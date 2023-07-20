Food

Entrees

Kingston Style Jerk Chicken

$16.50

24-hour Marinade, Fire Grilled, Oven Finised

Slow roasted Jerk Pork

$16.50

Tender Pulled Pork Shoulder, Cooked Low and Slow

One Love Special

$18.00

Choose two of our four entree options

Curry Chicken

$16.50

Boneless Chicken & Veggies in flavorfull coconut curry

Coco Bread Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken or Pork on a classica Jamaican Milk Bun

Curry Veggies

$14.50

Seasonal Veggies in a Flavorful Coconut Curry

Braised Oxtail

$22.00

Cousin Pinky's Receipe Butter Beans, Carrots, Potato

Curry Goat

$19.50

Slow Braised Bone-In Goat, Curry Potato, Island Spices

Tomme Sampler

$27.00

A little of everything! I.E Curry Chicken, Curry Veggies, Oxtail, Boneless Chicken, Jerk Pork, Curry Goat with Rice and Beans, Island Slaw and Plantains.

Sauces

$1.50

Extras

Wicked Wings (9)

$18.00

Boss Lady Dry Rub or Chef's Choice

Jamaican Patties

$6.00

Flaky Pastry filled with Beef, Chicken, or Veggies

Coconut Rice & Beans

$6.00

Rice, Red Beans, Scallions, Coconut Milk, Island Spices

Sweet Fried Plantains

$6.00

With spiced Vanilla Glazed

Island Slaw

$4.00

Cabbage, Carrot, Scallion, Sweet Lime Vinagrette

Coco Bread

$5.00

Traditional Jamaican Milk Bun made with Coconut Milk

Dessert of The Day

$8.00

Side Meat/Protein

$0.50

A Little Extra

$3.00

Specials

Holiday Feast

$100.00

Brown Stew Chicken

$17.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Island Beverage

$4.00

Island Soda

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Miscellaneous

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$25.00

Jar of Sauce

$10.00