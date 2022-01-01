Restaurant header imageView gallery

Russell Grab & Go East Hartford 1084 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

1084 Main Street

East Hartford, CT 06108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Patties
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken

Salads, Sandwiches & Soup

BBQ Jerk Salmon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mango, scotch bonnet-aioli, shredded mozzarella cheese on a spinach wrap

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Sundried Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Herb Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Russell Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Pink Grapefruit, Herb Croutons, Caribbean Mango Vinaigrette

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Carmelized Onion, Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread

Mango Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Baby Spinach, Fresh Mango, Shredded Mozzarella, Scotch Bonnet Aioli, Sweet Plantain

Trainer D' Veggie Wrap

Trainer D' Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Sauteed Zucchini, Squash, Bell Peppers, Romaine, Plum Tomato, Avocado. Cucumbers, Olive Oil

Soup of the Day (Changes Daily)

$6.00+

Jerk Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Entrees

Sandwich sub made of sliced jerk chicken.. cooked on a griddle and served on a sliced roll with cheese and either "wit" or "witout" onions. The cheese is typically American cheese, provolone or melted Cheez Whiz.

Brown Stew Snapper Special

$15.00

Brown Stew Red Snapper, Vegetable Medley

Brown Stew Chicken

$12.00+

Rice & Peas, House-Made Gravy, Steamed Cabbage, Sweet Plantain

Curry Chicken

$12.00+

Marinated Curry Chicken, Bell Peppers, White Rice, Steamed Cabbage, Plantain

Curry Goat

$15.00+

Seasoned with Curry Spice, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Served with White Rice, Steamed Cabbage, and Plantain

Escovich Fish

$21.00

Pan-Fried Whole Red Snapper, Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Pickled Onion & Carrot

Fried Chicken

$12.00+

Rice & Peas or White Rice, House-Made Gravy, Steamed Cabbage, Sweet Plantain

Jerk Chicken

$12.00+

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

BBQ-Jerk Salmon

$18.00

Oxtail

$18.00+

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Penne Pasta, Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Broccoli, Cajun Coconut Curry.

Peppered Steak (Fridays & Saturdays Only)

$14.00+

Thinly sliced Angus, seasoned with bell peppers, onions, cooked until tender, served with rice rice

Jerk Pork

$12.00+

Stew Peas with Pig Tail (Fridays & Saturdays Only)

$14.00+

Salted Pig Tail, red peas, seasoned and cooked in coconut milk until tender, served with white rice

Snack It

Beef Patties

Beef Patties

$3.50

Callaloo Patty

$5.00

Buffalo Wings

$8.00

BBQ Wings

$8.00
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Coco Bread

$2.50

Bun & Cheese

$4.50

Chicken Patty

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Chips

$1.00

Sides

Bammy Fries

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Escovitch Fish (only)

$12.00

Sweet Plantain

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Steamed Cabbage

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Oxtail

$13.00

Jerk Pork

$10.00

Combo Sides

$8.00

White Rice

$4.00

Rice & Peas

$4.00

Sodas & Juices

Can Soda

$2.00

Kola Champagne

$2.50

Pineapple Soda

$2.50

Ting

$3.00

Tropical Rhythm

$3.50

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Rum Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet

$5.50

Chocolate Overload

$5.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50
Coconut Drops

Coconut Drops

$3.00
Gizzada

Gizzada

$3.00
Peanut Drops

Peanut Drops

$3.00

Salads, Sandwiches & Soup (Deep Copy)

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Sundried Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Herb Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Russell Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Pink Grapefruit, Herb Croutons, Caribbean Mango Vinaigrette

Mango Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Baby Spinach, Fresh Mango, Shredded Mozzarella, Scotch Bonnet Aioli, Sweet Plantain

Trainer D' Veggie Wrap

Trainer D' Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Sauteed Zucchini, Squash, Bell Peppers, Romaine, Plum Tomato, Avocado. Cucumbers, Olive Oil

Soup of the Day (Changes Daily)

$6.00+

Entrees (Online)

Sandwich sub made of sliced jerk chicken.. cooked on a griddle and served on a sliced roll with cheese and either "wit" or "witout" onions. The cheese is typically American cheese, provolone or melted Cheez Whiz.

Brown Stew Snapper Special

$15.00

Brown Stew Red Snapper, Vegetable Medley

Brown Stew Chicken

$12.00+

Rice & Peas, House-Made Gravy, Steamed Cabbage, Sweet Plantain

Curry Chicken

$12.00+

Marinated Curry Chicken, Bell Peppers, White Rice, Steamed Cabbage, Plantain

Curry Goat

$15.00+

Seasoned with Curry Spice, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Served with White Rice, Steamed Cabbage, and Plantain

Fried Chicken

$12.00+

Rice & Peas or White Rice, House-Made Gravy, Steamed Cabbage, Sweet Plantain

Jerk Chicken

$12.00+

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Oxtail

$18.00+

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Penne Pasta, Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Broccoli, Cajun Coconut Curry

Peppered Steak

$14.00+

Curry Shrimp

$17.00

Jerk Pork

$12.00+

Stew Peas with Pig Tail

$14.00+

Snack It (Deep Copy)

Beef Patties

Beef Patties

$3.50

Callalo Patty

$5.00

Coco Bread

$2.50

Buffalo Wings

$8.00

BBQ Wings

$8.00
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Coco Bread

$2.50

Bun & Cheese

$4.50

Chicken Patty

$3.50

Banana Chips

$1.00

Sides (Deep Copy)

Bammy Fries

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Escovitch Fish (only)

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet Plantain

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Steamed Cabbage

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Ackee & Saltfish

$13.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Oxtail

$13.00

Jerk Pork

$10.00

White Rice

$4.00

Rice & Peas

$4.00

Sodas & Juices (Deep Copy)

Can Soda

$2.00

Kola Champagne

$2.50

Pineapple Soda

$2.50

Ting

$3.00

Tropical Rhythm

$3.50

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Desserts (Deep Copy)

Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Rum Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet

$5.50

Chocolate Overload

$5.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Coconut Drops

$3.00
Gizzada

Gizzada

$3.00
Peanut Drops

Peanut Drops

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Visit the Newest of our Grab & Go Authentic Caribbean Experience. Casual Dining-in or Grab & Go. We've created a memorable experience!

Location

1084 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06108

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mickey's Oceanic Grill - 119 PITKIN ST
orange star4.2 • 1,122
119 PITKIN ST EAST HARTFORD, CT 06108
View restaurantnext
Thomas Hooker at Colt
orange starNo Reviews
140 Huyshope Avenue Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurantnext
Thomas Hooker Live
orange starNo Reviews
100 Huyshope Avenue Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurantnext
Sebastians Cafe @ Riverview
orange starNo Reviews
101 East River Drive East Hartford, CT 06108
View restaurantnext
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - 361 Main St., East Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
365 Main St. East Hartford, CT 06118
View restaurantnext
City Steam Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,117
942 Main Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Hartford

Mickey's Oceanic Grill - 119 PITKIN ST
orange star4.2 • 1,122
119 PITKIN ST EAST HARTFORD, CT 06108
View restaurantnext
Gino's Original Pizzeria - East Hartford
orange star4.1 • 532
50 Main Street East Hartford, CT 06118
View restaurantnext
Pappy's Cafe
orange star4.3 • 80
37 BURNSIDE AVE East Hartford, CT 06108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Hartford
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Glastonbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston