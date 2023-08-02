Food

Appetizer

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Camarones Costa Azul

$22.00

Calamari

$22.00

Guacamole Con Chicharron De Rib Eye

$22.00

Camarones Cucaracha

$24.00

Aguachile

$26.00

Verde, rojo o Negro

1 Dozen Ostiones

$30.00

Frio Molcajete Mariscos

$35.00

1 Dozen Ostiones Preparados

$40.00

Camarones Para Pelar

$24.00

3 Oyster Shoots

$15.00

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Sushi

Avocado Roll

$17.00

Camaron, filadelfia, and aguacate y ajonjoli

Emperador

$17.00

Camaron, filadelfia, aguacate, and ajonjoli tampico salsa

California

$17.00

Camaron, pepino, filadelfia, and aguacate

Mar & Tierra

$17.00

Carne de res, camaron filadelfia, and aguacate

Maya Roll

$20.00

Aguachiles

$20.00

Agucate, pepino, and N**** con cebolla

Guamuchilito

$20.00

Filadelfia, pepino, jaiba, tampico, aguacate, and salsa anguila

Caldos

Pescado

$18.00

Camaron

$20.00

7 Mares

$30.00

Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Camaron y Pulpo Cocktail

$25.00

Maya Cocktail

$30.00

Tacos

Pastor

$3.00

Asada

$3.00

Camaron*

$5.00

Pescado*

$5.00

Pollo

$3.00

Quesadilla

Pastor Quesadilla

$15.00

Asada Quesadilla

$15.00

Camaron Quesadilla

$15.00

Pescado Quesadilla

$15.00

Pollo Quesadilla

$15.00

Burritos

Pastor Burrito

$15.00

Asada Burrito

$15.00

Camaron Burrito

$15.00

Pescado Burrito

$15.00

Pollo Burrito

$15.00

Chorizo and Eggs Burrito

$10.00

Papas Con Chorizo Burrito

$10.00

Chicarron with Beans Burrito

$10.00

Plates

Chile Relleno

$22.00

Includes rice and salad

Camarones a La Diabla

$18.00

Includes rice and salad

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.00

Includes rice and salad

Camarones Zarandeados

$20.00

Includes rice and salad

Pechuga Rellena

$20.00

Includes rice and salad

Fajitas

$25.00

Pollo, camaron, and asada. Includes rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$18.00

Pollo, camaron o asada. Includes rice and salad

Enchiladas Rojas

$18.00

Pollo o queso. Includes rice and salad

Filete Zarandeado

$20.00

Pollo o queso. Includes rice and salad

Pulpo Al Carbon

$45.00

Pollo o queso. Includes rice and salad

Molcajete Maya

$45.00

Ribeye

$45.00

Includes asparagus and mashed potatoes

Carne Asada

$25.00

Beans y rice and guacamole

Cortes Ki'waj

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Includes asparagus and mashed potatoes

Tomahawk

$120.00

Includes asparagus and mashed potatoes

Maya Salad Pollo

$12.00

Maya Salad Camaron

$15.00

Sides

Arroz & Frijol

$8.00

Champinones

$8.00

Mash Potato

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Tostada

Ceviche Pescado

$16.00

Ceviche De Camaron

$18.00

Tostada Chuchul Waaj

$22.00

Torre Maya

$30.00

Kids Menu

Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Breakfast Plates

Chilaquiles Verdes

$15.00

Served with beans

Chilaquiles Rojos

$15.00

Served with beans

Eggs and Sausages

$15.00

Eggs Rancheros

$15.00

Eggs a La Mexicana

$15.00

Steak and Eggs

$20.00

Drinks

Ki'Mmak O'ol

Old Fashion

$15.00

Whiskey

Cantarito

$15.00

Tequila

Paloma

$15.00

Tequila

Paloma Negra

$16.00

Mezcal & coffee

Casuelita Maya

$18.00

Tequila

Margaritas

Passion Fruit

$15.00

Cucumber

$15.00

Guava

$15.00

Tamarindo

$15.00

Cantaloupe

$15.00

Watermelon

$15.00

Cadillac Chichen Itza

$18.00

Martini

Apple

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Watermelon*

$16.00

Cucumber*

$16.00

Cocktails

Camaron****

$22.00

Camaron Y Pulpo

$25.00

Maya

$30.00

Camaron, pulpo, oyster, and callo de acha

Kala ' Am

Avilix (Luna Y Noche)

$18.00

RUM, BLUEBERRIES AND MINT, FRESH LEMON AND AGAVE SYRUP

Muyal (Nubes)

$18.00

TEQUILA, JALAPENO, PASSION FRUIT, TRIPLE SEC, AGAVE SYRUP

Uxmal (Piramide MAya)

$18.00

TEQUILA, DRAGON FRUIT, MINT, LIME JUICE, GUANABANA

Alitzel (Nina Sonriente)

$18.00

TEQUILA REPOSADO, CRANBERRY, GRAPEFRUIT, COCONUT CREME, LIME, TRIPLE SEC

Nusca (Tierra Nueva)

$18.00

TEQUILA, MEZCAL, MANGO, LIME

Itzia (Princesa)

$18.00

TEQUILA, DRAGON FRUIT, CUCUMBER, TRIPLE SEC, LIME, SIMPLE SYRUP

Kaba (Mano Dura)

$18.00

RUM, PINEAPPLE, ORANGE, STRAWBERRY, LIME, ORGEAT, DARK RUM

Balam (Jaguar)

$18.00

RUM, PINEAPPLE, ORANGE JUICE, STRAWBERRY, LEMON JUICE & ORGEAT SYRUP

Playa Maya

$18.00

VODKA, SIMPLE SYRUP, TROPICAL REDBULL, WATERMELON REDBULL

Yamil (Amor)

$18.00

VODKA, LIME, ORANGE, BLUE CURACAO, AGAVE

Beers

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Ultra

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Cubeta 6

$42.00

Cubeta 12

$80.00

Soft drinks

Soda

$5.00

Bottle water

$3.00

Ice tea

$5.00

Aguas Frescas

$5.00

Agua mineral preparada

$7.00

Michelada

Michelada Regular

$14.99

Michelada Maya

$19.99

Mix Drinks

1800 Cristalino

$20.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Blanton's

$50.00

Bombay

$12.00

Buchanan's 12

$16.00

Buchanan's 18

$22.00

Bumbu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Casamigo Repo

$18.00

Casamigos Añejo

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Clase Azul Repo

$40.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 70

$25.00

Don Julio Añejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Especial

$25.00

Don julio Rep

$18.00

El Bueno Y Malo Añejo

$18.00

El Bueno Y Malo Blanco

$13.00

El Bueno Y Malo Repo

$15.00

Fireball

$10.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Hendrick

$14.00

Hennesy

$14.00

Herradura

$16.00

Jack Daniel

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johny Walker Double Black

$32.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Macallan 15

$35.00

Macallan 18

$65.00

Maestro Dobel

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Mandala Extra Añejo

$60.00

Martell

$18.00

Remy Martin 1738

$20.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Titos

$13.00

Bottle Service

Whiskey

Jack Daniel's

$200.00

Jameson

$200.00

Black Label

$250.00

Blue Label

$700.00

Buchanan's 18

$350.00

Buchanan's 12

$250.00

Crown Royal

$200.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$250.00

Martell

$300.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$300.00

Remy Martin 1738

$350.00

Vodka

Cîroc

$200.00

Tito's

$250.00

Grey Goose

$300.00

Gin

Bombay

$200.00

Hendrick's

$300.00

Champagne

Belaire Bleu

$200.00

Moët Brut Imperial

$250.00

Moët Rosé Imperial

$300.00

Dom Perignon

$600.00

Dom Perignon Luminous

$700.00

Ace of Spade

$700.00