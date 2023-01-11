Restaurant header imageView gallery

Perfect Poundcakes

review star

No reviews yet

221 Burnside Avenue

East Hartford, CT 06108

Birthday Pound Cake

1 Layer

$33.00

2 Layered Birthday Pound Cake

$65.00

3 Layered Birthday Pound Cake

$85.00

4 Layered Birthday Pound Cake

$105.00

Poundcups

Cuckoo for Coconuts

$3.75

Birthday Poundcup

$3.75

Candyland Poundcup

$3.75

Confetti

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Poundcup

$3.75

Cookies and Cream Poundcup

$3.75

Grandma's Original Poundcup

$3.75

Lively Lemon

$3.75

Pistachio

$3.75

Red Velvet Poundcups

$3.75

Reese's Poundcup

$3.75

Speciality Poundcup

$3.75

* 6 or more

*5 or Less

Pound Cakes

Coconut Pound Cake

Coconut Pound Cake

$20.00+

Coconut pound cake, with coconut buttercream frosting, topped with coconut flakes.

Grandma's Original Pound Cake

Grandma's Original Pound Cake

$20.00+

Chocolate Chip Pound Cake

$20.00+

Cookies and Cream Pound Cake

$20.00+

Lively Lemon Pound Cake

$20.00+

Pistachio Pound Cake

$20.00+

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

$20.00+

Speciality Pound Cake

$20.00+

Strawberry lemon cheesecake

$20.00+

Pound Cake Jars

Coconut

$13.00

Chocolate Chip Pound Cake

$13.00

Cookies and Cream Pound Cake Jars

$13.00

Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake Pound jars

$13.00

Red Velvet Pound Jars

$13.00

Poland Springs

Poland Spring

$2.00

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.50

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.50

Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Birthday Candle Sticks

Birthday Candle Sticks

$3.00

Birthday numbers

Birthday numbers

$3.50

Cupcake Candles

Cupcake Candles

$19.99

Cards

Cards

$3.50

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$1.25

Oatmeal Raisins

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.25

Cake slices

Slices

$6.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Southern style assorted flavored Pound cake and Poundcups (pound cake cupcakes)

Location

221 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT 06108

Directions

