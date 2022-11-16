- Home
Piccolina Toscana
1412 Dupont St
Wilmington, DE 19806
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Package
Complete Dinner for 6
This Package is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm. Please schedule order for this time frame. Includes: -Fresh turkey, fully cooked and sliced -Pan-juicy gravy -Focaccia sage sausage stuffing -Mashed potatoes gratin -Pancetta & dijon burssels sprouts -Sweet potato casserole
Complete Dinner for 12
This Package is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm. Please schedule the order in this time frame. Includes: -Fresh turkey, fully cooked and sliced -Pan-juicy gravy -Focaccia sage sausage stuffing -Mashed potatoes gratin -Pancetta & dijon burssels sprouts -Sweet potato casserole
Roasted Turkey Carved (with 1 qt pan gravy)
This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.
Brined, oven-ready turkey (raw)
This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.
Pancetta & dijon brussels sprouts
This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.
Green beans with toasted slivered almonds
This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.
Parmesan potato gratinee
This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.
Extra pan-juice gravy
This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.
Focaccia sage and sausage stuffing
This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.
House-made cranberry sauce
This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.
Snowflake rolls
This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.
Cornbread topped with honey butter (serves 6)
This is only available for Pick up on Wednesday November 23rd after 4pm and Thursday November 24th between 10am and 4pm.
Entrees
Garlic Scampi
Sauteed gulf shrimp with garlic, shallots, mushrooms, white wine, sun-dried tomatoes and butter over puffed polenta
Pollo Alla Boscaiola
Pan-roasted "airline" chicken breast with creamy white wine roasted maitake mushroom sauce over roasted garlic mashed potatoes with sauteed spinach
Salmone
Crispy skin pan roasted over sauteed vegetables and quinoa with a leek butter sauce topped with spikes of tomato marmelata
Grilled Thick Pork Chop
Caramelized onions, kennett mushrooms and garlic-truffle mashed potatoes topped with haystack onions
Branzino Alla Fonduta
Pan-roasted striped bass with sauteed swiss chard, leek fonduta
"Braised All Day" Short Rib
Served with gorgonzola cream gnocchi
Roaster Wings
Pasta
Capellini Al Pomodoro
Classic tomato sauce with fresh basil
Gnocchi Del Babbo
Ricotta gnocchi, sausage, mushrooms, spinach and goat cheese cream topped with parmesan crust
Mezze Rigate Alla Brasata
Imported blunt-cut pasta tossed with "braised all day" shortrib, sauteed mushrooms and ricotta
Mezzaluna Di Zucca
Hand-rolled pasta filled with roasted butternut squash in a sauce of shaved brussel sprouts and toasted pine nuts
Tortellini
Hand turned pasta filled with mortadella ham and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce
Casarecci Al Polpo
Twin twists with tender octopus, onions, capers, kalamata olives with white wine san marzano sauce
Fetuccine Alla Bolognese
Hand rolled pasta tossed with our house made meat sauce and fresh sage
Kennett Mushroom Risotto
Carnaroli risotto, mascarpone, porcini broth, roasted exotic mushrooms, herbs and truffle oil
Cinghiale
Braised wild boar with sauteed chard and porcini risotto
Special Pasta
Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
With shredded lettuce, oven dried tomatoes, garlic dill and siracha mayo on brioche
Chicken Cesare Wrap
In a flour tortilla
Shrimp Cesare Wrap
In a flour tortilla
Chicken Cipolla
Grilled chicken breast with caramelized onionss and gorganzola
Insalata Di Pollo
Vinaigrette-based chicken salad, candied pecans, herbed cream cheese, lettuce and tomato on a wheat tortilla
Braised Beef Short Rib Sandwich
Sauteed swiss chard, melted provolone
Ham and Brie Panino
On crispy baguette
Tacchino
Turkey, oven dried tomatoes, bacon, lettuce and spicy mayonnaise on baguette
Parmigiana Sandwich
Baked eggplant layered with pomodoro and mozzarella with pesto on focaccia
Salads
Cesare Salad
Crisp Romaine, grated parmigiano and garlic laced vinaigrette
Beet Salad
Roasted red and golden beets, baby spinach, pickled red onion, walnut gremolata and goat cheese mousse
Kitchen salad
Mixed greens, grilled vegetables, chicken, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella, parmiggiano, hard boiled eggs, cannellini beans, prosciutto, crispy onions and roasted shallot vinaigrette
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Thinly sliced beef tenderloin, raw onion, reggiano, capers, avocado, lemon and truffle oil
Grilled Avocado
Sauteed garlic, roasted tomato "pico" and grilled baguette
House greens
Mesclun greens with tomatoes and house made balsamic dressing
Capricciosa
mixed greens, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, hearts of palm, fresh tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette
Pizzette
Classico Pizzette
Tomato, shredded mozzarella and fresh basil
Di Parma Pizzette
Tender prosciutto, goat cheese, rosemary, arugula and mozzarella
Margherita Pizzette
Classic tomato, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
Figaro Pizzette
Figs, gorgonzola, crisp pancetta and truffle honey
Short Rib Pizzette
Braised short rib, grilled onions, fontina and dijon black pepper aioli
Funghi Pizzette
Roasted kennet square mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil and fesh herbs
To Go Family Pasta
Family Capellini Al Pomodoro
Classic tomato sauce with fresh basil
Family Gnocchi Del Babbo
Ricotta gnocchi, sausage, mushrooms, spinach and goat cheese cream topped with parmesan crust
Family Mezze Rigate Alla Brasata
Imported blunt-cut pasta tossed with "braised all day" shortrib, sauteed mushrooms and ricotta
Family Mezzaluna Di Zucca
Hand-rolled pasta filled with roasted butternut squash in a sauce of shaved brussel sprouts and toasted pine nuts
Family Tortellini
Hand turned pasta filled with mortadella ham and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce
Family Fetuccine Alla Bolognese
Hand rolled pasta tossed with our house made meat sauce and fresh sage
Breakfast
Familiare
Eggs, bacon, mozzarella and buttered grilled brioche
Energia
Egg whites, roasted red peppers, spinach, provolone, white beans & a tortilla wrap
Ricco
Eggs, pancetta, fontina, roasted tomato & arugula on buttered grilled brioche
Tradizionale
Eggs, mozzarella and buttered grilled brioche
Coffee
Small Coffee
Rich & Bold Italian Coffee
Large Coffee
Rich & Bold Italian Coffee
Iced Coffee (16 oz)
Small Latte
Single shot of espresso topped with steamed milk
Large Latte
Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk
Small Cappuccino
Single shot of espresso topped with steamed milk foam
Large Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk foam
Small Americano
Double shot of espresso topped with Hot water
Large Americano
Three shots of espresso topped with hot water
Small Chai
Steamed milk with sweetened spiced tea
Large Chai
Steamed milk with sweetened spiced tea
Small Tea
Large Tea
Small Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with sweetened cocoa powder
Large Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with sweetened cocoa powder
Small Mocha Latte
Single shot of espresso mixed with a rich chocolate sauce, topped with steamed milk
Large Mocha Latte
Double shot of espresso mixed with a rich chocolate sauce, topped with steamed milk
Small White Mocha Latte
Single shot of espresso mixed with a rich white chocolate syrup, topped with steamed milk
Large White Mocha Latte
Double shot of espresso mixed with a rich white chocolate syrup, topped with steamed milk
Small Caramel Latte
Single shot of espresso mixed with a rich caramel sauce, topped with steamed milk
Large Caramel Latte
Double shot of espresso mixed with a rich caramel sauce, topped with steamed milk
Small Vanilla Latte
Single shot of espresso mixed with a house made vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk
Large Vanilla Latte
Double shot of espresso mixed with a house made vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk
Small Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
Single shot of espresso mixed with a house made brown sugar cinnamon syrup, topped with steamed milk
Large Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
Double shot of espresso mixed with a house made brown sugar cinnamon syrup, topped with steamed milk
Extra Flavored Syrup
Small Red Eye
Cup of coffee with a shot of espresso for an extra boost
Large Red Eye
Cup of coffee with a double shot of espresso for an extra boost
Single shot of espresso
Double shot of espresso
Double shot of rich Italian espresso
Iced Tea
Grab and Go
Green Take Out Bag
Eggplant Tapenade
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Fresh Fruit Tray
Vegetable Tray
Soup (out of the case)
Small Soup (served hot)
Breadstick
6 Breadsticks
12 Breadsticks
Beet Salad
Cesare Salad
Capricciosa Salad
Kitchen Salad
Orange Fig spread
Sour Cherry Jam
Kalamata Olive spread
Honey Butter
Grab and Go Drinks
Casual Catering
Hors D'oeuvres
Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Domestic Cheese Tray
Cheddar, Swiss, Blue Cheese, Herbed Goat Cheese Garnished with Fresh Fruit and Crostini. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Artisan Cheese & Salumi Tray
Artisinal Cheeses; Shropshire, Delice de Bourgogne & Reggiano with Sliced Imported Salumi, Cornichons, Nuts, Olives & Gourmet Crackers. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Jumbo Chicken Roaster WIngs (serves 10)
Basted in Orange and Fresh Herb Marinade. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Shrimp Cocktail (serves 10-12)
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Traditional Cocktail Sauce. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Grilled & Glazed Jumbo Shrimp (serves 10)
Grilled & Glazed in Thai Chili Sauce. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Italian Meatballs (Beef, serves 10)
In Fresh Pomodoro Sauce. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Antipasto Tray
Grilled Vegetables Including Zucchini, Asparagus, Artichokes, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Olives & Crostini. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Fresh Vegetable Tray
With Basil Pesto Dip. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Fresh Fruit Tray
Sliced Melons, Pineapple, Kiwi, Grapes & Fresh Berries. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Trio of Dips (choose 3, serves 20)
Includes: Crispy Baguette Crostini, Gourmet Crackers, Red Grapes. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Small Gourmet Sandwiches (choose 5 varieties)
Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Large Gourmet Sandwiches (choose 5 varieties)
Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Rainbow Pasta Salad (serves 12)
Fresh Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Mozzarella. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Fresh Fruit Salad (serves 12)
Golden Pineapple, Melon & Fresh Berries. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Red Bliss Potato Salad (serves 12)
Dill & Curry Yogurt. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Linguine & Pesto (serves 12)
Kalamata olives & Sundried Tomatoes. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Kitchen Salad
Mixed greens, grilled vegetables, chicken, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella, parmigiana, hard boiled eggs, cannellini beans, prosciutto, crispy onions and roasted shallot vinaigrette. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Cesare Salad
Crisp Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Hand Made Croutons Tossed with a Light Garic Vinaigrette. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes & Roasted Shallot Balsamic Vinaigrette. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Capricciosa
Mixed Greens, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Hearts of Palm and Tomatoes Tossed with a Mild Lemon Vinaigrette. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Caprese
House Made Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Capers. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
6 breadsticks
Sesame Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast, Sauteed & Finished in a Sesame Sauce with Toasted Sesame Seeds. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Chicken Francese
Pan Fried Boneless Chicken Breast in a Light Lemon Butter Sauce. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded & Fried Topped with Pomodoro and Provolone. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Artichoke Chicken
Artichokes, Caramelized Onions, White Wine. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Eggplant Parmesan (Feeds 12 people)
Baked eggplant & basil pesto layered with mozzarella and pomodoro. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Grilled Tenderloin
Sliced Thin with Creamy Horseradish, Served Room Temperature. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Marinated Flank Steak
Sliced & Drizzled with Ginger, Garlic & Soy. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Crab Cakes
Lump Crab Meat Accompanied by Spicy Remoulade Sauce. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Grilled Salmon Fillet
Finished with a Shallot-Herb Butter. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Baked "Mac & Cheese" (serves 4-6)
Made with RIch Cream and Gooey Mozzarella. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Tortellini (serves 4-6)
Hand Folded Pasta Filled with Mortadella and Ricotta in a Sun-dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Lasagna (serves 4-6)
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Vegetarian. Please give us 24 hour notice when ordering this item.
Penne Pomodoro (serves 4-6)
Penne with Pomodoro, Basil & Parmigiana
Penne Bolognese (serves 4-6)
Penne with Veal Pomodoro Sauce, Basil & Parmigiana
Brussel Sprouts (serves 6)
Roasted with Garlic & Shallots
Grilled Marinated Vegetables (serves 6)
Zucchini, Peppers, Eggplant & Onion with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Roasted Broccoli & Cauliflower (serves 6)
With Lemon Vinaigrette & Topped with Shaved Grana Padano
Roasted Potatoes & Carrots (serves 6)
Seasoned with Fresh Rosemary
Saffron Rice
With House Roasted Peppers
Dessert Minis (serves 10-12, 25 pieces)
May include: Tiramisu Cups, Fruit Tarts, Chocolate Covered Strawberries & Lemon Meringue
House Made Mini Cannolis (1 dozen)
House Baked Cookies (1 dozen)
Brownies
Chafing Dishes & Sternos
Return the Chafing Dish Frames to Toscana To Go & Receive a $10 Rebate Gift Card
$25 Delivery Charge (In the City)
$35 Delivery Charge (outside of City)
Sterno
Disposable utensils
Disposable plates
Quart of Pomodoro Sauce
Wilmington's favorite casual, contemporary Italian restaurant
1412 Dupont St, Wilmington, DE 19806