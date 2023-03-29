BG picView gallery

Pita Street Food Orlando, FL

review star

No reviews yet

102 Ruby Red Place

Suite #D

Winter Garden, FL 34787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Daily Specials

Mini Pita

Mini Pita

$4.95

Sample one of our best selling pitas! * Side not included

3 Mini Pitas

3 Mini Pitas

$12.45

Sample all 3 of out best selling pitas! * Side not included

Street Pitas

Street Pitas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and choice of 1 side
Signature Gyro

Signature Gyro

$12.95

Loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce

Gyro

Gyro

$12.45

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce

Shawarma

Shawarma

$12.45

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, topped with sauce

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$12.45

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion topped with House Sauce

Falafel

Falafel

$12.45

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion topped with House Sauce

Seafood

Seafood

$12.45

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion topped with House Sauce

Big Greek Gyro

Big Greek Gyro

$12.75

Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce

Pita Platters

Platters comes with a Base of Rice and choice of 1 side
Signature Platter

Signature Platter

$14.95

Double Proteien with a base of Rice and Fries and topped with Tzatziki Sauce

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$14.45

Comes with Base of Rice and topped with Tzatziki Sauce

Shawarma Platter

Shawarma Platter

$14.45

Comes with Base of Rice and topped with Sauce

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$14.45

Comes with Base of Rice and topped with House Sauce

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$14.45

Comes with Base of Rice and topped with turnips, pickles and House Sauce

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$14.45

Comes with Base of Rice and topped with House Sauce

Bowls

Served on a base of Seasoned Rice
Greek Bowl

Greek Bowl

$7.95

Vegetarian Packed with rice, lettuce, feta, tomato, onions, garbanzo

Gyro Bowl

Gyro Bowl

$10.95

Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and topped off with Tzatziki sauce

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$10.95

Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips with falafel patties and house sauce

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and topped off house sauce

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$11.95

Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with street sauce

Seafood Bowl

Seafood Bowl

$11.95

Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house sauce

Salads

Served on a base of Harvest Blend
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives topped with garbanzo

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives topped with tzatziki

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, pickles, turnips, falafel patties and house dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives topped with house sauce

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives topped with house sauce

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives topped with Street Sauce

Starters

Vegetarian friendly and gluten free
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$7.95

Greek Spinach Pie

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Rolls

$7.95

2 pieces. Includes house sauce

Cheese Rolls

Cheese Rolls

$7.95

3 pieces. Includes house sauce

Steak Rolls

Steak Rolls

$8.45

2 pieces. Includes street sauce

Traditional Hummus

Traditional Hummus

$7.95

Served with pita bread.

Red Pepper Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

$7.95

Served with pita bread.

Harissa Hummus

Harissa Hummus

$7.95

Served with pita bread.

Falafel Starter

Falafel Starter

$7.95
Veggie Grape Leaves

Veggie Grape Leaves

$7.95

Grape leave packed with rice, tomatoes, parsley and spices

Fries

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$7.95

Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with street and house sauce

Gyro Fries

Gyro Fries

$9.95

Seasoned Fries, crumbled Feta, street and house sauce. Loaded on top with gyro protein

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$10.95

Seasoned Fries, crumbled Feta, street and house sauce. Loaded on top with steak protein

Kids

All Kids Meals come with 1 side, dessert, and drink
Kids Gyro

Kids Gyro

$7.95
Kids Cheese Pita

Kids Cheese Pita

$7.95
Kids Chicken Bites

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.95

Hand Breaded chicken breast chunks.

Kids Cheese Rolls

Kids Cheese Rolls

$7.95

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$5.45

contains nuts

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.95

Contains Nuts

Knafeh

Knafeh

$5.45

contains Dairy

Cookie

$2.50

Sauces

Tzatziki Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75
Spicy Tzatziki Sauce

Spicy Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75
House Sauce

House Sauce

$0.75
Street Sauce

Street Sauce

$0.75
Spicy Sauce

Spicy Sauce

$0.75
Garlic Spread

Garlic Spread

$0.75
Greek Dressing

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Extras

French Fries

$2.95

Seasoned Rice

$2.95

Garbanzo Salad

$3.95

Pita Bread (Flour)

$1.00

Lavash Wrap

$1.25

Gluten Free Pita

$1.25

Pita Chips

$1.25

Mini Hummus 3oz

$2.50

Mini Red Pepper Hummus 3oz

$2.50

Mini Harissa Hummus 3oz

$2.50

Mini Garlic Sauce 3oz

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.50

Path Water

$3.45

Bottle Coca Cola

$2.95

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.95

Bottle Sprite

$2.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Street Food. Real Food.

Website

Location

102 Ruby Red Place, Suite #D, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Press - Winter Garden FL
orange starNo Reviews
16406 New Independence Parkway Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Winter Garden
orange starNo Reviews
16418 New Independence Parkway Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Loop Cafe - 13790 BRIDGEWATER CROSSINGS BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
13790 BRIDGEWATER CROSSINGS BLVD Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
orange star4.7 • 512
16112 Marsh Road Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
orange star4.7 • 4,143
16118 Marsh Rd WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Tacos and Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120 Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winter Garden

NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
orange star4.7 • 4,143
16118 Marsh Rd WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,879
132 w plant st Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
orange star4.7 • 512
16112 Marsh Road Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Harrell's Hot Dogs & Cold Cones - 54 W Plant St
orange star4.5 • 116
54 W Plant St Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #57 -Winter Garden, FL
orange star5.0 • 1
13750 W. Colonial Drive Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winter Garden
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston