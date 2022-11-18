Pizzeria DiLauro
22 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated East Coast inspired Pizzeria
Location
17800 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Chagrin Falls
More near Chagrin Falls