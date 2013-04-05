Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzaiolo's - Old Magnolia

review star

No reviews yet

18304 FM 1488

Magnolia, TX 77354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Starters

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$7.99

Italian Breaded

Pizza Rolls (6)

$8.99

With Marinara Sauce

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$4.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

French Fries

$2.50

Side of Meatballs

$6.99

Breadsticks

$4.99

Fries With Sub

$1.25

Salads

Garden Salad-Small

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, carrots and your choice of Italian, blue cheese, homemade ranch or Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Garden Salad-Large

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, carrots and your choice of Italian, blue cheese, homemade ranch or Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad-Small

$4.99

Romaine lettuce mixed with creamy Caesar salad dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caesar Salad-Large

$9.99

Romaine lettuce mixed with creamy Caesar salad dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Greek Salad-Small

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini pepper and Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Greek Salad-Large

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini pepper and Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Raspberry Walnut Salad-Small

$4.99

Spring mix lettuce, grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Raspberry Walnut Salad-Large

$9.99

Spring mix lettuce, grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

1 Trip Salad Bar

$4.00

All You Can Eat Salad Bar

$8.99

Wings

(6) Wings

$8.99

(10) Wings

$12.99

(20) Wings

$23.99

Pasta

Cheese Tortellini

$15.99

Sautéed prosciutto and red onions in a creamy marinara sauce with a touch of Pinot Grigio.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$15.99

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$15.99

Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp

$15.99

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce

$15.99

Chicken Piccata

$15.99

Sautéed chicken breast with lemon sauce and capers served over spaghetti.

Chicken Pesto

$15.99

Penne pasta with grilled chicken, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, and sundried tomatoes, tossed in a freshly prepared pesto cream sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Tender chicken breast sautéed with portobello mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over fettuccine.

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Fresh breaded eggplant with mozzarella, romano cheeses, and Pizzaiolos marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Tender chicken breast, topped with Pizzaiolo's marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic cream sauce, tossed with fresh spinach and vine-ripened cherry tomatoes. Served over spaghetti.

Pasta Dimare

$16.99

Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari, swirled together in a spicy Pinot Grigio marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti.

Pasta Carbonara

$15.99

Sautéed prosciutto with red onion tossed in a creamy parmesan cheese sauce served over spaghetti.

Sausage Marinara

$15.99

Sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh basil served over penne pasta.

Create Your Own Pizza

8" CYO Pizza

$6.49

12" CYO Pizza

$11.99

16" CYO Pizza

$14.99

Gluten Free CYO Pizza

$11.99

Cauliflower CYO Pizza

$11.99

8" Gourmet Pizza

Pizzaiolo's Special 8"

$8.99

Our signature pizza is made with our homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes.

Bianco Pizza 8"

$8.99

Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.

The Sicilian 8"

$8.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage and Sicilian sausage.

The Meats 8"

$8.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef.

The Brooklyn Pizza 8"

$8.99

Extra tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, and extra pepperoni.

BBQ Chicken 8"

$8.99

Barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onions, and green peppers .

Shrimp Scampi 8"

$8.99

Garlic butter sauce, shrimp, fresh spinach, mushrooms, capers and cherry tomatoes.

Chicken Pesto 8"

$8.99

Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken, black olives, onions and cherry tomatoes.

Supreme 8"

$8.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers.

Greek 8"

$8.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives, onions and fresh tomatoes.

Quattro Formaggi 8"

$8.99

Tomate sauce, Blend of 4 different cheeses mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and romano.

The Godfather 8"

$8.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Beef meatballs, Genoa salami, bacon bits and banana peppers.

Tuscan Village 8"

$8.99

Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes.

Pesto Veggie 8"

$8.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and fresh tomatoes.

Pesto Prosciutto 8"

$8.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, and shaved Parmesan.

The Italian 8"

$8.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, goat cheese.

Chicken Bacon 8"

$8.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese.

Margherita 8"

$8.99

A classic Italian made with olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 8"

$8.99

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.

Hawaiian 8"

$8.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon bits.

Veggie Pizza

$8.99

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 8"

$8.99

12" Gourmet Pizza

Pizzaiolo's Special 12"

$16.99

Our signature pizza is made with our homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes.

Bianco Pizza 12"

$16.99

Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.

The Sicilian 12"

$16.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage and Sicilian sausage.

The Meats 12"

$16.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef.

The Brooklyn Pizza 12"

$16.99

Extra tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, and extra pepperoni.

BBQ Chicken 12"

$16.99

Barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onions, and green peppers .

Shrimp Scampi 12"

$16.99

Garlic butter sauce, shrimp, fresh spinach, mushrooms, capers and cherry tomatoes.

Chicken Pesto 12"

$16.99

Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken, black olives, onions and cherry tomatoes.

Supreme 12"

$16.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers.

Greek 12"

$16.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives, onions and fresh tomatoes.

Quattro Formaggi 12"

$16.99

Tomate sauce, Blend of 4 different cheeses mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and romano.

The Godfather 12"

$16.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Beef meatballs, Genoa salami, bacon bits and banana peppers.

Tuscan Village 12"

$16.99

Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes.

Pesto Veggie 12"

$16.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and fresh tomatoes.

Pesto Prosciutto 12"

$16.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, and shaved Parmesan.

Chicken Bacon 12"

$16.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese.

The Italian 12"

$16.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, goat cheese.

Margherita 12"

$16.99

A classic Italian made with olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$16.99

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.

Hawaiian 12"

$16.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon bits.

Veggie Pizza

$16.99

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 12"

$16.99

16" Gourmet Pizza

Pizzaiolo's Special 16"

$22.99

Our signature pizza is made with our homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes.

Bianco Pizza 16"

$22.99

Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.

The Sicilian 16"

$22.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage and Sicilian sausage.

The Meats 16"

$22.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef.

The Brooklyn Pizza 16"

$22.99

Extra tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, and extra pepperoni.

BBQ Chicken 16"

$22.99

Barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onions, and green peppers .

Shrimp Scampi 16"

$22.99

Garlic butter sauce, shrimp, fresh spinach, mushrooms, capers and cherry tomatoes.

Chicken Pesto 16"

$22.99

Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken, black olives, onions and cherry tomatoes.

Supreme 16"

$22.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers.

Greek 16"

$22.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives, onions and fresh tomatoes.

Quattro Formaggi 16"

$22.99

Tomate sauce, Blend of 4 different cheeses mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and romano.

The Godfather 16"

$22.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Beef meatballs, Genoa salami, bacon bits and banana peppers.

Tuscan Village 16"

$22.99

Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes.

Pesto Veggie 16"

$22.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and fresh tomatoes.

Pesto Prosciutto 16"

$22.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, and shaved Parmesan.

Chicken Bacon 16"

$22.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese.

The Italian 16"

$22.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, goat cheese.

Margherita 16"

$22.99

A classic Italian made with olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$22.99

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.

Hawaiian 16"

$22.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon bits.

Veggie Pizza

$22.99

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 16"

$22.99

Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza

Gluten Free Pizzaiolo's Special

$16.99

Gluten Free Bianco Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free The Sicilian

$16.99

Gluten Free The Meats

$16.99

Gluten Free The Brooklyn Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Gluten Free Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Gluten Free Chicken Pesto

$16.99

Gluten Free Supreme

$16.99

Gluten Free Greek

$16.99

Gluten Free Quattro Formaggi

$16.99

Gluten Free The Godfather

$16.99

Gluten Free Tuscan Village

$16.99

Gluten Free Pesto Veggie

$16.99

Gluten Free Pesto Prosciutto

$16.99

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon

$16.99

Gluten Free The Italian

$16.99

Gluten Free Margherita

$16.99

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$16.99

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$16.99

Cauliflower Gourmet Pizza

Cauliflower Pizzaiolo's Special

$16.99

Cauliflower Bianco

$16.99

Cauliflower The Sicilian

$16.99

Cauliflower The Meats

$16.99

Cauliflower The Brooklyn Pizza

$16.99

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Cauliflower Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Cauliflower Chicken Pesto

$16.99

Cauliflower Supreme

$16.99

Cauliflower Greek

$16.99

Cauliflower Quattro Formaggi

$16.99

Cauliflower The Godfather

$16.99

Cauliflower Tuscan Village

$16.99

Cauliflower Pesto Veggie

$16.99

Cauliflower Pesto Prosciutto

$16.99

Cauliflower Chicken Bacon

$16.99

Cauliflower The Italian

$16.99

Cauliflower Margherita

$16.99

Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Cauliflower Hawaiian

$16.99

Cauliflower Veggie Pizza

$16.99

1/2 & 1/2 Cauliflower Pizza

$16.99

Lunch buffet

Lunch Buffet

$10.99

Kids Buffet

$6.99

Calzone

Calzone

$9.99

Tomate sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese and your choice of 2 toppings

Stromboli

$9.99

Tomate sauce and mozzarella cheese, and your choice of 2 toppings.

Subs

Italian Sub-Half

$5.99

Ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise.

Italian Sub-Whole

$9.99

Ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise.

Turkey Sub-Half

$5.99

Turkey breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, black olives, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.

Turkey Sub-Whole

$9.99

Turkey breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, black olives, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.

Chicken Sub-Half

$5.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.

Chicken Sub-Whole

$9.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.

Meatball Sub-Half

$5.99

Beef meatballs with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & Parmesan cheese.

Meatball Sub-Whole

$9.99

Beef meatballs with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & Parmesan cheese.

Steak & Cheese Sub-Half

$5.99

Steak, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and green peppers.

Steak & Cheese Sub-Whole

$9.99

Steak, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and green peppers.

Buffalo Chicken Sub-Half

$5.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, side of ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Sub-Whole

$9.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, side of ranch dressing.

Italian Sausage Sub-Half

$5.99

Sicilian sausage with grilled green peppers and onion, topped with mozzarella cheese, and a side of marinara sauce.

Italian Sausage Sub-Whole

$9.99

Sicilian sausage with grilled green peppers and onion, topped with mozzarella cheese, and a side of marinara sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Sub-Half

$5.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sub-Whole

$9.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Ham & Cheese Sub-Half

$5.99

Ham & Cheese Sub-Full

$9.99

Pitas

Gyro Pita

$8.99

Thin slices of beef and lamb meat, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, red onions and tzatziki sauce served on a pita bread.

Chicken Pita

$8.99

Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki sauce served on a pita bread.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kids Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfedo

$6.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Water

Pizzaiolo's Signature Drinks

$2.50

Coffee

$3.25

Bottled Drink

$2.49

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Mexican Fanta

$3.75

2 Liter

$3.75

Large Fountain Drink

$3.99

Desserts

Cannoli (2) Mini

$3.79

Large Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Limoncello

$4.99

Italian Rum Cake

$6.99

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Red Velvet

$6.99

Gelato 1 Scoop

$3.99

Gelato 2 Scoop

$5.99

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.86

Side of Marinara

$1.75

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$5.50

Side of Garlic Sauce

$1.75

Side of Alfredo

$2.75

Side of Pesto

$3.00

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.75

Side of Jalapeños

$1.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.86

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.75

Side of Meatballs

$6.99

Bar

Beer

Domestic Beer

$4.95

Imported Beer

$5.50

Budlight-Small

$2.75

Budlight-Large

$5.50

Budlight-Pitcher

$14.99

Ziegenbock-Small

$2.75

ZiegenbockLarge

$5.50

Ziegenbock-Pitcher

$14.99

Karbach Love Street-Small

$2.75

Karbach Love Street-Large

$5.50

Karbach Love Street-Pitcher

$14.99

Michelob Ultra-Small

$2.75

Michelob Ultra-Large

$5.50

Michelob Ultra-Pitcher

$14.99

Stella Artois-Small

$2.75

Stella Artois-Large

$5.50

Stella Artois-Pitcher

$14.99

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$5.50

Merlot GLS

$5.50

Pinot Grigio GLS

$5.50

Chardonnay GLS

$5.50

Roscato Sweet Red GLS

$7.50

Moscato Sweet White GLS

$7.50

Confetti Sweet Pink GLS

$7.50

Kendal Jackson Chardonay GLS

$7.50

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$20.00

Merlot BTL

$20.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

Roscato Sweet Red BTL

$24.00

Moscato Sweet White BTL

$24.00

Confetti Sweet Pink BTL

$24.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonay BTL

$24.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$27.00

Broquel Malbec BTL

$24.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$4.50

Margaritas-Large

$9.99

Margaritas-Small

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With three locations serving 100% all natural ingredients along with our fresh dough made from scratch every day! Order Now and Taste The Difference!

Website

Location

18304 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

All American Burgers & BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
18353 Farm to Market Road 1488 Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Tressie's
orange star4.2 • 230
312 Commerce Street Magnolia, TX 77355
View restaurantnext
Julio's Mexican Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
19235 Farm to Market 2920 TOMBALL, TX 77377
View restaurantnext
Killdeer's BBQ - Tomball
orange starNo Reviews
19227 Farm to Market 2920 Tomball, TX 77377
View restaurantnext
2920 Roadhouse
orange starNo Reviews
21835 Farm to Market 2920 Hockley, TX 77447
View restaurantnext
WingNuts Express
orange star4.5 • 13
32903 Tamina Road Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Magnolia

Deacon Baldy's Bar & Food Trucks - The Woodlands
orange star4.7 • 890
5447 FM 1488 Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Diner - 18423 FM 1488 Rd Suite G
orange star4.4 • 348
18423 FM 1488 Rd Suite G Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Victory Pie Company
orange star4.9 • 305
32907 Tamina Rd Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Tressie's
orange star4.2 • 230
312 Commerce Street Magnolia, TX 77355
View restaurantnext
WingNuts Express
orange star4.5 • 13
32903 Tamina Road Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Magnolia
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston