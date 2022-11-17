Public House - Amarillo imageView gallery

Popular Items

PH Mac N' Cheese
House Salad
Angus Burger

Soups & Salads

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.00+

Prime Rib & Mushroom Soup

$6.00+

Avocado Quinoa Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, avocado, quinoa, arugula, cucumber, pickled red onion, sunflower seeds, fresh grated parmesan and citrus vinaigrette

Wedge

$8.00

iceberg wedge, tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles & dressing

Caesar

$8.00

omaine, fresh grated parmesan, toasted parmesan chips & house-made croutons

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot & house-made croutons

Grilled Salmon Berry Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, fresh berries, cucumber, toasted almonds, pickled red onion & raspberry vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Apple Salad

$14.00

spinach, pecans, honeycrisp red apple slices, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled red onion, craisins, bacon bits & balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken, spinach, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fresh strawberries, pickled red onion & raspberry vinaigrette

Kale Crunch Salad

$16.00

kale & brussel sprout salad blend, mandarin oranges, golden raisins, toasted almonds, crispy chicken and sesame seeds & sesame ginger dressing

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$14.00

smoked turkey, ham, swiss & cheddar - fried and topped with powdered sugar and a side of raspberry habanero jelly

Angus Burger

$14.00

8 oz. angus beef patty, smoked gouda, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato & our savory secret sauce - substitute vegan patty 2 - add ons… bacon 2 / egg 1 / quail egg 2 / green chiles 1 / jalapeños 1

SW Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.00

crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bbq sauce and ranch served in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla

Ham & Brie Sandwich

$14.00

smoked ham, brie cheese, caramelized onions & raspberry habanero jam served on wheat berry bread

Baja Chicken Melt

$14.00

grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, avocado & poblano pepper on Texas toast

Reuben

$14.00

house smoked corn beef, sautéed onions, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and our secret sauce on toasted rye bread

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

single slice of PH meatloaf topped with crispy onion, cheddar cheese & honey barbecue served on Texas toast

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

smoked gouda pimento cheese spread topped with 2 slices of bacon and 2 slices of tomato served on Texas toast - add crispy chicken 3 / beef patty 4 / vegan patty 5 / slice

BLT

$13.00

a woven blanket of bacon with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo on multi grain bread with a balsamic reduction drizzle

Features

Angus Filet Mignon

$41.00

hand cut filet mignon grilled and topped with a cabernet reduction - served with roasted potatoes & vegetable of the day

Asiago Cream Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken breast topped with asiago cream sauce served with vegetable of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa

Black Angus Ribeye

$38.00

hand cut angus ribeye grilled then topped with a fried egg, chipotle goat cheese compote - served with roasted potatoes & vegetable of the day

Blackened Salmon

$27.00

fresh Atlantic salmon seasoned & pan seared - topped with caper aioli - served with vegetable of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa

Chicken Chipotle Pasta

$15.00

grilled chicken sautéed with peppers, spinach, onion, sun-dried tomato and penne pasta all tossed in a chipotle cream sauce

Elk Tenderloin

$39.00

6oz. chipotle marinated elk tenderloin topped with jalapeño hollandaise - served with roasted potatoes & vegetable of the day

PH Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

rotini pasta & three cheese blend: Add ons: crab 5 / chicken 3 / steak 4 / chorizo 2 meatloaf tips 3 / bacon 2 / Akaushi sausage 4 fresh veggies 2 / green chilies 1 / jalapeños 1/ onions 1 / truffle oil 2

Pistachio Encrusted Chilean Sea Bass

$39.00Out of stock

fresh chilean sea bass encrusted with ground pistachios then pan seared - topped with lemon buerre blanc - served with vegetable of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa

Public House Meatloaf

$20.00

ground beef, pork & duck meatloaf - topped with a mushroom demi-glace - served with mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

4 blackened jumbo gulf shrimp served with stone ground cheese grits topped with mixed vegetables & jalapeño pork sausage in a red eye gravy

Split Bone Ribeye

$46.00

split bone ribeye grilled then topped with apple bourbon jelly - served with red roasted potatoes & vegetable of the day

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$19.00

chicken breast stuffed with Swiss cheese, spinach & tomatoes then wrapped in bacon drizzled with cabernet reduction - served with roasted potatoes and the vegetable of the day

Thai Chili Honey Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken breast drizzled with Thai chili honey sauce served with vegetable of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa

Kid's Chicken Strips

$10.00

comes with a side of fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

comes with a side of fries

Shrimp Chipotle Pasta

$19.00

shrimp sautéed with peppers, spinach, onion, sun-dried tomato and penne pasta all tossed in a chipotle cream sauce

Tapas

Grande's Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

five jumbo gulf shrimp served with avocado and house made cocktail sauce

Armadillo Eggs

$13.00

crab & pimento cheese stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapeños served on arugula with a side of ranch

Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons

$12.00

drizzled with a Thai chili honey sauce served over a bed of arugula

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

served with a raspberry habanero jelly & homestyle ranch dipping sauce

Lamb Lollipop Chops

$27.00

4 smoked lamb chops served on a bed of arugula topped with vanilla porter jelly

Crab Cakes

$13.00

2 crab cakes drizzled with a dill remoulade

Steak Egg Rolls

$11.00

2 egg rolls filled with teriyaki steak & mixed veggies served on a bed of mixed greens with spicy ranch

CYO Sliders

choose from: crab cakes 6 ea. / burger 4 ea. / meatloaf 4ea. / ham 4 ea. / turkey 4 ea. / BLT 4 ea. / pimento cheese 4 ea.

Desserts

Creme Brulee Special

$9.00

chef’s choice - made in house with the finest fresh ingredients ask your server for today’s special

Public House Brownie

$9.00

a triple chocolate brownie made with the finest fresh ingredients

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

$9.00

an American classic originally from St. Louis this buttery rich goodness will have you coming back for more

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Quinoa

$5.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Veg of the Day

$5.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side of Mashed

$5.00

Side of Grits

$5.00

Wine by the Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon

Champagne

Chardonnay

Domestic Whites

French

Italian

Large Format

Malbec

Merlot

New World Red Blends

New World Red Varietals

Old World Whites

Other Bubbles

Pinot Noir

Rose

Sauvignon Blanc

Spanish

Sweet Whites

Beer

Alaskan White

$5.00

Altstadt Kolsch

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Pondaseta Crispy Ship Pils

$8.00

Real Ale Fireman's #4 Blonde Ale

$6.00

Red Gap 1878 Lager

$5.00

Red Gap Hefe

$5.00

Southern Star Bombshell Blonde

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Yuengling Traditional Lager Bottle

$4.00

Pondaseta: Enter the Dragon

$8.00

Community: Orange Dreamsicle

$11.00

Deep Ellum: Dreamcrusher

$7.00

Lagunitas: Hoppy Refresher - NON ALCOHOLIC IPA

$5.00

New Belguim: Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider

$5.00

Pondaseta: The Fast & The Hazy

$11.00

Toppling Goliath: King Sue Double IPA

$13.00

Ind. Red Bud Cucumber Sour

$5.00

Destihl: Here Gose Nothing

$6.00

Martin House: Castaway Painkiller

$17.00

Martin House: Salty Michelada

$10.00

AK Amber

$5.00

Altstadt Oktoberfest

$5.00

Austin Amber

$5.00

Avalanche Amber

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Ultra Amber Max

$5.00

Crackberry

$5.00

Rootstock Belgian Cider

$5.00

Rootstock Plum Cider

$5.00

TX Honey Cider

$5.00

Whistlepig Lo-Ball

$8.00

Breckenridge: Vanilla Porter

$5.00

Founders: KBS

$12.00

Nola: Irish Channel Stout

$7.00

Pondaseta: Sky Pie

$5.00

Pondaseta: Sky Rise

$5.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$5.00

Topo Chico Hard - Tangy Lemon Lime

$4.00

Modelo Ranch Water

$5.00

Bud Lite

$3.75

Coors Lite

$3.75

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Charcuterie Selections

Build A Board

FEATURES

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00

fresh blueberries, warm maple syrup & a dusting of powdered sugar

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Served with 2 eggs (any style), Texas toast, sausage gravy & hash browns

Chile Relleno Omelette

$12.00

3 eggs with crumbled mixed cheeses- topped with fresh house made salsa - served with a side of hash browns

Eggs Benny

$14.00

traditional eggs benedict with poached eggs, house-smoked ham, english muffin & jalapeño hollandaise, with hash browns & grilled asparagus spears

French Toast

$10.00

French toast made with a special yellow french toast bread - topped with fresh berries, maple syrup & orange zest cheese drizzle

Low Carb Scramble

$15.00

Mushrooms, onions, spinach, peppers & scrambled cheesy eggs served with your choice of bacon, sausage links, or bowl of fruit GF

PH Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

rotini pasta & three cheese blend: Add ons: crab 5 / chicken 3 / steak 4 / chorizo 2 meatloaf tips 3 / bacon 2 / Akaushi sausage 4 fresh veggies 2 / green chilies 1 / jalapeños 1/ onions 1 / truffle oil 2

PH Omelette

$12.00

3 eggs, colby cheddar & fresco cheese

Salmon Benny

$20.00

Eggs benedict with poached eggs, grilled tomato, chef's choice of fresh fish, english muffin & chef's choice of hollandaise - served with hash browns & grilled asparagus spears

Southwest Enchiladas

$13.00

Stacked corn tortilla enchiladas with two eggs, chorizo, potatoes, shredded mixed cheeses & green chile sauce - topped with red chili ancho & sour cream

Thai Chili Honey Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast drizzled with Thai chili honey sauce- served with vegetables of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa

Traditional Breakfast

$13.00

Two eggs (any style); choice of ham, sausage links, or bacon; choice of biscuit, toast, english muffin; hash browns

A LA CARTE

2 Eggs (Any Style)

$3.00

A La Carte Hash Browns

$3.00

A La Carte Biscuit

$2.00

A La Carte Toast

$2.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

A La Carte Bacon

$5.00

A La Carte Sausage

$5.00

A La Carte Ham

$5.00

A La Carte Fruit

$6.00

A La Carte Wheat Toast

$2.00

MUFFINS

Single Muffin

$2.00

Trio Muffin

$5.00

Basket Muffin

$9.00

Added Fees

Romance Package

$30.00

Specialty Dinner

Pondaseta Dinner

$75.00

***** If you are trying to order this outside our regular business hours it will not process, please return 11am-8pm M-F and 10am-8pm Sat. THANK YOU*****

Romance Package

Romance Package

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo, TX 79106

Directions

Gallery
Public House - Amarillo image

