Bourbon & Baker

Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, 9"

$70.00

Golden buttermilk cake frosted with lemon buttermilk buttercream and layered with a swirl of housemade raspberry jam. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.