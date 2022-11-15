Restaurant header imageView gallery
PATS PIZZERIA

8923 Erie Road

Angola, NY 14006

Popular Items

Large Cheese & 1 Topping
French Fries
Single Chicken Finger

Everyday Specials

2 Slices & 1 Item & 20oz Soda

$7.50

Small 1 Topping & 10 Boneless or Jumbo Wings

$24.95

Large 1 Topping & 20 Boneless or Jumbo Wings

$39.95

Party Cheese 1 Topping & 50 Boneless or Jumbo Wings

$74.95

2 Party 1 Topping & 100 Boneless or Jumbo Wings, Party Antipasto Salad

$189.00

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Traditional Pizzas

Large Cheese

$17.45

Made with fresh dough, our own pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese all made in-house.

Large Cheese & 1 Topping

$19.95

Large Cheese & 2-1/2 Toppings

$19.95

Party Cheese

$32.95

Party Cheese & 1 Topping

$36.95

Party Cheese & 2-1/ Toppings

$36.95

Small Cheese

$12.45

Small Cheese & 1 Topping

$13.95

Small Cheese & 2-1/2 Toppings

$11.95

Small Specialty Pizzas

Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Small

$18.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli

Chicken Finger Pizza Small

$18.95

Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese topped with celery. Try with Ranch or Bbq sauce.

Meat Lovers Pizza Small

$18.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.

Pat's Deluxe Pizza Small

$18.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.

Steak Pizza Small

$18.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, our own blend of spices, Romano, with Swiss-American, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.

Taco Pizza Small

$18.95

Taco sauce, taco meat , mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.

White Pizza Small

$18.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese

Large Specialty Pizzas

Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Large

$25.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli

Meat Lovers Pizza Large

$25.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.

Pat's Deluxe Pizza Large

$25.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.

Steak Pizza Large

$25.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, onions & our own blend of spice with romano, topped with Swiss-American, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.

Taco Pizza Large

$25.95

Taco sauce, taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.

White Pizza Large

$25.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Finger Pizza Large

$25.95

Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese, topped with celery. Try with Ranch or Bbq sauce.

Party Specialty Pizzas

Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Party

$43.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli

Chicken Finger Party Pizza

$43.95

Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with celery. Try with Ranch or Bbq sauce.

Meat Lovers Pizza Party

$43.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.

Pat's Deluxe Pizza Party

$43.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, black olives, green olives, Italian sausage and onions.

Steak Pizza Party

$43.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, hot peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions and our own blend of spices, Romano, Swiss-American,mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese.

Taco Pizza Party

$43.95

Taco sauce, taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives. Served with a side of hot sauce.

White Pizza Party

$43.95

Olive oil, our own blend of spices, tomatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese

Strombolis

Traditional Stromboli

$14.95

Ham, pepperoni, sweet peppers, mozzarella cheese.

Hitman Stromboli

$15.95

Ham, capicola, Italian sausage, hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese

Pizza Stromboli

$14.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni. Extra toppings $1.50

Chicken Finger Stromboli

$15.95

Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, sharp cheddar cheese.

Steak Stromboli

$15.95

Our blend of spices, sliced rib-eye steak, fresh mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions, Swiss-American, mozzarella, Romano, sharp cheddar cheese

Taco Stromboli

$15.95

Taco Sauce, taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes. Side of mild sauce

Slices

Slice Cheese

$2.95

Slice Cheese Pepperoni

$3.25

Slice Cheese & 1 Topping

$3.25

Slice Specialty

$3.95

Slice Pie

Large Cold Subs

Assorted Large

$9.95

Ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

BLT Large

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato,Swiss-American cheese.

Capicola Large

$9.95

Capicola, lettuce, tomato,Swiss-American cheese.

Ham Large

$9.95

Ham, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Hungry Man Large

$11.95

Ham, turkey, and our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss -American cheese.

Roast Beef Large

$11.95

Our slow roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Salami Large

$9.95

Salami, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Tuna Large

$9.95

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Turkey Club Large

$11.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-American cheese.

Turkey Large

$9.95

Cheese Large

$9.95

Swiss-American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Mini Cold Subs

Assorted Mini