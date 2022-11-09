Upland Columbus

Restaurant info

The Columbus Pump House is a landmark of both design & experience. It was built in 1903 & designed by architect Harrison Albright. After many incarnations, today the Pump House showcases its original architectural grandeur while offering a well-designed, yet laid-back local food & craft beer experience. Join us for a beer & a bite under the original archways or on the patio with views of the rushing Flatrock River & iconic Robert Stewart Bridge. It’s the perfect spot for weekday lunch, after work beers, or weekend relaxing.

Website