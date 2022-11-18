Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Pizzoodles

123 Reviews

$$

56 Royal Palm Pt

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
House Salad
Caesar Salad

Starters

6 Garlic Knots

$4.00

garlic knots, oil, garlic, parmesan cheese

12 Garlic Knots

$7.75

garlic knots, oil, garlic, parmesan cheese

Origional Meatballs

$8.95

meatalls, tomato sauce, asiago cheese

Housemade Pesto Spiked Chicken Meatballs

$11.95

pesto chicken meatballs, asiago cream, tomato sauce, asiago cheese * Contains Nuts

6 Knotty Knots

$5.00

garlic knots, tomato sauce, oil, garlic, melted mozzarela cheese, parmesan cheese

12 Knotty Knots

$9.75

garlic knots, tomato sauce, oil, garlic, melted mozzarella cheeese, parmesan cheese

Angel Hair Onion Rings

$7.95

thin sliced onions, fried, parsley served with a side of creamy garlic ranch dressing

Calamari

$10.95

fried, garlic, cracked black pepper, fresh tomatoes, parsley, tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread W/ Melted Mozzarella Cheese

$5.00

Housemade Fried Mozzarella Wedges

$8.95

fried, tomato auce, field greens, asiago cheese

Half Loaf

Bread Loaf

Cup Esc. Soup

$6.00

ravioli, mini meatballs, asiago cheese

Bowl Esc. Soup

$8.00

ravioli, mini meatballs, asiago cheese

Salads

House Salad

$4.95

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Tomato & Housemade Mozzarella Salad

$9.95

Salad Spec

$9.95

Whole Pizzas Thin Crust

When in this option, you must pick your Half 1 option hit done twice and then pick your Half 2 option

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.95

tuscan chicken, bacon, diced red onions, BBQ sauce, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$25.95

tuscan chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano (no tomato sauce)

Chicken Club Pizza

$22.95

Chicken Gorgonzola Pizza

$25.95

tuscan chicken, gorgonzola cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oregano (no tomato sauce)

Chicken Ranch Pizza

$23.95

tuscan chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato sauce, parmesan, cheesse, mozzarella cheese, oregano, topped with creamy garlic ranch dressing

Fire Station Pizza

$21.95

pepperoni, garlic jalapeno, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Pizza

$21.00

mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, parmesan cheese, asiago cheese, tomato sauce, oregano

Goatastic Chicken Pizza

$25.95

tuscan chicken, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, basil, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Greek Pizza

$22.95

feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, oregano (no tomato sauce)

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

ham, pineapple, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Loaded Pizza

$27.95

sausage, pepperoni, meatball. genoa salami, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Margherita Pizza

$21.95

sliced tomaotes, housemade fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, oregano (no tomato sauce)

Meatza Pizza

$26.95

meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami, bacon, ham, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Oodles Of Noodles Pizza

$23.95

spaghettini, meatballs, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Pesto Spiked Chicken Meatball Pizza

$25.95

pesto chicken meatballs, ricotta, spinach, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$28.95

shrimp, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano (no tomato sauce)

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$28.95

shrimp, garlic, sliced tomatoes, basil, mozzarella cheese, oregano (no tomato sauce)

Supremo Pizza

$25.95

pepperoni, sausage, diced red onions, green peppers, sauteed mushrooms, black olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Tuscan Sausage Pizza

$21.00

sausage, roasted red peppers, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Veggie Pizza

$25.95

onions, roasted red peppers, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, *eggplant, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano * eggplant is not gluten free

White Pizza

$22.95

ricotta, spinach, basil, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oregano (no tomato sauce)

White Spinach Pizza

$20.00

spinach, fresh garlic puree, mozzarella cheese, oregano (no tomato sauce)

Half 1

When in this option pick your Half 1 pizza, hit the done button twice and then pick your Half 2 pizza, hit the done button twice.

* Half 2

pick your Half 2 (after already picking your Half 1) hit done twice

Calzones & Stromboli

Calzone

$10.95

Filled with ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese (Build your own) side of tomato sauce

Stromboli

$10.95

Stomboli. (build your own) filled with mozzarella cheese, side of tomato sauce

Sub-Wiches

Best Italian Sub

$9.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, served with Field Greens, drizzled with Creamy Garlic Ranch Dressing

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, side of Field Greens drizzled with Creamy Garlic Ranch Dressing

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$14.95

Housemade Pesto Spiked Chicken Meatball Sub

$11.95

Pesto Spiked Chicken Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Asiago Cream, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers * Contains Nuts

Pizzoodles Steak Sub

$12.95

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.95

SPO

$9.95

Desserts

Housemade Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Tira Misu

$6.95

Cannoli

$6.50

Pasta & Specialties

Baked Penne

$14.95

Penne Pasta tossed with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.95

Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, spaghettini with tomato sauce, sprinkle of asiago cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.95

Fettucini Bolognese

$14.95

Fettucini Carbonara

$20.95

Penne Shrimp

$15.95

Ravioli & Tomato Sauce

$14.95

Spaghettini & Meatballs

$14.95

Spaghettini & Tomato Sauce

$10.95

Spaghettini Primavera

$15.95

Spaghettini & Sausage

$15.95

Spaghettini tossed with tomato sauce and sausage, asiago cheese

Veal Parmigiana

$20.95

Lasagna

$17.95

Ravioli Bolognese

$18.95

House Favorites

Chicken Milanese

$19.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.95

Veal Milanese

$25.95

Spaghettini & Housemade Pesto Spiked Chicken Meatballs

$19.95

Spaghettini, Chicken Meatballs on a bed of asiag cream tossed in tomato sauce, asiago cheese * Contains Nuts

Pizzoodle's Chicken

$18.95

Eggplant Stack

$23.95

Gluten Free

GF Shrimp

$19.95

GF Chix

$15.95

Dressings TO GO

Pint Dressing

$7.95

Quart Dressing

$12.95

Side Dressing

$0.75

Sauces TO GO

Pint Tomato Sauce

$6.95

Pint Asiago Cream

$11.95

Pint Blush Sauce

$9.95

Pint Bolognese Sauce

$10.95

Quart Tomato Sauce

$11.95

Quart Asiago Cream

$16.95

Quart Blush Sauce

$14.95

Quart Bolognese Sauce

$15.95

Sides

Side Tom Sauce

$1.75

Side Asiago Cream

$3.50

Side Anchovies

$1.95

Doughball

$4.50

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Blush Sauce

$3.00

Side Diablo Sauce

$1.75

Side of Spinach

$4.95

Fresh Mozzarella Ball

$9.95

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Knot Juice

$2.00

1 Chicken Meatball

$4.00

1 single Meatball

$3.00

Side Meatballs

$7.95

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Side Fettucini

$4.95

Side Penne

$4.95

Side Spagattini

$4.95

Side Whole Wheat Pasta

$5.95

Side Ricotta

$1.50

Side Bolo Sauce

$5.00

Cauliflower Dough

$6.95

Side Basil

$1.50

Side Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Banana Peppers

$1.50

Side Croutons

$0.75

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.95

To Go Beverage

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

2 Liter Coke

$5.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$5.00

2 Liter Sprite

$5.00

Beer = Bottle Water =Milk

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

St. Pauli Girl

$5.00

Bud Zero N/A

$4.50

Sunrise City IPA

$6.00

Panna

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Seltzer

$5.00

Red Wine Bottle

Line 39 PN BT

$34.00

Merlot BT

$27.00

Cabernet CopperRidge BT

$27.00

19 Crimes Cab BT

$34.00

Chianti BT

$34.00

Chianti Classico BT

$42.00

Now Presenting Red Blend BT

$34.00

4 Vines Red Zin BT

$35.00

Gascon Malbec BT

$35.00

Intercept P Noir BT

$49.00

Montepuliciano BT

$34.00

Corkage

$25.00

Macedon Btl

$38.00

Shirts/Hats

Basic T-Shirt

$20.00

Baseball Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Performance Shirts

$25.00

Hat

$20.00

Glassware

Bar glass

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 2007, Pizzoodles has been Vero Beach’s home away from home. Serving flavorful pizza, pasta, calzones, and desserts, our family is bringing a taste of Italy to the neighborhood. Our chefs take pride in everything that leaves our kitchen, which is why all our meals are made from scratch -- and you can taste the difference in every bite. Whether you’re dining with us, taking dinner to go, or letting us cater your next office lunch or event, we won’t leave you hungry. So stop by, and be part of the Pizzoodles family.

Website

Location

56 Royal Palm Pt, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Directions

