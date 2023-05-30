Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

Two and Company

review star

No reviews yet

8578 E Washington St

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

Popular Items

BLT w Avocado & Aioli

$14.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli & Avocado Spread. (GFO)

Two's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Great Lakes cheddar, Rothenbueller swiss, gruyere & goat cheese

Original Egg Scramble

$12.00

2 Eggs Scrambled with Mixed Peppers, Zucchini & Yellow Squash, Potato Hash, Green Onion & Spinach w/ Toast

BEVERAGES

Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.25

Americano

$3.75

Gojiccino

$4.50

Goji extract and Vanilla Almond Milk

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Flavored Coffee

$3.75

Pour Over Coffee

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Fresh Turmeric & Fresh Ginger Latte

$8.00

Fresh turmeric, fresh ginger, almond milk, dates, vanilla, freshly ground black pepper finishing sprinkle. 7 oz.

Box Of Coffee

$23.00

Tap Water

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.75

Tart Berrry Tea Bottled Unsweetened

$3.50

Boxed Water

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pellegrino

$2.25

Gus's Ginger Ale

$2.95

Gus's Pomegranate

$2.95

Gus's Cola

$2.95

Gus's Grapefruit

$2.95

Orange Zevia

$2.95

Zevia Cola

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Olipop

$3.95

Boba Tea

$4.25

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

White Strawberry Refresher

$4.25

Classic Turmeric Latte

$4.50Out of stock

BAKERY

Muffins

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.50

Sweet Bread

Garden Vegetable & Herb Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Loaf Sweet Bread

$18.00Out of stock

Pretzel Bites

$1.00

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Choc Chunk

$2.50

Biscotti

$2.00

Iced Sugar Cookies

$3.00

Shortbread Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Raspberry Lemon Linzer Cookie

$2.50

Bars

Sea Salt Brownie

$3.00

Browned Butter Choc Chip Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

Pecan Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Specialty Bakery

Hot Cocoa Bombs

$8.00Out of stock

English Toffee Slab

$5.00

Milk & Cookie

$4.00

Gluten Free

GF Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Bar

$5.00Out of stock

GF Coffee Cake (DF)

$5.00Out of stock

GF brownie

$5.00

GF Sugar Cookies

$6.00

GF DF Pumpkin Bread

$5.00Out of stock

GF Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

With Sliced Apples

Kids PBJ

$7.00

With Sliced Apples

Kids Eggs & Toast

$7.00

With Toast & Apple Slices

LUNCH

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, marinated red onion & olives with Citrus Dressing

Tostada Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Radish, Goat Cheese & Avocado w/ Tortilla Chips & Cilantro-Lime Dressing

Vegetable Chop Salad

$14.00

Cauliflower, radish, chick pea, scallion, cucumber, mushrooms, sunflower seeds, jalapeño, pickled red onion, arugula, dill, parsley, chive, basil, mint, sweet paprika and yogurt dressing.

House Salad & Soup

$15.00

Sandwiches

Two's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Great Lakes cheddar, Rothenbueller swiss, gruyere & goat cheese

Grass Fed American Cheeseburger

$15.00

Great Lakes American cheese, dijonnaise, minced onion, iceberg lettuce, dill pickles, toasted brioche bun

Southwestern White Bean Burger ( Vegan on SD or 9Grain)

$14.00Out of stock

House-made white bean patty with breadcrumbs, peppers, green onion & corn, avocado spread and lettuce & tomato on Challah bun

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Sushi grade olive oil poached tuna, basil aioli, lettuce, tomato. (GFO)

BLT w Avocado & Aioli

$14.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli & Avocado Spread. (GFO)

Grass Fed Brisket

$16.00

Harmon Creek Beef Brisket w/ Great Lakes Cheddar & Pickled Red Onions on Challah Bun, with BBQ Sauce.

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

White meat chicken, honey mustard mayonnaise, bacon crumbles & crunchy vegetable and herb slaw on toasted brioche bun.

Grilled Kimcheese

$13.00

Melty Great Lakes Cheddar & American cheeses, Cleveland Kraut kimchee, sriracha, honey and toasted sesame seeds.

Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup. V, DF, GF

$7.00

Made with cashew cream

Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England Clam Chowder (D, Gluten, Shellfish)

House Salad & Soup

$15.00

1/2 Pretzel Baguette

$1.75

Green Pozole Soup

$8.00

Charred poblano, onion, hominy & white beans in a broth base. Topped at serving with fresh crunchy green cabbage, radish, hertbs, pepitas and cotija cheese.

Bowls

Brown Rice Noodle Bowl

$12.00

Tossed with peppers, carrots, green onions, radishes, edamame, cucumber, red cabbage & cilantro With Thai Almond or Orange Miso Dressing

BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado mashed with chickpeas, lemon juice, & fresh herbs, topped with chopped egg, bacon, radishes and chives on nine-grain bread.

Original Egg Scramble

$12.00

2 Eggs Scrambled with Mixed Peppers, Zucchini & Yellow Squash, Potato Hash, Green Onion & Spinach w/ Toast

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$13.00

2 Beaten Eggs with Choice of Bacon or Sausage Crumbles & Local Cheddar & Swiss, Melted Between Choice of Bread (VGO, GFO) Served with Side of Apples

2 Eggs, Bacon & Toast

$11.00

2 eggs your way, choice of toast, 2 slices bacon

Omelet & Toast

$12.00

2 eggs with choice of fresh veggies, cheese, bacon or sausage, and toast

Challah French Toast

$10.00

2 thick slices of Challah bread in a traditional egg batter

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Wrap

$8.00

Burrito-style flour tortilla w/ Great Lakes Cheddar & Rothenbueller Swiss cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage

Slice Of Toast

$1.00

Side Of Bacon - 2

$3.00

Vegetarian Wrap

$8.00

Spinach tortilla, eggs, spinach, goat cheese, chives.

SPECIAL ORDERS

Open Item

GRAB AND GO (cold items)

Grab n Go

Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait w/ Two's Granola

$9.00

Apple Walnut Overnight Oats

$7.00Out of stock

GnG Two's Energy Bites

$5.00

Cheesecake Bites

$5.00

GnG Tuscan Tuna Cups

$6.00

GnG Quart Tomato Soup

$14.00Out of stock

GnG Pint Tomato Soup

$7.00

GnG Chicken Salad Cup

$6.00

GF Loaf

$15.00

GnG Quart Clam Chowder

$18.00

New England Clam Chowder ( D, Gluten, Shellfish)

GnG Pint Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England Clam Chowder (D, Gluten, Shellfish)

Two's Granola

$8.00

9Grain Loaf

$12.00

Sour Dough Loaf

$12.00

GnG Pint Pozole

$8.00

GnG Quart Pozole

$16.00

Ready To Eat

Large Rothenbuhler Cheese

$18.00

Small Rothenbuhler Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

Green Smoothie

$9.00

Spinach, pineapple, apple, mint, ginger, Chia yogurt, OJ, agave, almond milk

Berry Smoothie

$9.00

Mixed berries, Chia yogurt, Goji extract, agave, almond milk

PB Chocolate & Banana Smoothie (DF)

$9.00

Dairy-free & Vegan - made with Almond Milk

Espresso Shake (V, DF, GF)

$9.00

Espresso, Ice, Dates, Tahini, Vanilla 8oz. (V,DF,GF)

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Two and Company promotes healthy eating with our local, farm- to- fork menu. Every dollar spent will go towards the Two Foundation's mission of full integration into the local workplace.

Website

Location

8578 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

Directions

