Upland Columbus
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
The Columbus Pump House is a landmark of both design & experience. It was built in 1903 & designed by architect Harrison Albright. After many incarnations, today the Pump House showcases its original architectural grandeur while offering a well-designed, yet laid-back local food & craft beer experience. Join us for a beer & a bite under the original archways or on the patio with views of the rushing Flatrock River & iconic Robert Stewart Bridge. It’s the perfect spot for weekday lunch, after work beers, or weekend relaxing.
Location
148 Lindsey Street, Columbus, IN 47201
Gallery
