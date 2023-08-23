Kolaches

Cream Cheese

$3.00

Like Cheesecake inside of a Hawiaan Roll our all time best seller

Pecan

$3.00

Our Home made Pecan Fudgy Filling and our home made Kolache dough

Apple

$3.00

Diced Apples and cinnamon Filling

Apricot

$3.00

Diced Apricot filling

Cherry

$3.00

Cherry Chunk Filling

BlueBerry

$3.00

Sweet and Light Blueberry reduction Filling

Strawberry

$3.00

Strawberry Jelly Filling

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Seasonal

$3.50

not for sale online

Jalapeno

$3.00

A pork/beff blend Syracuse, Jalapeno and Cheddar Filled Sausage

Sausage Cheese

$3.00

Syracuse pork/Beef blend with a hunk of Colby Cheddar in every bite

Sausage No Cheese

$3.00

Syracuse pork/beef blend sausage and our delicious Kolache dough

Lil Becky

$3.00

A Honey Ham and Swiss cheese Poppyseed slider with mustard

Sausage Egg and Cheese Slider

$3.25

Soft scrambled eggs with Crumbled breakfast sausage, sausage gravy and american cheese. Premade, no special requests on orders of less than 12(1 dozen)

Chipotle Cheese Burger Slider

$3.25

Ground beef and carmelized onion with melted american cheese on a kolache dough slider bun

Coffee

A Dirty Little Secret

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

1 # Coffee

not for sale online

K Cups

$16.00

Specialty packed Keurig cups of Big Bends West Texas Wildfire

Extra Shot

$0.50

1 shot

Espresso

$3.50

2 shots

Iced Americano

$4.50

2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk and syrupC

Hot Americano

$4.50

2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk and syrupC

Cold Brew

$4.50

24 Hour steeped Big Bend Toddy Cold Brew

Tea latte

$4.50

Your Choice Of Earl Grey, Chai, or Green Tea with cold or steamed milk and syrups

Iced Latte

$4.50

2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk and syrupC

Hot Latte

$4.50

2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk and syrupC

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Drip Coffee

$2.00

West Texasd Wild Fire from Big Bend Coffee Roasters

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Platter

pick any of our wonderful options to build your personalized breakfast plate of perfection.

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

2 eggs per order

Eggs over Easy

$3.00

2 eggs per order

Eggs over Medium

$3.00

2 eggs per order

Eggs Over hard

$3.00

2 egss per order

Eggs Sunny Side Up

$3.00

2 eggs per order

Egg Whites Scrambled

$3.00

2 eggs per order

Bacon

$3.00

2 strips per order

Sausage Patty

$3.00

1 patty per order

Sausage Links

$3.00

2 beef pork blend links per order

Hashbrowns

$3.00

1 order of cut string hashbrowns made ot order, please allow 10 minute minimums for this item

Pancakes

$3.00

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with a sade of syrup and butter. Add chocolate chips, blue berries or pecans to any order

French Toast

$3.00

2 slices of kolache dough bread, battered in egg, milk cinnamon and sugar.

Toast

$1.75

2 slices of kolache dough bread toasted to perfection

Biscuit

$1.75

1 home made buttermilk biscuit

Gravy

$3.00

1 cracked black pepper sausage gravy

Make Fruit Cup

$3.00

a season mixof fresh fruit

No Make Fruit Cup

$3.00

Make Parfait

$4.00

Seasonal fresh fruit over low fat vanilla yogurt with honey granola

No Make Parfait

$3.00

Avocado Half

$3.00

1

French Toast Plate

$6.00

2 slices of our delicious french toast topped with powdered sugar whipped cream and freash seasonal berries

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

2 slices of crisp bacon, 2 over hard eggs and a colby cheddar blend on a toasted bun

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

One Ground Pork sausage patty, one over hard egg and colby cheddar blend on a toasted kolache dough bun

Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Sauted Deli Ham slice, 2 eggs over hard and colby cheddar blend cheese on a toasted kolache bun

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

2 eggs over hard and colby cheddar blend cheese on a toasted kolache dough bun

Breakfast Taco

Bacon Egg and Cheese Taco

$3.00

A full slice of Hickory smoked Bacon, scrambled eggs and colby cheddar cheese

Potato Egg and CheeseTaco

$3.00

Crispy chunks of seasoned potato mixed with scrambled eggs and colby cheddar blend cheese

ChorizoTaco

$3.00

Mexican style Chorizo Sausage with scrambled eggs, add cheese or potatoes for a heart breakfast taco

Egg and Cheese Taco

$3.00

soft scrambled eggs with colby cheddar blend cheese

Lunch

BURGER OF THE WEEK

$6.00

Burger

$7.00

A build your own Angus Certified Beef Patty on toasted Kolache Dough Buns. Top it with cheese, make it a double, Dont Forget Bacon and Jalapenos A Texas Tradition!! Note, if you do not choose your topping there will be nothing added to your order except the bread and beef patty.

Popper Burger

$8.00

Our signature Jalapeno Popper Style burger. 2 Crispy strips of bacon, fresh grilled jalapenos and a single Angus patty smothered in our cool and spicey jalapeno popper spread. Popper Spread Contains cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and fresh diced jalapenos

Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

A build your own Deli Sandwich on our thick cut kolache toast.

Ham Sandwich

$6.00

A build your own Deli Sandwich on our thick cut kolache toast.

Club Sandwich

$10.00

3 slices of thick cut and toasted kolache dough bread. lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey, more lettuce, more tomato, onio, ham and smoked bread stacked to perfection for this Delicious one of a kind Club sandwich.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Hand breaded never frozen plump crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, pepperjack cheese and a tangy chipotle honey mustard sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

our herb marinated grilled chicken breast on lettuce and tomato topped with griiled onoin, grilled mushrooms and melty swiss cheese on a toasted kolache bun

BLT

$6.00

Crispy bacon, freesh green leaf lettuce and perfectly fresh sliced tomatos on golden brown kolache toast.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

toasted kolache bread with gooey colby blended cheddar

Chipotle Black Bean

$8.00

a Morning Star chippotle Black bean patty with smoked spread lettuce tomato and avocado.

Kings Burger

$10.00

Double Patty! Bacon, fried egg, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, avacado slices, chipotle honey mustard and BBQ sauce. a burger fit for a king.

3 Pc. Chicken Strips

$4.00

3 pc Crispy Chicken Strips, hand breaded and fried to order

6 Pc. Chicken Strips

$8.00

House Salad Entree

$7.00

Green leaf and Spring lettuce mix, shredded colby cheese, onion, tomato, croutons and bacon bits

Signature Salad Entree

$7.00

Green Leaf and Spring Lettuce mix, crumbled queso fresco, pickled red onions, cucumber and avocado slices

Sides

House Salad Side

$3.00

Green leaf and Spring lettuce mix, shredded colby cheese, onion, tomato, croutons and bacon bits

Signature Salad Side

$3.00

Green Leaf and Spring Lettuce mix, crumbled queso fresco, pickled red onions, cucumber and avocado slices

Fries Side

$3.00

Golden Brown, italian herb tossed french fries

Fries Large

$6.00

Golden Brown, italina herb tossed French fries

Zucchini Side

$3.00

Green Leaf and Spring Lettuce mix, crumbled queso fresco, pickled red onions, cucumber and avocado slices

Zucchini Large

$6.00

Green Leaf and Spring Lettuce mix, crumbled queso fresco, pickled red onions, cucumber and avocado slices

Onion Strings Side

$3.00

Thin Sliced Crispy and delicious Onion Strings

Onion String Large

$6.00

Thin Sliced Crispy and delicious Onion Strings

Loaded Fries Side

$4.00

Golden brown and delicious french fries topped with melted coby cheddar, bacon bits and diced pickled jalapenos

Loaded Fries Large

$8.00

A much larger order of our crispy fries with melty cheese, bacon bits and diced pickled jalapenos

Side Protein

Individual Protein Options, for Specialty Diets or A Healthy Alternative for our Furry Friends

Hamburger Patty

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.00

Crispy Chicken Breast

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half Sweet Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Spaklers

Coconut Cream

$3.50

RaspBerry Hibiscus

$3.50

BlueBerry Lemon

$3.50

Merch/Bulk

Patch Hat

$35.00

no for sale online

Embroidered Hat

$30.00

not for sale online

T Shirt

$25.00

not for sale online

Tank

$10.00

not for sale online

Sticker

$3.00

not for sale online

Mug

$15.00

not for sale online

Tumbler

$10.00

not for sale online

Bulk

Cambro

$120.00

3 gallons of freshly brewed coffe, ask for cups cream and sugar on side. only available for pre orders, must be placed 24 hours ahead of time

Caraffe

$25.00

1 insulated 96oz carrier of coffe. ask for cups cream and sugar on side. takes 10 minutes to prepare please order 20 minutes in advance. day ahead orders can substitue iced coffee

Cold Brew Gallon

$35.00

not for sale online

Tea Gallon

$6.00

must order 24 hours in advance

Burger Buns

$0.75

individual

Bread Loaf

$5.00

idividual.

Dinner Rolls

$5.00

1 Dozen. not available on line