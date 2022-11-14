- Home
Bourbon & Baker
925 Reviews
$$
312 Poyntz Ave
Manhattan, KS 66502
Order Again
Thanksgiving - Available for pick up 11/23
The Shortbread Box
1 dozen assorted shortbread cookies, 3 of each; Chai spice pecan, Chocolate cranberry pistachio, Maple orange zest, Triple chocolate chip. Only available for pick up on 11/23.
Pumpkin Pie with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Bourbon Caramel
10" Butter pie crust, spiced pumpkin pie with cream cheese topping, side of bourbon caramel sauce. Serves 8 Only available for pick up on 11/23.
Chocolate Meringue Pie
10" Chocolate custard in an Oreo crust topped with toasted meringue bloops and ganache, serves 8. Only available for pick up on 11/23.
Buttered Rum Pie
Butter pie crust, Spiced buttered rum pecan pie filling. Inspired by cozy Hot Buttered Rum cocktails. Only available for pick up on 11/23.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Pie spice cheesecake with a swirl of housemade apple pie filling and caramel sauce in a graham cracker crust. Only available for pick up on 11/23.
Honey Oat Dinner Rolls
Bourbon and Baker’s classic dinner roll. Hearty with oats and slightly sweet with honey, this is the perfect dinner roll to accompany a holiday meal. Only available for pick up on 11/23.
Hokkaido Milk Dinner Rolls
1 Dozen Rolls of slightly sweet, buttery, soft, milk + butter bread. Only available for pick up on 11/23.
Orange Cardamom Sweet Rolls
Buttery orange zest rolls swirled with a cardamom sugar filling and iced with a sweet orange glaze. Served with a side of cream cheese frosting. Pan of 9. Only available for pick up on 11/23.
Weekend Pastry Pickups
Pumpkin Eggnog Cupcakes
1 half dozen of our pumpkin cupcakes frosted with spiced eggnog buttercream.
Onion Slider Buns
12 slider-sized onion buns
Cornbread and Honey Butter
12 cornbread muffins with a side of whipped honey butter, perfect sidekick to your game-day chili!
Sweet Tooth Willy Pack
6 mini chocolate chip cookies, 6 mini snack attack cookies, and 6 half-sized Harry’s Deli Brownies
32 oz Cocktail Crowler (single)
32 oz can of our crowd favorites, Whiskey Rita or Whiskey Punch. Please specify your selection in the notes section before finalizing your order. **Must be 21 to order and pick up. Please prepare to show ID upon pickup.
32 oz Cocktail Crowler (double)
TWO 32 oz cans of our crowd favorites, Whiskey Rita or Whiskey Punch. Please specify your selection in the notes section before finalizing your order. **Must be 21 to order and pick up. Please prepare to show ID upon pickup.
Bakery Menu
Strawberry Cookie 4-Pack
Box of 4 Strawberry Champagne Sugar Cookie Sandwiches. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
Harry's Deli Brownie 4-Pack
4 pack of Harry's Deli Brownies: a dark chocolate snack-cake style brownie topped with chocolate frosting. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Available for future purchase - please use "Same Day Bakery Menu" for Same day purchase.
Assorted Cookie 4-Pack
4 of our favorite cookies: Pie-Spice Snickerdoodle Chocolate Chip Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Pecan Snack Attack (contains peanuts) (no substitutions.) Available for future purchase - please use "Same Day Bakery Menu" for same day purchase.
Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich Cookie 4-Pack
4 Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich cookies. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Available for future purchase - please use "Same Day Bakery Menu" for Same day purchase.
Cookie Pack, 6 - Light Snack
6 pack of cookies - a nice assortment or specify your preference in the "Special Instructions" box!**24-hour notice is required for this item!! Flavor options: Snack Attack, Blue Ribbon Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Pecan, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Saucer, Strawberry Champagne Sugar Cookie Sandwich, Chocolate Chip Ganache Cookie Sandwich, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie.
Cookie Pack, 12 - Family Pack
12 pack of cookies - a nice assortment or specify your preference in the "Special Instructions" box!**24-hour notice is required for this item!! Flavor options: Snack Attack, Blue Ribbon Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Pecan, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Saucer, Strawberry Champagne Sugar Cookie Sandwich, Chocolate Chip Ganache Cookie Sandwich, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie.
Cookie Pack, 24 - Office Box
24 pack of cookies - a nice assortment or specify your preference in the "Special Instructions" box!**24-hour notice is required for this item!! Flavor options: Snack Attack, Blue Ribbon Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Pecan, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Saucer, Strawberry Champagne Sugar Cookie Sandwich, Chocolate Chip Ganache Cookie Sandwich, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie.
Cupcakes, 12
One dozen cupcakes. Please choose one flavor per dozen: Birthday, Black & White, Chocolate Chocolate, German Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, Passionfruit Lime, Blueberry Crumble, Carrot. Please add flavor request to "Special Instruction." **48-hour notice is required**
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, 1 dozen
Our classic chocolate chip cookies in a mini size! 12-Pack **24-hour notice is required for this item**
6" Cakes
Black and White, 6"
Chocolate cake frosted with Swiss meringue buttercream and finished with chocolate rubble. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Blueberry Crumble, 6"
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with cream cheese frosting and layered with a swirl of housemade blueberry jam and pie spice crumble. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Carrot Cake, 6"
Spiced carrot cake filled with pecan cream and frosted with cream cheese frosting, finished with toasted pecans. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Chocolate Chocolate, 6"
Bittersweet chocolate ganache over chocolate cake filled with truffle ganache and salted caramel sauce. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, 6"
Chocolate cake frosted with peanut butter buttercream and bittersweet chocolate ganache. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
German Chocolate Cake, 6"
Chocolate cake filled with coconut pecan cream and frosted with whipped bittersweet chocolate ganache. Personalization is not available for the German Chocolate Cake. **24-hour notice is required for this item**This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, 6"
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with lemon buttermilk buttercream and layered with a swirl of housemade raspberry jam. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Passion Fruit Lime, 6"
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with lime buttercream and layered with a swirl of passion fruit curd. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
The Birthday Cake, 6"
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with swiss meringue buttercream and finished with rainbow sprinkles. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box.**24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
9" Cakes
Black and White, 9"
Chocolate cake frosted with swiss meringue buttercream and finished with chocolate rubble. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Blueberry Crumble, 9"
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with cream cheese frosting and layered with a swirl of housemade blueberry jam and pie spice crumble. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Carrot Cake, 9"
Spiced carrot cake filled with pecan cream and frosted with cream cheese frosting, finished with toasted pecans. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Chocolate Chocolate, 9"
Bittersweet chocolate ganache over chocolate cake filled with truffle ganache and salted caramel sauce. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, 9"
Chocolate cake frosted with peanut butter buttercream and bittersweet chocolate ganache. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
German Chocolate Cake, 9"
Chocolate cake filled with coconut pecan cream and frosted with whipped bittersweet chocolate ganache. Personalization is not available on the German Chocolate Cake. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Harry's Cheesecake, 10"
Vanilla Bean cheesecake in a graham cracker crust. Additional flavors available by request. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, 9"
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with lemon buttermilk buttercream and layered with a swirl of housemade raspberry jam. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
Passion Fruit Lime, 9"
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with lime buttercream and layered with a swirl of passion fruit curd. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
The Birthday Cake, 9"
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with swiss meringue buttercream and finished with rainbow sprinkles. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
Midwestern and Southern-inspired plates paired with a full bar, an extensive whiskey collection AND a specialty bakery! The Bakery whips up irresistible sweet treats at its walk-in retail counter and advance order indulges for your special celebrations. Locally owned in the heart of Downtown Manhattan.
