Parkside PullUp Greensboro

212 North Davie Street

Greensboro, NC 27401

Hot Dogs

Classic Plain Dog

$3.00

Cheese Dog (log of cheese)

$3.00

Combo Dog w/ Slice Cheese

$3.50

All the Way Dog

$4.00

Windy City

$5.00

Tokyo Drift

$6.00

Union Square

$4.00

Parkside Style Dog

$4.00

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$7.00

The Betta Chedda

$8.50

Southern Drawl

$8.00

Crabby Patty

$9.00

Parkside Style Burger

$8.00

Hamburger (patty & bun)

$6.50

Sandwiches

Kids Classic Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Crab Roll

$5.00

Choppa Style

$4.00

Parkside Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

B.L.T.P.O.

$7.00

Snacks

Side of Fries

$3.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Popsicles

$1.00

Parkside Style Fries

$5.00

Shakes

Choc-o-lot

$5.50

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Peanut Butter Much

$6.00

Cookies & Cream Shake

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down Shake

$6.50

Peaches & Cream Shake

$6.50

Strawberry Dream

$6.50

Banana Puddin'

$6.50

Hound Dog

$6.50

Coffee Mocha Crunch Shake

$6.00

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

$6.50

Rachel's Blueberry Pie Shake

$6.50

Caramel Toast Crunch

$6.50

Choco-Nut

$6.50

Birf-day Cake

$6.00

Bacon Shake

$7.00

Pumpkin Chai

$6.50

Beverages

Mexi coke

$2.00

Mexi sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00

Jarritos mandarin

$2.00

Jarritos fruit punch

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Cheerwine Float

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tasty Treats, Savory & Sweet! Kiosk serving hot dogs, milkshakes, burgers and MORE!

Website

Location

212 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Directions

