Pipeline Craft Taps & Kitchen

320 N. Mount Shasta Blvd.

Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Order Again

Popular Items

Seared Ahi Sandwich
Classic
Balsamic Steak Salad

Shareables

Spicy Fried Chicken

Spicy Fried Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

1lb in-house brined, roasted, rice flour battered and fried. Choice of spicy thai or buffalo

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

rice flour battered and fried. Choice of spicy thai or buffalo.

Duck Mac n Cheese

$8.00+

kerrygold dubliner headlines this five cheese pasta with panko.

Cheese Curds

$8.00+
Side Winders

Side Winders

$8.00

beer battered fries, served with a sriracha aioli.

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Heirloom Buratta

$16.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet Fetish

$15.00

organic greens, roasted beets, fennel, oranges, candied walnuts, panko pistachio-crusted goat cheese puck, balsamic dressing

Perfect Pear

$17.00

pan-roasted shredded brussel sprouts, organic greens, pear, bacon, topped with candied walnuts and gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Balsamic Steak Salad

$17.00

Organic greens, grilled tri-tip, gorgonzola, red onions, seasoned croutons, and dried cranberries with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Ahi Bowl

$19.00

Tortilla Soup

$14.00

Kale, quinoa, feta, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, artichoke add chicken or shrimp for $4.00

Lamb Stew

$18.00

Soup & Salad

$15.00

Bowl of Soup

$14.00

Cup of Soup

$8.00

Handhelds

Classic

Classic

$16.00

1/3 lb prather ranch beef, two pressed patties, grilled onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a pub bun

The Goat

$18.00

1/3 lb prather ranch beef, bacon onion jam, goat cheese, arugula, on a pub bun

Lamb Burger

$18.00

ground seasoned lamb, stuffed with feta and chimichurri, dressed with arugula, pickled red onions, Havarti, creamy herb tzatziki on a pub bun

Widow Burger

$17.00

bacon burger blend, jalapenos, Havarti, jalapeno aioli, on a pub bun

Southern Fried Chicken

$16.00

carnitas, avocado, house-made salsa, cotija, chipotle creme on a toasted telera roll.

Reuben

$18.00

Shredded corned beef, havarti, caraway sauerkraut, spicy aioli on marbled rye

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$19.00

seared ahi tuna with avocado, crispy wonton, pickled onion, jalepeno, cilantro, spicy aioli on a ciabatta roll

What The Puck

What The Puck

$16.50Out of stock

Portobello cap, panko pistachio-crusted goat cheese puck, onion straws, arugula and balsamic glaze on a pub bun

Bahn Mi

$17.00

grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, arugula, fresh basil pesto on a ciabatta roll

Seared Ahi Tacos

$16.00

Seared Ahi, rice and cilantro lime cabbage slaw, choice of wasabi or sriracha aioli. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Lamb Tacos

Lamb Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Carnitas, chopped onion, cilantro, chipotle creme, cotija. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Chicken Caprese Sandwhich

Chicken Caprese Sandwhich

$16.50

Grilled balsamic marinated chicken, sliced fresh mozzarella, pistachio pesto, tomato and basil, with a balsamic drizzle.

Amalfi Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Black Dog Sandwich

$17.00

Pub Burger

$18.00
Chicken Sandwedge

Chicken Sandwedge

$15.00

house seasoned fried chicken, bacon strips, romaine, tomato, blue cheese dressing and crumbles, topped with a balsamic glaze on a pub bun.

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00Out of stock

Kids

Includes side of fries.

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Includes side of fries.

Kids Burger

$8.00

Includes side of fries.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Includes side of fries.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Take N Bake

Lasagna Trays

$49.00Out of stock

Includes a salad and baguette. 6-8 servings!

Enchilada Trays

$42.00Out of stock

Includes a salad. 4-6 servings!

Shepherd's Pie

$49.00Out of stock

Includes salad.

Togo Beverages

Bubly

Bubly

$2.00

16 FL OZ Blackberry Sparkling Water (N/A)

Modelo

$3.00

12 FL OZ Bottle

Single Numb Numb Juice (Can)

$3.50

Red Wine Bottles

St. Amant Barbera

$20.00

St. Amant Speakeasy

$20.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$20.00

Mohr Fry Zinfandel

$20.00

Marian's Vineyard Zinfandel

$24.00

Hanna Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Coppola Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Louis M. Martini

$22.00

White Wine Bottles

Hanna Chardonnay

$25.00

Pistoleta White Blend

$16.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Freemark Abbey Chardonnay

$30.00

Meiomi Chardonnay

$18.00

Del Rio Grenache Rose

$13.00

Del Rio Jolee Semi-Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Prosecco Split

$6.00

Glassware

Pipeline Glass

$6.00

IPA Glass

$8.00

Stainless Black Cup

$15.00

Caribeener Cup

$15.00

Slouch Beanies

Yellow

$25.00

Grey

$25.00

Cream And Tan

$25.00

Knit Beanies

Blue\white

$25.00Out of stock

Golden yellow

$25.00

Grey

$25.00

None

Red

$20.00

Black

$20.00

None

$20.00Out of stock

Flex Fit Hats

Black

$25.00

Baseball Cap

Red

$20.00

Grey

$20.00

Navy

$20.00

Olive Green

$20.00

Teeshirts

Pink

$25.00

Blue

$25.00

Blue

$25.00

Baseball Tee

$18.60Out of stock

Tank Tops

Pink

$25.00

Blue

$25.00

None

1 Fill

$65.12

Fill Coupon Only

$16.00

3 Fill Black

$93.02Out of stock

3 Fills Silver

$93.02
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Gastropub

Location

320 N. Mount Shasta Blvd., Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Directions

Pipeline Craft Taps & Kitchen image

