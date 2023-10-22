Shakes

250 CALORIES 30 G HIGH QUALITY PROTEIN 14 G CARBS 21 VITAMINS & MINERALS GREAT SOURCE OF FIBER
1-Snicker Bar
1-Snicker Bar
$9.00
2-Cinnamon Toast Crunch
2-Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$9.00
3-Nutella
3-Nutella
$9.00
4-Coffee Con Leche
4-Coffee Con Leche
$9.00
5-Cococette
5-Cococette
$9.00
6-Choco Mint
6-Choco Mint
$9.00
7-Cafe Mocha
7-Cafe Mocha
$9.00

Smoothies

250 CALORIES 30 G HIGH QUALITY PROTEIN 14 G CARBS 21 VITAMINS & MINERALS GREAT SOURCE OF FIBER
8-Bubble Gum
8-Bubble Gum
$9.00
9-Key Lime Pie
9-Key Lime Pie
$9.00
10-Banana Slip
10-Banana Slip
$9.00
11-Hawaii
11-Hawaii
$9.00
12-Caribbean Coquito
12-Caribbean Coquito
$9.00
13-Berry Blast
13-Berry Blast
$9.00
14-Strawberry Cheesecake
14-Strawberry Cheesecake
$9.00

Energy Refreshers

15 CALORIES - < 1 SUGAR CAFFEINE - B VITAMINS VITAMIN C - GINGSENG ALOE VERA - ANTIOXIDANT BOOST NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS
1-Hello Sunshine
1-Hello Sunshine
$7.00
2-Hulk Power
2-Hulk Power
$7.00
3-Power Beauty *Collagen
3-Power Beauty *Collagen
$7.00
4-Tropical Power
4-Tropical Power
$7.00
5-Watermelon Lime
5-Watermelon Lime
$7.00
6-Chai Explosion
6-Chai Explosion
$7.00
7-Sweet & Sour
7-Sweet & Sour
$7.00
8-Ice Margarita
8-Ice Margarita
$7.00
9-Q’ Mojito
9-Q’ Mojito
$7.00
10-Berry Lover
10-Berry Lover
$7.00

Kiddos

Hulk Refresher
Hulk Refresher
$6.00
Capitan America Refresher
Capitan America Refresher
$6.00
Birthday Cake Shake
Birthday Cake Shake
$6.00
Chocolate Oreo Shake
Chocolate Oreo Shake
$6.00

Protein Snacks

Açai
Açai
$10.00
Orange Cookies (2)
Orange Cookies (2)
$5.00
Citrus Lemon Bar
Citrus Lemon Bar
$3.00
Vanilla Almond Bar
Vanilla Almond Bar
$3.00
Mini Donuts Naked (6)
Mini Donuts Naked (6)
$5.00

Healthy Shots

Immunity Shot
Immunity Shot
$4.00
Digestive Shot
Digestive Shot
$5.00
Donut Shot * Fat Reduction
Donut Shot * Fat Reduction
$6.00

Coffee

Hot Caffe con leche
Hot Caffe con leche
$5.00
Ice House Latte
Ice House Latte
$5.50
Ice Caramel Macchiato
Ice Caramel Macchiato
$5.50
Ice Mocha Latte
Ice Mocha Latte
$5.50

Favs

Post Workout Recovery Shake
$7.00
Waffles
Waffles
$9.00

Teas

Raspberry
$4.00
Lemon
$4.00
Peach
$4.00
Chai
$4.00
Relax Mint
$4.00