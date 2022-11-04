Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Catherine Rooney's

68 Reviews

$$

1616 Delaware Ave

Wilmington, DE 19806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
Boneless Wings
BYO American Burger

CR Weekly Specials (Toast)

Ahi Tuna Caprese

$15.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna seared rare with sliced tomato and mozzarella over a light bed of field greens and drizzled with a fig balsamic reduction

Cajun Steak and Shrimp

$22.00

8oz. blackened Sirloin and Gulf shrimp skewer over cheesy grits topped with fresh Pico de Gallo

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Grilled chicken, smoked peppered bacon, Brie and mozzarella cheese with our signature BBQ sauce and a side of buttermilk ranch

CR Appetizers (Toast)

Traditional Wings

$14.00+

Traditional Bone-In Wings. Celery and carrots, blue cheese or ranch.

Boneless Wings

$12.00+

Boneless Wings. Celery and carrots, blue cheese or ranch.

Coconut Curry Mussels

$16.00

Coconut curry brother, garlic, ginger, Napa cabbage, jalapeños, basil & garlic toast points

Twin Jumbo Meatballs

$11.00

Two pork, veal & beef meatballs stuffed with mozzarella and topped with house marinara, shaved Parmesan & garlic toast points

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$11.00

Battered pub fries, white truffle oil, shaved Parmesan, fresh herbs & black pepper aioli.

Street Tacos

$12.00

Choice of three slow cooked pork or blackened cod tacos with pineapple salsa, cotija cheese & cilantro on four or corn tortillas

Warm Olive Hummus

$13.00

Hummus topped with warm garlic and herb oil, olives, English cucumbers, bell peppers, pita chips

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Gigantic bavarian style soft pretzel, side IPA mustard, Beer Cheese & Sweet Goat Cheese Cream

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00

Shaved Ribeye, cheddar jack queso & roasted red peppers with a side of Sriracha ketchup

Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour Tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese blend, your choice of chicken, pulled pork, or chorizo. Served with sour cream & Pico de Gallo

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Tossed in honey tabasco, with diced jalapeño, bacon bits & granny smith apples.

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.00

Side Honey Mustard or Coke-a-Cola BBQ.

CR Sandwiches and Burgers (Toast)

Ultimate Grilled Cheese & Soup

$13.00

Cooper sharp American and smoked gouda, Apple wood smoked bacon and sliced granny smith apples on toasted Wheatberry bread with a cup of any of our signature soups

McReuben

McReuben

$13.00

Shaved corned beef, braised sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island, grilled rye. Comes with choice of side and pickle. Served with kettle chips & pickle.

Belfast

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted Brioche bun. Served with kettle chips & pickle.

Meatball Grinder

$13.00

Signature pork, veal, and beef meatballs, house marinara & provolone cheese on a toasted steak roll

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Club

$14.00

Panko breaded chicken, applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Pepper Jack cheese & chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with kettle chips & pickle.

Kells

$12.00

Thinly sliced domestic ham, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, toasted pretzel bun. Served with kettle chips & pickle.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shaved Ribeye, sauteed onions, roasted red peppers & choice of cheese on a toasted steak roll. Served with kettle chips & pickle.

Veggie Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sautéed vegetables, chipotle aioli & choice of cheese on a toasted steak roll. Served with kettle chips & pickle.

Gaelic Dip

$13.00

Thinly sliced tender roasted beef & provolone cheese on a toasted steak roll with a side of au jus. Served with kettle chips & pickle.

Blackened Salmon BLAT

$15.00

Blackened Atlantic salmon filet with bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & citrus aioli on grilled wheat berry bread. Served with kettle chips & pickle.

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with flash fried jalapenos, Coke-A-Cola BBQ, cheddar cheese & frizzled onions

Celtic Burger

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef, Irish cheddar, seared Irish rashers, lettuce, tomato & black pepper aioli

BYO American Burger

$14.00

Your choice of Certified Angus Beef, House Made Turkey or Black Bean Veggie Burger. Comes with choice of side and pickle.

CR Soups and Salads (Toast)

Crab Bisque

$7.00+

Texas Style Beef Chili

$6.00+

Pumpkin Mushroom Bisque

$6.00+

cinnamon sugar croutons and a crème fraiche

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed field greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, English cucumbers, croutons, choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

Catherine's Green Goddess

$12.00

Mixed field greens, seasonal mixed berries, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, red onion, sliced almonds, choice of dressing.

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, sliced apples, craisins, tomatoes, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles & apple cider vinaigrette

CR Comforts (Toast)

Beer Battered Fish-N-Chips

$17.00

Irish Lager battered fresh Atlantic Cod, battered pub fries, house dill tartar and coleslaw

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Blend of ground lamb & beef, pearl onions, carrots, peas, corn & fresh herbs topped with garlic mashed potato, cheddar jack cheese & scallions.

Black & Blue Rigatoni

$16.00

Blackened chicken with sautéed spinach, grape tomatoes, tossed in a blue chees alfredo & served with garlic bread

Honey Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Blackened Atlantic Salmon glazed with a herb infused honey and served with fingerling potatoes and roasted brussels sprouts tossed with Applewood smoked bacon bits, toasted almonds & craisins

Rooney's Sirloin

$22.00

Pan Seared 8oz. Sirloin topped with Irish whiskey peppercorn cream sauce, garlic green beans and truffle mashed potatoes

CR Pinsa Pizza (Toast)

Seasonal Pizza (Fall 22)

$15.00

Roasted garlic white sauce, granny smith apples, blue cheese, mozzeralla & Applewood smoked bacon topped with arugula and a fig balsamic reduction drizzle

Margarita Pizza

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kennett Pizza

$14.00

Roasted garlic white sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, Kennet Mushrooms, truffle oil

Jamo Pizza

$14.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, gorgonzola, Jameson mild sauce

Balboa Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, shaved Ribeye, sauteed onions & peppers

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Plain Pizza

$11.00

CR Desserts (Toast)

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Our house specialty with rum caramel & vanilla bean ice cream

Funnell Cake Fries

$8.00

Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of warm rum caramel

Guinness Brownie Parfait

$7.00

Decadent Guinness fudge brownie crumbles layered with Baileys whipped cream & chocolate ganache

CR Kids Menu (Toast)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Kraft Mac chz

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

CR Sides (Toast)

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

zExtra Sauce Small

$0.50

zExtra Sauce Large

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

We named Catherine Rooney’s after our mothers, Catherine McCoy and Gerry Rooney- Hudecheck; two wonderful Irish women who never had a bad word to say and who went out of their way to make visitors to their homes feel special and welcome. We carry on the spirit of these two women at Catherine Rooney’s. So relax, enjoy the atmosphere, Irish craic, great food, drinks & entertainment.

Location

1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806

Directions

Gallery
Catherine Rooney's image
Catherine Rooney's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toscana
orange star4.4 • 920
1412 N Dupont Street Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Columbus Inn
orange star4.7 • 1,759
2216 Pennsylvania Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
orange star4.0 • 80
701 North Union Street Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Bardea Food & Drink
orange star4.8 • 1,189
620 N Market St Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar - 1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79
orange star5.0 • 6
1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79 Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 99
1300 Centerville Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

honeygrow - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 5,705
5609A Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Robino's
orange star4.5 • 2,883
520 North Union St. Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Rice Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 2,100
2015 Limestone Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
El Pique - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 1,983
805 Dupont Road Wilmington, DE 19804
View restaurantnext
Columbus Inn
orange star4.7 • 1,759
2216 Pennsylvania Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Feby's Fishery
orange star4.6 • 1,651
3701 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston