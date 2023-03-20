Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria 211 100 South Queen Street

No reviews yet

100 South Queen Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

Hand Tossed

Plain

$16.00Out of stock

White

$18.00Out of stock

Pans

Plain

$22.00

White

$24.00

Sandwiches

Half Cheesesteak

$8.00

Whole Cheesesteak

$16.00

Half Chicken Parmesan

$8.00

Whole Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Half Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

Whole Chicken Cutlet

$16.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Burgers

Single Burger

$8.00

Double Burger

$12.00

Chips

Small Bag

$0.99

Mid Bag

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nobody outpizzas the Pizzeria 211

Location

100 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

