Ponderosa Grill - Spokane Valley

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine
Steamed Clams
Bacon Cheese Burger

Burritos

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Burger Patty & Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

$11.00

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Ham Egg & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Sausage Eggs & Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Early Birds Specials

Two Eggs & Meats

$10.00

Two Pancakes

$10.00

Two French Toast

$10.00

Favorites

Big Hoss

$18.00

Cali-Style Benedict

$14.00

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Little Hoss

$10.00

Mica Peak Country Benedict

$16.00

Ponderosa Manwich

$15.00

Pork Hash

$14.00

Two Eggs and Two Meats

$13.00

Omelets

Choice of Meat & Cheese

$13.00+

Meat Lovers

$14.00+

Everything

$15.00+

Vegetarian

$13.00+

Southwestern

$15.00+

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Burger Patty & Cheese

$10.00

Chorizo Patty & Cheese

$10.00

Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Ham Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Sausage Eggs & Cheese

$10.00

Scrambles

Choice of Meat & Cheese

$13.00+

Meat Lovers

$14.00+

Everything

$15.00+

Vegetarian

$13.00+

Southwestern

$15.00+

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Breakfast Meat

$2.50+

Hot Cakes

$2.50+

Cheese (Shredded)

$0.75

Eggs

$1.50+

French Toast

$2.50+

Fruit

$3.00

Gravy

$2.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Country Potatoes

$4.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Toast (2 Slices)

$1.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Belgian Waffle

$7.50

Skillets

Choice of Meat & Cheese

$13.00+

Meat Lovers

$14.00+

Everything

$15.00+

Vegetarian

$13.00+

Southwestern

$15.00+

Steak and Eggs

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$25.00

Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00+

Sweet & Lite

Belgian Waffle

$13.00

French Toast

$12.00

Gluten Free Waffle

$15.00

Granola & Yogurt

$9.00

Two Pancakes

$12.00

Appetizers

Steamed Clams

$15.00

Nachos

$14.00

Garlic Bread Cheese Curds

$11.00

Chicken Satay

$15.00

Steak Bites

$14.00

Classic Pizzas

$14.00

Pork Tacos

$8.00

Soup & Salad

Chef Salad

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$6.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Side Caeser

$6.00

Soup of the day

$5.00+

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Cuban Panini Sandwich

$15.00

French Dip Sandwich

$14.00

Hot Italian Sandwich

$16.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Ponderosa Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Burgers

Vegetarian Burger

$15.00

Ponderosa Burger

$16.00

Jalapeno Burger

$16.00

Bison Burger

$19.00

Big Hoss Burger

$18.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Rodeo Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Steak & Potato

Sirloin

$24.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Solo Baked Potato w/ Butter

$3.00

Favorites

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

$18.00

Diablo Shrimp

$19.00

Salmon Cavatappi

$22.00

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Porterhouse Pork Chop

$19.00

Pan-Seared Salmon

$25.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00+

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Desserts

Hot Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00

Old Fashion Apple Crisp

$9.00

Sizzling Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Sides

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Egg (1)

$1.50

Extra Patty

$5.00

Extra Sauces

$0.25

Fish 2 Pieces

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

Garlic Toast - 2 Pieces

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Onions

$0.50

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Salsa

$0.75

Slice Of Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tater Tots

$5.00

Veggies

$4.00

Specials

Monday Night FB Specials

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Fish Fillets

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Kids Fries

$2.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Ponderosa Bar & Grill is a hometown restaurant in the Ponderosa community specializing in all the comfort foods you know and love! Take Dishman Mica until you get to Barneys grocery store on the left.

Location

11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley, WA 99206

Directions

Gallery
Ponderosa Bar & Grill image
Banner pic
Ponderosa Bar & Grill image

