Goodness Gracious, Restaurant and Catering

1430 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Polish Plate

$16.00

In honor of my polish grandparents, 3 filled pierogies, smoked kielbasa, two eggs cooked to order & a choice of a side. Garnished with horseradish, sour cream & applesauce.

Quiche Lorraine

$14.00

made with smoked bacon & Swiss cheese.

Quiche of the Day

$14.00

Chef's Choice

Oh My Goodness Breakfast

$17.00

Two eggs, gouda grits, biscuit and gravy, and your choice of a meat and a side item.

Biscuits and Gravy Meal

$11.00

Two eggs cooked to order, sausage gravy, and two biscuits.

Short Rib - Spuds

$18.00

A big bowl of hash browns with house - braised short rib, sauteed onion and poblanos; topped with cheddar cheese, *fried eggs, and chipotle hollandaise. Served with a choice of bread.

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

A "big as your face" burrito with your choice of tortilla (regular or jalapeno cheddar) rolled with hickory bacon, scrambled cheesy eggs, grilled hash browns, and topped with chorizo queso, jalapeno crema, and fresh pico. Served with 1 side.

Omelets

Veggie

$14.00

Mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, spinach & tomato with your choice of cheese.

Ham & Cheese

$15.00

Diced sautéed ham with your choice of cheese.

Meat Lover

$17.00

Your choice of cheese plus our shaved ham, shaved turkey, bacon, sausage, & kielbasa.

Oh My Omelet

$19.00

You choose the cheese and we put in a little of everything else!

Bacon and Cheese omelet

$15.00

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Pancakes and French Toast

Full Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

Three thick and fluffy made from scratch pancakes.

Full Apple Pancakes

$15.00

Three pancakes topped with sautéed cinnamon apples and a side of raspberry sauce.

Full White Chocolate Raspberry

$16.00

Three buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate chips and a raspberry swirl. Topped with raspberry mousse.

Full Cinnamon Swirl

$16.00

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes swirled with cinnamon filling and topped with cream cheese icing swirls.

Full Brioche French Toast

$13.00

Sliced brioche bread dipped in our homemade egg batter, served golden brown, & lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Add our rich chocolate ganache with a side of raspberry syrup for a house favorite!

Kid Buttermilk Pancake

$4.00

one buttermilk pancake

Kids Cinnamon Swirl

$4.00

1 kids pancake with cinnamon swirl and frosting

Eggs Benedicts

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Poached medium eggs on top of grilled ham, toasted english muffin with American cheese and topped with traditional hollandaise sauce.

Florentine Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Two poached medium eggs on top of toasted English muffin & American Cheese topped with sauteed spinach and hollandaise.

Blackened Salmon Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Two poached medium eggs on top of toasted English muffin with Swiss cheese, blackened salmon, and hollandaise.

BAT Benedict

$18.00

Two poached medium eggs, pepper bacon, herb cream cheese, fresh tomato and avocado on a toasted English muffin and spicy hollandaise sauce.

A la Carte

1 Egg

$1.50

2 eggs

$3.00

Bread Choice

$0.50

biscuit, toast, muffin

Meat

$3.00

5 Gouda Eggs with Red Onion

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

Piled high with peppered and hickory bacon on thick sliced wheat bread, toasted with smoked gouda and topped with lettuce and tomato. Add an egg for $1.50

B.A.T.

$14.00

Rye toast with hickory and peppered bacon, herb cream cheese, avocado, and sliced tomato. Add an egg for 1.50

Specialty Sandwiches

Sandwich Plate

$13.00

A plentiful scoop of GG chicken salad, White BBQ chicken salad, sundried tomato pimento cheese, or smokehouse pimento cheese on your choice of toasted wheat, rye, sourdough, or croissant. Make it 50/50 by choosing two different salads (same bread). Sub GF bread 1.50

Turkey Brie & Apple Butter

$14.00

Smoked Turkey, creamy brie cheese, sweet apple butter, & spring mix on toasted wheat bread.

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00

House baked corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000, and swiss cheese on grilled swirled rye bread.

Monte Cristo

$15.00

sourdough bread dipped in egg wash and grilled with American & Swiss Cheese. Sandwiched with ham, turkey, kielbasa, and sausage. Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar. Syrup and Jelly by request.

Cajun Chicken Croissant

$14.00

cajun grilled chicken with sauteed onions & swiss cheese on a buttery croissant.

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles served on toasted sourdough.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Herb cream cheese, swiss, cheddar, and mozzarella stack on sourdough bread and topped with sliced tomato. Add red onion .50, Add avocado for 1.50.

Kids Sandwiches

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

1/2 of a grilled cheese made with American and wheat. Served with grapes and chips.

Lunch Specialties

Chicken Puff

$14.00

Danish pastry filled with a chicken, cheese, and a hint of bacon. Baked until Golden.

Salad Sampler

$14.00

Two wontons stuffed with your choice of a scoop of GG chicken salad or BBQ chicken salad and a scoop of either sundried tomato pimento cheese or smokehouse pimento cheese. Served with filled strawberries & bacon blue cheese slaw.

Soup and Salad Combo

$11.00

Choice of 1/2 House or 1/2 Caesar salad with a cup of soup. Add grilled chicken or chicken salad for $3.00

Casserole of the Day

$12.00

Casserole of the day. Served with 1 side.

Meatloaf

$12.00

Served with 1 side

Burgers & Melts

Classic Burger

$14.00

8 oz of hand patted beef grilled medium and topped with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

AM Crunch

$18.00

8 oz of beef topped with American Cheese, over medium egg, hickory bacon, and sausage gravy. Served with 2 sides.

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

8 oz hand patted all beef burger cooked *medium and topped with smokehouse pimento cheese, sauteed onion, and hickory bacon. Served with 2 sides.

Patti Melt

$14.00

Kid Burger

$8.50

4 oz burger, choice of cheese, slider bun. Served with chips and grapes. Sub a side for additional $2.00. 10 and under please.

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

A great Vegan option. Made with black beans, red onion, roasted red pepper, cilantro, and spices. Served with 2 sides.

Salads

Full House Salad

$13.00

Salad greens, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, & croutons. Choice of dressing. Add grilled chicken or chicken salad for $3.00

Full Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressings. Add grilled chicken or chicken salad for $3.00

Half House

$7.00

Half Caesar

$7.00

Sides

Hashbrown Casserole

$3.00

Grilled Hashbrowns

$3.00

Gouda Grits

$3.00

Pineapple cheese casserole

$3.00

Filled Strawberries

$3.00

White Gravy

$3.00

Short Stack Pancake

$3.00

Short Stack Cinn Swirl

$5.00

Short Stack White Chocolate Rasp.

$5.00

Short Stack French Toast

$3.00

Short Stack Chocolate French Toast

$5.00

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Slaw (Bacon Blue)

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Tea - Sweet and Unsweet

Tea

$3.00

Specialty Tea

Fruit Tea

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk - OJ

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1430 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Directions

