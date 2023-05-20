  • Home
  • Penne Pazze - Murfreesboro - 1430 Medical Center Pkwy STE 1A
A map showing the location of Penne Pazze - Murfreesboro 1430 Medical Center Pkwy STE 1A

Penne Pazze - Murfreesboro 1430 Medical Center Pkwy STE 1A

No reviews yet

1430 Medical Center Pkwy STE 1A

Murfreesboro, TN 37174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Signature Fresh Pasta

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.00Out of stock

Green pasta, Ragu (meat sauce), Bechamelle, Fontina

Gnocchi Crema Di Gorgonzola

Gnocchi Crema Di Gorgonzola

$18.00Out of stock

Pecorino & Roasted Pistacchios on top

Campanelle Pazze

Campanelle Pazze

$17.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Confit garlic, Kalamta olives, fresh basil

Crema Di Broccoli

Crema Di Broccoli

$18.00

Radiatore with 4 cheese, Roasted pine nuts

Nonna Paula

Nonna Paula

$19.00

Campanelle, Pesto, 4 cheese, sundried tomato & confit garlic

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$18.00

Tagliatelle , Tomato sauce, Pancetta, Garlic & Onion

Ragu & Funghi

Ragu & Funghi

$19.00

Conchiglie, Ragu (meat sauce), Porcini Mushroom & Cream

Shrimp Mamma Rosa

Shrimp Mamma Rosa

$20.00

Tagliatelle, Shrimp, Confit-Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Cream & Tomato Sauce

Ragu Ravioli

$19.00Out of stock

Butter Sage Sauce

Carbonara

$18.50

Signature Pinsa

Pinsa Sticks

Pinsa Sticks

$10.00

Olive oil & Pomodoro dipping

Vegan Pinsa

Vegan Pinsa

$17.00

Roasted tomato, arugula, onion jam

Pinsa Pazza

Pinsa Pazza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pesto & Burrata

Pinsa Primavera

Pinsa Primavera

$17.00

Roasted tomato, prosciutto crudo, arugula, shaved parmesan

Pinsa Maleducata

Pinsa Maleducata

$17.00

Tomato sauce, fontina cheese, pancetta & onion jam

Pinsa Maiala

Pinsa Maiala

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Salami, sausage, porchetta

Sicilian Pinsa

Sicilian Pinsa

$19.00

Roasted tomato, kalamata olives, porchetta, smashed burrata

Pinsa Porcini

Pinsa Porcini

$20.00

4 cheese, porcini mushrooms & truffle oil

Pinsa Pepperoni Piccantina

$20.00

Tomato sauce, fontina cheese, spicy chili flakes, pepperoni & honey

Pinsa of the Day

Pinsa of the Day

$19.00

Ask about the fresh pinsa of the day

Fresh Healthy Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Roasted tomato, gorgonzola, sundried tomato, lime & olive oil dressing, mixed nuts on top

Beet Spinach Salad

Beet Spinach Salad

$10.00

Strawberry, goat cheese, walnut vinaigrette, chooped walnuts on top

Salad of the Day

Salad of the Day

Ask about the fresh salad of the day

Desserts

Vanilla Pana Cotta

Vanilla Pana Cotta

$5.00

Topped with strawberry jam & Crispy caramelized crumble

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

Filled with Nutella, Mascarpone & Ricotta

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Mascarpone cream & Coffee lady finger cookies topped with cocoa powder

Dessert of the Day

Ask about the fresh dessert of the day

Vanilla Pana Cotta TO-GO

$5.00

Tiramisu TO-GO

$7.00

Kid's Meal

Pasta With Butter & Cheese

Pasta With Butter & Cheese

$10.00
Pasta With Tomato Sauce & Cheese

Pasta With Tomato Sauce & Cheese

$10.00

Party Trays

Charcuterie

$40.00

(Please allow 3 hours for preparation) Sun-dried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, meat trio, mozzarella, kalamata olives

Wine/Beer

White Bottle

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Dry, light body, bright, citrus, apple

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Dry, light to medium body, grapefruit, grassy

Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Dry, apple, moderate acidity, un-oaked and crisp

Sparkling White Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Medium dry body, sparkling, light, bright, flower, apricot

Verdicchio Bottle

$30.00

Red Bottle

Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Light body, cherry, medium finish

Chianti Bottle

$30.00

Light to medium body, cherry and earth

Montepulciano Bottle

$30.00

Medium to full body, blackberry, plum, spicy

Nero D'avola Bottle

$30.00

Full body Sicilian, cooked fruit, sweet spices and organic grapes

Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Full body and smooth, intense, slightly grassy

Aglianico Bottle

$30.00

Full body comes from southern Italy with aromas of pepper, black cherry, spice and plum

Lambrusco Bottle

$30.00

Medium body, sparkling fruity and soft thanks to the sweet sensation of it being a pleasant and light palate

Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Sparkling Rose Bottle

Sparkling Prosecco Rose Bottle

$30.00

Dry, citrus & strawberry

Sparkling Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Fresh and fruity, sweet with no sugar added thanks to it grapes

Beer

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Hap & Harry

$7.00

Yazoo

$7.00

I Believe In Nashville

$7.00

Mayday

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Beverages

Drinks

Stubborn Draft Soda

Stubborn Draft Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea/Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
Coca Cola De Mexico

Coca Cola De Mexico

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Aquafina Water

$2.50

Retail

Merchandise

Small Shirt

Small Shirt

Medium Shirt

Medium Shirt

Large Shirt

Large Shirt

Adjustable Hat

Adjustable Hat

$25.00
One Size Hat

One Size Hat

$22.00
PennePazze Glass

PennePazze Glass

Gift Boxes

Penne Box Small

Penne Box Small

$49.99

Penne Pazze glass, Penne Pazze T-shirt, fresh pasta, $10 gift card

Penne Box Medium

Penne Box Medium

$59.99

Penne Pazze glass x2, Peroni, Penne Pazze hat, fresh pasta, $10 gift card

Penne Box Large

Penne Box Large

$79.99

Penne Pazze glass x2, bottle of wine, Penne Pazze hat, Penne Pazze t-shirt, fresh pasta, $10 gift card

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1430 Medical Center Pkwy STE 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37174

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

