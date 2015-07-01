Paramour Coffee Manhattan

Paramour Coffee imageView gallery
Popular Items

Large Black and White
large iced coffee
Cinnamon Roll Latte

Coffee

Small Americano

$3.25

Medium Americano

$3.45

Large Americano

$3.75

Small Coffee

$2.25

Medium Coffee

$2.50

Large Coffee

$2.70

Small Latte

$3.85

Medium Latte

$4.25

Large Latte

$4.80

Small Cappuccino

$3.85

Medium Cappuccino

$4.25

Large Cappuccino

$4.80

Small Mocha

$4.00

Medium Mocha

$4.75

Large Mocha

$5.25

Small White Mocha

$4.50

Medium White Mocha

$5.00

Large White Mocha

$5.50

Small Black and White

$4.50

Medium Black and White

$5.00

Large Black and White

$5.50

Small Vanilla Bean

$4.35

Medium Vanilla Bean

$4.95

Large Vanilla Bean

$5.45

Small Breve

$4.00

Medium Breve

$4.55

Large Breve

$5.10

Small Cafe au Lait

$2.90

Medium Cafe au Lait

$3.20

Large Cafe au Lait

$3.60

Small Direct Pour

$3.25

Medium Direct Pour

$3.60

Large Direct Pour

$4.00

Small Cold Brew

$3.75

Medium Cold Brew

$4.00

Large Cold Brew

$4.25

Small Earl Grey Latte

$3.40

Medium Earl Grey Latte

$4.20

Large Earl Grey Latte

$4.55

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$2.50

Jimbo Special

$2.75

Double Macchiato

$3.00

Macchiato

$2.75

Small SB Macchiato

$5.35

Medium SB Macchiato

$5.60

Large SB Macchiato

$5.85

Refill

$0.92

small iced coffee

$3.20

medium iced coffee

$3.45

large iced coffee

$3.85

Cold Brew Growler

$12.00+

BYOC coffee

$1.70+

extra shot

$1.00

Specialty Drinks

Almond Joy Latte

$4.85+

Angel's Kiss

$4.85+

Banan Cream Pie

$4.85+

Bananas Foster Latte

$4.85+

Broken Down Golf Cart

$4.85+

Chunky Monkey Mocha Latte

$4.85+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.85+

Dragon's Breath

$4.85+

Evil Step Sister Chai

$4.85+

Hot Butternut Latte

$4.85+

Kandy Special

$4.85+

Love Potion Latte

$4.85+

Milky Way Latte

$4.85+

Nutty Irish Latte

$4.85+

Panther Tea

$4.85+

Paradise Coffee

$4.85+

Red, White and Blue Latte

$4.85+

Smores Mocha Latte

$4.85+

Sweet Tooth Latte

$4.85+

The Princess Special Latte

$4.85+

Turtle Latte

$4.85+

Unicorn Chai

$4.85+

Wicked Witch Latte

$4.85+

Un-Coffee Drinks

Small Chai Latte

$3.90

Medium Chai Latte

$4.50

Large Chai Latte

$5.00

Small Matcha Latte

$4.25

Medium Matcha Latte

$5.65

Large Match Latte

$6.15

Small Tea

$1.55

Medium Tea

$1.80

Large Hot Tea

$2.30

Mini Milk

$1.50

Small Milk

$1.80

Medium Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.25

Mini Steamer

$2.25

Small Steamer

$2.60

Medium Steamer

$3.10

Large Steamer

$3.60

Mini Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Small Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Medium Hot Cocoa

$3.75

Large Hot Cocoa

$3.95

Small Earl Grey

$3.60

Medium Earl Grey

$4.20

Large Earl Grey

$4.75

Bottle Lemonade

$2.80

Bottle Orange Juice

$2.80

Bottle Juice

$2.70

Switch Juice

$1.85

Topo Chico

$3.00

Eats

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Muffin

$2.65

Scone

$2.65

Breakfast Pocket

$6.00

French Toast Souffle

$4.65

Biscuits & Gravy Souffle

$5.25

Breakfast Bowl

$5.00

Fruit Turnover

$2.65+

Smoothies

160z Smoothie

$5.25

20oz Smoothie

$6.00

Frappuccino

Medium Frappuccino

$5.00

Large Frappuccino

$6.00

Lunch Eats

Turkey & sun dried

$4.90

Roast beef & chipotle

$4.90

Ham & basil pesto

$4.90

whole turkey

$7.00

whole roast beef

$7.00

whole ham

$7.00

Coffee by the Pound

Classic Blend

$18.00

Colombia

$18.00

Costa Rica (Organic)

$19.00

Decaf - Dark Roast

$18.25

Espresso Blend

$18.25

Ethopia Harrar

$21.00

Flint Hills Blend

$21.00

Guatemala

$19.00

Holiday

$25.00

Holiday Blend

$25.00

Jamaican

$80.00+

Java (Organic)

$19.00

Kenya

$22.00

Mexican (FTO)

$19.00

Mocha Java

$20.00

Monsooned Malabar

$19.00

Papua New Guinea (Sigri)

$20.00

Peru (FTO)

$19.00

Signature Blend - Dark Roast

$18.25

Signature Blend - Light Roast

$18.25

Sumatra

$22.00

Tanzania Honey

$20.00

Wicked Mocca

$21.00

Wizard's Blend

$18.00

Yemen Peaberry

$30.00

Yemen Sani

$40.00+

Zimbabwe

$20.00

3 pack gift

$15.00

Merch

Grinders

$2.00

Mugs

$12.00

Small Grinder

$27.00

Large Grinder

$109.00

Silver Travel Mug

$10.00

Black Travel Mug

$25.00

French Press Mug

$22.00

French Press

$35.00+

Water Kettle

$32.00

Canteen

$32.00

Stove Top Espresso

$30.00

Coffee Can

$29.95+

Mocha Master

$329.00

Capresso MT 900

$150.00

Esp Machine

$210.00+

Shirt

$15.00+

La Pavoni

$900.00

mug one pot wonder

$15.00

siphon brewers

$70.00+

Gift Boxes

$16.00

Misc Charges

juice

$2.25

Bottled water

$2.00

air pots

$15.00

cups, lids, creamers, ect

$3.00

hot cocoa airpot

$25.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Paramour Coffee is a specialty coffee roasting company 25 years in the making. We are a small family business built on hard work, perseverance, and above all, a profound love of coffee.

Website

Location

2005 Clocktower Pl Ste 110, Manhattan, KS 66503

Directions

Gallery
Paramour Coffee image

Map
