Popei's Clam Bar Popei's

Popei's Clam Bar
$$
760 Grand Boulevard
Deer Park, NY 11729
Starters
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Fresh seared sea scallops wrapped in bacon and served with Mediterranean couscous and horseradish sauce.
Homemade Baked Clams
Three chopped clams with seasoned bread crumbs, baked to perfection.
Blackened Seared Tuna
Fresh tuna served with housemade salsa of the day and wasabi mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
Buffalo Combo
Sautéed chicken and shrimp in our famous buffalo hot sauce.
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried or sautéed shrimp in our own buffalo hot sauce, served with Bleu cheese for dipping. Made famous right here!
Ceviche
Fresh shrimp and king crab meat with tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and onions all tossed in fresh citrus juice
Chicken Fingers
Even though they don't have fingers.
Fried Clam Strips
Clam Trio
Three Popei's clams, three clams oreganato and three clams casino.
Clams Casino
Six whole baked clams broiled with green and red peppers, bacon and shrimp
Clams Oreganto
Six whole clams seasoned with breadcrumbs, garlic, oregano and a shrimp
Crab Cakes
Pan fried crab cakes, served with chipotle mayo
Filet Tidbits
Tender medallions of filet mignon in a sesame teriyaki glaze with fried wonton chips
Fried Oysters
A dozen whole oysters breaded and deep fried
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
Herb Crusted Lamb Chops
Served over Mediterranean couscous
Mozzarella Sticks
Homemade mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Nachos alla Popei's
Taco meat, tomatoes, onions, lettuce and nacho cheese
Overstuffed Baked Clams
Three of our famous chopped baked clams topped with shrimp, bacon and mozzarella cheese awesome!
Oysters Rockefeller
5 pieces. Oysters baked with spinach, heavy cream bacon and Parmesan cheese
Popei's Clams
Six whole clams, seasoned breadcrumbs, garlic and a splash of white wine and a shrimp
Popei's Skins
Potato skins with bacon and American cheese
Sautéed Scungilli
Served in our spicy red sauce
Seafood Mac & Cheese
Homemade mac and cheese with shrimp, bacon and lobster meat
Stuffed Mushrooms
Breadcrumbs, lump crabmeat and mozzarella cheese
Calamari Corner
Classic Golden Fried Calamari
Served with our house marinara
Thai Chili Calamari
Tossed in a spicy Thai chili sauce
Caliente Calamari
Spicy batter with fried jalapeños and garlic
Buffalo Calamari
Tossed in our famous buffalo hot sauce.
Parmesan Tomato Calamari
Topped with Parmesan cheese and mozzarella
Orange Ginger Calamari
Tossed in an Asian orange ginger sauce
Mussels, Clams & Steamers Gone Wild
Raw Bar
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed with creamy caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives and our house vinaigrette
Seafood Salad
Mussels, scungilli, calamari and shrimp marinated in our house vinaigrette, served over greens
Tossed Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions and carrots
Soups
Burgers
BBQ Cheddar Burger
Topped with Cheddar Jack cheese and onion straws
Black & Blue Burger
Seasoned with Cajun spices and blue cheese
Build a Burger
Start with our 8 oz handmade burger & build from there!
Marinated Burger
Marinated with mushrooms and onions topped with mozzarella cheese
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Lobster Mac & Cheese Burger
Topped with homemade lobster mac and cheese
Pico Burger
Topped with Cheddar cheese and homemade pico de gallo
Parmigiana
Marinara Madness
Land Lovers
Fried Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Francaise
Dipped in egg batter and sautéed with lemon and white wine
Chicken Marsala
Battered and sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine
Ravioli Dinner
Cheese-filled ravioli topped with our house marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Baby Back Ribs
A full rack of fall-off-the-bone pork ribs smothered in our rich BBQ sauce
Shell Steak
Grilled Chicken Cutlet
Marinated Chicken Cutlet
Fish Matters
Salmon Steak
Served blackened, Cajun, -or- broiled. Served with your choice of one side.
Pacific Seabass Dinner
Pan fried sea bass in a light lemon butter sauce with artichoke hearts, spinach and chopped tomatoes, served over angel hair pasta
Shrimp & Bacon Stuffed Salmon
Wild salmon stuffed with bacon, shrimp and seasoned breadcrumbs, served with cream spinach
Tuna Steak
Served blackened, Cajun, -or- broiled. Served with your choice of one side.
Wasabi Panko Tuna
Wasabi panko tuna fresh tuna cooked to order with a crispy wasabi panko crust, served with vegetable fried rice
Lobster & Crab Lovers
King Crab Legs
Snow Crab Legs
Large Clam Bake
Make it summer all year long with this combination. Two 1 1/4 lb whole lobsters, crab legs, steamers, mussels, clams and shrimp are steamed in our light butter and garlic sauce, served with corn on the cob...mmm!
Overstuffed Lobster
Made famous right here at Popei's. This 1 1/4 lb lobster is broiled and stuffed to the tail with our bread crumb stuffing, bacon, shrimp and lump crabmeat and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and a baked clam
Single Lobster
1 1/4 lb lobster served steamed-or-broiled with a baked clam and a corn on the cob
Single Tail
A full dish of nothing but tail! 6 oz broiled Maine lobster tail and a baked clam
Small Clam Bake
Make it summer all year long with this combination. Our 1 1/4 lb whole lobster, crab legs, steamers, mussels, clams and shrimp are steamed in our light butter and garlic sauce, served with corn on the cob...mmm!
Stuffed Lobster
1 1/4 lb broiled whole lobster stuffed with our famous lump crabmeat stuffing and a baked clam
Blow Me Down Specialties
Betta Fetta
Shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat and broccoli in our famous Alfredo sauce over fettuccine
The Cavatelli
Shrimp, scallops and lump crabmeat sautéed with marinara, ricotta cheese and cavatelli pasta, then topped with mozzarella
Linguine With The Works
Mussels, shrimp, scallops, calamari, scungilli, clams and crab legs served over linguine with marinara sauce
Seafood Pie
A Popei's original! Sautéed linguine pie with scallops, shrimp, lump crabmeat and cheese
The Sebastian
Our classic shrimp alla vodka with a twist, we've added a 6 oz lobster tail to this dish
Shrimp alla Vodka
Shrimp sautéed in a pink vodka sauce, served with penne pasta
Shrimp Carbonara
Shrimp, peas and bacon served in our wonderfully rich and creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta
Shrimp Fettuccine
Shrimp tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta.
Stuffed Eggplant
A Popei's original! This is not your grandma's eggplant. Lightly fried eggplant stuffed with shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat, broccoli and ricotta cheese in our house marinara, smothered with melted mozzarella
White Cloud
Shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat and broccoli tossed with penne pasta in a ricotta cream sauce, topped with mozzarella
Chicken Fettucine
Grilled chicken tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta.
Steam Pot
Broiled Seafood Dinners
Broiled Flounder Dinner
Broiled Sea Scallops
Shrimp Scampi Dinner
Tender shrimp, white wine, lemon and chunks of garlic
Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp Dinner
Wrapped in prosciutto and stuffed with lump crabmeat, breadcrumbs and mozzarella cheese
Broiled Combination Platter
Shrimp, scallops, flounder, stuffed shrimp, stuffed mushroom and a baked clam
Fried Feast
Fried Flounder Dinner
Fried Shrimp Platter
Fried Sea Scallop Dinner
Fried Clam Strip Platter
Fried Clam Belly Dinner
Fried Calamari Platter
Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside
Fried Combination Platter
Shrimp, calamari, scallops, flounder, stuffed shrimp, stuffed mushroom and a baked clam
Kid's Menu
Side Bar
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Baked Potato
Cajun Parmesan Corn
Creamed Spinach
French Fries
Linguine Marinara
Linguine Garlic & Oil
Loaded Potato
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Plain Corn
Potato Wedges
Yellow Rice
Side Linguine White Clam Sauce
Side Linguine Red Clam Sauce
Sauteed Broccoli
Sauteed Spinach
Sweet Potato Fries
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Spinach
Vegetable Fried Rice
Creamy Vegetable Risotto
Waffle Fries
Kid's Menu
Dessert
12 Clams H/S
Cold Seafood Salad
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail/ 1lb. (15PCS)
Large Shrimp Cocktail/1lb. (20PCS)
Lobster Cocktail Platter
12 Oysters H/S
1/2 Tray Bacon Wrapped Scallops
1/2 Tray Crab Stuffed Shrimp (15 Large)
1/2 Fried Calamari
1/2 Tray Fried Zucchini
1/2 Tray Mozzarella Sticks (40PCS)
1/2 Tray Mussels Red
1/2 Tray Mussels White
1/2 Tray Nachos
1/2 Tray Steamed Necks
1/2 Tray Steamers
1/2 Tray Stuffed Mushrooms
Buffalo Shrimp/1lb.(20 Large)
Clams Casino Catering (each)
Crab Cakes Catering (each)
Homemade Baked Clams Catering (each)
Jumbo Wings (45PCS)
Overstuffed Baked Clam Catering (each)
Oysters Rockefeller Catering (each)
Petite Wings (75PCS)
Pint Ala Vodka
Pint Alfredo
Pint Blue Cheese
Pint Marinara
Pint Red Clam Sauce
Pint White Clam Sauce
Quart Ala Vodka
Quart Alfredo
Quart Blue Cheese
Quart Marinara
Quart Red Clam Sauce
Quart White Clam Sauce
1/2 Tray Ling W/ Works
1/2 Tray Ling & Clams Red
1/2 Tray Ling & Clams White
1/2 Tray Betta Fetta
1/2 Tray Shrimp Ala Vodka
1/2 Tray Shrimp Parm
1/2 Tray Cavatelli
1/2 Tray Tortellini Carb
1/2 Tray Sausage and Peppers
1/2 Tray Pepper Steak
1/2 Tray Fett Alfredo
Full Rack of Ribs
1/2 Tray Linguine WCS
1/2 Tray Linguine RCS
1/2 Tray Chicken Francaise
1/2 Tray Chicken Parm
1/2 Tray Beef & Broccoli
1/2 Tray White Cloud
1/2 Tray Cheese Lasagna
1/2 Tray Meat Lasagna
1/2 Tray Seafood Lasagna
1/2 Tray Baked Ziti Cheese
1/2 Tray Baked Ziti Meat
1/2 Tray Fries
1/2 Tray Seafood Mac
1/2 Tray Stuffed Eggplant
1/2 Tray Eggplant Rollatini
1/2 Tray Eggplant Parm
1/2 Tray Stuffed Shells
1/2 Tray Seafood Stuffed Shells
1/2 Tray Penne ala Vodka
1/2 Tray Stuffed Flounder
1/2 Tray Baked Raviolo
1/2 Tray Ravioli ala Vodka
1/2 Tray Seafood Manicotti
1/2 Tray Seafood Risotto
1/2 Tray Chicken Marsala
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Family owned and operated, clam bar & seafood house. Located in Deer Park, offering fresh lunch, dinner, and catering for special events.
760 Grand Boulevard, Deer Park, NY 11729