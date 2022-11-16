BG picView gallery

Prima Cucina Italiana 103 W Federal St

review star

No reviews yet

103 W Federal St

Youngstown, OH 44503

SFIZI

Warm Marinated Olives

$5.00

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Carciofini

$9.00

Devils on Horseback

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Peppers in Oil

$8.00

Half Loaf

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Bread

ANTIPASTI

Aftettati Misti

$26.00

Instalata Misticanaza

$12.00

Panzanella

$12.00

Fritto Misto alla Prima

$14.00

Cozze

$15.00

Polpo

$19.00

Polpette

$12.00

Spring Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

PRIMI

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$12.00

Tonnarelli alla Carbonara

$19.00

Bucatini Amatriciana

$19.00

Linguini Neri allo Scoglio

$25.00

Spaghetti Alle Vongole

$21.00

Pappardelle Al Ragu

$18.00

Pork Ragu

$23.00Out of stock

Kids Spaghetti with Sauce

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$7.00

SECONDI

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$18.00Out of stock

Pollo Alla Milanese

$21.00

Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$24.00

Grilled Skirt Steak

$41.00

6oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$50.00

35oz Tomahawk

$79.00

Pollo Al Mattone

$25.00

CONTORNI

Polenta

$7.00

Patate

$8.00

Scarola e Bietole

$9.00

Rapini

$9.00

Cavolini

$8.00

ADD ONS

1/2 Bucatini All’Amatriciana

$10.50

1/2 Linguini Neri allo Scoglio

$12.50

1/2 Pappardelle Al Ragu'

$10.00

1/2 Spaghetti Alle Vongole

$11.50

1/2 Spaghetti Pomodoro

$7.00

1/2 Tonnarelli alla Carbonara

$10.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

1\2 Pork Ragu

$12.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Flat Water (1L)

$5.00

Flat Water (750mL)

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer NA

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water (1L)

$5.00

Sparkling Water (750mL)

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 W Federal St, Youngstown, OH 44503

Directions

