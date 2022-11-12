Restaurant header imageView gallery

PB&J Factory 1220 Waterway Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1220 Waterway Boulevard

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own!
Cookie Monster

Signature Sammies

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry

$6.99

Creamy PB, Mixed berries, and strawberry jam on Whole Wheat with a chocolate drizzle

Elvis Prezzie

Elvis Prezzie

$5.99

Creamy Peanut butter and bananas on Texas Toast with a chocolate drizzle

The Jay-Z

The Jay-Z

$4.99

Classic Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter on Texas Toast with a honey drizzle

Fluffer Nuffer

Fluffer Nuffer

$6.99

Marshmallow fluff, bananas and creamy PB on Texas toast with a chocolate drizzle

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$6.99

Biscoff cookie butter, strawberries and apricot jam on Texas toast with a caramel drizzle

Flying Duchess

Flying Duchess

$7.99

Crunchy PB, apple butter, and apple slices on sourdough topped with cinnamon streusel crunch and a honey drizzle

Pop's Bacon Butter Melt

Pop’s Bacon Butter Melt

$8.99

Creamy PB, whipped cream cheese, and Momma’s Bacon Jam™️ on Sourdough with a honey drizzle

Waffle Slider

Waffle Slider

$6.25Out of stock

Creamy PB, whipped cream cheese, and strawberry jam on TWO Belgian waffles sammies.

Build Your Own!

$4.99
Fluffy Berry Butter Cake

Fluffy Berry Butter Cake

$9.99

This mouthful of a treat comes with cookie butter, marshmallow fluff, strawberries, strawberry shortcake topping and a berry drizzle.

Tangy Tamborine

$7.99

Sides

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Vanilla Yogurt topped with strawberries, bananas, and granola

Kettle Chips

$2.50

Original Lays Kettle Chips

Cereal Bowl

$4.85

Included: Choose cereal base Choose one topping One 4oz Bottle of Almond Milk Flavored Drizzle

Drinks

Chocolate Almond Milk

Chocolate Almond Milk

$3.00
Vanilla Almond milk

Vanilla Almond milk

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

PB&J Smoothie

$9.99

8 oz smoothie made up of almond or oat milk, creamy peanut butter, strawberries, honey and ice.

Boxed Sammies

(1) Jay Z Box

$10.99

Jay Z sandwich combo with one side and drink

(2) The Prezzie Box

$10.99

Jay Z sandwich combo with one side and drink

(3) Chuck Berries Box

$10.99

Chuck Berries sandwich combo with one side and drink

(4) Pop’s Bacon Butter Melt Box

$11.99

Pop’s Bacon Butter Melt sandwich combo with one side and drink

(5) Cookie Monster Box

$10.99

Cookie Monster sandwich combo with one side and drink

(6) Fluffer Nuffer Box

$10.99

Fluffer Nuffer sandwich combo with one side and drink

(7) Flying Duchess Box

$10.99

Flying Duchess sandwich combo with one side and drink

(8) Fluffy Berry Butter Cake Box

$11.99

Fluffy Berry Butter Cake sandwich combo with one side and drink

Kid’s Box

$8.99

Fluffy Berry Butter Cake sandwich combo with one side and drink

(9) Waffle Sliders Box

$11.99

Fluffy Berry Butter Cake sandwich combo with one side and drink

(10) Tangy Tamborine Box

$10.99

Flying Duchess sandwich combo with one side and drink

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here is where the adult is hijacked by their inner child. The is your moment. Cement your culinary legacy with at least 480 possible sandwich variations, no hard hat necessary.

Website

Location

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
PB&J Factory image
PB&J Factory image

