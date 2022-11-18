Restaurant info

Since 2007, Pizzoodles has been Vero Beach’s home away from home. Serving flavorful pizza, pasta, calzones, and desserts, our family is bringing a taste of Italy to the neighborhood. Our chefs take pride in everything that leaves our kitchen, which is why all our meals are made from scratch -- and you can taste the difference in every bite. Whether you’re dining with us, taking dinner to go, or letting us cater your next office lunch or event, we won’t leave you hungry. So stop by, and be part of the Pizzoodles family.

