Port City Club
No reviews yet
18665 Harborside Drive
Cornelius, NC 28031
Lunch Menu
Starters
Crisp Zucchini
Lemon & parmesan, lemon basil aioli
Fried Mozzarella
Parmesan, herbs, tomato sauce
Firecracker Calamari
Cherry peppers, herbs, tomato sauce
Garlic Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Caramelized onions, herbs, chili oil Alabama white & hot sauce
Clothesline Bacon
Two slabs maple pepper glaze, pickles, lemon
Shrimp Cocktail
Chipotle crema
Tuna Tartar Tacos
Chipotle mayo, cucumber salad
Lobster Dumplings
Crab Cake Fritters
Pimento Cheese and Guac
Corn and Clam Chowder
Corn Muffins
Herb Parmesan Flatbread
Lobster & Shrimp Roll
Lemon chive mayo
Salads
Port City House
Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumber, shaved carrot, red onion, croutons
Classic Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, cracked black pepper, croutons, caesar dressing
DB Chicken Cobb
Iceberg Wedge
Blue cheese, applewood bacon, red onion, heirloom tomato, blue cheese dressing
Mediterranean
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olive, red wine vinaigrette
Burrata, Prosciutto and Asparagus
Pizza & Pasta
Margherita Pizza
Tomato basil sauce, fresh mozzarella
Pepperoni
Spicy honey
Lobster "Scampi" Flatbread
Garlic, lemon, basil
Rigatoni Bolognese
Penna Vodka
Calabrian chili spiced vodka sauce, petit pes
Bucatini
Crab, asparagus, garlic parmesan cream, herb breadcrumbs
Lobster Ravioli
Fresh corn, shiitake mushroom, scallion, lobster chili butter
Pimento Cheese & Vegetable Flatbread
Mains
Atlantic Salmon
Asparagus, baby carrot, shiitake mushroom, chili sauce, crisp wonton
Balsamic BBQ Pork Chop
Bacon, truffle, tomato creamed corn
Open Faced BLT Chicken & Asparagus
Bucatini with Shrimp
LKN Burger
Maple pepper glaze bacon, aged white cheddar, crisp onion, B1 steak sauce
Drunken Mussels
Garlic & belgian ale broth, crisp French fries
Fish Tacos
Hanger Steak Frites
Garlic & herb marinated hanger steak, crisp fries, chimichurri
Lobster Shrimp Roll
Rigatoni Vodka
Roast Half Chicken
Maple bacon "Hipster" farro, baby carrots, garlic thyme jus
Shrimp & Grits
Artisan grits, andouille sausage, Cajun gravy
Dinner Menu
Starters
Meat & Cheese Board
Soups & Salads
Corn & Clam Chowder
Applewood smoked bacon, touch of cream
Pizza & Pasta
Mains
LKN Burger
Maple pepper glaze bacon, aged white cheddar, crisp onion, B1 steak sauce
Drunken Mussels
Garlic & belgian ale broth, crisp French fries
Balsamic BBQ Pork Chop
Bacon, truffle, tomato creamed corn
Shrimp & Grits
Artisan grits, andouille sausage, Cajun gravy
Atlantic Salmon
Asparagus, baby carrot, shiitake mushroom, chili sauce, crisp wonton
Roast Half Chicken
Maple bacon "Hipster" farro, baby carrots, garlic thyme jus
Open Faced BLT Chicken & Asparagus
Scallop & Octopus w/ Veracruz Sauce
Market Fish
Steaks & Chops
Sides
Artisan Grits
Garlicky Broccoli & Asparagus
Bacon, Truffle, Tomato Creamed Corn
French Fries
Hipster Fries
Mac Daddy & Cheese
Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts
Vegetable Stir Fry
Thai chili sauce
Xtra Chips
Xtra Crustini
Mash Potato
Spinach & Mushroom
$ Add Lobster Tail
Liqour
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Scotch
Whiskey
4 Roses Small Batch
Basil Hayden
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig
Evan Williams BiB
George Dickel Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Larceny
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Wild turkey Honey
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Red Breast
Cordial
Amaretto
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Cointreau
Disaronno
Domaine De Canton
Frangelico
Godiva
Godiva White Choc
Goldschlagger
Gran Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Liq 43
pama
Peachtree
Rumpleminz
Sambuca
St-Germaine elderflower
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Cosmopolitian
Dark n Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
French Martini
Gin Gimlet
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island
Long Island Top Shelf
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Mint Julip
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Ranch Water
Rob Roy
Royal Flush
Rum Runner
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Gimlet
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Dessert & Specialty Coffee's
Dessert
Giant Southern Coconut Cake
Chocolate Mousse Cake
NY Cheese Cake
La Pat
Cake Cutting Fee
OG Cheesecake Pops
Classic Creme Brulee
Sorbet & Berries
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Sundae
Flaming "Laked" Alaska
Keylime Pie Cheesecake
Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sundae
Ice Cream
Mothers Day Lunch
Starters
Bacon & Eggs
Chicken & Waffle
Poached Chilled Shrimp
Prix Fixe Per Person
Mains
Kids Menu
Mothers Day Dinner
Starters
Mains
Desserts
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
18665 Harborside Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031