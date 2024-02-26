Pho Nguyen’s House
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pho Nguyen's House, located in Lynnwood WA-across the street from Alderwood Mall-is a convenient stop in a day of shopping and entertainment. We offer healthy and delicious Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine dishes, made with fresh ingredients and served by our friendly staff. In addition to the traditional Vietnamese Pho Noodle Soup options, a diverse selection of noodle or rice dishes, sandwiches, vermicelli bowls, vegetarian, fresh fruit smoothies, and signature boba tea.
Location
18920 28th Ave W Suite H, Lynnwood, WA 98036
