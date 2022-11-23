Ponderosa Grill - Spokane Valley
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Ponderosa Bar & Grill is a hometown restaurant in the Ponderosa community specializing in all the comfort foods you know and love! Take Dishman Mica until you get to Barneys grocery store on the left.
11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
