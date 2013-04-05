Pizzaiolo's - Old Magnolia
No reviews yet
18304 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
Salads
Garden Salad-Small
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, carrots and your choice of Italian, blue cheese, homemade ranch or Greek vinaigrette dressing.
Garden Salad-Large
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, carrots and your choice of Italian, blue cheese, homemade ranch or Greek vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad-Small
Romaine lettuce mixed with creamy Caesar salad dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Caesar Salad-Large
Romaine lettuce mixed with creamy Caesar salad dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Greek Salad-Small
Romaine lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini pepper and Greek vinaigrette dressing.
Greek Salad-Large
Romaine lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini pepper and Greek vinaigrette dressing.
Raspberry Walnut Salad-Small
Spring mix lettuce, grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Raspberry Walnut Salad-Large
Spring mix lettuce, grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
1 Trip Salad Bar
All You Can Eat Salad Bar
Pasta
Cheese Tortellini
Sautéed prosciutto and red onions in a creamy marinara sauce with a touch of Pinot Grigio.
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp
Homemade Meat Lasagna
Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed chicken breast with lemon sauce and capers served over spaghetti.
Chicken Pesto
Penne pasta with grilled chicken, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, and sundried tomatoes, tossed in a freshly prepared pesto cream sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken breast sautéed with portobello mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over fettuccine.
Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh breaded eggplant with mozzarella, romano cheeses, and Pizzaiolos marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken breast, topped with Pizzaiolo's marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic cream sauce, tossed with fresh spinach and vine-ripened cherry tomatoes. Served over spaghetti.
Pasta Dimare
Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari, swirled together in a spicy Pinot Grigio marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti.
Pasta Carbonara
Sautéed prosciutto with red onion tossed in a creamy parmesan cheese sauce served over spaghetti.
Sausage Marinara
Sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh basil served over penne pasta.
Create Your Own Pizza
8" Gourmet Pizza
Pizzaiolo's Special 8"
Our signature pizza is made with our homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes.
Bianco Pizza 8"
Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.
The Sicilian 8"
Marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage and Sicilian sausage.
The Meats 8"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef.
The Brooklyn Pizza 8"
Extra tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, and extra pepperoni.
BBQ Chicken 8"
Barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onions, and green peppers .
Shrimp Scampi 8"
Garlic butter sauce, shrimp, fresh spinach, mushrooms, capers and cherry tomatoes.
Chicken Pesto 8"
Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken, black olives, onions and cherry tomatoes.
Supreme 8"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers.
Greek 8"
Olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives, onions and fresh tomatoes.
Quattro Formaggi 8"
Tomate sauce, Blend of 4 different cheeses mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and romano.
The Godfather 8"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Beef meatballs, Genoa salami, bacon bits and banana peppers.
Tuscan Village 8"
Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes.
Pesto Veggie 8"
Homemade pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and fresh tomatoes.
Pesto Prosciutto 8"
Homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, and shaved Parmesan.
The Italian 8"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, goat cheese.
Chicken Bacon 8"
Homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese.
Margherita 8"
A classic Italian made with olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken 8"
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
Hawaiian 8"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon bits.
Veggie Pizza
1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 8"
12" Gourmet Pizza
Pizzaiolo's Special 12"
Our signature pizza is made with our homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes.
Bianco Pizza 12"
Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.
The Sicilian 12"
Marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage and Sicilian sausage.
The Meats 12"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef.
The Brooklyn Pizza 12"
Extra tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, and extra pepperoni.
BBQ Chicken 12"
Barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onions, and green peppers .
Shrimp Scampi 12"
Garlic butter sauce, shrimp, fresh spinach, mushrooms, capers and cherry tomatoes.
Chicken Pesto 12"
Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken, black olives, onions and cherry tomatoes.
Supreme 12"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers.
Greek 12"
Olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives, onions and fresh tomatoes.
Quattro Formaggi 12"
Tomate sauce, Blend of 4 different cheeses mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and romano.
The Godfather 12"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Beef meatballs, Genoa salami, bacon bits and banana peppers.
Tuscan Village 12"
Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes.
Pesto Veggie 12"
Homemade pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and fresh tomatoes.
Pesto Prosciutto 12"
Homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, and shaved Parmesan.
Chicken Bacon 12"
Homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese.
The Italian 12"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, goat cheese.
Margherita 12"
A classic Italian made with olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken 12"
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
Hawaiian 12"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon bits.
Veggie Pizza
1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 12"
16" Gourmet Pizza
Pizzaiolo's Special 16"
Our signature pizza is made with our homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes.
Bianco Pizza 16"
Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.
The Sicilian 16"
Marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage and Sicilian sausage.
The Meats 16"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef.
The Brooklyn Pizza 16"
Extra tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, and extra pepperoni.
BBQ Chicken 16"
Barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onions, and green peppers .
Shrimp Scampi 16"
Garlic butter sauce, shrimp, fresh spinach, mushrooms, capers and cherry tomatoes.
Chicken Pesto 16"
Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken, black olives, onions and cherry tomatoes.
Supreme 16"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers.
Greek 16"
Olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives, onions and fresh tomatoes.
Quattro Formaggi 16"
Tomate sauce, Blend of 4 different cheeses mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and romano.
The Godfather 16"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Beef meatballs, Genoa salami, bacon bits and banana peppers.
Tuscan Village 16"
Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes.
Pesto Veggie 16"
Homemade pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and fresh tomatoes.
Pesto Prosciutto 16"
Homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, and shaved Parmesan.
Chicken Bacon 16"
Homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese.
The Italian 16"
Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, goat cheese.
Margherita 16"
A classic Italian made with olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken 16"
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
Hawaiian 16"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon bits.
Veggie Pizza
1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 16"
Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza
Gluten Free Pizzaiolo's Special
Gluten Free Bianco Pizza
Gluten Free The Sicilian
Gluten Free The Meats
Gluten Free The Brooklyn Pizza
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken
Gluten Free Shrimp Scampi
Gluten Free Chicken Pesto
Gluten Free Supreme
Gluten Free Greek
Gluten Free Quattro Formaggi
Gluten Free The Godfather
Gluten Free Tuscan Village
Gluten Free Pesto Veggie
Gluten Free Pesto Prosciutto
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon
Gluten Free The Italian
Gluten Free Margherita
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
Gluten Free Hawaiian
Gluten Free Veggie Pizza
Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
Cauliflower Gourmet Pizza
Cauliflower Pizzaiolo's Special
Cauliflower Bianco
Cauliflower The Sicilian
Cauliflower The Meats
Cauliflower The Brooklyn Pizza
Cauliflower BBQ Chicken
Cauliflower Shrimp Scampi
Cauliflower Chicken Pesto
Cauliflower Supreme
Cauliflower Greek
Cauliflower Quattro Formaggi
Cauliflower The Godfather
Cauliflower Tuscan Village
Cauliflower Pesto Veggie
Cauliflower Pesto Prosciutto
Cauliflower Chicken Bacon
Cauliflower The Italian
Cauliflower Margherita
Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken
Cauliflower Hawaiian
Cauliflower Veggie Pizza
1/2 & 1/2 Cauliflower Pizza
Lunch buffet
Calzone
Subs
Italian Sub-Half
Ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise.
Italian Sub-Whole
Ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise.
Turkey Sub-Half
Turkey breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, black olives, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.
Turkey Sub-Whole
Turkey breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, black olives, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.
Chicken Sub-Half
Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.
Chicken Sub-Whole
Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.
Meatball Sub-Half
Beef meatballs with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & Parmesan cheese.
Meatball Sub-Whole
Beef meatballs with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & Parmesan cheese.
Steak & Cheese Sub-Half
Steak, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and green peppers.
Steak & Cheese Sub-Whole
Steak, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and green peppers.
Buffalo Chicken Sub-Half
Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, side of ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Sub-Whole
Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, side of ranch dressing.
Italian Sausage Sub-Half
Sicilian sausage with grilled green peppers and onion, topped with mozzarella cheese, and a side of marinara sauce.
Italian Sausage Sub-Whole
Sicilian sausage with grilled green peppers and onion, topped with mozzarella cheese, and a side of marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Sub-Half
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sub-Whole
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Ham & Cheese Sub-Half
Ham & Cheese Sub-Full
Pitas
Kids Menu
Drinks
Desserts
Sides
Bar
Beer
Domestic Beer
Imported Beer
Budlight-Small
Budlight-Large
Budlight-Pitcher
Ziegenbock-Small
ZiegenbockLarge
Ziegenbock-Pitcher
Karbach Love Street-Small
Karbach Love Street-Large
Karbach Love Street-Pitcher
Michelob Ultra-Small
Michelob Ultra-Large
Michelob Ultra-Pitcher
Stella Artois-Small
Stella Artois-Large
Stella Artois-Pitcher
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Merlot GLS
Pinot Grigio GLS
Chardonnay GLS
Roscato Sweet Red GLS
Moscato Sweet White GLS
Confetti Sweet Pink GLS
Kendal Jackson Chardonay GLS
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Merlot BTL
Pinot Grigio BTL
Chardonnay BTL
Roscato Sweet Red BTL
Moscato Sweet White BTL
Confetti Sweet Pink BTL
Kendal Jackson Chardonay BTL
Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Broquel Malbec BTL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
With three locations serving 100% all natural ingredients along with our fresh dough made from scratch every day! Order Now and Taste The Difference!
18304 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354