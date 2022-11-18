Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria DiLauro

22 Reviews

$$

17800 Chillicothe Rd

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

18" Cheese
Simple Salad
12" Cheese

Ringer Tee

Ringer Tee

$35.00
Baseball Tee

Baseball Tee

$45.00

Mikes Hot Honey Bottle

$20.00

Mikes Extra Hot Honey Bottle

$12.00

Monteleone Peppers

$9.00

Cinnamon Roasted Almonds

$10.00+

SALAD

Simple Salad

$8.00

local greens, sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, choice of dressing

APPETIZERS

**Prosciutto

$15.00

prosciutto, olives, fontinella, hot peppers in oil, fresh bread

***Burrata

$15.00

arugula, balsamic, olive oil, bruschetta, crostini

12" PIZZA

4 topping limit

12" Cheese

$13.00

aged mozzarella, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino 4 topping limit

12" White

$15.00

aged mozzarella, ricotta cream, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, fresh basil 4 topping limit

12" Marinara/ Vegan

$12.00

tomato sauce, black pepper, oregano, slivered garlic, extra virgin olive oil, panko bread crumb, fresh basil *No Parmesan 4 topping limit

18" PIZZA

4 topping limit, served well done and crispy. If you prefer, ask for a light bake. Finished with grated parmesan

18" Cheese

$22.00

aged mozzarella, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino 4 topping limit

18" White

$25.00

aged mozzarella, ricotta cream, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, fresh basil 4 topping limit

18" Marinara/Vegan

$20.00

tomato sauce, black pepper, oregano, slivered garlic, extra virgin olive oil, panko bread crumb, fresh basil *No Parmesan 4 topping limit

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

No Substitutions or Additions unless noted

12" Margherita

$15.00

18" Margherita

$26.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil

12" Luca

$17.00

18" Luca

$28.00

classic cheese base, pepperoni, pickled jalapeño, Mike's Hot Honey

12" Enza

$17.00

18" Enza

$29.00

white pizza base, house italian sausage, broccoli rabe

12" Tiff

$17.00

18" Tiff

$30.00

classic cheese base, sliced red onion, cremini mushroom, marinated pepper, olive, fresh basil

12" New York Meatball

$17.00

18" New York Meatball

$28.00

classic cheese base, ricotta cream, house meatball, fresh basil

12" Sausage & Pepper

$16.00

18" Sausage & Pepper

$28.00

classic cheese base, house Italian sausage, sliced red onion, roasted peppers

12" Arrabbiata

$14.00

18" Arrabbiata

$24.00

classic cheese base, hot pepper flake, calabrian chili, hot cherry pepper

12" Vodka

$15.00

18" Vodka

$26.00

*vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil *contains meat

12" Trenton

$14.00

18" Trenton

$24.00

aged mozzarella, red sauce dolloped on top, pecorino

12" Parma

$21.00

18" Parma

$34.00

aged mozzarella, slivered garlic, pecorino, gorgonzola, imported prosciutto, arugula, broken balsamic vinaigrette

12" Pepperoni & Hot Honey

$16.00

18" Pepperoni & Hot Honey

$26.00

classic cheese base, EZZO pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey

12" Triple Pep

$17.00

18" Triple Pep

$31.00

classic cheese base, cup & char, classic & sandwich pepperoni

12" BLT

$16.00

18" BLT

$29.00

green goddess ranch base, roasted cherry tomatoes, bacon, arugula, balsamic

PAN PIES

12" x 16" Pan Pie, aged mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino Baked well done and crispy, finished with grated parmesan and fresh basil

SICILIAN

$24.00+

12" x 16" pan pie, finished with grated parmesan and extra virgin olive oil 4 topping limit

PAN PIES

16" x 16" thin pan pie finished with grated parmesan, basil and extra virgin olive oil. 4 topping limit

GRANDMA

$27.00+

16" x 16" thin pan pie finished with grated parmesan, basil and extra virgin olive oil. 4 topping limit

EXTRAS

**House Vinaigrette

$2.00

**Green Goddess Ranch

$2.00

**Old Fashioned Ranch

$2.00

**Creamy Gorgonzola

$2.00

**French

$2.00

**Sweet & Sour

$2.00

Side of Red Sauce

$2.00

Mike's Hot Honey Packet

$1.00

DESSERT

Orange Ricotta Cream Cannoli

$4.00

orange ricotta, chocolate chip, pistachio, luxardo cocktail cherry

Nutella Cannoli

$4.00

nutella ricotta cream with chocolate chips

Gelato Cup

$6.00

Affogato

$7.00

Beverages

20 oz Iced Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

20 oz Dasani Water

$2.00

Rowdy Cow Milk

$3.00

Coke Product Can

$1.50

Coffee, Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated East Coast inspired Pizzeria

Website

Location

17800 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

Directions

Pizzeria DiLauro image

