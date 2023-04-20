Restaurant header imageView gallery

PAPPY'S PIZZA

No reviews yet

534 West Lambert Road

La Habra, CA 90631

Popular Items

Large Make Your Own Pizza
Family Garden Salad
Pastrami Sandwich


Pizzas

Choose either a signature cheese pizza or make your own with any topping of your choice.

Cheese Pizza

$8.59+

Our delicious cheese pizza!!! Just pick your size and and modifications you choose. If you want to add toppings go to our make your own section.

Mini Make Your Own Pizza

$8.59

Pick Your Toppings

Small Make Your Own Pizza

$12.59

Pick Your Toppings

Medium Make Your Own Pizza

$14.59

Pick Your Toppings

Large Make Your Own Pizza

$16.59

Pick Your Toppings

Specialty Pizza

Try one of our customer favorite specialty pizzas.
Mini Pappy's Special Pizza

Mini Pappy's Special Pizza

$13.59

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Bacon

Mini Mega Meat Pizza

Mini Mega Meat Pizza

$13.59

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage

Mini Veggie Supreme Pizza

Mini Veggie Supreme Pizza

$13.59

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, and tomatoes

Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza

Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.59

BBQ Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, BBQ Chicken, Red Onion, and Cilantro

Mini Pizza Blanca Pizza

Mini Pizza Blanca Pizza

$13.59

Alfredo Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, and Garlic

Mini Pastrami Pizza

Mini Pastrami Pizza

$13.59

Mustard Base, Motz. Cheese, Pastrami, and Diced Pickles.

Mini Lasagna Pizza Pizza

$13.59

Meat Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, and Italian Sausage

Mini Tomato Basil Pizza

Mini Tomato Basil Pizza

$13.59

Olive Oil Base, Tomato Basil Garlic Salsa, and Motz. Cheese

Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.59

Buffalo Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Chunks, and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Small Pappy's Special Pizza

$19.59

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Bacon

Small Mega Meat Pizza

$19.59

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage

Small Veggie Supreme Pizza

$19.59

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, and tomatoes

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.59

BBQ Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, BBQ Chicken, Red Onion, and Cilantro

Small Pizza Blanca Pizza

$19.59

Alfredo Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, and Garlic

Small Pastrami Pizza

$19.59

Mustard Base, Motz. Cheese, Pastrami, and Diced Pickles.

Small Lasagna Pizza Pizza

$19.59

Meat Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, and Italian Sausage

Small Tomato Basil Pizza

$19.59

Olive Oil Base, Tomato Basil Garlic Salsa, and Motz. Cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.59

Buffalo Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Chunks, and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Medium Pappy's Special Pizza

$22.59

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Bacon

Medium Mega Meat Pizza

$22.59

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage

Medium Veggie Supreme Pizza

$22.59

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, and tomatoes

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.59

BBQ Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, BBQ Chicken, Red Onion, and Cilantro

Medium Pizza Blanca Pizza

$22.59

Alfredo Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, and Garlic

Medium Pastrami Pizza

$22.59

Mustard Base, Motz. Cheese, Pastrami, and Diced Pickles.

Medium Lasagna Pizza Pizza

$22.59

Meat Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, and Italian Sausage

Medium Tomato Basil Pizza

$22.59

Olive Oil Base, Tomato Basil Garlic Salsa, and Motz. Cheese

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.59

Buffalo Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Chunks, and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Large Pappy's Special Pizza

$26.59

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Bacon

Large Mega Meat Pizza

$26.59

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage

Large Veggie Supreme Pizza

$26.59

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, and tomatoes

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.59

BBQ Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, BBQ Chicken, Red Onion, and Cilantro

Large Pizza Blanca Pizza

$26.59

Alfredo Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, and Garlic

Large Pastrami Pizza

$26.59

Mustard Base, Motz. Cheese, Pastrami, and Diced Pickles.

Large Lasagna Pizza Pizza

$26.59

Meat Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, and Italian Sausage

Large Tomato Basil Pizza

$26.59

Olive Oil Base, Tomato Basil Garlic Salsa, and Motz. Cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.59

Buffalo Sauce Base, Motz. Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Chunks, and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Calzones

Our signature calzone is a must try!!

Calzone

$14.95

Filled with motz. Cheese, ricotta cheese, and 2 toppings of your choice. Baked nice and crispy and brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parm. cheese.

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$8.99

Spaghetti topped with either our home made marinara or meat sauce. Comes with half an order of garlic bread.

Baked Spaghetti

$9.99

Spaghetti topped with either our home made marinara or meat sauce. Baked with motz. cheese on top. Comes with half an order of garlic bread.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$10.99

Our home made lasagna baked to perfection. Comes with half an order of garlic bread.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Fettuccini pasta mixed with our home made alfredo sauce. Spaghetti topped with either our home made marinara or meat sauce. Comes with half an order of garlic bread.

Ravioli

Ravioli

$9.99

Seven ravioli's either beef or cheese topped with either our home made marinara or meat sauce. Baked with motz. cheese on top. Comes with half an order of garlic bread.

Baked Penne

$10.99

Seven ravioli's either beef or cheese topped with either our home made marinara or meat sauce. Baked with motz. cheese on top. Comes with half an order of garlic bread.

Chicken Parmigiana Meal

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with either our home made marinara or meat sauce. Baked with motz. cheese on top. Comes with half order of spaghetti and half an order of garlic bread.

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$2.95

French bread topped with garlic butter

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$5.99

Garlic bread topped with tomato basil salsa

Cheese Bread

$3.99

Garlic bread topped with motz. cheese

Pizza Bread

$6.99

French bread pizza with choice of two toppings

Zesty Potato Wedges

$5.99

Delicious zesty potato wedges

Bacon & Cheddar Wedges

Bacon & Cheddar Wedges

$7.99

Order of our delicious zesty wedges topped with jalapeño cheddar cheese and bacon

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.49

Six jumbo wings either spicy or bbq

12 Wings

12 Wings

$17.98

Twelve jumbo wings either spicy or bbq

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Five of our Italian motz. sticks

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Five of our jalapeño poppers filled with cream cheese

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.99

Fresh mushrooms filled with garlic butter and bread crumbs, topped with motz. cheese and baked to perfection

Meatballs

Meatballs

$7.50

Three of our home made meatballs topped with meat sauce and motz. cheese.

Pull Apart Bread

Pull Apart Bread

$6.99

Small pizza dough baked and topped with garlic butter and sprinkled with parm. cheese

Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$8.99

Small pizza dough topped with butter, sprinkled with parm. and motz cheese and baked

Sampler

$10.99

4 Motz Sticks, 4 Jalapeno Poppers, 1/2 order of zesty Wedges

Large Dough

$5.25

Salads

Individual Garden Salad

$5.99

Iceberg lettuce, motz. cheese, mushrooms, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini's, and croutons

Family Garden Salad

$11.50

Iceberg lettuce, motz. cheese, mushrooms, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini's, and croutons

Individual Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, chopped ham, salami, and pepperoni along with motz. cheese, mushrooms, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and pepperoncini's

Family Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Iceberg lettuce, chopped ham, salami, and pepperoni along with motz. cheese, mushrooms, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and pepperoncini's

Individual Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce mixed with Caesar dressing and parm. cheese topped with croutons.

Family Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce mixed with Caesar dressing and parm. cheese topped with croutons.

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.25

Ham and cheese sandwich with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and sliced pepperoncini

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$9.25

Turkey and cheese sandwich with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and sliced pepperoncini

Italian Sub Sandwich

Italian Sub Sandwich

$9.25

Ham, salami, pepperoni, and cheese sandwich with mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and sliced pepperoncini

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$9.75

Three of our home made meatballs inside a French roll covered with meat sauce and motz. cheese. Baked to perfection!!

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.75

Italian sausage inside a French roll covered with marinara sauce and motz. cheese. Baked to perfection!

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.75

Hot Sandwich

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.75

Two breaded chicken breasts inside a French roll covered with martinara sauce and motz. cheese. Baked to perfection!

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$9.75

Hot grilled chicken chunks, melted motz. cheese with mayo, ranch dressing, shredded lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Two breaded chicken breasts, melted motz. cheese with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.75Out of stock

Sautéed onions, bell peppers and roast beef. Baked with motz. cheese.

Sides

Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50+

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Meat Sauce

$0.75+

Marinara Sauce

$0.75+

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.50

Sliced Pepperoncinin

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.05

Desserts

Cheese Cake Slice

Cheese Cake Slice

$3.99

Slice of Cheese Cake with Choice of Drizzle, whip Cream and a Cherry

Mini Pappy's Apple Pie Pizza

Mini Pappy's Apple Pie Pizza

$8.70

Our piece of Americana. Pizza Dough, Cinnamon Apple filling, sprinkle of Motz. Cheese, Cinnamon and Sugar.

Small Pappy's Apple Pie Pizza

Small Pappy's Apple Pie Pizza

$12.45

Our piece of Americana. Pizza Dough, Cinnamon Apple filling, sprinkle of Motz. Cheese, Cinnamon and Sugar.

Medium Pappy's Apple Pie Pizza

Medium Pappy's Apple Pie Pizza

$14.70

Our piece of Americana. Pizza Dough, Cinnamon Apple filling, sprinkle of Motz. Cheese, Cinnamon and Sugar.

Large Pappy's Apple Pie Pizza

Large Pappy's Apple Pie Pizza

$16.95

Our piece of Americana. Pizza Dough, Cinnamon Apple filling, sprinkle of Motz. Cheese, Cinnamon and Sugar.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

$8.25

Our piece of Americana. Pizza Dough, Cinnamon Apple filling, sprinkle of Motz. Cheese, Cinnamon and Sugar.

Sodas

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.50

Large Fountain Drink

$3.95

2 Liter Soda Bottle

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Pappy's Pizza is your neighborhood pizzeria where you can enjoy a great meal with family and friends in a comfortable atmosphere at a reasonable price. Our food is made with quality ingredients by people who care.

534 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA 90631

