Piccolina Toscana

review star

No reviews yet

1412 Dupont St

Wilmington, DE 19806

Order Again

Popular Items

Cesare Salad
Tortellini
Kitchen salad

Thanksgiving Package

Complete Dinner for 6

$140.00

This Package is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm. Please schedule order for this time frame. Includes: -Fresh turkey, fully cooked and sliced -Pan-juicy gravy -Focaccia sage sausage stuffing -Mashed potatoes gratin -Pancetta & dijon burssels sprouts -Sweet potato casserole

Complete Dinner for 12

$245.00

This Package is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm. Please schedule the order in this time frame. Includes: -Fresh turkey, fully cooked and sliced -Pan-juicy gravy -Focaccia sage sausage stuffing -Mashed potatoes gratin -Pancetta & dijon burssels sprouts -Sweet potato casserole

Roasted Turkey Carved (with 1 qt pan gravy)

$65.00+

This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.

Brined, oven-ready turkey (raw)

$75.00

This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.

Pancetta & dijon brussels sprouts

$30.00+

This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.

Green beans with toasted slivered almonds

$30.00+

This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.

Parmesan potato gratinee

$30.00+

This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.

Extra pan-juice gravy

$18.00+

This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.

Focaccia sage and sausage stuffing

$20.00+

This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.

House-made cranberry sauce

$18.00+

This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.

Snowflake rolls

$8.00+

This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.

Cornbread topped with honey butter (serves 6)

$20.00

This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.

Entrees

Garlic Scampi

$26.00

Sauteed gulf shrimp with garlic, shallots, mushrooms, white wine, sun-dried tomatoes and butter over puffed polenta

Pollo Alla Boscaiola

$25.00

Pan-roasted "airline" chicken breast with creamy white wine roasted maitake mushroom sauce over roasted garlic mashed potatoes with sauteed spinach

Salmone

$26.00

Crispy skin pan roasted over sauteed vegetables and quinoa with a leek butter sauce topped with spikes of tomato marmelata

Grilled Thick Pork Chop

$32.00Out of stock

Caramelized onions, kennett mushrooms and garlic-truffle mashed potatoes topped with haystack onions

Branzino Alla Fonduta

$28.00

Pan-roasted striped bass with sauteed swiss chard, leek fonduta

"Braised All Day" Short Rib

$34.00

Served with gorgonzola cream gnocchi

Roaster Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Pasta

Capellini Al Pomodoro

$14.00

Classic tomato sauce with fresh basil

Gnocchi Del Babbo

$19.00

Ricotta gnocchi, sausage, mushrooms, spinach and goat cheese cream topped with parmesan crust

Mezze Rigate Alla Brasata

$22.00

Imported blunt-cut pasta tossed with "braised all day" shortrib, sauteed mushrooms and ricotta

Mezzaluna Di Zucca

$19.00

Hand-rolled pasta filled with roasted butternut squash in a sauce of shaved brussel sprouts and toasted pine nuts

Tortellini

$18.00

Hand turned pasta filled with mortadella ham and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce

Casarecci Al Polpo

$26.00

Twin twists with tender octopus, onions, capers, kalamata olives with white wine san marzano sauce

Fetuccine Alla Bolognese

$15.00

Hand rolled pasta tossed with our house made meat sauce and fresh sage

Kennett Mushroom Risotto

$17.00

Carnaroli risotto, mascarpone, porcini broth, roasted exotic mushrooms, herbs and truffle oil

Cinghiale

$26.00

Braised wild boar with sauteed chard and porcini risotto

Special Pasta

$20.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

With shredded lettuce, oven dried tomatoes, garlic dill and siracha mayo on brioche

Chicken Cesare Wrap

$8.50

In a flour tortilla

Shrimp Cesare Wrap

$11.00

In a flour tortilla

Chicken Cipolla

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast with caramelized onionss and gorganzola

Insalata Di Pollo

$9.50

Vinaigrette-based chicken salad, candied pecans, herbed cream cheese, lettuce and tomato on a wheat tortilla

Braised Beef Short Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Sauteed swiss chard, melted provolone

Ham and Brie Panino

$10.50

On crispy baguette

Tacchino

$9.75

Turkey, oven dried tomatoes, bacon, lettuce and spicy mayonnaise on baguette

Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.00

Baked eggplant layered with pomodoro and mozzarella with pesto on focaccia

Salads

Cesare Salad

$7.00

Crisp Romaine, grated parmigiano and garlic laced vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$10.25

Roasted red and golden beets, baby spinach, pickled red onion, walnut gremolata and goat cheese mousse

Kitchen salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, grilled vegetables, chicken, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella, parmiggiano, hard boiled eggs, cannellini beans, prosciutto, crispy onions and roasted shallot vinaigrette

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$15.00

Thinly sliced beef tenderloin, raw onion, reggiano, capers, avocado, lemon and truffle oil

Grilled Avocado

$10.00

Sauteed garlic, roasted tomato "pico" and grilled baguette

House greens

$6.50

Mesclun greens with tomatoes and house made balsamic dressing

Capricciosa

$9.50

mixed greens, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, hearts of palm, fresh tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette

Pizzette

Classico Pizzette

$10.00

Tomato, shredded mozzarella and fresh basil

Di Parma Pizzette

$12.00

Tender prosciutto, goat cheese, rosemary, arugula and mozzarella

Margherita Pizzette

$11.00

Classic tomato, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

Figaro Pizzette

$12.00

Figs, gorgonzola, crisp pancetta and truffle honey

Short Rib Pizzette

$13.00

Braised short rib, grilled onions, fontina and dijon black pepper aioli

Funghi Pizzette

$12.00

Roasted kennet square mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil and fesh herbs

To Go Family Pasta

Family Capellini Al Pomodoro

$36.00

Classic tomato sauce with fresh basil

Family Gnocchi Del Babbo

$57.00

Ricotta gnocchi, sausage, mushrooms, spinach and goat cheese cream topped with parmesan crust

Family Mezze Rigate Alla Brasata

$66.00

Imported blunt-cut pasta tossed with "braised all day" shortrib, sauteed mushrooms and ricotta

Family Mezzaluna Di Zucca

$57.00

Hand-rolled pasta filled with roasted butternut squash in a sauce of shaved brussel sprouts and toasted pine nuts

Family Tortellini

$54.00

Hand turned pasta filled with mortadella ham and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce

Family Fetuccine Alla Bolognese

$47.00

Hand rolled pasta tossed with our house made meat sauce and fresh sage

Breakfast

Familiare

$6.00

Eggs, bacon, mozzarella and buttered grilled brioche

Energia

$7.00

Egg whites, roasted red peppers, spinach, provolone, white beans & a tortilla wrap

Ricco

$7.00

Eggs, pancetta, fontina, roasted tomato & arugula on buttered grilled brioche

Tradizionale

$5.50

Eggs, mozzarella and buttered grilled brioche

Coffee

Small Coffee

$1.75

Rich & Bold Italian Coffee

Large Coffee

$2.25

Rich & Bold Italian Coffee

Iced Coffee (16 oz)

$2.25

Small Latte

$2.75

Single shot of espresso topped with steamed milk

Large Latte

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk

Small Cappuccino

$2.75

Single shot of espresso topped with steamed milk foam

Large Cappuccino

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk foam

Small Americano

$2.25

Double shot of espresso topped with Hot water

Large Americano

$3.00

Three shots of espresso topped with hot water

Small Chai

$2.50

Steamed milk with sweetened spiced tea

Large Chai

$3.25

Steamed milk with sweetened spiced tea

Small Tea

$2.25

Large Tea

$2.25

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Steamed milk with sweetened cocoa powder

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Steamed milk with sweetened cocoa powder

Small Mocha Latte

$3.25

Single shot of espresso mixed with a rich chocolate sauce, topped with steamed milk

Large Mocha Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso mixed with a rich chocolate sauce, topped with steamed milk

Small White Mocha Latte

$3.25

Single shot of espresso mixed with a rich white chocolate syrup, topped with steamed milk

Large White Mocha Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso mixed with a rich white chocolate syrup, topped with steamed milk

Small Caramel Latte

$3.25

Single shot of espresso mixed with a rich caramel sauce, topped with steamed milk

Large Caramel Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso mixed with a rich caramel sauce, topped with steamed milk

Small Vanilla Latte

$3.25

Single shot of espresso mixed with a house made vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk

Large Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso mixed with a house made vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk

Small Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$3.25

Single shot of espresso mixed with a house made brown sugar cinnamon syrup, topped with steamed milk

Large Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso mixed with a house made brown sugar cinnamon syrup, topped with steamed milk

Extra Flavored Syrup

$0.75

Small Red Eye

$3.00

Cup of coffee with a shot of espresso for an extra boost

Large Red Eye

$3.75

Cup of coffee with a double shot of espresso for an extra boost

Single shot of espresso

$2.00

Double shot of espresso

$3.00

Double shot of rich Italian espresso

Iced Tea

$2.25

Grab and Go

Green Take Out Bag

$2.00

Eggplant Tapenade

$6.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Fresh Fruit Tray

$14.00

Vegetable Tray

$9.50

Soup (out of the case)

$9.00

Small Soup (served hot)

$5.00

Breadstick

$0.75

6 Breadsticks

$4.50

12 Breadsticks

$9.00

Beet Salad

$10.75

Cesare Salad

$7.00

Capricciosa Salad

$9.50

Kitchen Salad

$12.50

Orange Fig spread

$9.00

Sour Cherry Jam

$11.00

Kalamata Olive spread

$8.00

Honey Butter

$16.00

Grab and Go Drinks

Acqua Panna Water

$3.00

Unflavored Pelligrino

$3.00

Deer Park or Aquafina Water

$2.00

Flavored Pelligrino

$3.00

La Croix

$2.00

Boylan's

$3.00

Starbucks drink

$3.50

Kombucha

$6.00

Coke product

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Honest Tea

$3.00

Naked Juice

$6.00

Pressed Juice

$6.00

Aloe Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Casual Catering

Hors D'oeuvres

$27.00

Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Domestic Cheese Tray

Cheddar, Swiss, Blue Cheese, Herbed Goat Cheese Garnished with Fresh Fruit and Crostini. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Artisan Cheese & Salumi Tray

Artisinal Cheeses; Shropshire, Delice de Bourgogne & Reggiano with Sliced Imported Salumi, Cornichons, Nuts, Olives & Gourmet Crackers. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Jumbo Chicken Roaster WIngs (serves 10)

$55.00

Basted in Orange and Fresh Herb Marinade. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Shrimp Cocktail (serves 10-12)

$90.00

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Traditional Cocktail Sauce. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Grilled & Glazed Jumbo Shrimp (serves 10)

$75.00

Grilled & Glazed in Thai Chili Sauce. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Italian Meatballs (Beef, serves 10)

$40.00

In Fresh Pomodoro Sauce. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Antipasto Tray

Grilled Vegetables Including Zucchini, Asparagus, Artichokes, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Olives & Crostini. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Fresh Vegetable Tray

With Basil Pesto Dip. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Fresh Fruit Tray

Sliced Melons, Pineapple, Kiwi, Grapes & Fresh Berries. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Trio of Dips (choose 3, serves 20)

$45.00

Includes: Crispy Baguette Crostini, Gourmet Crackers, Red Grapes. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Small Gourmet Sandwiches (choose 5 varieties)

$50.00

Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Large Gourmet Sandwiches (choose 5 varieties)

$95.00

Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Rainbow Pasta Salad (serves 12)

$30.00

Fresh Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Mozzarella. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Fresh Fruit Salad (serves 12)

$40.00

Golden Pineapple, Melon & Fresh Berries. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Red Bliss Potato Salad (serves 12)

$30.00

Dill & Curry Yogurt. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Linguine & Pesto (serves 12)

$30.00

Kalamata olives & Sundried Tomatoes. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Kitchen Salad

Mixed greens, grilled vegetables, chicken, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella, parmigiana, hard boiled eggs, cannellini beans, prosciutto, crispy onions and roasted shallot vinaigrette. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Cesare Salad

Crisp Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Hand Made Croutons Tossed with a Light Garic Vinaigrette. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes & Roasted Shallot Balsamic Vinaigrette. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Capricciosa

Mixed Greens, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Hearts of Palm and Tomatoes Tossed with a Mild Lemon Vinaigrette. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Caprese

House Made Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Capers. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

6 breadsticks

$4.50

Sesame Chicken

Marinated Chicken Breast, Sauteed & Finished in a Sesame Sauce with Toasted Sesame Seeds. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Chicken Francese

Pan Fried Boneless Chicken Breast in a Light Lemon Butter Sauce. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Chicken Parmesan

Breaded & Fried Topped with Pomodoro and Provolone. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Artichoke Chicken

Artichokes, Caramelized Onions, White Wine. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Eggplant Parmesan (Feeds 12 people)

$75.00

Baked eggplant & basil pesto layered with mozzarella and pomodoro. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Grilled Tenderloin

Sliced Thin with Creamy Horseradish, Served Room Temperature. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Marinated Flank Steak

Sliced & Drizzled with Ginger, Garlic & Soy. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Crab Cakes

Lump Crab Meat Accompanied by Spicy Remoulade Sauce. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Grilled Salmon Fillet

Finished with a Shallot-Herb Butter. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Baked "Mac & Cheese" (serves 4-6)

$42.00

Made with RIch Cream and Gooey Mozzarella. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Tortellini (serves 4-6)

$54.00

Hand Folded Pasta Filled with Mortadella and Ricotta in a Sun-dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Lasagna (serves 4-6)

$45.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Vegetarian. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.

Penne Pomodoro (serves 4-6)

$30.00

Penne with Pomodoro, Basil & Parmigiana

Penne Bolognese (serves 4-6)

$42.00

Penne with Veal Pomodoro Sauce, Basil & Parmigiana

Brussel Sprouts (serves 6)

$25.00

Roasted with Garlic & Shallots

Grilled Marinated Vegetables (serves 6)

$25.00

Zucchini, Peppers, Eggplant & Onion with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Roasted Broccoli & Cauliflower (serves 6)

$25.00

With Lemon Vinaigrette & Topped with Shaved Grana Padano

Roasted Potatoes & Carrots (serves 6)

$25.00

Seasoned with Fresh Rosemary

Saffron Rice

$20.00

With House Roasted Peppers

Dessert Minis (serves 10-12, 25 pieces)

$35.00

May include: Tiramisu Cups, Fruit Tarts, Chocolate Covered Strawberries & Lemon Meringue

House Made Mini Cannolis (1 dozen)

$20.00

House Baked Cookies (1 dozen)

$15.00

Brownies

$15.00

Chafing Dishes & Sternos

$20.00

Return the Chafing Dish Frames to Toscana To Go & Receive a $10 Rebate Gift Card

$25 Delivery Charge (In the City)

$25.00

$35 Delivery Charge (outside of City)

$35.00

Sterno

$3.00

Disposable utensils

Disposable plates

Quart of Pomodoro Sauce

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Wilmington's favorite casual, contemporary Italian restaurant

Location

1412 Dupont St, Wilmington, DE 19806

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

