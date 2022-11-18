  • Home
Vietnamese

Pho Sure Restaurant Celebration Shopping Center 7451 Six Forks Rd Raleigh, North Carolina

289 Reviews

$$

7451 Six Forks Road

Raleigh, NC 27615

Order Again

Popular Items

E1 - REGULAR Pho
S4- A FRESH roll
B1- BANH MI BAGUETTE SANDWICH

A - SPECIAL of the Month

M5- Tamarind Chicken Wings with Cabbage Slaw

M5- Tamarind Chicken Wings with Cabbage Slaw

$11.95

Delicious Vietnamese homemade cabbage slaw topped with tamarind chicken wings.

M6- BBQ Chicken Skewers

M6- BBQ Chicken Skewers

$15.95

Delicious chicken skewers plate with Vietnamese BBQ cooking style.

M7 - Pork spare Ribs noodles soup

M7 - Pork spare Ribs noodles soup

$15.95

Chef's special dish spare ribs are well stewed with a great ingredients, served with noodles and bok choy.

WP1 - Yellowfin Tuna bites

WP1 - Yellowfin Tuna bites

$9.95

Weekly special dish - Healthy Yellowfin tuna salad with tapas style

WP2 - Mix & Match side dishes

WP2 - Mix & Match side dishes

$12.95

A weekly special dish - Combo plate includes French fries, onion rings, corn nudgets, and fried dumplings

B - BANH MI BAGUETTE & WRAPS

Banh Mi Bagguette
B1- BANH MI BAGUETTE SANDWICH

B1- BANH MI BAGUETTE SANDWICH

$7.95

Baguette filled with pate, mayo, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno (optional). Choice of protein and homemade dressing.

B2- HEALTHY LETTUCE WRAPS

B2- HEALTHY LETTUCE WRAPS

$8.95

Pita wrapped with mayo, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno (optional). Choice of protein and homemade dressing.

C - Rice Plate & Stir Fry

Served with fresh salad or steamed broccoli and carrot. Homemade sauce and roasted peanut topping (optional). Choice of protein, served with sticky rice or regular rice.
C1 - Savory Stir Fry plate

C1 - Savory Stir Fry plate

$10.95

Stir fry with fresh mushroom and carrot. A choice of meat. Served with your choice of either bread, OR rice noodle, OR sticky rice.

C2 - Sticky Rice Plate

C2 - Sticky Rice Plate

$10.95

Served with fresh salad or steamed broccoli and carrot. Homenade sauce and roasted peanut topping (optional). Choice of protein, served with sticky rice or regular rice.

D - SALAD BOWL

D1-SALAD NOODLE BOWL

D1-SALAD NOODLE BOWL

$10.95

Mixed vermicelli noodles with romaine lettuce, cucumber, bell pepper, mints, cilantro, pickled daikon carrot, and roasted peanut (optional). Choice of protein.

D2- Addictive Asian Cabbage

D2- Addictive Asian Cabbage

$10.95

Mixed with steamed chicken breast or tofu, bell pepper, mints, basils, cilantro, pickled carrots, roasted peanut (optional). Tamarind dressing served with sticky rice.

D3- Cucumber Cabbage Slaw (Vietnamese Style)

D3- Cucumber Cabbage Slaw (Vietnamese Style)

$10.95

Fresh cucumbers and cabbages homemade salads with delicious Vietnamese dressing. Protein of your choice.

E - PHO Noodle Soup

E1 - REGULAR Pho

E1 - REGULAR Pho

$11.95

Famous Vietnamese Noodle soup served with Thai basil, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno. Veggie broth is available. Choice of protein.

E2 - SPICY Pho SATE

E2 - SPICY Pho SATE

$11.95

Famous Vietnamese Noodle soup served with Thai basil, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno. Sate spicy cooking style. Veggie broth is available. Choice of protein.

E3 - DRY Pho

E3 - DRY Pho

$11.95

Chef's special recipe dry noodle mixed with Romaine lettuce, bean sprouts, mints, cilantro, and special sauce. Served with broth on the side.

E4- Dumpling Soup

E4- Dumpling Soup

$11.95

Yummy Pork Dumplings served in homemade Pho broth with vegetables

S - Side Order

S1- Plain Sticky Rice

S1- Plain Sticky Rice

$3.55

Your choice of side order menu. Combo option available under Combo menu

S2- French Fries

S2- French Fries

$2.95

Your choice of side order menu. Combo option available under Combo menu

S3- Garden Salad (small size)

S3- Garden Salad (small size)

$3.95

Your choice of side order menu. Combo option available under Combo menu

S4- A FRESH roll

S4- A FRESH roll

$3.55

A fresh roll with your choice of meat. Combo option available under Combo menu

S5- A Fried Roll

S5- A Fried Roll

$3.55

A homemade fried roll with your choice of meat - chicken, pork, or veggie option. Combo option available under Combo menu

S6- Small Pho broth (16oz)

S6- Small Pho broth (16oz)

$3.95

A bowl of delicious pho broth. Combo option available under Combo menu

S7- Fried Pork DUMPLING (3 pcs)

S7- Fried Pork DUMPLING (3 pcs)

$3.55

3 pieces of fried pork dumpling.

S8- Plain Bread

S8- Plain Bread

$1.50

Just a plain bread (banh mi)

S9- Chicken Wings (4 pieces)
$7.95

S9- Chicken Wings (4 pieces)

$7.95
S10 - A BBQ-chicken skewer

S10 - A BBQ-chicken skewer

$5.95

Delicious BBQ chicken skewer (one skewer)

M1 - Combo Banh Mi/Wraps

COMBO BANH MI SANDWICHES

COMBO BANH MI SANDWICHES

$12.95

A Banh Mi Baguette sandwich with a choice of side order, and a drink.

COMBO Lettuce Wraps

COMBO Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

Fresh Pita Wrap with a choice of a side order and a Drink (soft drinks or iced tea)

M2 - Combo Sticky Rice/Stir Fry Plate

Combo - Sticky Rice Plate

Combo - Sticky Rice Plate

$15.95

Sticky rice plate with a choice of meat and a side order, and a drink.

Combo - Savory Stir Fry Plate

Combo - Savory Stir Fry Plate

$15.95

Delicious stir fry dish served with choice of bread, rice vermicelli, or sticky rice. Combo included a choice of side order and a soft drink or iced tea.

M3 - Combo Salad

Combo - Salads Bowl Bun Thit Nuong

Combo - Salads Bowl Bun Thit Nuong

$15.95

A Chef's special recipe salad bowl with a choice of side order, and a drink

Combo - Addictive Asian Cabbage

Combo - Addictive Asian Cabbage

$15.95

Mixed with steamed chicken breast or tofu, bell pepper, mints, basils, cilantro, pickled carrots, roasted peanut (optional). Tamarind dressing served with sticky rice. Combo comes with a side order and a drink.

Combo - Cucumber Cabbage Slaw (Vietnamese Style)

Combo - Cucumber Cabbage Slaw (Vietnamese Style)

$15.95

Fresh cucumbers and cabbages homemade salads with delicious Vietnamese dressing. Protein of your choice.

M4 - Combo Pho

Meal Special - REGULAR Pho

Meal Special - REGULAR Pho

$16.95

A great combination including a bowl of Pho noodle soup, with a choice of meat, a side order, and a drink

Meal Special - SPICY Pho SATE

Meal Special - SPICY Pho SATE

$16.95

A great combination including a bowl of Pho noodle soup, with a choice of meat, a side order, and a drink. Spicy sate cooking style.

Meal Special - DRY Pho

Meal Special - DRY Pho

$16.95

A great combination including a bowl of Dry Pho noodle, with a choice of meat, a side order, and a drink

Meal - Dumpling Soup

Meal - Dumpling Soup

$16.95

A great combination including a bowl of Pho Dumpling soup, with a side order, and a drink.

Beverages - Refresh Drinks

BEVERAGES

BEVERAGES

Enjoy your fresh ice tea for 99 cents. Famous Vietnamese milk coffee $3.95 . A delicious smoothie $4.95

K - Kids Meals

K1- Banh Mi (full size sandwich)
$7.95

K1- Banh Mi (full size sandwich)

$7.95
K2- Sticky Rice (Small Plate)
$7.95

K2- Sticky Rice (Small Plate)

$7.95
K3- Pho Noodle Soup (Small Size)
$8.55

K3- Pho Noodle Soup (Small Size)

$8.55
K4- Dry Pho (Small Size)
$8.55

K4- Dry Pho (Small Size)

$8.55
K5- Dumpling Soup

K5- Dumpling Soup

$8.55

Yummy pork dumpling cooked with Pho broth and fresh veggies. Great flavor, a must try dish.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! Vietnamese Healthy Choice Foods

7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615

