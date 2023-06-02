Main picView gallery

Phat Guy Sports Bar & Grill 424 East O&M Ave

review star

No reviews yet

424 East O&M Ave

North Vernon, IN 47265

Daily Menu

Appetizers & More

Fries

$4.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.50

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Nachos & Cheese

$7.50

Breadsticks (3)

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

House Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Tenderloin

$8.75

Double Cheeseburger

$11.25

Cheeseburger

$8.25

Hamburger

$7.25

Chicken Strips (3)

$8.25

Chicken Sliders (3)

$9.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Phat Guy Wrap

$8.75Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$8.25

Grill

$4.65

Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

12 Wings

$15.99

24 Wings

$28.99

Daily Special

Cheeseburger

Tenderloin

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

$8.25

NA Beverages

Soda

Coca~Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Big Red

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Dew

$1.50

Monster

$4.25

MIxers/Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Pineapple Juice

$1.75

Tomato Juice

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Sour Mix

Margarita Mix

Strawberry Mix

Grenadine

Simple Syrup

Cream of Coconut

Thursday Specials

CountryFried

$8.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:45 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:45 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:45 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:45 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:45 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:45 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:45 pm - 2:59 am
Stop in and enjoy a good time, sports focused atmosphere. Grab some of Phat Guys favorites foods, and a drink while you catch the game! We look forward to seeing you soon!

424 East O&M Ave, North Vernon, IN 47265

Directions

Main pic

