Crafty Burg’r Kenton
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We offer fresh food at reasonable prices. Our CRAFTY BURG’R meats are ground daily, burg’r buns are baked daily and sides prepared in house. We offer a large selection of IPA beers in cans, bottles and on tap along with an extended list of wines.
Location
17015 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031
Gallery
