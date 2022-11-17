Public House - Amarillo
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A
Amarillo, TX 79106
Popular Items
Soups & Salads
Loaded Potato Soup
Prime Rib & Mushroom Soup
Avocado Quinoa Salad
mixed greens, avocado, quinoa, arugula, cucumber, pickled red onion, sunflower seeds, fresh grated parmesan and citrus vinaigrette
Wedge
iceberg wedge, tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles & dressing
Caesar
omaine, fresh grated parmesan, toasted parmesan chips & house-made croutons
House Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot & house-made croutons
Grilled Salmon Berry Salad
mixed greens, fresh berries, cucumber, toasted almonds, pickled red onion & raspberry vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Apple Salad
spinach, pecans, honeycrisp red apple slices, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled red onion, craisins, bacon bits & balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Goat Cheese Salad
grilled chicken, spinach, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fresh strawberries, pickled red onion & raspberry vinaigrette
Kale Crunch Salad
kale & brussel sprout salad blend, mandarin oranges, golden raisins, toasted almonds, crispy chicken and sesame seeds & sesame ginger dressing
Soup of the Day
Sandwiches
Monte Cristo
smoked turkey, ham, swiss & cheddar - fried and topped with powdered sugar and a side of raspberry habanero jelly
Angus Burger
8 oz. angus beef patty, smoked gouda, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato & our savory secret sauce - substitute vegan patty 2 - add ons… bacon 2 / egg 1 / quail egg 2 / green chiles 1 / jalapeños 1
SW Crispy Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bbq sauce and ranch served in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla
Ham & Brie Sandwich
smoked ham, brie cheese, caramelized onions & raspberry habanero jam served on wheat berry bread
Baja Chicken Melt
grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, avocado & poblano pepper on Texas toast
Reuben
house smoked corn beef, sautéed onions, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and our secret sauce on toasted rye bread
Meatloaf Sandwich
single slice of PH meatloaf topped with crispy onion, cheddar cheese & honey barbecue served on Texas toast
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
smoked gouda pimento cheese spread topped with 2 slices of bacon and 2 slices of tomato served on Texas toast - add crispy chicken 3 / beef patty 4 / vegan patty 5 / slice
BLT
a woven blanket of bacon with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo on multi grain bread with a balsamic reduction drizzle
Features
Angus Filet Mignon
hand cut filet mignon grilled and topped with a cabernet reduction - served with roasted potatoes & vegetable of the day
Asiago Cream Chicken
grilled chicken breast topped with asiago cream sauce served with vegetable of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa
Black Angus Ribeye
hand cut angus ribeye grilled then topped with a fried egg, chipotle goat cheese compote - served with roasted potatoes & vegetable of the day
Blackened Salmon
fresh Atlantic salmon seasoned & pan seared - topped with caper aioli - served with vegetable of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa
Chicken Chipotle Pasta
grilled chicken sautéed with peppers, spinach, onion, sun-dried tomato and penne pasta all tossed in a chipotle cream sauce
Elk Tenderloin
6oz. chipotle marinated elk tenderloin topped with jalapeño hollandaise - served with roasted potatoes & vegetable of the day
PH Mac N' Cheese
rotini pasta & three cheese blend: Add ons: crab 5 / chicken 3 / steak 4 / chorizo 2 meatloaf tips 3 / bacon 2 / Akaushi sausage 4 fresh veggies 2 / green chilies 1 / jalapeños 1/ onions 1 / truffle oil 2
Pistachio Encrusted Chilean Sea Bass
fresh chilean sea bass encrusted with ground pistachios then pan seared - topped with lemon buerre blanc - served with vegetable of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa
Public House Meatloaf
ground beef, pork & duck meatloaf - topped with a mushroom demi-glace - served with mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day
Shrimp & Grits
4 blackened jumbo gulf shrimp served with stone ground cheese grits topped with mixed vegetables & jalapeño pork sausage in a red eye gravy
Split Bone Ribeye
split bone ribeye grilled then topped with apple bourbon jelly - served with red roasted potatoes & vegetable of the day
Stuffed Chicken Breast
chicken breast stuffed with Swiss cheese, spinach & tomatoes then wrapped in bacon drizzled with cabernet reduction - served with roasted potatoes and the vegetable of the day
Thai Chili Honey Chicken
grilled chicken breast drizzled with Thai chili honey sauce served with vegetable of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa
Kid's Chicken Strips
comes with a side of fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese
comes with a side of fries
Shrimp Chipotle Pasta
shrimp sautéed with peppers, spinach, onion, sun-dried tomato and penne pasta all tossed in a chipotle cream sauce
Tapas
Grande's Shrimp Cocktail
five jumbo gulf shrimp served with avocado and house made cocktail sauce
Armadillo Eggs
crab & pimento cheese stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapeños served on arugula with a side of ranch
Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons
drizzled with a Thai chili honey sauce served over a bed of arugula
Fried Cheese Curds
served with a raspberry habanero jelly & homestyle ranch dipping sauce
Lamb Lollipop Chops
4 smoked lamb chops served on a bed of arugula topped with vanilla porter jelly
Crab Cakes
2 crab cakes drizzled with a dill remoulade
Steak Egg Rolls
2 egg rolls filled with teriyaki steak & mixed veggies served on a bed of mixed greens with spicy ranch
CYO Sliders
choose from: crab cakes 6 ea. / burger 4 ea. / meatloaf 4ea. / ham 4 ea. / turkey 4 ea. / BLT 4 ea. / pimento cheese 4 ea.
Desserts
Creme Brulee Special
chef’s choice - made in house with the finest fresh ingredients ask your server for today’s special
Public House Brownie
a triple chocolate brownie made with the finest fresh ingredients
Ooey Gooey Butter Cake
an American classic originally from St. Louis this buttery rich goodness will have you coming back for more
Carrot Cake
Sides
Wine by the Bottle
Beer
Alaskan White
Altstadt Kolsch
Blue Moon
Corona Premier
Dos XX
Pondaseta Crispy Ship Pils
Real Ale Fireman's #4 Blonde Ale
Red Gap 1878 Lager
Red Gap Hefe
Southern Star Bombshell Blonde
Stella Artois
Yuengling Flight
Yuengling Traditional Lager Bottle
Pondaseta: Enter the Dragon
Community: Orange Dreamsicle
Deep Ellum: Dreamcrusher
Lagunitas: Hoppy Refresher - NON ALCOHOLIC IPA
New Belguim: Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider
Pondaseta: The Fast & The Hazy
Toppling Goliath: King Sue Double IPA
Ind. Red Bud Cucumber Sour
Destihl: Here Gose Nothing
Martin House: Castaway Painkiller
Martin House: Salty Michelada
AK Amber
Altstadt Oktoberfest
Austin Amber
Avalanche Amber
Shiner Bock
Ultra Amber Max
Crackberry
Rootstock Belgian Cider
Rootstock Plum Cider
TX Honey Cider
Whistlepig Lo-Ball
Breckenridge: Vanilla Porter
Founders: KBS
Nola: Irish Channel Stout
Pondaseta: Sky Pie
Pondaseta: Sky Rise
Karbach Ranch Water
Topo Chico Hard - Tangy Lemon Lime
Modelo Ranch Water
Bud Lite
Coors Lite
Mic Ultra
Miller Lite
FEATURES
Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy
Blueberry Pancakes
fresh blueberries, warm maple syrup & a dusting of powdered sugar
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs (any style), Texas toast, sausage gravy & hash browns
Chile Relleno Omelette
3 eggs with crumbled mixed cheeses- topped with fresh house made salsa - served with a side of hash browns
Eggs Benny
traditional eggs benedict with poached eggs, house-smoked ham, english muffin & jalapeño hollandaise, with hash browns & grilled asparagus spears
French Toast
French toast made with a special yellow french toast bread - topped with fresh berries, maple syrup & orange zest cheese drizzle
Low Carb Scramble
Mushrooms, onions, spinach, peppers & scrambled cheesy eggs served with your choice of bacon, sausage links, or bowl of fruit GF
PH Mac N' Cheese
rotini pasta & three cheese blend: Add ons: crab 5 / chicken 3 / steak 4 / chorizo 2 meatloaf tips 3 / bacon 2 / Akaushi sausage 4 fresh veggies 2 / green chilies 1 / jalapeños 1/ onions 1 / truffle oil 2
PH Omelette
3 eggs, colby cheddar & fresco cheese
Salmon Benny
Eggs benedict with poached eggs, grilled tomato, chef's choice of fresh fish, english muffin & chef's choice of hollandaise - served with hash browns & grilled asparagus spears
Southwest Enchiladas
Stacked corn tortilla enchiladas with two eggs, chorizo, potatoes, shredded mixed cheeses & green chile sauce - topped with red chili ancho & sour cream
Thai Chili Honey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with Thai chili honey sauce- served with vegetables of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa
Traditional Breakfast
Two eggs (any style); choice of ham, sausage links, or bacon; choice of biscuit, toast, english muffin; hash browns
A LA CARTE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
