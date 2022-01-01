Restaurant header imageView gallery

Primo's Italian Bistro
2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd

2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Appetizers

Ricotta Gnudi

$15.00

Wild mushroom, mascarpone, demi

Mussels

$16.00

‘Nduja, fennel, white wine

Clam Fondue

$13.00

Taleggio, mirepoix, double cream

Rock Shrimp

$17.00

Sambuca, fennel, toast

House Ricotta

$12.00

Seasonal jam, lemon, thyme

Chef-Boy-RD

$14.00

Arrabbiata, 63° egg, crispy belly

Salad

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Seasonal garnish

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, grana, white anchovie

The Primo

$11.00

Arugula mix, gorgonzola, red onion, honey fig vinaigrette, candied cashew

Baby Iceberg

$11.00

Creamy italian, pancetta, piquillo, grana, tomato

Half Caesar

$6.00

Super Caesar

$14.00

Half Primo

$6.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Cup Of Soup

$6.00

Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$13.00

Homemade barbecue sauce

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Sweet peppers, marinara, mozzarella

Chicken Fried Pancetta

$13.00

Garlic aioli, arugula, tomato

Eggplant Sub

$13.00

Burrata, basil, pickled onion, piquillo, sherry vinaigrette

Turkey Sub

$13.00

Marscapone, fig compote, carmelized onions, arugula

Italian Panini

$13.00

Hot soppressata, salami, capicola, giardiniera salad, provolone

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.00

Lunch

Carbonara Lunch

$13.00

Pancetta, onion, egg, grana

Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch

$13.00

Garlic cream sauce

Clam Sauce Lunch

$13.00

Red or white

Radiatore Lunch

$13.00

Arugula pesto, tomato

Pasta & Meatballs Lunch

$13.00

Lunch pasta

$11.00

Chicken Parm Lunch

$13.00

Eggplant Parm Lunch

$13.00

Calzone

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo Lunch

$22.00

Baked Rigatoni

$13.00

Pizza

Traditional Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil

Meat Pizza

$21.00

Sausage, capicola, meatball, pepperoni

Beef Pizza

$21.00

Hot or sweet, mozzarella

Spicy Pesto Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Arugula pesto, pickled onion, chili flakes

White Pizza

$21.00

Ricotta base, spinach, artichoke, tomato

Eggplant Pizza

$21.00

Roasted garlic, ricotta

The Italian Pizza

$21.00

Italian meats, garlic oil base, arugula salad

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Sides

Radiatore Arugula Pesto

$9.00

Duck Fat Fennel

$9.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

Oven Roasted Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Alfredo

$3.00

Side pasta

$6.00

Side Dressing

$1.50

Side Polenta

$9.00

Side Risotto

$9.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side 1 Meatball

$1.75

Side 2 Meatball

$3.50

Extra Bread

$1.00

Side of Toast

$1.50

Entrees

Lasagna

$17.00

Beef, ricotta, mozzarella

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$27.00

Rock shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels

Flat Iron

$25.00

Arugula pesto pasta, garlic butter

Braciole

$27.00

Flank steak, cured ham, mozzarella, arugula pesto pasta

Salmon

$27.00

Cream leek risotto, blood orange

Marsala

Mushroom, sweet wine

Piccata

Capers, lemon, white wine

Parmigiana

Marinara, mozzarella

Saltimbocca

Sage, prosciutto, provolone, demi

Carbonara

$16.00

Pancetta, onion, egg, grana

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Garlic cream sauce

Rigatoni

$16.00

Sausage, mushrooms, vodka sauce

Radiatore

$16.00

Arugula pesto, tomato

Dinner Pasta

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Bucatini Meatballs Marinara

$16.00

Ravioli

$27.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.00

Panacotta

$7.00

Canoli

$7.00

Almond Tort

$7.00

Chocolate Flourless

$7.00

Ricotta Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Ricotta Pie

$7.00

Lemon Bars

$7.00

Dessert Specials

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Happy Hour

Ricotta Gnudi

$12.00

Mussels

$12.80

Clam Fondue

$10.40

Rock Shrimp

$13.60

House Ricotta

$9.60

Chef Boy R-D

$11.20

Bruschetta

$12.00

Happy Hour Pizza

$10.00

Happy Hour Sides

$7.20

Happy Hour Beer

$5.00

Happy Hour Wine

$6.00+

Non Alcoholic

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Affogato (When Available)

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

1/2 Iced Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Italian Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Mineral Water

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Small Sparkling

$4.00

Small Still

$4.00

Soda Water

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Coffee / Tea

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Affogato

$6.00

Beer

16oz Peroni Italian Lager

$6.00

16oz Rotating Pale Ale

$8.00

16oz Rotating IPA

$8.00

16oz Rotating Seasonal

$8.00

22oz Peroni Italian Lager

$10.00

22oz Rotating Pale Ale

$12.00

20oz Rotating IPA

$12.00

20oz Rotating Seasonal

$12.00

Stem Off-Dry Apple Cider

$6.00

Stem Off-Dry Pear Cider

$6.00

Trumer Pilsner

$6.00

Lo-Fi Spritz Grapefruit-Hibiscus

$7.00

Menabrea Premium Amber Ale

$7.00

Paulaner Heffe

$7.00

Lead Dog Milkshake Sour

$7.00

Erdinger Weissbier N/A

$6.00

Elysin Space Dust IPA

$7.00

Wine Glass

Canella Rose Brut 187 ml

$10.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$30.00

Tommasi Prosecco Filodora Veneto

$35.00

Santa Margharita Prosecco Veneto

$40.00

Filodora Tommasi Prosecco

$35.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$30.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$30.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Le Monde Sauvignon Blanc Friuli

$35.00

Tormaresca Puglia Chardonnay

$35.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, Russian River

$50.00

Olianas Vermentino, Sardinia

$35.00

Fattoria Sardi Rose Toscana

$35.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Ceretto Langhe Arneis

$40.00

Castello Montuato Vernaccia di San Gimignano Toscana

$35.00

Principe Pallavicini Frascati

$35.00

La Scolca Gavi

$40.00

Molo 8 Lambrusco Mantovano

$30.00

Zabu Nero D' Avola Sicily 2019

$30.00

Antica Masseria Primitivo Di Manduria

$35.00

Ruffino Tuscana Chianti 2020

$30.00

Banfi Chianti Classico Toscana

$50.00

Tenuta Sassoregale Sangiovese

$40.00

Sobon Estate Barbera Amador

$30.00

Sartori Pinot Noir 2018

$35.00

Banfi “Centine” Super Tuscan

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Poggio al Tufo Maremma

$35.00

Cantina Zaccagnini Montelpulciano D' Abruzzo

$40.00

Molo 8 Lambrusco Mantovano

$30.00

Sodale Merlot Lazio 2018

$45.00

Klinker Brick Old Vine Zinfandel Lodi 2018

$35.00

Peppoli Classico Chianti 2020

$50.00

Querciabella Classico Chianti 2016

$60.00

Villa Antinori Toscana Chianti RSV 2017

$65.00

Castello Di Ama Chianti Gran Selezione 2014

$95.00

Araldica Albera Barbera D' Asti 2019

$40.00

Sassoregale Sangiovese Toscana 2018

$40.00

La Manella Rosso Di Montalcino 2018

$60.00

Volpaia Coltassala Sangiovese Toscana 2015

$150.00

Altesino Sangiovese Brunello De Montalcino 2015

$150.00

Tommasi Valpolicella Blend 2018

$40.00

Idda Etna Rosso (Gaja & Graci) 2019

$80.00

Buglioni Valpolicella Amarone 2016

$110.00

Villa Antinori Toscana Chianti 2019

$45.00

Tenuta Frescobaldi Di Castiglioni Toscana Blend

$60.00

InsoglioToscana Blend 2019

$70.00

Le Difese Tenuta San Guido Blend 2019

$70.00

Kettmeir Pinot Nero Alto Adige 2019

$45.00

Argentiera Bolgheri Superiore 2015

$160.00

Attilio Ghisolfi Langhe Nebbiolo 2017

$60.00

Travaglini Gattinarra Nebbiolo 2017

$75.00

Luca Bosio Barbaresco 2018

$80.00

Luca Bosio Barolo 2015

$110.00

Serralunga Di Alba Barolo 2014

$135.00

Poggio Al Tufo Cabernet Toscana 2018

$35.00

Poggio Al Lupo Cabernet Toscana 2016

$110.00

Feudi San Gregorio Tarasi Aglianico Campania 2010

$95.00

Gaja Dagromis Barolo Piemonte 2010

$240.00

Marchesi Serragrilli Barbaresco Piemonte 2012

$200.00

Pio Cesare Vendemmia Barbaresco Piemonte 2010

$210.00

Marchesi Cannubi Barolo Piemonte

$225.00

Brolio Ricasoli Classico Reserva Toscana 2010

$120.00

Ricasoli Colledila Gran Selezione Chianti Classico Toscana 2015

$125.00

Castello Di Brolio Gran Selezione Chianti Classico Toscana 2013

$170.00

Lamole Di Lamole Gran Selezione Chianti Classico Toscana 2012

$150.00

Gaja Pieve Santo Restituta Brunello Di Montalcino Toscana 2010

$220.00

Fattoria Dei Barbi Brunello Do Montalcino Toscana 2004

$220.00

Guidoalberto Tenuta San Guido (Sassicaia 2nd Wine) 2015

$140.00

Guidoalberto Tenuta San Guido (Sassicaia 2nd Wine) 2018

$100.00

Le Serre Nuove Ornellaia Toscana (Ornellaia 2nd Wine) 2017

$150.00

Oreno Tenuta Sette Ponti Toscana (Bordeaux Blend) 2013

$150.00

Agricola Querciabella Camartine (Cabernet/Sangiovese) 2010

$180.00

Tignanello Antinori Toscana 2012

$190.00

Buglioni Amarone Della Valpolicella Veneto 2008

$160.00

Sartori Estate Collection Amarone 2007

$170.00

Tommasi Valpolicella Blend 2018

$170.00

Corkage

$15.00

Cellar Wines

Liquor

Tahoe Blue

$9.00+

Tito's

$10.00+

Chopin

$12.00+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

Juniper Grove

$10.00+

Hendrick's

$13.00+

Flor de Cana White

$9.00+

Flor de Cana 7 Yr

$12.00+

Flor de Cana 12 Yr

$15.00+

Sailor Jerry (Spiced Rum)

$10.00+

Cazadores

$9.00+

Don Julio (Blanco)

$10.00+

Don Julio (Reposado)

$13.00+

Casamigos (Reposado)

$14.00+

Casamigos (Anejo)

$15.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$20.00+

Milagro Silver

$10.00+

Partida Cristalino Anejo

$12.00+

Dewar's

$10.00+

Macallan 12

$12.00+

Glenfiddich 14

$17.00+

Lagavulin 16

$18.00+

Highland Park 18

$47.00+

Jack Daniel's

$9.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulliet Rye

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Sazerac Rye

$12.00+

Woodford Rye

$13.00+

Blackened

$13.00+

Basil Hayden

$15.00+

Blanton's

$15.00+

Redemtion

$9.00

Korbel

$8.00+

Remy

$15.00+

Disarronno

$9.00+

Aperol

$9.00+

Campari

$9.00+

Bailey's

$9.00+

Fernet

$9.00+

Fernet Menta

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$15.00+

Grappa

$10.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Limoncello

$10.00+

Sambuca

$9.00+

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00+

Amaro Nonino

$12.00+

Signature Cocktail's

Palermo Firing Squad

$14.00

Barrel Aged Negroni

$14.00

Sicilian Press

$14.00

Earl Gray Martini

$14.00

Italian Mai Tai

$14.00

Gin Primo

$14.00

Barrel Aged Paper Plane

$14.00

White Sangria

$13.00

Red Sangria

$13.00

Specialty Wine Pours

Castello di Ama Gran Selezione Chianti Classico 2014, Toscana

$6.00+

Brancaia Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG

$6.00+

Altesino Brunello de Montalcino, Toscana 2015

$9.00+

Poggio Al Lupo Cabernet Sauvignon Toscana IGT 2016

$6.00+

Le Volte Dell'Ornellaia Toscana Red Blend 2017

$4.00+

Cantine Povero Barbaresco 2015, Piemonte

$5.00+

Luca Bosio Barolo Nebbiolo Piemonte 2015

$7.00+

Buglioni Amarone delle Valpoliella Classico 2013, Veneto

$6.00+

After Dinner

Sovana Superiore "Aleatico"

$8.00

Nivole Michele Chiarlo Moscato

$8.00

IL Recioto Buglioni

$8.00

Castello Di Trebbio Vin Santo

$8.00

Volpaia Vin Santo

$10.00

Taylor Flagate Tawny RSV

$12.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Moscato Grappa

$12.00

Chardonnay Grappa

$12.00

Sassicaia Grappa

$18.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fernet Menta

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Primo’s Italian Bistro has been a local’s favorite since 2012, offering a modern Italian menu inspired by traditional recipes passed down through generations from the various regions of Italy. Our talented Chef hand-makes the finest dishes combining locally sourced ingredients and imported Italian products to serve delicacies like fresh pastas and sauces, hand-tossed pizza, house-cured artisan meats and cheeses, fresh baked bread, and delicious desserts. We pride ourselves on using locally sourced ingredients and cooking with the seasons. We use California produce, cheese, and organic, free-range meats in all our recipes. We also offer a seasonal preparation of bruschetta, burrata and jams on dishes like our charcuterie board. Our extensive wine list of Italian varietals boasts something to pair perfectly with every dish. We also have a full bar where you can enjoy craft cocktails including our house Sangria. Regularly voted by local's for the Best of Tahoe.

2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

