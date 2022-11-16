Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Prestige Diner

review star

No reviews yet

1318 Springfield Avenue

New Providence, NJ 07974

BUFFALO WINGS
BACON
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

THANKSGIVING

THANKSGIVING CATERING (4-6 People)

$160.00

Fresh Roasted Turkey, Homemade Gravy, String Beans Almondine, Stuffing, Sweet Potato Mashed, Whole Pumpkin Pie, Bottle of SIMI CABERNET. Order by 11/19 please.

THANKSGIVING INDIVIDUAL MEAL

$25.95

Fresh Carved Turkey, House Salad, String Beans Almondine, Sweet Potato Mashed, Slice of Pumpkin Pie.

GAME DAY PACKAGES-NEXT DAY PICK UP

KICKOFF

$160.00

Create your own. Choose up to 4 of your favorite small trays and we will get them all ready for you.

FIELD GOAL

$200.00

Create your own. Choose up to 5 of your favorite trays and we will get them all ready for you.

TOUCHDOWN

$300.00

Invite the crowd over and leave the cooking to us. Choose up to 4 of your favorite large trays and enjoy watching your team win

APPETIZERS CATERING-NEXT DAY PICK UP

BUFFALO WINGS-LARGE TRAY

$90.00

60 pieces of your choice original or, boneless tossed in your choice of 3 sauces

BUFFALO WINGS -SMALL TRAY

$45.00

30 pieces of your choice original or, boneless tossed in your choice of 3 sauces

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS-LARGE TRAY

$90.00

50 pieces of homemade Cheesesteak Spring Roll halves served with Au Jus dipping sauce

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS-SMALL TRAY

$45.00

25 pieces of homemade Cheesesteak Spring Roll halves served with Au Jus dipping sauce

CHICKEN FINGERS-LARGE TRAY

$90.00

40 Pieces of crisp tenders served with marinara sauce and honey mustard for dipping.

CHICKEN FINGERS-SMALL TRAY

$60.00

25 Pieces of crisp tenders served with marinara sauce and honey mustard for dipping.

NACHOS-LARGE TRAY

$40.00

A mountain of flash fried tortilla chips smothered in our homemade chili, shredded lettuce, diced peppers and onions, topped with melted sharp Cheddar Cheese. Served with made to order Pico and Guac.

MAPLE GLAZED PORK PORK BELLY

$60.00

A house specialty. Picture thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, then maple glazed and tossed in a special Bourbon jalapeño spiked sauce.

MOZZARELLA STICKS-LARGE TRAY

$80.00

50 Pieces of homemade whole milk mozzarella sticks flash fried to order and served with our marinara sauce for dipping..

MOZZARELLA STICKS-SMALL TRAY

$40.00

25 Pieces of homemade whole milk mozzarella sticks flash fried to order and served with our marinara sauce for dipping..

POTATO SKINS-LARGE TRAY

$70.00

40 Pieces of Idaho Potato halves topped with melted sharp Cheddar, bacon bits and chives. Served with Sour Cream.

POTATO SKINS-SMALL TRAY

$50.00

25 Pieces of Idaho Potato halves topped with melted sharp Cheddar, bacon bits and chives. Served with Sour Cream.

PORTOGUESE SHRIMP AND CHORIZO TRAY

$70.00

House smoked chorizo and baby shrimp sautéed in EVOO and simmered with fresh tomato in our garlic wine sauce. Served with garlic breadsticks.

STUFFED MUSHROOMS TRAY

$70.00

Mushroom caps (24) stuffed with lump crabmeat (12), spinach and feta (12).

FRIED CALAMARI TRAY

$70.00

Panko and herb crusted calamari flash fried and tossed in your favorite sauce-choose up to 3.

MARYLAND LUMP CRABCAKES TRAY

$80.00

14 pan seared Maryland lump crab cakes served over sun-dried tomato aioli.

BREAKFAST CATERING 6-8 PEOPLE-NEXT DAY PICK UP

ALMOND CRUSTED CROISSANT FRENCH TOAST TRAY

$70.00

Fresh Balthazar almond croissant, dipped in our custard batter and topped with fresh blueberries & raspberries. With syrup and butter.

NUTELLA STUFFED FRENCH TOAST TRAY

$60.00

Homemade challah bread stuffed with creamy nutella, topped with fresh strawberries. Served with syrup and butter.

LEMON BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST TRAY

$60.00

Homemade challah bread stuffed with lemon filling and fresh blueberries. Served with syrup and butter.

BAKED BRIE AND FIG FRENCH TOAST TRAY

$70.00

Homemade challah bread stuffed with imported brie and fig spread, topped with fresh candied walnuts.

PUMPKIN PANCAKES TRAY

$70.00

Real pumpkin folded in our buttermilk pancake batter and topped with apple cinnamon braised apples. A seasonal delicacy.

APPLE CINNAMON PANCAKES TRAY

$60.00

Our buttermilk pancakes folded with cinnamon braised fresh apples

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES TRAY

$60.00

Loaded with real Hershey® chocolate chips and your own can of whipped cream on the side.

WORKOUT PANCAKES TRAY

$80.00

Whole wheat pancakes with grilled turkey sausage & scrambled egg whites

HEALTHY SUNRISE PANCAKES TRAY

$70.00

Whole wheat pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, accompanied with low-fat yogurt, syrup and butter.

BREAKFAST EMPANADAS TRAY

$70.00

Homemade empanadas (14) stuffed with smoked chorizo, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese and eggs, served with home fries & pico de gallo

NOVA SCOTIA LOX TRAY TRAY

$90.00

Premium Nova Scotia Lox served with fresh baked bagels, cream cheese, onions and tomatoes.

ASSORTED BREAKFAST WRAPS TRAY

$80.00

Two each of our Healthy Morning Wrap, Bacon Wrap n Roll, Vegetable Breakfast Wrap and Heart Smart Wrap with a tray of HomeFries.

BACON TRAY

$30.00

Applewood smoked bacon cooked right before you pick it up.

HAM TRAY

$30.00

Premium Black Forest Ham sliced and cooked on the charcoal for you to enjoy.

SAUSAGE TRAY

$30.00

Thumans link sausages. A great choice for a boring treat.

TURKEY SAUSAGE TRAY

$40.00

Turkey sausage patties cooked on the flat-top right before you pick them up.

HOME FRIES TRAY

$25.00

Idaho potatoes cooked with diced peppers and onions.

FRUIT SALAD TRAY

$50.00

A seasonal fruit medley for you to enjoy.

COFFEE BOX

$20.00

10 cups of fresh brewed Arabica coffee served with sugar and cream.

HOT CHOCOLATE BOX

$25.00

10 cups of steaming Nestle hot chocolate and your own can of whipped cream to enjoy

ORANGE JUICE BOX

$12.00

One gallon of Farmer's Natural premium orange juice.

POULTRY-SMALL TRAYS 10-12 PEOPLE LARGE TRAYS 20 PEOPLE-NEXT DAY PICK UP

CHICKEN FRANCAISE-LARGE TRAY

$100.00

A House specialty. Breast of chicken sautéed in EVOO and simmered in our homemade lemon butter sauce served over rice.

CHICKEN FRANCAISE-SMALL TRAY

$60.00

A House specialty. Breast of chicken sautéed in EVOO and simmered in our homemade lemon butter sauce served over rice.

CHICKEN KABOB-LARGE TRAY

$100.00

Skewered chicken (20) with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes & mushrooms over rice

CHICKEN KABOB-SMALL TRAY

$60.00

Skewered Chicken (10) with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes & mushrooms over rice

CHICKEN MILANAISE-LARGE TRAY

$100.00

Herb Crusted Breast of Chicken pan fried and topped with organic Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Bermuda Onions and Balsamic Drizzle.

CHICKEN MILANESE- SMALL TRAY

$60.00

Herb Crusted Breast of Chicken pan fried and topped with organic Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Bermuda Onions and Balsamic Drizzle.

CHICKEN MARSALA-LARGE TRAY

$100.00

Breast of Chicken sautéed in olive oil with fresh mushrooms & marsala wine over rice.

CHICKEN MARSALA-SMALL TRAY

$60.00

Breast of Chicken sautéed in olive oil with fresh mushrooms & marsala wine over rice

CHICKEN BASILICO-LARGE TRAY

$100.00

Juicy chicken tenderloins sautéed in EVOO and simmered with fresh tomatoes and basil leaves served over rice.

CHICKEN BASILICO-SMALL TRAY

$60.00

Juicy chicken tenderloins sautéed in EVOO and simmered with fresh tomatoes and basil leaves served over rice.

SEAFOOD-NEXT DAY PICK UP

SALMON

$80.00

Fresh caught filet of salmon prepared the way you like it. Served with choice of starch and vegetable.

SHRIMP

$80.00

Extra large Gulf shrimp prepared in variety of styles for you to choose from. Served with starch and vegetable.

FILET OF SOLE

$80.00

Fresh Filet of Sole prepared in a variety of ways for you to choose from.Served with starch and vegetable.

TILAPIA

$80.00

Prepared in variety of ways and served with with your choice of starch and vegetable.

FISH AND CHIPS

$80.00

Beer battered cod flash fried and served with crispy fries, tartar and cocktail sauce.

MARYLAND LUMP CRABCAKES TRAY

$80.00

14 pan seared Maryland lump crab cakes served over sun-dried tomato aioli.

DINNER BOARD SPECIALS

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$18.95

sauteed in olive oil with our homemade lemon butter sauce

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

$24.95

Homemade Ravioli filled with creamy butternut squash simmered in brown butter sage sauce.

LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE

$26.95

Four Cheese Baked Macaroni Topped with Fresh Lobster Claw meat. Comfort food delight.

LUNCH BOARD SPECIALS with Soup

BEEF GOULASH

$19.95

Marinated cubes of tender beef braised in our homemade gravy over butter noodles.

TUNA MELT

$14.95

Grilled tuna salad on choice of bread w/American Cheese and tomato

NASHVILLE HOT HONEY CHICKEN

$15.95

Buttermilk-fried chicken topped w/hot honey sauce, pickles + ranch dressing, served with French fries

BEER BATTERED COD TACOS W/ CILANTRO FRIES

$14.95

3 Soft tacos w/crunchy cabbage, pico, cilantro crema, Haas avocado

MONDAY

CHICKEN SOUP

$4.95

LENTIL

$4.95

FRENCH ONION

$4.95

TUESDAY

MINESTRONE

$4.95

CHICKEN SOUP

$4.95

CREAM OF SPINACH

$4.95

WEDNESDAY

YANKEE BEAN

$4.95

CHICKEN SOUP

ROASTED VEGETABLE & QUINOA

$4.95

THURSDAY

SPLIT PEA

$4.95

SAUSAGE AND KALE

$4.95

CHICKEN SOUP

$4.95

AVGOLEMONO SOUP

$8.95

FRIDAY

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$4.95

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER (Copy)

$4.95

CHICKEN SOUP

$4.95

AVGOLEMONO SOUP

$8.95

SATURDAY

BEEF BARLEY

$4.95

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$4.95

CHICKEN SOUP

$4.95

AVGOLEMONO SOUP

$8.95

SUNDAY

CREAM OF TURKEY