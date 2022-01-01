Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Alley on Main

392 Reviews

$$

223 W Main Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

APPS

Southwest Rolls

$10.00

Hot Chicken Bites

$9.00Out of stock

Ceviche

$12.00Out of stock

Avocado Salsa

$9.00

Reuben Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Chicken Sliders

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chip Refill

$1.00

SIDES

Asparagus Bites

$3.00Out of stock

Tabouleh

$3.00Out of stock

Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

No Side

Out of stock

DESSERT

Funnel Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cannoli Funnel Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Turnover

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Bar

$4.00

KIDS

Hot Dog

$6.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

DRINKS

SWEET TEA

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

WATER

BEER

GERST

$5.00

HAZY SNAKE

$6.00

MIC ULTRA

$5.00

ONDA

$7.00

SOUR PASH

$5.00

TINYBOMB

$5.00

ALL DAY IPA

$5.00

WINE

WHITEHAVEN

$18.00

MARTIN RAY CHARD

$18.00

ALEXANDER CAB

$20.00

J VINYARD NOIR

$19.00

GL Sycamore Lane Merlot

$6.00

Glass Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$6.00

COCKTAILS

OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

NEW YORK SOUR

$8.00

PISCO SOUR

$9.00

FARMERS DAUGHTER

$9.00

PALOMA

$9.00

HEMMINGWAY DAQUIRI

$9.00

NOT MANDY

$8.00

LIZARDI

$9.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Wildberry Mojito

$9.00

LIQUOR

Captain Rum

$8.00

DAVIDSON BOURBON

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

RESTORATION RYE

$9.00

FOUR ROSES

$9.00

Woodford

$9.00

PICKERS

$7.00

UNCLE VALS

$8.00

CAMERENA

$8.00

MONTELOBOS

$9.00

TANTEO

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Scratch made restaurant in downtown Murfressboro, catering available!

Website

Location

223 W Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Directions

Gallery
The Alley on Main image
The Alley on Main image

