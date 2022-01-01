Primo's Italian Bistro 2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd

Restaurant info

Primo’s Italian Bistro has been a local’s favorite since 2012, offering a modern Italian menu inspired by traditional recipes passed down through generations from the various regions of Italy. Our talented Chef hand-makes the finest dishes combining locally sourced ingredients and imported Italian products to serve delicacies like fresh pastas and sauces, hand-tossed pizza, house-cured artisan meats and cheeses, fresh baked bread, and delicious desserts. We pride ourselves on using locally sourced ingredients and cooking with the seasons. We use California produce, cheese, and organic, free-range meats in all our recipes. We also offer a seasonal preparation of bruschetta, burrata and jams on dishes like our charcuterie board. Our extensive wine list of Italian varietals boasts something to pair perfectly with every dish. We also have a full bar where you can enjoy craft cocktails including our house Sangria. Regularly voted by local's for the Best of Tahoe.