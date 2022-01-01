Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prairie House - Cross Roads

review star

No reviews yet

10001 U.S. 380

Cross Roads, TX 76227

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Water

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Coffee

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Root Beer Bottle

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Hot Tea

$3.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Gallon Of Tea

$7.99

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tonic Water

$2.99

V8

$3.49

First Bite

Bandidos (half)

$10.99

Pepper Jack cheese filled jalapenos wrapped in chicken & bacon, grilled, served on a bed of Texs Toothpicks

Bandidos (whole)

$13.99

Pepper Jack cheese filled jalapenos wrapped in chicken & bacon, grilled, served on a bed of Texs Toothpicks

Onion Strings

$9.99

1/2 lb. breaded strips of jalapenos and onions served w/ ranch

Fried Cheese

$10.99

Lightly breaded and flash fried mozzarella, served w/ ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Lightly breaded and flash fried, served w/ ranch

Cowboy Quesadilla

$11.99

Smoked brisket, cowboy beans, pico de gallo & cheese

Martin's Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Piled high w/ chicken,onions, bell peppers & cheese. Served w/ salsa and sour cream

Combo

$12.99

TX toothpicks, Fried Mushrooms, Fried cheese

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Lightly breaded and flash fried, served w/ ranch

BBQ Trio

$14.99

Burnt ends, Bandidos, Smoked sausage

Bottle Caps

$9.99

Hand battered jalapenos, lightly breaded and flash fried, served w/ ranch

Brisket Burnt Ends

$13.99

A delicacy in the world of BBQ w/ an intense smoke flavor

Brisket Queso

$11.99

Smoked green chili queso topped w/ chopped Brisket

Xtra Chips

Texas Toast

Onion Strings

$9.99

Fried Ribs (4)

$10.99

Fried Green Bean App

$10.99

Chips And Salsa

$10.99

Sandwiches

Del Rio Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken with pepper jack, jalapenos, LTOP on a brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken grilled or fried, LTOP on a brioche bun

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, LTOP on a brioche bun

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken fried steak, LTOP on a brioche bun

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

In house smoked turkey, LTOP on a brioche bun

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken fried chicken, LTOP on a brioche bun

Sliced Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced Brisket on a brioche bun

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Chopped Brisket on a brioche bun

Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Sausage on a brioche bun

Catfish Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Catfich, LTOP on a brioche bun

The Burger Sandwich

$11.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty w/ LTOP

Bison Burger Sandwich

$15.99

Mesquite grilled to your liking, LTOP on a brioche bun

Elk Burger Sandwich

$15.99

Mesquite grilled to your liking, LTOP on a brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked pulled pork w/ jalapeno cabbage slaw, TX toothpicks, pickles & BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

Gone Fishin'

Fried Catfish (4)

$17.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried 'till golden brown

Catfish & Shrimp

$18.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried 'till golden brown

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.99

Mesquite Grilled to perfection and served with a side of butter sauce

Gulf Shrimp

$18.99

Marinated and grilled to perfection Texas Gulf shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$18.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried Texas Gulf shrimp

Mesquite Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Seasoned and mesquite grilled. Topped w/a sesame ginger glaze

Grilled Catfish

$17.99

Prairie Classics

Prairie Chicken

$16.99

Chicken breast, marinated & mesquite grilled

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried w/ Gravy on the side

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried topped with gravy

Grilled Texas Quail

$17.99

4 quail knots,marinated and mesquite grilled to perfection

BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Chicken breast marinated, mesquite grilled and slathered with BBQ sauce

From the Garden

Prairie Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens w/ mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, grated carrots, red cabbage, cheese & croutons

Spinach Delight

$10.99

Spinach w/ strawberries, red onions, feta cheese, mushrooms & candied pecans

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Prairie salad w/ cowboy beans, pico de gallo & tortilla strips

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese & bacon

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons

Steaks

16oz Ribeye

$33.99

Mesquite grilled to perfection

12oz Ribeye

$27.99

Seasoned & mesquite grilled to perfection

Top Sirloin

$16.99

Mesquite grilled to perfection

NY Strip

$20.99

Mesquite grilled to perfection

Filet

$27.99

Mesquite grilled to perfection

12oz Prime Rib

$28.99

Mesquite smoked to perfection

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

Mesquite grilled to perfection

BBQ

Sliced Brisket

$16.99

House Smoked

Chopped Brisket

$16.99

Housed Smoked

Pulled Pork

$16.99

House Smoked

Smoked Turkey

$15.99

House Smoked

Sausage

$15.99

House Smoked

Jalapeno Sausage

$15.99

House Smoked

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.99

House Smoked

Baby Back Ribs Whole Rack

$22.99

House Smoked

TX 2 Step

$17.99

House Smoked

TX 3 Step

$19.99

House Smoked

Frontier Selections

Pork Chops

$18.99

2 center cut pork chops, mesquite grilled

Cowboy Special

$12.99

Cowboy beans topped with chopped brisket, BBQ sauce, onions, jalapenos, cornbread.

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$27.99

Lil' Wranglers

Kid's Burger

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid's BBQ Sandwich

$6.99

Kid's Prairie Dog

$4.99

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$4.99

Kid's From the Pit

$7.99

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Sweet Endings

Cobbler

$6.99

A La Mode

$1.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Praline Cheesecake

$6.99

Fried Cheese Cake

$8.99

Hand rolled in cinnamon and sugar & served with ice cream

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.99

Pineapple Upside Cake

$6.99

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$6.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Sweet potato (FF)

$3.99

Mashed potato

$3.99

Baked Swt Potato

$3.99

Potato salad

$3.99

Cole slaw

$3.99

Dinner salad

$3.99

Corn

$3.99

Veg Skewer

$3.99

Green beans

$3.99

Carrots

$3.99

Cowboy beans

$3.99

White mac

$3.99

Fried okra

$3.99

FGB

$3.99

Onion strings (SIDE)

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Yellow Mac

$3.99

Onion Strings (SIDE)

$3.99

Smiley Fries

$3.99

Add Fish Filet

$7.99

Add Ons

Avocado

$2.25

Bacon

$1.99

Bandido (single)

$1.75

Cheddar

$1.25

Grated Cheese

$1.25

Grilled onions

$1.99

Jalapenos

$0.99

Pepper Jack

$1.25

Sauteed mushrooms

$3.99

Swiss

$1.25

TX Toothpicks

$1.99

Whole jalapeno

$0.99

Add Grilled Shrimp (4)

$7.99

Add Fried Shrimp (3)

$7.99

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.25

Bun

$0.99

Extra Dressing

Ranch 2oz

$0.75

Xtra Dressing 6oz

$2.49

BBQ 2oz

$0.99

BBQ 6oz

$2.49

Balsamic Vinaigrette 2oz

$0.50

Bleu Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.50

Italian 2oz

$0.50

Thousand Island 2oz

$0.50

Sesame Ginger 2oz

$0.50

Avocado Ranch 2oz

$1.25

Xtra Gravy 6oz

$1.99

Brown Gravy 6oz

$1.99

Add Sd of 2 Oz Queso

$0.99

Extra Queso 6oz

$3.25

Open Item

Open Liquor

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Frontier Cooking and Catering. Y'all come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10001 U.S. 380, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JB’s Wood Fire Pizza, LLC - 3801 Wildridge Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Wildridge Blvd Oak Point, TX 75068
View restaurantnext
Towers Tap House
orange star3.6 • 1,023
290 E Eldorado PKW Little Elm, TX 75068
View restaurantnext
Ruby Cates Bake + Shop - 202 b S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
202 b S Main St Aubrey, TX 76227
View restaurantnext
Hurtado Barbecue - Little Elm
orange starNo Reviews
100 Hardwicke Little Elm, TX 75036
View restaurantnext
Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy - 407 Eldorado Parkway Ste #140
orange starNo Reviews
407 Eldorado Parkway ste 140 Little Elm, TX 75068
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut - Little Elm
orange starNo Reviews
210 East Eldorado Parkway Little Elm, TX 75068
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cross Roads
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Denton
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston