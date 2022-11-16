  • Home
  Orlando
  Pizza Bruno Curry Ford - 3990 Curry Ford Road
Pizza Bruno Curry Ford 3990 Curry Ford Road

No reviews yet

3990 Curry Ford Road

Orlando, FL 32806

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita (V)
Crimson Ghost
Chopped

SNACKS & STUFF

Meatballs + Lemon Ricotta

$18.00

Nona’s Recipe - Beef & Veal with Fresh Parsley & Garlic

TAKE OUT Garlic Knots + Sauce

$15.00Out of stock

Wings

GREENS & GARDEN

Chopped

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cukes, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cukes, Olives, Caciocavallo, Zesty Vinaigrette

Kale

$13.00

Golden Rasins, Candied Pecans, Pizza Crumb, Pecorino, Emperors Dressing

Tomato Salad

$12.00

Black Truffle Burrata, Delicata Squash, Pepitas, Pumpkin Seed Oil, Local Honey.

SIDES OF SAUCE

Bread Side

$3.00

Black Bals Side

$1.00

Buffalo Side Sauce

$2.00+

Emperors Sauce Side

$2.00+

Hot Honey Sides

$2.00+

Lemon Ricotta Side

$3.00

Marinara Side Sauce

$2.00+

Ranch Side Sauce

$2.00+

Romesco Side

$2.00

Knot Juice

$4.00

Vegan Knot Juice

$4.00

White Bals Side

$1.00

Zesty Vinaigrette Side

$2.00+

CLASSIC 'ZA

Marinara (Vg)

$15.00

Garlic, Capers, Oregano, Evoo, No Cheese

Classic Original (V)

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Caciocavallo, Parmesan, Oregano, Garlic

Margherita (V)

$19.00

Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Evoo, Grana Padano

Blanca (V)

$21.00

Lemon Ricotta, Garlic, Rosemary, Mozzarella, Arugula, Grana Padano

Kids Cheese

$13.00

HOUSE SPECIALTY 'ZA

Crimson Ghost

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Soppressata, Basil, Mike’s Hot Honey

Kbar

$23.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fontina, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Double Garlic, Rosemary, Sauce Swirl, Black Pepper

Ninety Two

$22.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, Oregano, Chili Flakes, Pecorino

Roni

$21.00

Double Pepperoni, Calabrian Chilies, Caciocavallo, Pecorino, Garlic, Oregano

The 5-0

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Cheddar, Speck, Roasted Pineapple Sauce Swirl, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Grana Padano

The Dude (V)

$20.00

Black Pepper, Taleggio, Pecorino, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Tight Socks

$21.00

Smoked Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Emperors Swirl, Thai Basil

Viva Verde (VG)

$19.00

Kale, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Garlic, Capers, Chili Flakes, White Balsamic Glaze, No Cheese

BIG RIG

$24.00

"Meat lovers" Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Sausage, Jalapeno's.

K.McCallister

$21.00

Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Tomato Sauce, Basil.

Cousin Pauly

$22.00

DESSERTS

Choco Budino

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New-Neapolitian Pizzeria and Italian inspired plates

Location

3990 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806

Directions

