Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crafty Burg’r Kenton

review star

No reviews yet

17015 Kenton Dr

Cornelius, NC 28031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Small Fried Pickle

$5.99

In house made served with ranch

Small Fried Mushroom

$5.99

Fresh breaded served with horseradish

Small Loaded Fries

$6.99

Topped with beer cheese and bacon or beer cheese and chili

Small Loaded Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Choice of buffalo chick'n blue cheese, jalapeno and bacon or chili mac

Large Fried Pickle

$7.99

Large Fried Mushroom

$7.99

Large Loaded Mac n Cheese

$8.99

Large Loaded Fries

$8.99

Lettuce Wraps

$9.99

Mix of hoisin sauce, carrots and water chesnuts with your choice of chick'n or beef. Asian slaw and lettuce on the side

Avocado Bites

$8.99

Fresh lightly breaded, served with Boom Boom sauce

Gouda Stix

$9.99

Goude Cheese Strips, BBQ Ranch sauce

Burg'r

Classic Crafty Burg'r

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Good Egg Burg'r

$12.49

Fried egg, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, and mayo

Triple Play Cheese Burg'r

$11.99

American cheese, pepperjack, beer cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

The Whole Farm Burg'r

$10.99

Grilled onions, mushrooms, smoked gouda, lettuce and tomato

Hot Pepper Beef Burg'r

$11.99

In house made beef burg'r topped with roasted pepper, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomato, onion and red pepper mayo

Rolling Hills of Carolina Burg'r

$11.99

Chili, American cheese, slaw, mustard and onions

Crafty BBQ Burg'r

$12.99

Grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and topped with delicious BBQ sauce

Bacon Jam Burg'r

$12.99

Bacon jam, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato and onion

Crafty Melt Burg'r

$11.99

Grilled onions, cheddar and pepper jack cheese on grilled rye bread

Aloha Burg'r

$12.99

Glazed in teriyaki, topped with grilled pineapple, provolone cheese, bacon, spring mix and mayo

Pimento Bacon Burg'r

$12.99

Burg'r topped with pimento cheese, bacon, fried onions, lettuce and tomato

Mac n' Cheese Burg'r

$11.99

Burg'r topped with mac n' cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion

Hot Pepper Veggie Burg'r

$11.99

In house made veggie burg'r topped with roasted pepper, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and red pepper mayo

Veggie Burg'r

$10.99

In house made veggie burg'r topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and red pepper mayo

Craft a Burg'r

Single Burg'r

$9.99

Double Burg'r

$12.49

Triple Burg'r

$14.99

Crafty Chick'n (Copy)

Classic Chick'n

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Bacon Jam Chick'n

$12.99

Chick'n topped with bacon jam and apple slaw

Healthy Start Chick'n

$11.99

Chick'n with avocado, bean sprouts, lettuce and tomato with a brush of honey mustard

BBQ Special Chick'n

$12.99

Chick'n with bacon, cheddar fried onions, lettuce and tomato topped with BBQ Sauce

Boom Boom Chick'n

$13.99

Chick'n topped with lettuce, tomato, crispy onion rings, bacon and our signature Boom Boom Sauce

Buffalo Chick'n

$11.99

Chick'n topped with hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato

Nashville Chick'n

$11.99

Fried Nashville Hot Chick'n with pickles

Craft a Chick'n (Deep Copy)

Single Chick'n

$9.99

Double Chick'n

$12.49

Triple Chick'n

$14.99

Single Veggie Burg'r

$9.99

Double Veggie Burg'r

$12.49

Triple Veggie Burg'r

$14.99

Salads

Asian Chick'n Salad

$11.99

Hoisin glazed chick'n on mixed greens with cucumber, raw red pepper, carrots, Mandarin oranges, onion served with Asian dressing

Grilled Chick'n Salad

$11.49

Chick'n with mixed greens, avocado, raw red pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, bacon and golden raisins

Fried Chick'n Salad

$10.99

Chick'n with mixed greens, avocado, raw red pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, bacon and golden raisins

Cheese Burg'r Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce with a burg'r topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, and pickles

Buffalo Chick'n Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, grilled chick'n, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crumbled bleu cheese and your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce with grilled chick'n, cheddar cheese, egg, bacon, avocado, diced tomato, onion, cucumber, and your choice of dressing

Craft a Salad

Craft A Salad Burg'r

$9.99

Craft A Salad Chick'n

$9.99

Craft A Salad NO MEAT

$9.99

Craft A Salad Veggie

$9.99

Crafty Hits

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.99

White toast grilled with American cheese

Buffalo Chick'n Grilled Cheese

$10.99

A grilled cheese with American cheese and chick'n that's tossed in a creamy buffalo bleu sauce

Fried Peanut Butter & Apple

$8.99

Grilled peanut butter, bacon and apple

BLT

$9.99

White toast grilled with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Fried Bologna

$10.99

Classic fried bologna with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Chick'n Fingers

$10.99

Sauce choice: BBQ, ranch, hot sauce, Boom Boom, BBQ ranch, or honey mustard

Hot Dog

$8.99

All beef hot dog with your choice of two toppings

Little Farmers

Kids Burg'r

$5.99

Served with one side choice and a soft drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with one side choice and a soft drink

Kids Chick'n Fingers

$5.99

Served with one side choice and a soft drink

Kids Grilled PB&J

$5.99

Served with one side choice and a soft drink

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Served with one side choice and a soft drink

Dog'r

Carolina Dog'r

$8.49

BLT Dog'r

$9.99

Beach Dog'r

$8.99

Taco Dog'r

$8.99

Chicago Dog'r

$8.49

Southern Italian Dog'r

$8.49

Yankee Dog'r

$8.49

Aloha Dog'r

$9.99

City Dog'r

$8.49

West Coast Dog'r

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Dog'r

$9.49

Swiss Dog'r

$8.49

Augusta Dog'r

$8.99

Bacon Jam Dog'r

$9.99

Cowboy Dog'r

$8.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Mac n' Cheese

$3.00

Crafty Beans

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Side Salad

$3.50

Seasonal Salad

$3.00

Apple Slaw

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Toppings

Dressings

Side Asian dressing

$0.75

Side Basalmic

$0.75

Side BBQ Ranch

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Beer Cheese

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Boom Boom

$0.75

Side Caramel

$0.75

Side Honey

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Horseradish Mayo

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

Side Mayo

Side Nashville Sauce

$1.00

Side Pomegranate Vinagrette

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Red Pepper Mayo

$0.75

Side Siracha Mayo

$0.75

Side Teriyaki

$0.75

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$5.99

No description needed...UNREAL!!!

Fried Bread Pudding

$5.49

Homemade bread pudding hand battered and deep fried. Served with in house made caramel.

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer BTL

$3.25

Sprite

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Soda Water

SNO CONE

$2.50

Water

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer fresh food at reasonable prices. Our CRAFTY BURG’R meats are ground daily, burg’r buns are baked daily and sides prepared in house. We offer a large selection of IPA beers in cans, bottles and on tap along with an extended list of wines.

Website

Location

17015 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Piper's Tavern at Lake Norman - 17044 Kenton Drive
orange starNo Reviews
17044 Kenton Drive Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Huntersville
orange star4.9 • 45
16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Inizio Huntersville - 16627 Birkdale Commons Parkway Suite E-1
orange starNo Reviews
16627 Birkdale Commons Parkway Suite E-1 Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Midwood Smokehouse Birkdale Village
orange starNo Reviews
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103 Huntersville, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Waterman Fishbar Lake Norman
orange starNo Reviews
9615 Bailey Rd Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Juan Loco - Cornelius
orange starNo Reviews
8301-3 Magnolia Estates Dr Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cornelius

Hello, Sailor
orange star4.3 • 4,855
20210 Henderson Rd. Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Big Bite'z Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,127
20430 W Catawba Ave Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
DanielSan
orange star4.3 • 57
20822 North Main Street Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cornelius
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston