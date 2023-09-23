Lunch and Dinner

Appetizer

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chips & Dip

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Honey Butter Pretzels

$10.00

Hummus Plate

$12.50

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Mozzarella Triangles

$11.00Out of stock

Pork Tacos

$13.50

Celery & Carrots

$1.50

Wings

Traditional Wings 5

$7.00

Traditional Wings 10

$13.00

Calzones

pepperoni calzone

$10.00

Taco calzone

$11.00

Veggie calzone

$10.00

Burgers

House Burger

$14.00

Bacon & Bleu

$15.00

Southwestern Burger

$14.50

Western Burger

$14.40

Burger

$12.00

Handhelds

BELT

$12.00

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Italian Sub

$14.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Spicy Chicken

$13.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Onion rings

$3.50

Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

ceasar side salad

$3.50

Desserts

The Greyhound

$5.99

Special Dessert

$6.99

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Extra Sauce

extra sauce/dressing

$0.50

Breakfast

Breakfast

Broadway Buster

$10.00

French Toast

$8.00

Stuffed French Toast

$10.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$8.00

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Waffle

$10.00

Breakfast club

$14.00

A LA carte

Breakfast Drinks

$3.49

Side of gravy

$0.99

Belt

$12.00

kids

Kids FT

$5.00

Kids Breakfast

$5.00

Kids half waffle

$5.00

Alcohol

Draft Beer (Copy)

Bells Oberon

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$6.00

BODHI

$6.50

CBC IPA

$6.00

Coors

$3.00

Dogfish

$6.00Out of stock

DownEast Cider

$5.00

Draft Beer

Garage Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Guinness

$6.50

Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

IPA Flight

$8.00

Jai Alai

$6.00Out of stock

Juice Jolt

$6.50Out of stock

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Pitcher of Miller Lite

$12.00

PsycHOPathy

$6.00Out of stock

Pumking

$7.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Stella

$5.00Out of stock

Summer Shandy

$6.00Out of stock

Tropicoastal IPA

$6.00

Ultra

$3.50

White Rajah

$6.50Out of stock

The Scientist

$6.50

Stiff Arm IPA

$6.00

Wine (Copy)

Champagne

$6.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$7.00

Fran Chard

$8.00

Primo Amore Moscato

$6.00

William Hill Cab Sauv

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Pinot noir

$7.00

Grigio

$7.00

Liquor

Absolute

$6.00

Altos Gold(Do Not Use)

Altos Reposada

$7.00

Altos Silver

$7.00

Angels Envy

$9.00

Angels Envy(Do Not Use)

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Basil Haydens

$8.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Eagle rare

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Four Roses

$6.50

Glenlivet

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Greg Goose

$8.00

Gun Powder

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jager

$5.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jameson(Do Not Use)

$8.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$19.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Johnny Black

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$5.00

Khaluh

$5.00

Makers Mark 46

$7.00

Malibu

$5.00

mimosa

$6.00

New Riff

$9.00

New Riff(Do Not Use)

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Ryans

$5.00

screw driver(Do Not Use)

$7.00

Screwball

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Tanguray

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Well Old Thompson

$3.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

Whistle Pig

$17.00

Woodford

$9.00

Yellow Spot

$6.00

Bottle/Can Beer (Deep Copy)

Bud light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch

$2.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Highnoon

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Truly Punch

$4.00

Truly Vodka

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Down east blackberry

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Corona premier

$4.00

DownEast Blackberry

$5.00

Coors

$3.00

Cocktails

Long Island

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Bloody mary

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

1 shot rum orange, cran, pinnapple juice mixed together

Titos and Soda

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Titos and Cran

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Sex on the beach

$7.00

Gummy Bear Cocktail

$8.00

Virgin Bloody mary

$4.99

Mule

$8.00

Adult chocolate milk

$7.00

Pint juice

$9.00

Maple Manhattan

$11.00

Shots

Green Tea

$9.00

Orange Tea

$9.00

Raspberry Bombs

$7.00

Kids menus

Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Kiddie cocktail

Zoe's Shirley Temple

$2.99

Emma's Shark Bite

$2.99

Scarlett's Cocktail

$2.99

Ava's Rootbeer Float

$2.99

Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drinks (Copy)

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Plates gear & extras

Tshirt

Gray Tshirt

$20.00

Royal Blue Tshirt

$20.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Kiddie Cocktails

Kiddie cocktail (Copy)

Zoe's Shirley Temple

$2.99

Emma's Shark Bite

$2.99

Scarlett's Cocktail

$2.99

Ava's Rootbeer Float

$2.99

Extra sides of sauce

Extra Sauce (Copy)

extra sauce/dressing

$0.50