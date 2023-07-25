Main Menu

Starters

Duck Wontons

$11.00

Jerk Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.00

Collard Green Dip

$11.00

Pink Salt Jerk Wings

$16.00

Jerk Hummus

$10.00

Ackee Tostone Sliders

$14.00

Caramelized Oxtail Dip

$18.00

Soup/Salads

Drunken Beet Salad

$14.00

Jamaica Me Crazy Salad

$14.00

He/She Crab Soup

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Vegetarian

Jerk Tofu Steak

$17.00

Chickpea Curry

$16.00

Over the Rainbow Cauliflower

$18.00

Rasta Pasta

$17.00

Signature Entrees

Oxtail Stew

$45.00

Braised Rabbit

$40.00

Island Style Short Rib

$40.00

Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Curry Goat

$40.00

Roasted Duck

$35.00

PS Fried Chicken

$22.00

Oxtail Fried Rice

$35.00

Signature Seafood

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Jumbo Gumbo

$30.00

Fish of the Day

$28.00

Whole Snapper

$50.00

Lobster Tail Special

$55.00

Lion Fish Special

$35.00

Whole Snapper Large

$65.00

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Rice & Peas

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Steamed Cabbage

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

Side order Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Salted Caramel

$12.00

Red Velvet

$13.00

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Peach Cobbler

$13.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$13.00

Brunch

Oxtail Stew w/ Jasmine Rice

$40.00

Curry Chicken w/ Jasmine Rice

$25.00

Jerk Pork Chops w/ Grits

$35.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Ackee Tostone Sliders

$18.00

Pink Salt Jerk Wings

$16.00

Jerk Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.00

Escovitch Pompano Fish w/ Jasmine, Cabbage, And Plantains

$40.00

Pink Salt Special

Jerk Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$24.00

Mac & Cheese Crusted Oxtail Special

$50.00

Wine Menu

Bubbles

HH Bubbles

$5.00

Bucket of Wycliff Brut

$22.00

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00+

La Marca Rosé Prosecco

$9.00+

Charles de Fère Jean-Louis Blanc de Blanc

$8.00+

Relax Sparkling Rosé

$7.00+

Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée 1785 Champagne

$75.00

Luc Belaire Rosé

$65.00

Luc Belaire Bleu

$65.00

Sake

Bushido Way of the Warrior Ginjo Genshu (180ml)

$8.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori (180ml)

$8.00

White

HH Chardonnay

$6.00

Castello Del Poggio Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$10.00+

Four Graces Pinot Gris

$32.00

HH Sauv Blanc

$6.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Santa Ema Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$7.00

HH Riesling

$6.00

HH Moscato

$6.00

Twenty Acres Chardonnay

$8.00+

Hess “Shirtail Ranch” Chardonnay

$24.00

Lodali Chardonnay

$30.00

Marqués de Cáceres Albariño Deusa Nai

$35.00

Bex Riesling

$7.00+

J. Lohr “Bay Mist” Riesling

$27.00

Lodali Moscato D Asti

$9.00+

Pam's Unoaked 2021 Chardonnay

$9.00

Lange Pinot Gris Bottle

$30.00

Pink

Day Owl Rosé

$9.00+

Fleur De Mer Rosé

$10.00+

Maison Noir Love Drunk Rosé

$38.00

Maison 9 Rose

$12.00

Red

HH Cabernet Sauv

$6.00

Clos Du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Raymond Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Bogle Pinot Noir

$8.00+

HH Pinot Noir

$6.00

Portlandia Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Clos Du Bois Pinot Noir

$7.00

Talbott “Kali Hart” Pinot Noir

$45.00

HH Merlot

$6.00

J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$40.00

J Bouchon, Pais Viejo

$9.00+

Sterling Vineyards

$8.00+

Bon Pas Cote Du Rhone

$7.00+

Las Rocas Garnacha

$8.00+

Marqués de Cáceres Crianza Tempranillo

$30.00

Tintonegro Malbec

$7.00+

Tikal Organic Malbec/Syrah

$40.00

Areyna Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Casa Silva Carmenere

$9.00+

Locations CA by Dave Phinney

$40.00

Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend

$55.00

Four Vines Zinfandel

$8.00+

Castello Di Albola Chianti Classico

$9.00+

VallePicciola Chianti Classico

$40.00

Fuedo Disisa Perricone

$45.00

A Passimento Rosso Red

$60.00

Vivaldi Amarone

$45.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.00

Dessert Wine

Warres Otima 10yr Tawny Port

$11.00

Chateau Gilette Justices Sauterne

$15.00

Limoncello Di Capri

$10.00

Reserve Wine

Chateau Montelena Chardonnay

$95.00

Etude Pinot Noir “Grace Benoit Ranch”

$65.00

Groth Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Orin Swift Papillon Red Blend

$115.00

Finca Peñamayor Gran Reserva 2005

$80.00

Drink Menu

Cocktails

The Pink Booty Call

$12.00

Jamaica Mama

$12.00

Jamaica Me Crazy

$13.00

Pink Salt Mule

$12.00

Peach Old Fashion

$15.00

Mai Tai Me Up Daddy

$12.00

Pink Salt Rum Punch

$15.00

Grape Ape Mistake

$12.00

Stroke My Bamboo

$15.00

Devil In A Pink Dress

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Sangria

$14.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Spritz

$10.00

Polly Wants A Cocktail

$11.00

Cocktail of Day

$12.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Raging Blond

$6.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Bluemoon

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Chihuahua

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Donut Cider

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Intuition

$7.00

Yuengling DRAFT

$7.00

Budlight

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Kronenbourg DRAFT

$7.00

Apple Hard Cider

$6.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Liquor

Courvoisier VS Cognac

$14.00

D'Usse Cognac

$18.00

Hennessy VS Cognac

$21.00

Maison Gautier VSOP Cognac

$14.00

Presidente Brandy

$9.00

Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Cognac

$23.00

Remy Martin V Cognac

$12.00

Rémy Martin V.S.O.P Cognac

$20.00

Remy Martin XO Cognac

$65.00

Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin

$12.00

Georgi Gin London Dry

$9.00

Hendrick's Gin

$13.00

Highclere Castle London Dry Gin

$13.00

Manifest Florida Botanical Gin

$12.50

McQueen and the Violet Fog Gin

$12.50

Bols Melon Liqueur

$5.50

Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth

$12.00

Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur

$10.00

Chopin Dorda Double Chocolate Liqueur

$10.50

Chopin Dorda Sea Salt Caramel Liqueur

$10.50

De Kuyper Peach Schnapps Liqueur

$5.50

DeKuyper Blue Curacao

$5.50

DeKuyper Melon Schnapps

$5.50

DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker Liqueur

$5.50

DeKuyper Triple Sec Liqueur

$5.50

DuBouchett Wild Watermelon Liqueur

$5.50

Fernet Branca Liqueur

$9.00

Gaetano Amaretto Liqueur

Grand Marnier Liqueur

$14.00

Kahlua Rum and Coffee Liqueur

$9.00

Montenegro Amaro Bitter Liqueur

SAMRUS

$12.00

Select Aperitivo Liqueur

$10.00

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Tribune Extra Dry Vermouth

Tia Maria

$9.00

Appleton Estate Signature Single Estate Jamaica Rum

$10.50

Brugal 1888 Gran Reserva Doblemente Anejado Rum

$12.50

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

$12.00

Caribaya 151 Rum

$9.00

Caribaya White Rum

$9.00

Club Caribe Coconut Rum

$9.00

Flor de Caña Centenario 12 Year Old Rum

$13.00

Jack Cross Black Rum

$13.50

Rumhaven Caribbean Coconut Rum

$9.00

Trader Vic's Dark Rum

$9.00

Trader Vic's Spiced Rum

$9.00

Wicked Dolphin Key Lime Rum

$9.00

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum

$12.00

1800 Coconut Tequila

$12.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$18.50

Capitan Silver White Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$18.00

Cenote Blanco Tequila

$10.00

Cincoro Reposado Tequila

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$16.00

Dulce Vida Pinapple Jalapeno Tequila

$9.00

El Guitarron Agave Tequila

$9.00

El Jimador Silver Tequila

$9.00

Ghost Tequila

$12.00

Herradura Anejo Tequila

$17.50

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila

$9.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Extra Anejo Cristalino Tequila

$56.50

Maestro Dobel Diamanté Tequila

$16.00

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Reposado

$16.50

Milagro Silver Select Barrel Tequila

$15.00

Patrón Silver Tequila

$14.00

Siete Misterios Doba-Yej Mezcal

$13.00

Vida de Louie Blanco Tequila

$17.00

Gran Coramino Reposado

$20.00

Absolut Vodka

$10.00

Cîroc Vodka

$15.50

Cutwater Fugu Hibiscus Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime Flavored Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

$10.00

Georgi Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$16.50

Ketel One Vodka

$18.50

Manifest Florida Citrus Vodka

$12.50

Manifest Vodka

$12.50

New Amsterdam Grapefruit Vodka

$10.00

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka

$10.00

Organika Truffle Vodka

$16.50

Stateside Urbancraft Vodka

$14.50

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$12.00

American Born Peach Whiskey

$9.00

Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whiskey

$15.00

Crown Royal Apple Whisky

$15.00

Dalmore 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

$32.00

Dewar's White Label Blended Scotch Whisky

$10.50

Evan Williams Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

$10.00

Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$14.75

Hudson Short Stack Straight Rye Whiskey

$14.75

Jack Daniel's Black Whiskey

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Fire Whiskey

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Honey Whiskey

$14.00

Jack Daniel’s Apple Whiskey

$14.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$14.00

Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky

$19.00

Laws San Luis Valley Straight Rye Whiskey

$18.00

Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$12.50

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

$14.00

Oak & Eden Bourbon & Brew

$10.75

Old Forester Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$12.00

Pendleton Canadian Whisky

$18.50

Ram's Point Peanut Butter Whiskey

$9.00

Templeton 4 Year Old Rye Whiskey

$14.75

Tullamore Dew Blended Irish Whiskey

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$15.00

Wiseman Rye Whiskey

$14.50

Soda

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Soda Can

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Juice

$3.99

Flavored Tea

$4.50

Voss

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Hot Tea

$4.99

Bottled Tea

$4.50

Perrier

$4.00

Sunday Brunch

Moscato Bottle

$22.00

Champagne Bottle

$22.00

Mimosa

$6.99

Old Fashion Ros

$12.00

OFF-SITE EVENT

Premium Liquor

$13.00

White Wine

$8.00

Red Wine

$8.00

Champagne

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Specialty Cocktail

$15.00

Specialty Spritz

$10.00

N/A Beverage

$5.00

Events

Private Dining

Private Dining

$375.00

Chef Bday Specials

Starters

He/She Crab Soup

$16.00

"The Pink" Spring Salad

$14.00

Cold Chickpea Salad

$18.00

Entrees

Lobster Mac & Cheese Crusted Oxtail Stew

$65.00

Coconut Crusted Salmon with Shrimp Croquette

$45.00

Pineapple Shrimp Boat

$35.00

Fried Chicken Thighs

$25.00

Lamb Chops Special

$40.00

Dessert

Bday Cheesecake

Chef Bday Shot

Shot

Chef Bday Shot

VEVETAS

Vevetas Tapas

Spiced Rum Duck

Jerk Marinated Quail w/ Lobster Mac

Jerk Half Cornish Hen w/ Brussels Sprouts

Guava Glazed Pork Wings

Smoked Beef Tongue

Wagyu Steak w/ Book Choy

Jumbo Prawns Blackened w/ Jasmine Rice

Seared Octopus w/ Fresh Veggies

Jerk Gambas Shrimp

Yellow Tail Tuna

Grilled Miso Bass Seared

Black Sesame Noodles

Spicy Cucumber & Avocado Salad

Vevetas Salad

Impossible Meatballs

Brisket Taco

Roasted Cauliflower Taco

Olives and Almonds

Baguettes w/ House Herb Olive Oil Blends

Beef Sausage

Chicken Sausage

Pork Sausage

Side Oxtail Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Side Spicy Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Side Garlic Potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Per Person

$85.00

VEVETAS DRINKS

Vevetas Specialty Drinks

Buzz Worthy

Duval

Cream Pie

Out Cold

Bandwidth