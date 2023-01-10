Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patellini's Pizza

1429 Main St

Sarasota, FL 34236

Popular Items

20"
NY Style Cheese
White Slice

Fresh Homemade Pizza

14"

14"

16"

16"

20"

20"

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.00

Pizza by the Slice

NY Style Cheese

$3.50

Our slices start with cheese and you can add any topping for $.55 each

White Slice

$4.00

A blend of spinach, garlic and ricotta cheese topped with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Supreme Slice

$5.00

Veggie Special Slice

$5.00

Meat Lovers Slice

$5.00

Garlic Bread & Knots

Fresh 8 Inch New York Hoagie Roll with our Homemade Garlic Butter Recipe Served with Marinara Sauce
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.00
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese & Spinach

$8.00
2 Knots

2 Knots

$4.00

6 Knots

$10.00

Melted Sub Sandwiches

Served On A Fresh 8 Inch New York Hoagie Roll With Fresh Deli Meats & Cheese. All Of Our Sandwiches Are Toasted To Perfection In Our Brick Oven

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.50

Seasoned steak with onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Sub

$9.50

Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Sub

$9.50

Breaded eggplant with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

White Sub

$9.50

A blend of spinach, garlic, and ricotta cheese with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Bag of Chips

$1.12

Deli Sub Sandwiches

Fresh 8 Inch New York Hoagie Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Our Homemade Dressing, Toasted To Perfection With A Pickle And A Bag Of Chips
The Fifth Avenue

The Fifth Avenue

$9.50

Baked Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Tender Roast Beef, Swiss & Provolone

42nd Street (Italian)

$9.50

Baked Ham, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni & Provolone Cheese

The Broadway

$9.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Tender Roast Beef With Swiss & Provolone Cheese

Madison Square Garden

$9.50

Tender Roast Beef, Spicy Capicola, With Swiss Cheese & Provolone Cheese

Time Square

$9.50

Baked Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Spicy Capicola with Swiss & Provolone Cheese

The Village Vegetarian

$9.50

Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Spinach & Mozzarella Cheese

Ham Sub

$9.50

Baked Ham with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Homemade Dressing & Melted American Cheese

Turkey Sub

$9.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Homemade Dressing & Melted American Cheese

Bag of Chips

$1.12

Traditional Italian Pasta

Patellini's Serves Italian Dishes With The Most Flavorful Ingredients. All Of Our Italian Dishes Are Served With A Freshly Baked Garlic Knots

Spaghetti

$10.00+
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$12.00

A blend of penne pasta and ricotta cheese with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Shells

$11.00

Stuffed with Ricotta cheese and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$11.00

Stuffed with Ricotta cheese and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Baked Lasagna

$12.00

Oven Baked Layers of Lasagna, Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Breaded Eggplant, Topped with Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti on the side.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Side Order Of Meatballs

$6.00

4oz of Meatballs with Marinara Sauce

Fresh Salads

All Our Salads Are Made Daily with Fresh Lettuce and Vegetables. A Variety of Dressings are available and served on the side
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.50+

Iceberg lettuce, onions, black olives, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperonicini and homemade greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and homemade caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Diced seasoned chicken breast with romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and homemade caesar dressing

Deluxe Garden Salad

$5.00+

Iceberg lettuce, onions, black olives, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Chef Salad

$10.00

Oven roasted turkey breast and baked ham with iceberg lettuce, onions, black olives, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, boiled eggs and mozzarella cheese

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Italian Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Fried shell filled with cream cheese and chocolate chips

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50

Italian sponge cake with lady fingers and coffee liquor

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

2 Liters

$4.00
Arizona Tea 20oz

Arizona Tea 20oz

$2.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Soda

$2.50
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50

Bottled Beer

Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada

$4.50
Peroni

Peroni

$4.50
Heineken

Heineken

$4.50
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$4.50
Sam Adams

Sam Adams

$4.50
Yuengling

Yuengling

$4.50
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$4.50
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$4.50
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.50
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.50
Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.50
Whiteclaw

Whiteclaw

$4.50

Wine by the Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00
Merlot

Merlot

$5.00
Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$5.00
Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$5.00

Side Items

Side of Marinara

$0.70

Side of Ranch

$0.70

Side of Garlic Sauce

$0.70

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.70

Side of Balsamic

$0.70

Side of Italian

$0.70

Side of Caesar

$0.70
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
What exactly do we mean by "family owned and operated?" When you order from Patellini's, you can be pretty certain that one of the family members-make your food. They are experienced masters at creating the finest New York Style Pizza Sarasota has to offer. So give us a call or come check out our newly remodeled restaurant, "right there on Main Street" in the heart of downtown Sarasota. So stop into Patellini's to grab some quality New York style pizza before you hit St. Armand's, Siesta Key or maybe go for a stroll downtown. And if pizza's not your game, we've got you covered with our premium traditional Italian pastas, subs, and salads.

1429 Main St, Sarasota, FL 34236

