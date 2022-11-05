Popei's Clam Bar imageView gallery
Seafood

Popei's Clam Bar Popei's

1,407 Reviews

$$

760 Grand Boulevard

Deer Park, NY 11729

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.99

Fresh seared sea scallops wrapped in bacon and served with Mediterranean couscous and horseradish sauce.

Homemade Baked Clams

$14.99

Three chopped clams with seasoned bread crumbs, baked to perfection.

Blackened Seared Tuna

$18.99

Fresh tuna served with housemade salsa of the day and wasabi mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.

Buffalo Combo

$18.99

Sautéed chicken and shrimp in our famous buffalo hot sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.99

Fried or sautéed shrimp in our own buffalo hot sauce, served with Bleu cheese for dipping. Made famous right here!

Ceviche

$21.99

Fresh shrimp and king crab meat with tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and onions all tossed in fresh citrus juice

Chicken Fingers

$15.99

Even though they don't have fingers.

Fried Clam Strips

$15.99

Clam Trio

$18.99

Three Popei's clams, three clams oreganato and three clams casino.

Clams Casino

$14.99

Six whole baked clams broiled with green and red peppers, bacon and shrimp

Clams Oreganto

$14.99

Six whole clams seasoned with breadcrumbs, garlic, oregano and a shrimp

Crab Cakes

$17.99

Pan fried crab cakes, served with chipotle mayo

Filet Tidbits

$19.99

Tender medallions of filet mignon in a sesame teriyaki glaze with fried wonton chips

Fried Oysters

$22.99

A dozen whole oysters breaded and deep fried

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

$13.99

Herb Crusted Lamb Chops

$20.99

Served over Mediterranean couscous

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.99

Homemade mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Nachos alla Popei's

$15.99

Taco meat, tomatoes, onions, lettuce and nacho cheese

Overstuffed Baked Clams

$16.99

Three of our famous chopped baked clams topped with shrimp, bacon and mozzarella cheese awesome!

Oysters Rockefeller

$19.99

5 pieces. Oysters baked with spinach, heavy cream bacon and Parmesan cheese

Popei's Clams

$14.99

Six whole clams, seasoned breadcrumbs, garlic and a splash of white wine and a shrimp

Popei's Skins

$14.99

Potato skins with bacon and American cheese

Sautéed Scungilli

$22.99

Served in our spicy red sauce

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$24.99

Homemade mac and cheese with shrimp, bacon and lobster meat

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.99

Breadcrumbs, lump crabmeat and mozzarella cheese

Calamari Corner

Fresh & Tender Calamari! Choose your style!

Classic Golden Fried Calamari

$18.99

Served with our house marinara

Thai Chili Calamari

$18.99

Tossed in a spicy Thai chili sauce

Caliente Calamari

$18.99

Spicy batter with fried jalapeños and garlic

Buffalo Calamari

$18.99

Tossed in our famous buffalo hot sauce.

Parmesan Tomato Calamari

$18.99

Topped with Parmesan cheese and mozzarella

Orange Ginger Calamari

$18.99

Tossed in an Asian orange ginger sauce

Mussels, Clams & Steamers Gone Wild

Your choice of mussels, clams, or steamers -or- any combination of three.

Steam Combo 1

$19.99

Steam Combo 2

$21.99

Steam Combo 3

$23.99

Raw Bar

12 Raw Clams

$19.99

12 Raw Oysters

$23.99

6 Raw Clams

$11.99

6 Raw Oysters

$13.99

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$17.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed with creamy caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives and our house vinaigrette

Seafood Salad

$24.99

Mussels, scungilli, calamari and shrimp marinated in our house vinaigrette, served over greens

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions and carrots

Soups

Homemade Soup! Your choice!

Quart of Soup

$13.99

Pint of Soup

$10.99

Burgers

All burgers are cooked to your liking and served with French fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$18.99

Topped with Cheddar Jack cheese and onion straws

Black & Blue Burger

$18.99

Seasoned with Cajun spices and blue cheese

Build a Burger

$16.99

Start with our 8 oz handmade burger & build from there!

Marinated Burger

$18.99

Marinated with mushrooms and onions topped with mozzarella cheese

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$18.99

Topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Lobster Mac & Cheese Burger

$21.99

Topped with homemade lobster mac and cheese

Pico Burger

$20.99

Topped with Cheddar cheese and homemade pico de gallo

Parmigiana

Served breaded and fried with marinara sauce and melted Mozzarella. All dishes are served with linguine.

Chicken Parmesan

$24.99

Parmesan Combo 2

$27.99

Parmesan Combo 3

$30.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.99

Flounder Parmesan

$25.99

Scallop Parmesan

$28.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$26.99

Marinara Madness

Available in mild, medium, hot -or- garlic butter sauce. Served with linguine.

Marinara Combo

$30.99

Linguine Red Clam Sauce Dinner

$24.99

Linguine White Clam Sauce Dinner

$24.99

Mussels Marinara

$25.99

Shrimp Marinara

$26.99

Zuppa Di Clams

$28.99

Land Lovers

Served with your choice of one side.

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$23.99

Chicken Francaise

$24.99

Dipped in egg batter and sautéed with lemon and white wine

Chicken Marsala

$24.99

Battered and sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine

Ravioli Dinner

$23.99

Cheese-filled ravioli topped with our house marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Baby Back Ribs

$28.99

A full rack of fall-off-the-bone pork ribs smothered in our rich BBQ sauce

Shell Steak

$33.99

Grilled Chicken Cutlet

$23.99

Marinated Chicken Cutlet

$23.99

Fish Matters

Fresh fish straight from the sea!

Salmon Steak

$29.99

Served blackened, Cajun, -or- broiled. Served with your choice of one side.

Pacific Seabass Dinner

$28.99

Pan fried sea bass in a light lemon butter sauce with artichoke hearts, spinach and chopped tomatoes, served over angel hair pasta

Shrimp & Bacon Stuffed Salmon

$31.99

Wild salmon stuffed with bacon, shrimp and seasoned breadcrumbs, served with cream spinach

Tuna Steak

$29.99

Served blackened, Cajun, -or- broiled. Served with your choice of one side.

Wasabi Panko Tuna

$30.99Out of stock

Wasabi panko tuna fresh tuna cooked to order with a crispy wasabi panko crust, served with vegetable fried rice

Lobster & Crab Lovers

All dinners served with one side.

King Crab Legs

$89.99

Snow Crab Legs

$44.99

Large Clam Bake

$81.99

Make it summer all year long with this combination. Two 1 1/4 lb whole lobsters, crab legs, steamers, mussels, clams and shrimp are steamed in our light butter and garlic sauce, served with corn on the cob...mmm!

Overstuffed Lobster

$50.99

Made famous right here at Popei's. This 1 1/4 lb lobster is broiled and stuffed to the tail with our bread crumb stuffing, bacon, shrimp and lump crabmeat and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and a baked clam

Single Lobster

$40.99

1 1/4 lb lobster served steamed-or-broiled with a baked clam and a corn on the cob

Single Tail

$28.99

A full dish of nothing but tail! 6 oz broiled Maine lobster tail and a baked clam

Small Clam Bake

$59.99

Make it summer all year long with this combination. Our 1 1/4 lb whole lobster, crab legs, steamers, mussels, clams and shrimp are steamed in our light butter and garlic sauce, served with corn on the cob...mmm!

Stuffed Lobster

$47.99

1 1/4 lb broiled whole lobster stuffed with our famous lump crabmeat stuffing and a baked clam

Blow Me Down Specialties

Betta Fetta

$30.99

Shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat and broccoli in our famous Alfredo sauce over fettuccine

The Cavatelli

$29.99

Shrimp, scallops and lump crabmeat sautéed with marinara, ricotta cheese and cavatelli pasta, then topped with mozzarella

Linguine With The Works

$45.99

Mussels, shrimp, scallops, calamari, scungilli, clams and crab legs served over linguine with marinara sauce

Seafood Pie

$27.99

A Popei's original! Sautéed linguine pie with scallops, shrimp, lump crabmeat and cheese

The Sebastian

$38.99

Our classic shrimp alla vodka with a twist, we've added a 6 oz lobster tail to this dish

Shrimp alla Vodka

$29.99

Shrimp sautéed in a pink vodka sauce, served with penne pasta

Shrimp Carbonara

$31.99

Shrimp, peas and bacon served in our wonderfully rich and creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta

Shrimp Fettuccine

$29.99

Shrimp tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta.

Stuffed Eggplant

$30.99

A Popei's original! This is not your grandma's eggplant. Lightly fried eggplant stuffed with shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat, broccoli and ricotta cheese in our house marinara, smothered with melted mozzarella

White Cloud

$30.99

Shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat and broccoli tossed with penne pasta in a ricotta cream sauce, topped with mozzarella

Chicken Fettucine

$27.99

Grilled chicken tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta.

Steam Pot

Popei's Steam Pot

$51.99

Alaskan snow crab legs, Dungeness crab legs, mussels, clams, shrimp, baby potatoes & corn on the cob. Served in a Louisiana Cajun broth.

Broiled Seafood Dinners

All broiled with just the right amount of garlic, butter & lemon to make your taste buds sing! Served with your choice of one side

Broiled Flounder Dinner

$27.99

Broiled Sea Scallops

$30.99

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$26.99

Tender shrimp, white wine, lemon and chunks of garlic

Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp Dinner

$29.99

Wrapped in prosciutto and stuffed with lump crabmeat, breadcrumbs and mozzarella cheese

Broiled Combination Platter

$31.99

Shrimp, scallops, flounder, stuffed shrimp, stuffed mushroom and a baked clam

Fried Feast

Breaded & deep fried to a perfect golden brown & served with homemade dipping sauces served with your choice of one side

Fried Flounder Dinner

$27.99

Fried Shrimp Platter

$28.99

Fried Sea Scallop Dinner

$30.99

Fried Clam Strip Platter

$23.99

Fried Clam Belly Dinner

$23.99

Fried Calamari Platter

$28.99

Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Fried Combination Platter

$31.99

Shrimp, calamari, scallops, flounder, stuffed shrimp, stuffed mushroom and a baked clam

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Finger Basket & Fries

$9.99

Kids Burger & Fries

$9.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.99

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$9.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Kids Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Kids Spaghetti MB

$9.99

Kids Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$9.99

Side Bar

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Cajun Parmesan Corn

$4.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Linguine Marinara

$4.00

Linguine Garlic & Oil

$4.00

Loaded Potato

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Plain Corn

$4.00

Potato Wedges

$4.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Side Linguine White Clam Sauce

$8.00

Side Linguine Red Clam Sauce

$8.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed Spinach

$4.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$6.00

Creamy Vegetable Risotto

$6.00Out of stock

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Starters

Homemade Baked Clams

$11.99

Three chopped clams with seasoned bread crumbs, baked to perfection

Overstuffed Baked Clams

$13.99

Three of our famous chopped baked clams topped with shrimp, bacon and mozzarella cheese awesome!

Clams Casino

$11.99

Six whole baked clams broiled with green and red peppers, bacon and shrimp

Clams Oreganato

$11.99

Six whole clams seasoned with breadcrumbs, garlic, oregano and a shrimp

Popei's Clams

$11.99

Six whole clams, seasoned breadcrumbs, garlic and a splash of white wine and a shrimp

Clam Trio

$15.99

Three Popei's clams, three clams oreganato and three clams casino

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.99

5 pieces. Oysters baked with spinach, heavy cream bacon and Parmesan cheese

Fried Oysters

$19.99

A dozen whole oysters breaded and deep fried!

Sautéed Scungilli

$19.99

Served in our spicy red sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.99

Fried or sautéed shrimp in our own buffalo hot sauce, served with bleu cheese for dipping made famous right here!

Buffalo Combo

$15.99

Sautéed chicken and shrimp in our famous buffalo hot sauce!

Herb Crusted Lamb Chops

$17.99Out of stock

Served over Mediterranean couscous.

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$21.99

Homemade mac and cheese with shrimp, bacon and lobster meat!

House-Made Crab Cakes

$14.99

Pan fried crab cakes, served with chipotle mayo.

Blackened Seared Tuna

$15.99Out of stock

Fresh tuna served with house-made salsa of the day and wasabi mayo.

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Even though they don't have fingers!

Popei's Skins

$11.99

Baked potato skins with bacon and American cheese served with sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Homemade mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.99

Breadcrumbs, lump crabmeat and mozzarella cheese.

Nacho alla Popei's

$12.99

Taco meat, tomatoes, onions, lettuce and nacho cheese.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.99

Fresh seared sea scallops wrapped in bacon and served with Mediterranean couscous and horseradish sauce.

Filet Tidbits

$16.99

Tender medallions of filet mignon in a sesame teriyaki glaze with fried wonton chips.

Ceviche

$18.99

Fresh shrimp and king crab meat with tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and onions all tossed in fresh citrus juice.

Raw Bar

Long Island Clams & Oysters!

12 Raw Oysters

$20.99

12 Raw Clams

$16.99

6 Raw Oysters

$10.99

6 Raw Clams

$8.99

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

5 pieces. Served with cocktail sauce.

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions and carrots.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives and our house vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.

Marinated Seafood Salad

$22.99

Mussels, scungilli, calamari and shrimp marinated in our house vinaigrette, served over greens.

Soups

Quart of Soup

$10.99

Pint of Soup

$8.99

Mussels, Clams, & Steamers

Your choice of mussels, clams or steamers -or- any combination of three.

Steam Combo 1

$16.99

Steam Combo 2

$18.99

Steam Combo 3

$20.99

Calamari Corner

Fresh and Tender calamari! Choose your style!

Classic Golden Fried Calamari

$15.99

Served with our house marinara.

Thai Chili Calamari

$15.99

Tossed in a spicy Thai chili sauce.

Caliente Calamari

$15.99

Spicy batter with fried jalapeños and garlic.

Buffalo Calamari

$15.99

Tossed in our famous buffalo hot sauce and blue cheese crumbles.

Parmesan Tomato Sauce Calamari

$15.99

Topped with Parmesan cheese and mozzarella.

Orange Ginger Calamari

$15.99

Tossed in an Asian orange ginger sauce.

Burgers

Served with French fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

Black & Blue Burger

$16.99

Seasoned with Cajun spices and blue cheese.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$16.99

Topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Marinated Burger

$16.99

Marinated with mushrooms and onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

BBQ Burger

$16.99

Topped with Cheddar Jack cheese and onion straws.

Lobster Mac & Cheese Burger

$19.99

Topped with homemade lobster mac and cheese.

Pico Burger

$17.99

Topped with Cheddar cheese and homemade pico de gallo.

Build a Burger

$14.99

Start with our 8 oz handmade burger & build from there!

Parmigiana

Served breaded & fried with Mariana sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. All dishes are served with linguine.

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.99

Chicken Parmesan

$22.99

Flounder Parmesan

$24.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$24.99

Sea Scallops Parmesan

$26.99

Parmesan Combo 2

$25.99

Parmesan Combo 3

$28.99

Land Lovers

Chicken Francaise

$23.99

Dipped in egg batter and sautéed with lemon and white wine.

Ravioli Dinner

$21.99

Cheese-filled ravioli topped with our house marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$21.99

Grilled Chicken Cutlet

$21.99

Chicken Marsala

$23.99

Battered and sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine.

Marinated Chicken Cutlet

$21.99

Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$25.99

A full rack of fall-off-the-bone pork ribs smothered in our rich BBQ sauce.

Shell Steak

$29.99

Our 14 oz tender Angus NY strip is cooked however you like it! Have it marinated -or- blackened at no extra charge.

Marinara Madness

Available mild, medium, hot -or- garlic butter sauce. Served with or over linguine.

Shrimp Marinara

$24.99

Mussels Marinara

$23.99

Zuppa Di Clams

$26.99

Jumbo Marinara Combo

$29.99

Linguine Red Clam Sauce Dinner

$22.99

Linguine White Clam Sauce Dinner

$22.99

Steam Pot

Popei's Steam Pot

$44.99

Alaskan snow crab legs, Dungeness crab legs, shrimp, mussels, clams, baby potatoes & corn on the cob served in a Louisana Cajun broth.

Lobsters & Crab Lovers

Whole Lobster

$37.99

1 1/4 lb lobster served steamed-or-broiled with a baked clam and a corn on the cob.

Twin Whole Lobsters

$72.99

Two 1 1/4 lb lobsters served steamed-or broiled with a baked clam and a corn on the cob.

Stuffed Lobster

$39.99

1 1/4 lb broiled whole lobster stuffed with our famous lump crabmeat stuffing and a baked clam.

Overstuffed Lobster

$41.99

Made famous right here at Popei's. This 1 1/4 lb lobster is broiled and stuffed to the tail with our bread crumb stuffing, bacon, shrimp and lump crabmeat and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and a baked clam.

Small Clam Bake

$52.99

Make it summer all year long with this combination. Our 1 1/4 lb whole lobster, crab legs, steamers, mussels, clams and shrimp are steamed in our light butter and garlic sauce, served with corn on the cob...mmm!

Large Clam Bake

$72.99

Make it summer all year long with this combination. Two 1 1/4 lb whole lobsters, crab legs, steamers, mussels, clams and shrimp are steamed in our light butter and garlic sauce, served with corn on the cob...mmm!

Snow Crab Legs

$36.99

King Crab Legs

$75.99

Cold Water Lobster Tail

$23.99

A full dish of nothing but tail! 6 oz broiled Maine lobster tail and a baked clam.

Fish Matters

Tuna Steak

$25.99

Served blackened, broiled -or- Cajun. Served with one side.

Salmon Steak

$25.99

Served blackened, broiled -or- Cajun. Served with your choose of one side.

Pacific Sea Bass

$24.99

Pan fried sea bass in a light lemon butter sauce with artichoke hearts, spinach and chopped tomatoes, served over angel hair pasta.

Wasabi Panko Tuna

$27.99

Wasabi panko tuna fresh tuna cooked to order with a crispy wasabi panko crust, served with vegetable fried rice.

Shrimp & Bacon Stuffed Salmon

$28.99

Wild salmon stuffed with bacon, shrimp and seasoned breadcrumbs, served with cream spinach.

Fried Feast

Breaded and deep fried to a perfect golden brown & served with homemade dipping sauce. Served with your choice of one side.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$24.99

Fried Flounder Dinner

$23.99

Fried Sea Scallop Dinner

$27.99

Fried Clam Strip Dinner

$21.99

Fried Clam Belly Dinner

$21.99

Fried Calamari Platter

$24.99

Fried Combination Platter

$29.99

Shrimp, calamari, scallops, flounder, stuffed shrimp, stuffed mushroom and a baked clam.

Broiled Seafood Dinners

All broiled with just the right amount of garlic, butter and lemon. Served with your choice of one side.

Broiled Flounder

$23.99

Broiled Sea Scallops

$27.99

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$24.99

Tender shrimp, white wine, lemon and chunks of garlic.

Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp Dinner

$25.99

Wrapped in prosciutto and stuffed with lump crabmeat, breadcrumbs and mozzarella cheese.

Broiled Combination Platter

$29.99

Shrimp, scallops, flounder, stuffed shrimp, stuffed mushroom and a baked clam.

Blow Me Down Specialties

Stuffed Eggplant

$26.99

A Popei's original! This is not your grandma's eggplant. Lightly fried eggplant stuffed with shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat, broccoli and ricotta cheese in our house marinara, smothered with melted mozzarella.

Popei's Seafood Pie

$23.99

A Popei's original! Sautéed linguine pie with scallops, shrimp, lump crabmeat and cheese.

Shrimp Fettuccine

$25.99

Shrimp tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta. Try it with chicken and broccoli instead of shrimp.

Shrimp alla Vodka

$25.99

Shrimp sautéed in a pink vodka sauce, served with penne pasta.

Chicken alla Vodka

$24.99

Chicken Fettuccine

$24.99

Shrimp Carbonara

$27.99

Shrimp, peas and bacon served in our wonderfully rich and creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta.

The Sebastain

$35.99

Our classic shrimp alla vodka with a twist, we've added a 6 oz lobster tail to this dish.

White Cloud

$27.99

Shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat and broccoli tossed with penne pasta in a ricotta cream sauce, topped with mozzarella.

The Cavatelli

$25.99

Shrimp, scallops and lump crabmeat sautéed with marinara, ricotta cheese and cavatelli pasta, then topped with mozzarella.

Betta Fetta

$27.99

Shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat and broccoli in our famous Alfredo sauce over fettuccine.

Linguine with The Works

$39.99

Mussels, shrimp, scallops, calamari, scungilli, clams and crab legs served over linguine with marinara sauce.

Dinner Specials

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$13.99

Blackened Mahi in soft flour tortillas with corn salsa, pickled onions & horseradish mayo.

Shrimp & King Crab Ceviche

$17.99

Smothered 14oz Rib Eye

$29.99

14oz Rib eye smothered with sauteed mushrooms & onions served with loaded mashed potatoes & asparagus.

Lobster Lover

$29.99

Whole split lobster tail with shrimp & clams over angel hair in a red or white clam sauce

Creole Surf & Turf

$29.99

Grilled filet mignon topped with creamy chorizo & shrimp served with yellow rice & street corn

Mango Shrimp

$12.99

Cajun grilled shrimp, tossed with house made mango salsa, drizzled with a pina colada sauce

Angry Lobster

$29.99

Sesame seared salmon served over vegetable fried rice.

Meatball Ricotta Pizza

$10.99

Crispy thin crust pizza with homemade meatballs & ricotta

Giant Lobster Stuffed Shrimp

$28.99Out of stock

Extra large shrimp stuffed with seasoned breadcrumbs, lobster meat, fresh mozzarella, & spinach. Served over pan fried vegetable risotto crab cakes topped with a creamy lobster sauce & grilled asparagus.

Black n Blue Reef & Beef

$16.99

Blackened filet tips and baby shrimp over potato wedges topped with crumbled blue cheese & crispy onions

Lobster Roll

$26.99

Lobster salad on a top split buttered bun with celery served with home made Old Bay chips

Mediterranean Swordfish

$25.99

Grilled swordfish in a light tomato sauce with garlic, onion, capers & fresh herbs served over angel hair

Side Bar

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Cajun Parmesan Corn on Cob

$4.50

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

French Fries

$3.00

Linguine Marinara

$4.00

Linguine Garlic & Oil

$4.00

Loaded Potato

$6.00

Mashed Potatos

$3.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Plain Corn on Cob

$3.00

Old Bay Potato Wedges

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Side Linguine Red Clam Sauce

$8.00

Side Linguine White Clam Sauce

$8.00

Side Lobster Tail

$16.99

Sautéed Broccoli

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed Spinach

$4.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$6.00

Creamy Veggie Risotto

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Finger Basket

$7.99

Kids Fish & CHips

$7.99

Kids Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$7.99

Kids Shrimp Basket

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.50

Ice Cream Truffles

$6.50

Irish Bailys Cheesecake

$5.50

Junior Cheesecake

$7.99

Lava Cake

$6.50

Snickers Pie

$5.50

Raspberry Sorbet Bomb

$5.50

Tartufo

$6.95

Catering Out Menu

12 Clams H/S

$10.99

Cold Seafood Salad

$55.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail/ 1lb. (15PCS)

$18.00

Large Shrimp Cocktail/1lb. (20PCS)

$16.00

Lobster Cocktail Platter

$20.00

12 Oysters H/S

$13.99Out of stock

1/2 Tray Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$55.00

1/2 Tray Crab Stuffed Shrimp (15 Large)

$35.00

1/2 Fried Calamari

$50.00

1/2 Tray Fried Zucchini

$30.00

1/2 Tray Mozzarella Sticks (40PCS)

$45.00

1/2 Tray Mussels Red

$35.00

1/2 Tray Mussels White

$35.00

1/2 Tray Nachos

$35.00

1/2 Tray Steamed Necks

$50.00

1/2 Tray Steamers

$50.00

1/2 Tray Stuffed Mushrooms

$45.00

Buffalo Shrimp/1lb.(20 Large)

$17.00

Clams Casino Catering (each)

$1.75

Crab Cakes Catering (each)

$3.00

Homemade Baked Clams Catering (each)

$2.50

Jumbo Wings (45PCS)

$50.00

Overstuffed Baked Clam Catering (each)

$3.00

Oysters Rockefeller Catering (each)

$3.00

Petite Wings (75PCS)

$40.00

Pint Ala Vodka

$8.00

Pint Alfredo

$7.00

Pint Blue Cheese

$7.00

Pint Marinara

$5.00

Pint Red Clam Sauce

$10.00

Pint White Clam Sauce

$10.00

Quart Ala Vodka

$10.00

Quart Alfredo

$10.00

Quart Blue Cheese

$10.00

Quart Marinara

$8.00

Quart Red Clam Sauce

$14.00

Quart White Clam Sauce

$14.00

1/2 Tray Ling W/ Works

$60.00

1/2 Tray Ling & Clams Red

$40.00

1/2 Tray Ling & Clams White

$40.00

1/2 Tray Betta Fetta

$45.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Ala Vodka

$50.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Parm

$50.00

1/2 Tray Cavatelli

$50.00

1/2 Tray Tortellini Carb

$50.00

1/2 Tray Sausage and Peppers

$45.00

1/2 Tray Pepper Steak

$50.00

1/2 Tray Fett Alfredo

$35.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$20.00

1/2 Tray Linguine WCS

$25.00

1/2 Tray Linguine RCS

$25.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Francaise

$40.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Parm

$45.00

1/2 Tray Beef & Broccoli

$50.00

1/2 Tray White Cloud

$45.00

1/2 Tray Cheese Lasagna

$45.00

1/2 Tray Meat Lasagna

$55.00

1/2 Tray Seafood Lasagna

$65.00

1/2 Tray Baked Ziti Cheese

$30.00

1/2 Tray Baked Ziti Meat

$40.00

1/2 Tray Fries

$15.00

1/2 Tray Seafood Mac

$60.00

1/2 Tray Stuffed Eggplant

$50.00

1/2 Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$45.00

1/2 Tray Eggplant Parm

$35.00

1/2 Tray Stuffed Shells

$40.00

1/2 Tray Seafood Stuffed Shells

$50.00

1/2 Tray Penne ala Vodka

$35.00

1/2 Tray Stuffed Flounder

$55.00

1/2 Tray Baked Raviolo

$30.00

1/2 Tray Ravioli ala Vodka

$40.00

1/2 Tray Seafood Manicotti

$45.00

1/2 Tray Seafood Risotto

$55.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Marsala

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated, clam bar & seafood house. Located in Deer Park, offering fresh lunch, dinner, and catering for special events.

Location

760 Grand Boulevard, Deer Park, NY 11729

Directions

Gallery
Popei's Clam Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Candela - Huntington
orange starNo Reviews
872 East Jericho Turnpike Huntington Station, NY 11746
View restaurantnext
Park Avenue Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,245
178 Park Ave Amityville, NY 11701
View restaurantnext
The Whales Tale
orange starNo Reviews
81 west fort salonga rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Feed and Grain - 73 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
73 Main Street Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
SKIPPERS KITCHEN BAR NORTHPORT NY
orange star4.1 • 632
34 Main Street Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Castaway - 927 Evergreen Walk
orange starNo Reviews
927 Evergreen Walk Ocean Beach, NY 11770
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Deer Park

Gregorys Coffee - GC34 - Deer Park
orange star4.4 • 68
1932 Deer Park Ave Deer Park, NY 11729
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Deer Park
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Bay Shore
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston