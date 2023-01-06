Main picView gallery

Prubechu

review star

No reviews yet

2224 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Main Menu

Pickle Bag

$7.97

Chamorro Sweet Rolls & Tuba Butter

$11.04

Lechen Birenghenas

$16.20

Beef & Potato Empanada

$12.07

Mushroom & Cheese Empanada

$10.01

Iceberg Wedge w/ Wasabi Ranch

$18.25

Caramelized Sunchoke Soup

$18.25

Ahi Kelaguen & Blue Chips

$20.28

Gulf Shrimp Kelaguen & Coconut Titiyas

$22.37

Chicken Kelaguen & Coconut Titiyas

$19.28

Roasted Brussels

$16.12

Spicy Hot Tamales Gisu & Fried Egg

$17.38

Ko'ko' Wings

$20.28

Garlicky Shrimp & Grits

$30.02

Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork Belly

$26.70

Tinaktak

$27.81

Roasted Japanese Yams

$29.69

Roasted Double Cut Pork Chop

$40.93

Whole Fried Garlick & Turmeric Branzino (Kadiyu Style)

$50.22

Smoked & Braised Beef Short Rib

$68.00Out of stock

BBQ Pork Ribs

$23.99

BBQ Brisket

$26.61

BBQ Chicken Skewers

$22.91

Bowl of Chicken Kelaguen

$16.20

Coconut Titiyas

$6.92

Chamorro Potato Salad

$10.01

Red Rice

$8.01

Appan Mendioka

$10.92

Golai Hagon Suni

$17.22

Dessert & Pantry

Bunelos Aga - Banana Donuts

$13.29

Coconut Candy Ice Cream

$13.29

Apigigi - Sweet Tamale

$13.29

2oz. Black Fina'denne'

$2.06

2oz. White Fina'denne'

$2.06

2oz. Dinanche Hot Sauce

$4.07

2oz Spicy Garlicky Oily Crunch

$4.07

2oz. Wasabi Ranch

$4.07

8oz. Black Fina'denne'

$9.01

8oz. White Fina'denne'

$9.01

8oz. Dinanche' Hot Sauce

$17.22

8oz. Spicy Garlicky Oily Crunch

$17.22

8oz. Ko'ko' Spice

$18.28

4oz. Tuba Butter

$10.04
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
San Francisco's ONLY Chamorro restaurant serving flavors and dishes of Guam and the Mariana Islands

2224 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Main pic

