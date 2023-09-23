Plates and Pints 4008 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4008 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Blu-Willy's - Located in the Heart of Grove City
No Reviews
3985 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurant