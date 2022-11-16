- Home
- /
- New Providence
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Prestige Diner
Prestige Diner
No reviews yet
1318 Springfield Avenue
New Providence, NJ 07974
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
THANKSGIVING
THANKSGIVING CATERING (4-6 People)
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Homemade Gravy, String Beans Almondine, Stuffing, Sweet Potato Mashed, Whole Pumpkin Pie, Bottle of SIMI CABERNET. Order by 11/19 please.
THANKSGIVING INDIVIDUAL MEAL
Fresh Carved Turkey, House Salad, String Beans Almondine, Sweet Potato Mashed, Slice of Pumpkin Pie.
GAME DAY PACKAGES-NEXT DAY PICK UP
KICKOFF
Create your own. Choose up to 4 of your favorite small trays and we will get them all ready for you.
FIELD GOAL
Create your own. Choose up to 5 of your favorite trays and we will get them all ready for you.
TOUCHDOWN
Invite the crowd over and leave the cooking to us. Choose up to 4 of your favorite large trays and enjoy watching your team win
APPETIZERS CATERING-NEXT DAY PICK UP
BUFFALO WINGS-LARGE TRAY
60 pieces of your choice original or, boneless tossed in your choice of 3 sauces
BUFFALO WINGS -SMALL TRAY
30 pieces of your choice original or, boneless tossed in your choice of 3 sauces
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS-LARGE TRAY
50 pieces of homemade Cheesesteak Spring Roll halves served with Au Jus dipping sauce
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS-SMALL TRAY
25 pieces of homemade Cheesesteak Spring Roll halves served with Au Jus dipping sauce
CHICKEN FINGERS-LARGE TRAY
40 Pieces of crisp tenders served with marinara sauce and honey mustard for dipping.
CHICKEN FINGERS-SMALL TRAY
25 Pieces of crisp tenders served with marinara sauce and honey mustard for dipping.
NACHOS-LARGE TRAY
A mountain of flash fried tortilla chips smothered in our homemade chili, shredded lettuce, diced peppers and onions, topped with melted sharp Cheddar Cheese. Served with made to order Pico and Guac.
MAPLE GLAZED PORK PORK BELLY
A house specialty. Picture thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, then maple glazed and tossed in a special Bourbon jalapeño spiked sauce.
MOZZARELLA STICKS-LARGE TRAY
50 Pieces of homemade whole milk mozzarella sticks flash fried to order and served with our marinara sauce for dipping..
MOZZARELLA STICKS-SMALL TRAY
25 Pieces of homemade whole milk mozzarella sticks flash fried to order and served with our marinara sauce for dipping..
POTATO SKINS-LARGE TRAY
40 Pieces of Idaho Potato halves topped with melted sharp Cheddar, bacon bits and chives. Served with Sour Cream.
POTATO SKINS-SMALL TRAY
25 Pieces of Idaho Potato halves topped with melted sharp Cheddar, bacon bits and chives. Served with Sour Cream.
PORTOGUESE SHRIMP AND CHORIZO TRAY
House smoked chorizo and baby shrimp sautéed in EVOO and simmered with fresh tomato in our garlic wine sauce. Served with garlic breadsticks.
STUFFED MUSHROOMS TRAY
Mushroom caps (24) stuffed with lump crabmeat (12), spinach and feta (12).
FRIED CALAMARI TRAY
Panko and herb crusted calamari flash fried and tossed in your favorite sauce-choose up to 3.
MARYLAND LUMP CRABCAKES TRAY
14 pan seared Maryland lump crab cakes served over sun-dried tomato aioli.
BREAKFAST CATERING 6-8 PEOPLE-NEXT DAY PICK UP
ALMOND CRUSTED CROISSANT FRENCH TOAST TRAY
Fresh Balthazar almond croissant, dipped in our custard batter and topped with fresh blueberries & raspberries. With syrup and butter.
NUTELLA STUFFED FRENCH TOAST TRAY
Homemade challah bread stuffed with creamy nutella, topped with fresh strawberries. Served with syrup and butter.
LEMON BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST TRAY
Homemade challah bread stuffed with lemon filling and fresh blueberries. Served with syrup and butter.
BAKED BRIE AND FIG FRENCH TOAST TRAY
Homemade challah bread stuffed with imported brie and fig spread, topped with fresh candied walnuts.
PUMPKIN PANCAKES TRAY
Real pumpkin folded in our buttermilk pancake batter and topped with apple cinnamon braised apples. A seasonal delicacy.
APPLE CINNAMON PANCAKES TRAY
Our buttermilk pancakes folded with cinnamon braised fresh apples
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES TRAY
Loaded with real Hershey® chocolate chips and your own can of whipped cream on the side.
WORKOUT PANCAKES TRAY
Whole wheat pancakes with grilled turkey sausage & scrambled egg whites
HEALTHY SUNRISE PANCAKES TRAY
Whole wheat pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, accompanied with low-fat yogurt, syrup and butter.
BREAKFAST EMPANADAS TRAY
Homemade empanadas (14) stuffed with smoked chorizo, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese and eggs, served with home fries & pico de gallo
NOVA SCOTIA LOX TRAY TRAY
Premium Nova Scotia Lox served with fresh baked bagels, cream cheese, onions and tomatoes.
ASSORTED BREAKFAST WRAPS TRAY
Two each of our Healthy Morning Wrap, Bacon Wrap n Roll, Vegetable Breakfast Wrap and Heart Smart Wrap with a tray of HomeFries.
BACON TRAY
Applewood smoked bacon cooked right before you pick it up.
HAM TRAY
Premium Black Forest Ham sliced and cooked on the charcoal for you to enjoy.
SAUSAGE TRAY
Thumans link sausages. A great choice for a boring treat.
TURKEY SAUSAGE TRAY
Turkey sausage patties cooked on the flat-top right before you pick them up.
HOME FRIES TRAY
Idaho potatoes cooked with diced peppers and onions.
FRUIT SALAD TRAY
A seasonal fruit medley for you to enjoy.
COFFEE BOX
10 cups of fresh brewed Arabica coffee served with sugar and cream.
HOT CHOCOLATE BOX
10 cups of steaming Nestle hot chocolate and your own can of whipped cream to enjoy
ORANGE JUICE BOX
One gallon of Farmer's Natural premium orange juice.
POULTRY-SMALL TRAYS 10-12 PEOPLE LARGE TRAYS 20 PEOPLE-NEXT DAY PICK UP
CHICKEN FRANCAISE-LARGE TRAY
A House specialty. Breast of chicken sautéed in EVOO and simmered in our homemade lemon butter sauce served over rice.
CHICKEN FRANCAISE-SMALL TRAY
A House specialty. Breast of chicken sautéed in EVOO and simmered in our homemade lemon butter sauce served over rice.
CHICKEN KABOB-LARGE TRAY
Skewered chicken (20) with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes & mushrooms over rice
CHICKEN KABOB-SMALL TRAY
Skewered Chicken (10) with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes & mushrooms over rice
CHICKEN MILANAISE-LARGE TRAY
Herb Crusted Breast of Chicken pan fried and topped with organic Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Bermuda Onions and Balsamic Drizzle.
CHICKEN MILANESE- SMALL TRAY
Herb Crusted Breast of Chicken pan fried and topped with organic Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Bermuda Onions and Balsamic Drizzle.
CHICKEN MARSALA-LARGE TRAY
Breast of Chicken sautéed in olive oil with fresh mushrooms & marsala wine over rice.
CHICKEN MARSALA-SMALL TRAY
Breast of Chicken sautéed in olive oil with fresh mushrooms & marsala wine over rice
CHICKEN BASILICO-LARGE TRAY
Juicy chicken tenderloins sautéed in EVOO and simmered with fresh tomatoes and basil leaves served over rice.
CHICKEN BASILICO-SMALL TRAY
Juicy chicken tenderloins sautéed in EVOO and simmered with fresh tomatoes and basil leaves served over rice.
SEAFOOD-NEXT DAY PICK UP
SALMON
Fresh caught filet of salmon prepared the way you like it. Served with choice of starch and vegetable.
SHRIMP
Extra large Gulf shrimp prepared in variety of styles for you to choose from. Served with starch and vegetable.
FILET OF SOLE
Fresh Filet of Sole prepared in a variety of ways for you to choose from.Served with starch and vegetable.
TILAPIA
Prepared in variety of ways and served with with your choice of starch and vegetable.
FISH AND CHIPS
Beer battered cod flash fried and served with crispy fries, tartar and cocktail sauce.
MARYLAND LUMP CRABCAKES TRAY
14 pan seared Maryland lump crab cakes served over sun-dried tomato aioli.
DINNER BOARD SPECIALS
CHICKEN FRANCAISE
sauteed in olive oil with our homemade lemon butter sauce
BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI
Homemade Ravioli filled with creamy butternut squash simmered in brown butter sage sauce.
LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE
Four Cheese Baked Macaroni Topped with Fresh Lobster Claw meat. Comfort food delight.
LUNCH BOARD SPECIALS with Soup
BEEF GOULASH
Marinated cubes of tender beef braised in our homemade gravy over butter noodles.
TUNA MELT
Grilled tuna salad on choice of bread w/American Cheese and tomato
NASHVILLE HOT HONEY CHICKEN
Buttermilk-fried chicken topped w/hot honey sauce, pickles + ranch dressing, served with French fries
BEER BATTERED COD TACOS W/ CILANTRO FRIES
3 Soft tacos w/crunchy cabbage, pico, cilantro crema, Haas avocado