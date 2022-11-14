Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bourbon & Baker
American
Bakeries

Bourbon & Baker

925 Reviews

$$

312 Poyntz Ave

Manhattan, KS 66502

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich Cookie 4-Pack
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, 1 dozen
Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, 6"

Thanksgiving - Available for pick up 11/23

The Shortbread Box

The Shortbread Box

$11.00

1 dozen assorted shortbread cookies, 3 of each; Chai spice pecan, Chocolate cranberry pistachio, Maple orange zest, Triple chocolate chip. Only available for pick up on 11/23.

Pumpkin Pie with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Bourbon Caramel

Pumpkin Pie with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Bourbon Caramel

$40.00

10" Butter pie crust, spiced pumpkin pie with cream cheese topping, side of bourbon caramel sauce. Serves 8 Only available for pick up on 11/23.

Chocolate Meringue Pie

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$40.00

10" Chocolate custard in an Oreo crust topped with toasted meringue bloops and ganache, serves 8. Only available for pick up on 11/23.

Buttered Rum Pie

Buttered Rum Pie

$40.00

Butter pie crust, Spiced buttered rum pecan pie filling. Inspired by cozy Hot Buttered Rum cocktails. Only available for pick up on 11/23.

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$65.00

Pie spice cheesecake with a swirl of housemade apple pie filling and caramel sauce in a graham cracker crust. Only available for pick up on 11/23.

Honey Oat Dinner Rolls

Honey Oat Dinner Rolls

$12.00

Bourbon and Baker’s classic dinner roll. Hearty with oats and slightly sweet with honey, this is the perfect dinner roll to accompany a holiday meal. Only available for pick up on 11/23.

Hokkaido Milk Dinner Rolls

Hokkaido Milk Dinner Rolls

$12.00

1 Dozen Rolls of slightly sweet, buttery, soft, milk + butter bread. Only available for pick up on 11/23.

Orange Cardamom Sweet Rolls

Orange Cardamom Sweet Rolls

$18.00

Buttery orange zest rolls swirled with a cardamom sugar filling and iced with a sweet orange glaze. Served with a side of cream cheese frosting. Pan of 9. Only available for pick up on 11/23.

Weekend Pastry Pickups

These items are available to order Friday and Saturday with 24 hours notice!
Pumpkin Eggnog Cupcakes

Pumpkin Eggnog Cupcakes

$15.00

1 half dozen of our pumpkin cupcakes frosted with spiced eggnog buttercream.

Onion Slider Buns

Onion Slider Buns

$12.50

12 slider-sized onion buns

Cornbread and Honey Butter

Cornbread and Honey Butter

$17.50

12 cornbread muffins with a side of whipped honey butter, perfect sidekick to your game-day chili!

Sweet Tooth Willy Pack

Sweet Tooth Willy Pack

$20.00

6 mini chocolate chip cookies, 6 mini snack attack cookies, and 6 half-sized Harry’s Deli Brownies

32 oz Cocktail Crowler (single)

32 oz Cocktail Crowler (single)

$24.00

32 oz can of our crowd favorites, Whiskey Rita or Whiskey Punch. Please specify your selection in the notes section before finalizing your order. **Must be 21 to order and pick up. Please prepare to show ID upon pickup.

32 oz Cocktail Crowler (double)

32 oz Cocktail Crowler (double)

$40.00

TWO 32 oz cans of our crowd favorites, Whiskey Rita or Whiskey Punch. Please specify your selection in the notes section before finalizing your order. **Must be 21 to order and pick up. Please prepare to show ID upon pickup.

Bakery Menu

Strawberry Cookie 4-Pack

Strawberry Cookie 4-Pack

$10.00

Box of 4 Strawberry Champagne Sugar Cookie Sandwiches. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Harry's Deli Brownie 4-Pack

Harry's Deli Brownie 4-Pack

$11.00

4 pack of Harry's Deli Brownies: a dark chocolate snack-cake style brownie topped with chocolate frosting. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Available for future purchase - please use "Same Day Bakery Menu" for Same day purchase.

Assorted Cookie 4-Pack

Assorted Cookie 4-Pack

$10.00

4 of our favorite cookies: Pie-Spice Snickerdoodle Chocolate Chip Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Pecan Snack Attack (contains peanuts) (no substitutions.) Available for future purchase - please use "Same Day Bakery Menu" for same day purchase.

Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich Cookie 4-Pack

Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich Cookie 4-Pack

$10.00

4 Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich cookies. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Available for future purchase - please use "Same Day Bakery Menu" for Same day purchase.

Cookie Pack, 6 - Light Snack

Cookie Pack, 6 - Light Snack

$15.00

6 pack of cookies - a nice assortment or specify your preference in the "Special Instructions" box!**24-hour notice is required for this item!! Flavor options: Snack Attack, Blue Ribbon Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Pecan, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Saucer, Strawberry Champagne Sugar Cookie Sandwich, Chocolate Chip Ganache Cookie Sandwich, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie.

Cookie Pack, 12 - Family Pack

Cookie Pack, 12 - Family Pack

$30.00

12 pack of cookies - a nice assortment or specify your preference in the "Special Instructions" box!**24-hour notice is required for this item!! Flavor options: Snack Attack, Blue Ribbon Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Pecan, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Saucer, Strawberry Champagne Sugar Cookie Sandwich, Chocolate Chip Ganache Cookie Sandwich, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie.

Cookie Pack, 24 - Office Box

Cookie Pack, 24 - Office Box

$60.00

24 pack of cookies - a nice assortment or specify your preference in the "Special Instructions" box!**24-hour notice is required for this item!! Flavor options: Snack Attack, Blue Ribbon Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Pecan, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Saucer, Strawberry Champagne Sugar Cookie Sandwich, Chocolate Chip Ganache Cookie Sandwich, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie.

Cupcakes, 12

Cupcakes, 12

$36.00

One dozen cupcakes. Please choose one flavor per dozen: Birthday, Black & White, Chocolate Chocolate, German Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, Passionfruit Lime, Blueberry Crumble, Carrot. Please add flavor request to "Special Instruction." **48-hour notice is required**

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, 1 dozen

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, 1 dozen

$12.00

Our classic chocolate chip cookies in a mini size! 12-Pack **24-hour notice is required for this item**

6" Cakes

Black and White, 6"

Black and White, 6"

$45.00

Chocolate cake frosted with Swiss meringue buttercream and finished with chocolate rubble. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Blueberry Crumble, 6"

Blueberry Crumble, 6"

$50.00

Golden buttermilk cake frosted with cream cheese frosting and layered with a swirl of housemade blueberry jam and pie spice crumble. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Carrot Cake, 6"

Carrot Cake, 6"

$55.00

Spiced carrot cake filled with pecan cream and frosted with cream cheese frosting, finished with toasted pecans. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Chocolate Chocolate, 6"

Chocolate Chocolate, 6"

$45.00

Bittersweet chocolate ganache over chocolate cake filled with truffle ganache and salted caramel sauce. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, 6"

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, 6"

$50.00

Chocolate cake frosted with peanut butter buttercream and bittersweet chocolate ganache. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

German Chocolate Cake, 6"

German Chocolate Cake, 6"

$55.00

Chocolate cake filled with coconut pecan cream and frosted with whipped bittersweet chocolate ganache. Personalization is not available for the German Chocolate Cake. **24-hour notice is required for this item**This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, 6"

Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, 6"

$50.00

Golden buttermilk cake frosted with lemon buttermilk buttercream and layered with a swirl of housemade raspberry jam. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Passion Fruit Lime, 6"

Passion Fruit Lime, 6"

$50.00

Golden buttermilk cake frosted with lime buttercream and layered with a swirl of passion fruit curd. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

The Birthday Cake, 6"

The Birthday Cake, 6"

$45.00

Golden buttermilk cake frosted with swiss meringue buttercream and finished with rainbow sprinkles. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box.**24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

9" Cakes

Black and White, 9"

Black and White, 9"

$65.00

Chocolate cake frosted with swiss meringue buttercream and finished with chocolate rubble. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Blueberry Crumble, 9"

Blueberry Crumble, 9"

$70.00

Golden buttermilk cake frosted with cream cheese frosting and layered with a swirl of housemade blueberry jam and pie spice crumble. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Carrot Cake, 9"

Carrot Cake, 9"

$85.00

Spiced carrot cake filled with pecan cream and frosted with cream cheese frosting, finished with toasted pecans. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Chocolate Chocolate, 9"

Chocolate Chocolate, 9"

$65.00

Bittersweet chocolate ganache over chocolate cake filled with truffle ganache and salted caramel sauce. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, 9"

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, 9"

$70.00

Chocolate cake frosted with peanut butter buttercream and bittersweet chocolate ganache. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

German Chocolate Cake, 9"

German Chocolate Cake, 9"

$75.00

Chocolate cake filled with coconut pecan cream and frosted with whipped bittersweet chocolate ganache. Personalization is not available on the German Chocolate Cake. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Harry's Cheesecake, 10"

Harry's Cheesecake, 10"

$65.00

Vanilla Bean cheesecake in a graham cracker crust. Additional flavors available by request. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, 9"

Lemon Buttermilk Raspberry, 9"

$70.00

Golden buttermilk cake frosted with lemon buttermilk buttercream and layered with a swirl of housemade raspberry jam. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Passion Fruit Lime, 9"

Passion Fruit Lime, 9"

$70.00

Golden buttermilk cake frosted with lime buttercream and layered with a swirl of passion fruit curd. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

The Birthday Cake, 9"

The Birthday Cake, 9"

$65.00

Golden buttermilk cake frosted with swiss meringue buttercream and finished with rainbow sprinkles. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item** This item is not available on 11/23, please see Thanksgiving Menu for available desserts or call us in the bakery.

Hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Midwestern and Southern-inspired plates paired with a full bar, an extensive whiskey collection AND a specialty bakery! The Bakery whips up irresistible sweet treats at its walk-in retail counter and advance order indulges for your special celebrations. Locally owned in the heart of Downtown Manhattan.

Website

Location

312 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

