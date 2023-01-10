Patellini's Pizza

Restaurant info

What exactly do we mean by "family owned and operated?" When you order from Patellini's, you can be pretty certain that one of the family members-make your food. They are experienced masters at creating the finest New York Style Pizza Sarasota has to offer. So give us a call or come check out our newly remodeled restaurant, "right there on Main Street" in the heart of downtown Sarasota. So stop into Patellini's to grab some quality New York style pizza before you hit St. Armand's, Siesta Key or maybe go for a stroll downtown. And if pizza's not your game, we've got you covered with our premium traditional Italian pastas, subs, and salads.

Website