTOR

$12.99

TACOS CHOPIADOS

$13.99

TACOS DE ALAMBRE

$13.99

TACOS DE BISTEC

$12.99

TACOS DE FAJITA BEEF

$15.99

TACOS DE FAJITA CHCIKEN

$13.99

TACOS DE RIB-EYE

$16.99

GRILL

RIB-EYE STEAK

$27.90

CARNE A LA TAMPIQUEÑA

$19.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$15.99

LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN

$15.99

FAJITA

BOTANAS

CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

CHILI CON QUESO

$10.99

CHIPS AND SALSA

$2.00

EGG WITH RICE

$3.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

GUACAMOLITO

$14.50

LA BOTANA GRINGA

$16.00

MEXICAN POUTINE

$13.99

NACHOS SUPREME

$14.50+

QUESADILLA

$13.50

QUESO FUNDIDO

$12.50

ESQUITE

$7.00

BUFFALO WINGS

WINGS (6)

$12.00

WINGS (12)

$20.00

WINGS (18)

$25.00

SOPAS

CALDO TLALPENO

$6.50+

SOPA DE LA ABUELA

$5.50+

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$5.50+

SALADS

PIÑA COLADA SALAD

$15.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.99

TACO SALAD

$12.99

CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

TORTAS

TORTA CUBANA

$13.99

TORTA DE MILANESA

$13.99

TORTA DE FAJITA

$15.99

TORTA AHOGADA

$15.99

HAMBURGESAS

MEXICAN BURGER

$14.00

BBQ BURGER

$14.00

ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

ESPECIALIDADES MEXICANAS

ENCHILADAS SHREDDED CHICKEN

$14.99

ENCHILADAS FAJITA BEEF

$16.99

ENCHILADAS GROUND BEEF

$14.99

ENCHILADAS PORK

$14.99

ENCHILADAS CHEESE

$13.99

ENCHILADAS POTOSINAS

$15.99

GRINGAS

$12.99

PIRATA

$13.99

PIONERO

$14.99

CHILAQUILES VERDES

$13.99+

FLAUTAS

$13.99

TOSTADAS NORTEÑAS

$7.99

MOLLETES

$9.99

VAMPIRO

$9.99

TEX MEX

GIANT BURRITO

$14.99

CHIMICHANGA

$14.99

SEAFOOD

SEAFOOD TOSTADAS

$14.99

COCKTAIL ACAPULCO

$7.50+

CEVICHE

$16.99+

CAMARONES AL GUSTO

$18.99

FILETE DE PESCADO

$17.99

CAMARONES CRAWFISH

$18.00

SIDES

FAJITA BEEF SIDE

$5.50

GROUND BEEF SIDE

$4.00

BISTEC SIDE

$4.50

FAJITA CHICKEN SIDE

$3.50

SHEREDDED CHICKEN SIDE

$3.50

SHRIMP SIDE

$5.50

PULLED PORK SIDE

$4.00

RICE SIDE

$2.50

FRIES SIDE

$2.50

SALAD SIDE

$2.00

SOUR CREAM SIDE

$1.25

FRESH JALAPEÑOS SIDE

$2.00

PICKLED JALAPEÑOS SIDE

$2.00

CHARRO BEANS SIDE

$2.00

REFRIED BEANS SIDE

$2.00

PICO DE GALLO SIDE

$1.50

GUACAMOLE SIDE

$3.50

AGUACATE SIDE

$3.50

CEBOLLA ASADA SIDE

$1.50

CEBOLLLA SIDE

$1.50

CILANTRO SIDE

$1.25

RANCH SIDE

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD SIDE

$1.00

SALSA VERDE SIDE

$1.00

SALSA VERDE PICANTE SIDE

$1.00

SALSA ROJA SIDE

$1.00

LIMONES SIDE

$1.75

TORTILLA CORN SIDE

$2.00

TORTILLA FLOUR SIDE

$2.00

QUESO SIDE

$2.50

CHILE CON QUESO SIDE

$3.00

CHILE TOREADO

$4.50

A LA CARTE

1 TACO AL PASTOR

$3.75

1 TACO BISTEC

$3.50

1 TACO RIB-EYE

$6.25

1 TACO FAJITA CHICKEN

$5.25

1 TACO FAJITA BEEF

$5.50

1 TACO AL CARBÓN

$5.25

1 TACO DE ALAMBRE

$5.25

1 TACO CHOPIADO

$5.25

1 BAJA STYLE TACO

$5.75

1 CRISPY TACO

$3.75

1 ENCHILADA FAJITA BEEF

$6.75

1 ENCHILADA GROUND BEEF

$5.50

1 ENCHILADA SHREDDED CHICKEN

$5.50

1 ENCHILADA PORK

$5.50

1 CHEESE ENCHILADA

$5.00

1 ENCHILADA POTOSINA

$5.75

1 FLAUTA

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.99

MACARONI N CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN SOUP

$4.99

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

CHURROS

$6.99

FLAN

$5.99

ARROZ CON LECHE

$5.99

VOLCAN DE CHOCOLATE

$8.99

BEER

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

SHINER BOCK

$4.00

MICHELADA

$1.50

BUCKET

$22.00

CHELADA

$1.50

BOHEMIA

$5.00

CARTA BLANCA

$5.50

CORONA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA PREMIERE

$5.00

DOS EQUIS XX

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

HEINEKEN 0.0

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

NEGRA MODELO

$5.00

PACÍFICO

$5.00

INDIO

$5.50

TECATE

$5.00

TECATE LIGHT

$5.00

SOL

$5.50

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.50

VICTORIA

$5.50

MICHELADA

$1.50

BUCKET

$28.00

CHELADA

$1.50

MARGARITA

HOUSE MARGARITA

$10.00+

PREMIUM MARGARITA

$14.00+

CHELA RITA

$10.00

COCKTAILS

CARAJILLO

$12.00

HURRICANE

$9.00

LONG ISLAND

$11.00

MOJITO

$11.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

PALOMA

$11.00

PAPARRUCHOS DRINK

$10.00

PIÑA COLADA

$10.00

RANCH WATER

$10.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$10.00

SUMMER COLADA

$10.00

VAMPIRO

$10.00

Daikiri

$8.00

HOUSE

TEQUILA

$6.00+

VODKA

$6.00+

RUM

$6.00+

GIN

$6.00+

WHISKEY

$6.00+

FIREBALL

$8.00+

VIRGIN

VIRGIN MOJITO

$6.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$6.00

VIRGIN PIÑA COLADA

$6.00

VIRGIN HURRACAINE

$6.00

VIRGIN PALOMA

$6.00

VIRGIN SEX ON THE BEACH

$6.00

COGNAC

HENNESSY

$10.00+

HENNESSY VSOP

$11.00+

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$11.00+

GIN

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$10.00+

TANQUERAY

$11.00+

LIQUORS / CORDIALS

AMARETTO DISARONNO

$11.00+

AMARETTO LIQUOR

$8.00+

APPLE LIQUOR

$11.00+

BACARDI

$11.00+

BAILEYS

$11.00+

BLACKBERRY

$11.00+

BUTTERSCOTCH

$11.00+

GOLDSCHLAGER

$11.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$11.00+

HPNOTIC LIQUOR

$10.00+

JÄGERMEISTER

$11.00+

KAHLUA

$10.00+

PEACH LIQUOR

$11.00+

RASPBERRY

$11.00+

TUACA

$11.00+

WATERMELON LIQUOR

$11.00+

X RATED LIQUOR

$10.00+

FRANGELICO

$9.00+

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$9.00+

AMARETTO LIQUOR

$6.00+

APPLE LIQUOR

$9.00+

BACARDI

$9.00+

BAILEYS

$9.00+

BLACKBERRY

$9.00+

BUTTERSCOTCH

$9.00+

GOLDSCHLAGER

$9.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00+

HPNOTIC LIQUOR

$8.00+

JÄGERMEISTER

$9.00+

KAHLUA

$8.00+

PEACH LIQUOR

$9.00+

RASPBERRY

$9.00+

TUACA

$9.00+

WATERMELON LIQUOR

$9.00+

X RATED LIQUOR

$9.00+

FRANGELICO

$9.00+

MARTINIS

APPLE MARTINI

$9.00+

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$11.00+

COSMOPOLITAN

$9.00+

DIRTY MARTINI

$10.00+

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$9.00+

RUM

BACARDI

$11.00+

CAPTIAN MORGAN

$9.00+

DIPLOMATICO

$9.00+

ZACAPA

$12.00+

MALIBU

$10.00+

SHOOTERS

BANDERITA

$11.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$10.00

GREEN TEA

$10.00

JAGGER BOMB

$10.00

MEXICAN CANDY

$10.00

STAR FUCKER

$10.00

VEGAS BOMB

$10.00

B52

$10.00

LEMON DROP

$10.00

BANDERITA DRINK

$13.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE DRINK

$12.00

GREEN TEA DRINK

$12.00

JAGGER BOMB DRINK

$12.00

MEXICAN CANDY DRINK

$12.00

STAR FUCKER DRINK

$12.00

VEGAS BOMB DRINK

$12.00

TEQUILA / MEZCAL

1800 AÑEJO

$12.00+

1800 REPOSADO

$10.00+

1800 SILVER

$9.00+

CASAMIGOS AÑEJO

$16.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$13.00+

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$12.00+

CLASE AZUL

$28.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$30.00+

DON JULIO 70

$16.00+

DON JULIO AÑEJO

$13.00+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$12.00+

DON JULIO SILVER

$10.00+

ESPOLÓN

$9.00+

HERRADURA AÑEJO

$13.00+

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$12.00+

HERRADURA SILVER

$11.00+

HORNITOS AÑEJO

$12.00+

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$10.00+

HORNITOS SILVER

$9.00+

EL JIMADOR REPOSADO

$10.00+

JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL

$10.00+

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$8.00+

MEZCAL CASAMIGOS

$12.00+

MEZCAL ILEGAL

$11.00+

MEZCAL LOBOS

$10.00+

PATRÓN AÑEJO

$12.00+

PATRÓN REPOSADO

$11.00+

PATRÓN SILVER

$10.00+

TRES GENERACIONES

$11.00+

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$8.00+

CIROC

$10.00+

CIROC APPLE

$10.00+

CIROC RED BERRY

$10.00+

GREY GOOSE

$12.00+

KETEL ONE

$9.00+

SKY

$9.00+

SMIRNOFF

$9.00+

TITO'S

$11.00+

WHISKEY

BUCHANAN'S 12

$10.00+

BUCHANAN'S 18

$16.00+

BUCHANAN'S MASTER

$13.00+

BULLEIT

$9.00+

CHIVAS REGAL 12

$11.00+

CHIVAS REGAL 18

$15.00+

CROWN APPLE

$10.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00+

JACK DANIELS

$9.00+

JAMESON

$10.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER

$10.00+

MACALLAN

$10.00+

MAKER'S MARK

$10.00+

OLD PARR

$8.00+

WINE-GLS

Cabernet Savignon

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

White Zinfandel

$9.00

Chardonay

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Savignon Blanc

$9.00

SANGRIA

$11.00

WINE-BTL

CABERNET-BTL

$35.00

CHARDONNAY-BTL

$35.00

MALBEC-BTL

$35.00

MERLOT-BTL

$35.00

MOSCATO-BTL

$35.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL-BTL

$35.00

ALCOHOL-BTL

BACARDI

$160.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$150.00

DIPLOMÁTICO

$150.00

ZACAPA

$250.00

MALIBU

$180.00

BUCHANAN'S 12 (1L)

$250.00

BUCHANAN'S 12 (750ml)

$150.00

BUCHANAN'S 18

$320.00

BUCHANAN'S MASTER

$280.00

BULLEIT

$160.00

CHIVAS REGAL 12

$250.00

CHIVAS REGAL 18

$350.00

CROWN APPLE

$200.00

CROWN ROYAL

$200.00

JACK DANIELS

$250.00

JAMESON

$250.00

JOHNNIE WALKER

$250.00

MACALLAN

$280.00

MAKER'S MARK

$250.00

OLD PARR

$180.00

1800 AÑEJO

$250.00

1800 REPOSADO

$250.00

1800 SILVER

$180.00

CASAMIGOS AÑEJO

$350.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$300.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$250.00

CLASE AZUL

$450.00

DON JULIO 1942

$450.00

DON JULIO 70

$300.00

DON JULIO AÑEJO

$300.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$280.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$250.00

EL JIMADOR REPOSADO

$200.00

ESPOLÓN

$200.00

HERRADURA AÑEJO

$300.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$300.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$250.00

HORNITOS AÑEJO

$250.00

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$200.00

HORNITOS SILVER

$180.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$150.00

JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL

$200.00

PATRÓN AÑEJO

$300.00

PATRÓN REPOSADO

$250.00

PATRÓN SILVER

$250.00

ABSOLUT

$180.00

CIROC

$250.00

CIROC APPLE

$250.00

CIROC RED BERRY

$250.00

GREY GOOSE

$280.00

KETEL ONE

$180.00

SKY

SMIRNOFF

TITO'S

$250.00

BLACK LABEL (750ml)

$100.00

BUCHANAN'S MASTER (750ml)

$200.00

BUCHANAN'S 12 (750ml)

$100.00

CIROC

$100.00

CROWN ROYAL (750ml)

$100.00

GREY GOOSE

$100.00

N/A Beverages

TAP WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

DR. PEPPER

$2.75

ICED TEA

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.75

AGUA DE HORCHATA

$3.70

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$3.70

AGUA DE MELÓN

$3.70

CAFE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

PINNAPLE JUICE

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.50

RED BULL

$5.00

SODA

$1.00

TOPOCHICO

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3055 Sage Rd, Houston, Houston, TX 77056

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Do Brasil - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Sage Rd Suite A100 Houston, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Tom N Tom's Galleria
orange starNo Reviews
5353 W Alabama Suite 107 Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE Tasting Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
5115 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's Uptown
orange star4.5 • 3,723
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190 Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails - 51fifteen
orange star3.5 • 399
5175 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
The West End - A Public House
orange star3.5 • 793
5320 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston