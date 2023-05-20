Restaurant header imageView gallery

Port City Club

review star

No reviews yet

18665 Harborside Drive

Cornelius, NC 28031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch Menu

Starters

Crisp Zucchini

$15.00

Lemon & parmesan, lemon basil aioli

Fried Mozzarella

$14.00

Parmesan, herbs, tomato sauce

Firecracker Calamari

$14.00

Cherry peppers, herbs, tomato sauce

Garlic Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

$15.00

Caramelized onions, herbs, chili oil Alabama white & hot sauce

Clothesline Bacon

$16.00

Two slabs maple pepper glaze, pickles, lemon

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Chipotle crema

Tuna Tartar Tacos

$18.00

Chipotle mayo, cucumber salad

Lobster Dumplings

$20.00

Crab Cake Fritters

$18.00

Pimento Cheese and Guac

$15.00

Corn and Clam Chowder

$10.00

Corn Muffins

$6.00

Herb Parmesan Flatbread

$6.00

Lobster & Shrimp Roll

$24.00

Lemon chive mayo

Salads

Port City House

$12.00

Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumber, shaved carrot, red onion, croutons

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Parmesan, cracked black pepper, croutons, caesar dressing

DB Chicken Cobb

$20.00

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Blue cheese, applewood bacon, red onion, heirloom tomato, blue cheese dressing

Mediterranean

$13.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olive, red wine vinaigrette

Burrata, Prosciutto and Asparagus

$16.00

Pizza & Pasta

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato basil sauce, fresh mozzarella

Pepperoni

$16.00

Spicy honey

Lobster "Scampi" Flatbread

$22.00

Garlic, lemon, basil

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

Penna Vodka

$18.00

Calabrian chili spiced vodka sauce, petit pes

Bucatini

$25.00

Crab, asparagus, garlic parmesan cream, herb breadcrumbs

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Fresh corn, shiitake mushroom, scallion, lobster chili butter

Pimento Cheese & Vegetable Flatbread

$16.00

Mains

Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Asparagus, baby carrot, shiitake mushroom, chili sauce, crisp wonton

Balsamic BBQ Pork Chop

$30.00

Bacon, truffle, tomato creamed corn

Open Faced BLT Chicken & Asparagus

$25.00

Bucatini with Shrimp

$24.00

LKN Burger

$19.00

Maple pepper glaze bacon, aged white cheddar, crisp onion, B1 steak sauce

Drunken Mussels

$25.00

Garlic & belgian ale broth, crisp French fries

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Hanger Steak Frites

$38.00

Garlic & herb marinated hanger steak, crisp fries, chimichurri

Lobster Shrimp Roll

$22.00

Rigatoni Vodka

$20.00

Roast Half Chicken

$27.00

Maple bacon "Hipster" farro, baby carrots, garlic thyme jus

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Artisan grits, andouille sausage, Cajun gravy

Sides (Lunch)

Artisan Grits

$7.00

Garlicky Broccoli & Asparagus

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Hipster Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Vegetable Stir Fry

$7.00

Thai chili sauce

Xtra Crustini

Xtra Chips

Dinner Menu

Starters

Clothesline Bacon

$16.00

Two slabs maple pepper glaze, pickles, lemon

Corn and Clam Chowder

$10.00

Corn Muffins

$6.00

Crab Cake Fritters

$18.00

Crisp Zucchini

$15.00

Firecracker Calamari

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella

$14.00

Garlic Lemon Pepper Wings

$15.00

Herb & Parmesan Flatbread

$6.00

Lobster & Shrimp Salad Tacos

$24.00

Lobster Dumplings

$20.00

Pimento Cheese and Guac

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Tuna Tartar Tacos

$18.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$28.00

Soups & Salads

Corn & Clam Chowder

$10.00

Applewood smoked bacon, touch of cream

Port City House

$9.00

Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumber, shaved carrot, red onion, croutons

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, cracked black pepper, croutons, caesar dressing

Mediterranean

$13.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olive, red wine vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Blue cheese, applewood bacon, red onion, heirloom tomato, blue cheese dressing

Burrata, Prosciutto and Asparagus

$16.00

DB Chicken Cobb

$20.00

Pizza & Pasta

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato basil sauce, fresh mozzarella

Pepperoni

$16.00

Spicy honey

Lobster "Scampi" Flatbread

$22.00

Garlic, lemon, basil

Penna Vodka

$18.00

Calabrian chili spiced vodka sauce, petit pes

Bucatini

$25.00

Crab, asparagus, garlic parmesan cream, herb breadcrumbs

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Fresh corn, shiitake mushroom, scallion, lobster chili butter

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

Pimento Cheese & Vegetable Flatbread

$16.00

Mains

LKN Burger

$19.00

Maple pepper glaze bacon, aged white cheddar, crisp onion, B1 steak sauce

Drunken Mussels

$25.00

Garlic & belgian ale broth, crisp French fries

Balsamic BBQ Pork Chop

$30.00

Bacon, truffle, tomato creamed corn

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Artisan grits, andouille sausage, Cajun gravy

Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Asparagus, baby carrot, shiitake mushroom, chili sauce, crisp wonton

Roast Half Chicken

$27.00

Maple bacon "Hipster" farro, baby carrots, garlic thyme jus

Open Faced BLT Chicken & Asparagus

$25.00

Scallop & Octopus w/ Veracruz Sauce

$34.00Out of stock

Market Fish

$28.00

Steaks & Chops

DB Filet Mignon

$45.00

8 oz B1 steak sauce, whipped potato, asparagus

12oz NY Strip & Fries

$48.00

Prime Rib

$44.00

Sides

Artisan Grits

$7.00

Garlicky Broccoli & Asparagus

$7.00

Bacon, Truffle, Tomato Creamed Corn

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Hipster Fries

$7.00

Mac Daddy & Cheese

$7.00

Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Vegetable Stir Fry

$7.00

Thai chili sauce

Xtra Chips

Xtra Crustini

$2.00

Mash Potato

$7.00

Spinach & Mushroom

$7.00

$ Add Lobster Tail

$18.00

Liqour

Vodka

Grey Goose

$13.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Ohranj

$10.00

Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Firefly

$8.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$11.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

3 Olives Cherry

$9.00

3 Olives Grape

$9.00

Deep Eddys Grapefruit

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$11.00

Empress 1908

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$10.00

Kraken Black

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers Dark

$9.00

Mt. Gay

$11.00

Muddy River Coconut

$11.00

Muddy River Spiced

$12.00

Selva Rey

$14.00

Selva Ray Chocolate

$14.00

Tequila

Avion

$12.00

Cabo Wabo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos reposado

$18.00

Jose Cuervo

$14.00

Herradura

$14.00Out of stock

Lunazul

$10.00

Milagro

$12.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Tres Agaves

$12.00

Espolon

$14.00

Illegal Mezcal

$16.00

Scotch

Chivas

$9.00

Clan Macgregor

$8.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

JW Black

$16.00

JW Red

$13.00

Macallan 12

$24.00

Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

Oban

$28.00

Whiskey

4 Roses Small Batch

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Evan Williams BiB

$10.00

George Dickel Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Larceny

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Wild turkey Honey

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Red Breast

$28.00

Cordial

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Domaine De Canton

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva

$10.00

Godiva White Choc

$10.00

Goldschlagger

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$9.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$9.00

Liq 43

$10.00

pama

$12.00

Peachtree

$8.00

Rumpleminz

$8.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St-Germaine elderflower

$10.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$18.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00

Courvoisier VS

$16.00

Childrens Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$8.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$8.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Cosmopolitian

$12.00

Dark n Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$16.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julip

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Royal Flush

$12.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Dessert & Specialty Coffee's

Dessert

Giant Southern Coconut Cake

$14.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

NY Cheese Cake

$10.00

La Pat

$10.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$5.00

OG Cheesecake Pops

$20.00

Classic Creme Brulee

$10.00

Sorbet & Berries

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Sundae

$11.00

Flaming "Laked" Alaska

$19.00

Keylime Pie Cheesecake

$10.00

Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sundae

$11.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Mothers Day Lunch

Starters

Bacon & Eggs

Chicken & Waffle

Classic Caesar (Copy)

Blue cheese, applewood bacon, red onion, heirloom tomato, blue cheese dressing

Crab Cake Fritters (Copy)

Crab Cake Fritters (Copy)

Romaine, Parmesan, cracked black pepper, croutons, caesar dressing

Iceberg Wedge (Copy)

Blue cheese, applewood bacon, red onion, heirloom tomato, blue cheese dressing

Poached Chilled Shrimp

Prix Fixe Per Person

$59.00

Mains

Biscuits & Cornbread

Country Frittata

Grilled Branzino

Salt Crust Prime Rib

Roasted Salmon

8oz Filet

Desserts

Creme Brulee

Strawberry Short Cake

Chocolate Layer Cake

Cheesecake Lolipop

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Prix Fixe

$24.00

Fried Mozzarella

Fingers & Fries

Mac N Cheese

Chicken & Waffles

Pasta w/ Butter

Pasta w/ Red Sauce

Mothers Day Dinner

Starters

Crabcake Fritters (Copy)

Chicken & Waffle (Copy)

Iceberg Wedge (Copy) (Copy)

Blue cheese, applewood bacon, red onion, heirloom tomato, blue cheese dressing

Poached Chilled Shrimp (Copy)

Classic Caesar (Copy)

Classic Caesar (Copy)

Romaine, Parmesan, cracked black pepper, croutons, caesar dressing

Bacon & Eggs (Copy)

Prix Fixe Per Person (Copy)

$59.00

Mains

Biscuits & Cornbread (Copy)

Grilled Branzino (Copy)

Salt Crust Prime Rib (Copy)

Roasted Salmon (Copy)

Ny Strip

Ravioli Primavera

Desserts

Creme Brulee (Copy)

Out of stock

Strawberry Short Cake (Copy)

Chocolate Layer Cake (Copy)

Out of stock

Cheesecake Lolipop (Copy)

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Prix Fixe (Copy)

$24.00

Fried Mozzarella (Copy)

Parmesan, herbs, tomato sauce

Fingers & Fries (Copy)

Mac & Cheese (Copy)

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese (Copy)

Chicken & Waffle (Copy)

Pasta w/ Butter (Copy)

Pasta w/ Red Sauce (Copy)

Marys Party

Pork Chop

$30.00

Chocolate cake

$6.00

Catering Trio

$90.00

Catering Calimari

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18665 Harborside Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Al’s Bar & Grille - 8321 Magnolia Estates Dr
orange starNo Reviews
8321 Magnolia Estates Dr Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Juan Loco - Cornelius
orange starNo Reviews
8301-3 Magnolia Estates Dr Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Crafty Burg’r - Kenton
orange starNo Reviews
17015 Kenton Dr Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Lake Norman
orange starNo Reviews
19601 liverpool parkway cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Waterman Fishbar Lake Norman
orange starNo Reviews
9615 Bailey Rd Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Huntersville
orange star4.9 • 45
16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cornelius

Hello, Sailor
orange star4.3 • 4,855
20210 Henderson Rd. Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Big Bite'z Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,127
20430 W Catawba Ave Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
DanielSan
orange star4.3 • 57
20822 North Main Street Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cornelius
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston