PATS PIZZERIA
8923 Erie Road
Angola, NY 14006
Everyday Specials
Traditional Pizzas
Large Cheese
Made with fresh dough, our own pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese all made in-house.
Large Cheese & 1 Topping
Large Cheese & 2-1/2 Toppings
Party Cheese
Party Cheese & 1 Topping
Party Cheese & 2-1/ Toppings
Small Cheese
Small Cheese & 1 Topping
Small Cheese & 2-1/2 Toppings
Small Specialty Pizzas
Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Small
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli
Chicken Finger Pizza Small
Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese topped with celery. Try with Ranch or Bbq sauce.
Meat Lovers Pizza Small
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.
Pat's Deluxe Pizza Small
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.
Steak Pizza Small
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, our own blend of spices, Romano, with Swiss-American, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.
Taco Pizza Small
Taco sauce, taco meat , mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.
White Pizza Small
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese
Large Specialty Pizzas
Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Large
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli
Meat Lovers Pizza Large
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.
Pat's Deluxe Pizza Large
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.
Steak Pizza Large
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice with romano, topped with Swiss-American, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.
Taco Pizza Large
Taco sauce, taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.
White Pizza Large
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Finger Pizza Large
Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese, topped with celery. Try with Ranch or Bbq sauce.
Party Specialty Pizzas
Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Party
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli
Chicken Finger Party Pizza
Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with celery. Try with Ranch or Bbq sauce.
Meat Lovers Pizza Party
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.
Pat's Deluxe Pizza Party
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.
Steak Pizza Party
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions and our own blend of spices, Romano, Swiss-American,mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.
Taco Pizza Party
Taco sauce, taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.
White Pizza Party
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, tomatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese
Strombolis
Traditional Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, sweet peppers, mozzarella cheese.
Hitman Stromboli
Ham, capicola, Italian sausage, hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese
Pizza Stromboli
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni. Extra toppings $1.50
Chicken Finger Stromboli
Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, sharp cheddar cheese.
Steak Stromboli
Our blend of spices, sliced rib-eye steak, fresh mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions, Swiss-American, mozzarella, Romano, sharp cheddar cheese
Taco Stromboli
Taco Sauce, taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes. Side of mild sauce
Slices
Large Cold Subs
Assorted Large
Ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
BLT Large
Bacon, lettuce, tomato,Swiss-American cheese.
Capicola Large
Capicola, lettuce, tomato,Swiss-American cheese.
Ham Large
Ham, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Hungry Man Large
Ham, turkey, and our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss -American cheese.
Roast Beef Large
Our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Salami Large
Salami, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Tuna Large
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Turkey Club Large
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.
Turkey Large
Cheese Large
Swiss-American cheese, lettuce, tomato